http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-obasanjo-saluting.html Murtala Mohammed's remains being conveyed to Kano. Holding the coffin to the left is the business mogul Widi Jalo, while Obasanjo salutes. 1 Share

No be today e start 5 Likes

OBJ don tey for the matter.... And still rolling 4 Likes 1 Share

Is dat a coffin or an equipment box? 10 Likes

Saluting a mass murderer. Obasunjo never had his priorities right. 3 Likes 1 Share

General, then President Obasanjo.



Turns 80 next month.



Historic figure no doubt in Nigeria. 8 Likes

Saluting a mass murderer. Obasunjo never had his priorities right. You are wasted being. 21 Likes

He still dey salute na

Nice throwback picture

Obasanjo(noun) : ovasañjö name of a giant man similar to gorilla , balling since 50's and even till now 1 Like 1 Share

All this e-rats....

It's called respect

i respect loyalty in a game of life 1 Like

Saluting a mass murderer. Obasunjo never had his priorities right. SMH SMH

He came, he saw, he was assassinated 2 Likes

His murder was an immense tragedy on the nation. RIP Murtala

We are still paying for this loss 1 Like

Ebora owu , you have tayed oooo





RIP Murtala Mohammed

These are men

No be today e start

I tell you. I tell you.







whats that 'bokious_mallam mmb ranting about zendy? mtchewww The minds of those coffin bearers aint or werent against their brother,dimka,who blew murtala's brains off,but against the afonja obj who is taking over power...just like they are jittery over an equally jittery and knee knocking afonjanic osinbade tabi osibanjowhats that 'bokious_mallam mmb ranting about zendy? mtchewww

R.I.P to another Fulani idiot This tells more about who you are. This tells more about who you are. 2 Likes

When will he salute that of ..?

OBJ aint talking objective

#onetimeforthelegend #positivevibes

When will he salute that of ..?

Obj don salute plenty coffin oh. I know sey one day i go salute em own