₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,143 members, 3,365,096 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2017 at 08:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift (6822 Views)
The iPhone My Girlfriend Gave Me As Valentine's Gift / Nairalanders Share Your Valentine Pictures / Do You Look Beautiful Without Make-up? Post Pictures Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by lalasticlala(m): 6:24pm
Hi Nairalanders, I know we have so many romantic babes and guys, we also have romantic couples here. Let's share the gifts we got from our lovers.
As for me, for now, no gift yet.
So, those that have got gifts kindly share...
Let the fun begin.....
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 6:28pm
lalasticlala:
Lalasticlala be like.
After all the efforts that I have exercised in moving you guys irrelevant threads to Fp, You wont give me gifts?
Is that how you use to do?
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jibril659: 6:29pm
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Mzbooty(f): 6:30pm
Loading
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Dosmay(m): 6:30pm
gift keh wen we no see our president.. lala self dey 4k up
1 Like
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by soberdrunk(m): 6:30pm
Some gifts are better left "unseen"
5 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Epositive(m): 6:32pm
gift? put on the light... mtchew, c'mmon msg, i never receive
#single #positivevibes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by justi4jesu(f): 6:35pm
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Lawlahdey(f): 6:35pm
lalasticlala:I have a gift for you, Lala.
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by TrapHedges(m): 6:37pm
Let the lies flow in
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by agarawu23(m): 6:38pm
2 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by justi4jesu(f): 6:42pm
Recession valentine, worst valentine ever.
1 Like
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Young03: 6:42pm
This is all she got for me
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
Let the Lies begin.......
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by skillful01: 6:48pm
Just woke up.
no gal,no val.
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by HateU2(f): 6:50pm
lalasticlala:what is he saying
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by jashar(f): 6:51pm
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by 2romantic: 6:54pm
my babe gave me New tecno phone.
13 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Tiny23(f): 6:54pm
mine...
yinmu
5 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by EncephalonPikin(m): 6:55pm
Mazi lalasticlala keep doing your ancestral duties o.
#WatchingYouInHD
1 Like
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Berlynn(f): 6:58pm
lalasticlala post urs first na btw i didnt get a gift from u
i gat 3 cakes 2 wristwatches nd lot more not gonna mention.... from friends nd fam Lala ayam expecting a gift from you
2 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:01pm
Snakes
19 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Mznaett(f): 7:05pm
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by ritababe(f): 7:10pm
lol
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 7:10pm
Jacksparr0w127:
Chai. Why are people like this?
2 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Splinz(m): 7:11pm
6 Likes
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:12pm
CentaurXLV:my brother, human being are just too wicked. How could anybody have sent such creatures to me for val when my name is not Lala. Well, I'll keep them as pet sha
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by MizMyColi(f): 7:12pm
2romantic:
Awwww
It's so nice of her o
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by gab264(m): 7:13pm
New modern picanto car
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 7:14pm
Jacksparr0w127:.
Who you wan whine?
Abeg shift.
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:14pm
CentaurXLV:you don't believe?
|Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by EmperorLee(m): 7:18pm
Pregnancy test's result, that was her gift to me.
Why Do Men Find It Hard To Love Their Women In Relationships? / See The Dirty Things This Shameless Lady Is Doing With Her Younger Brother / It's TRUE !!! BUT ITS Non Of My Business.
Viewing this topic: Jamo90, ojay72(m), Zedicuz, dejirule, Lepetitechic(f), nnamdiosu(m), tejiritex, ForValour, veekid(m), hyungwang(m), shaydeenamz(m), Bumbae1(f), tripua, sloopyy, Jobia(f), Partaker(m), defemidefemi(m), Alarm827(m), SweetyZinta(f), babysophie(f), CentaurXLV, pa3k001, chimaisaac23, Akkord4gov, OlaSalo(m), mayten(m), viceldo(m), acqiusitions042(m), Laveda(f), dexterbam(m), cheffs(m), Darkkarma, weldersmind(m), alexiej(m), Melonny(m), apesinola001(m), leighzy(m), Duplik8t77(m), pecoo22, loiusdthird(m), ttemmi(m), coolshegs10(m), Eruditerichy(m), GindoX(m), Akaewu, multicolored(f), delivryboy, feda01, jazzyjazz, LMohd(m), kushfc(m), Frankgoz, divalindiway(f), Rosyfina, Barristertemmie(f), udysweet(f), eurozone1(m), IAmOged(f), TrapHedges(m), germainediva(f), favourmic(m), Emeskhalifa(m), blues2022, benjsniper33(m), gracein, Missyloyce(f), Dosmay(m), alkonami(m), Remsilla(m), Janeify(f), Bolustic and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19