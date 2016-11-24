₦airaland Forum

Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by lalasticlala(m): 6:24pm
Hi Nairalanders, I know we have so many romantic babes and guys, we also have romantic couples here. Let's share the gifts we got from our lovers.

As for me, for now, no gift yet. shocked

So, those that have got gifts kindly share...

Let the fun begin.....
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 6:28pm
lalasticlala:
Hi Nairalanders, I know we have so many romantic babes and guys, we also have romantic couples here. Let's share the gifts we got from our lovers.

As for me, for now, no gift yet. shocked

So, those that have got gifts kindly share...

Let the fun begin.....

Lalasticlala be like.

After all the efforts that I have exercised in moving you guys irrelevant threads to Fp, You wont give me gifts? grin

Is that how you use to do? grin

16 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jibril659: 6:29pm
grin
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Mzbooty(f): 6:30pm
Loading
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Dosmay(m): 6:30pm
gift keh wen we no see our president.. lala self dey 4k up

1 Like

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by soberdrunk(m): 6:30pm
Some gifts are better left "unseen" angry angry

5 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Epositive(m): 6:32pm
gift? put on the light... mtchew, c'mmon msg, i never receive sad
#single #positivevibes
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by justi4jesu(f): 6:35pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Lawlahdey(f): 6:35pm
lalasticlala:
Hi Nairalanders, I know we have so many romantic babes and guys, we also have romantic couples here. Let's share the gifts we got from our lovers.

As for me, for now, no gift yet. shocked

So, those that have got gifts kindly share...

Let the fun begin.....
I have a gift for you, Lala.
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by TrapHedges(m): 6:37pm
Let the lies flow in grin angry
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by agarawu23(m): 6:38pm
cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by justi4jesu(f): 6:42pm
Recession valentine, worst valentine ever. grin grin

1 Like

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Young03: 6:42pm
This is all she got for me

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by RoyalBlak007: 6:46pm
Let the Lies begin.......
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by skillful01: 6:48pm
Just woke up.

no gal,no val.
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by HateU2(f): 6:50pm
lalasticlala:
Hi Nairalanders, I know we have so many romantic babes and guys, we also have romantic couples here. Let's share the gifts we got from our lovers.

As for me, for now, no gift yet. shocked

So, those that have got gifts kindly share...

Let the fun begin.....
what is he saying undecided
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by jashar(f): 6:51pm
cry cry cry
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by 2romantic: 6:54pm
my babe gave me New tecno phone.

13 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Tiny23(f): 6:54pm
mine...







yinmu

5 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by EncephalonPikin(m): 6:55pm
Mazi lalasticlala keep doing your ancestral duties o.


#WatchingYouInHD

1 Like

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Berlynn(f): 6:58pm
lalasticlala post urs first na cheesy btw i didnt get a gift from u sad smiley




i gat 3 cakes 2 wristwatches nd lot more not gonna mention.... from friends nd fam Lala ayam expecting a gift from you smiley

2 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:01pm
Snakes

19 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Mznaett(f): 7:05pm
grin
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by ritababe(f): 7:10pm
lol
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 7:10pm
Jacksparr0w127:
Snakes


Chai. Why are people like this? grin

2 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Splinz(m): 7:11pm
cool

6 Likes

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:12pm
CentaurXLV:



Chai. Why are people like this? grin
my brother, human being are just too wicked. How could anybody have sent such creatures to me for val when my name is not Lala. Well, I'll keep them as pet sha
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by MizMyColi(f): 7:12pm
2romantic:
my babe gave me New tecno phone.

Awwww
It's so nice of her o
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by gab264(m): 7:13pm
New modern picanto car

Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by CentaurXLV: 7:14pm
Jacksparr0w127:
my brother, human being are just too wicked. How could anybody have sent such creatures to me for val when my name is not Lala. Well, I'll keep them as pet sha
.

Who you wan whine? grin

Abeg shift. grin
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by Jacksparr0w127: 7:14pm
CentaurXLV:
.

Who you wan whine? grin

Abeg shift. grin
you don't believe? shocked
Re: Post Pictures Of Your Valentine's Gift by EmperorLee(m): 7:18pm
Pregnancy test's result, that was her gift to me. sad

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

