|Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by harbdulrasaq88(m): 3:03pm
Murtala Mohammed's remains being conveyed to Kano. Holding the coffin to the left is the business mogul Widi Jalo, while Obasanjo salutes.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/throwback-photo-of-obasanjo-saluting.html
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by adadike281(f): 3:08pm
No be today e start
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by babadem2much(m): 3:27pm
OBJ don tey for the matter.... And still rolling
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by diablos: 3:48pm
Is dat a coffin or an equipment box?
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by zendy: 3:53pm
Saluting a mass murderer. Obasunjo never had his priorities right.
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by hucienda: 3:59pm
General, then President Obasanjo.
Turns 80 next month.
Historic figure no doubt in Nigeria.
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by mmb: 3:59pm
zendy:You are wasted being.
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by dayleke(m): 3:59pm
He still dey salute na
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by AlmondSolicitor: 4:00pm
Nice throwback picture
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by ibkgab001: 4:01pm
Obasanjo(noun) : ovasañjö name of a giant man similar to gorilla , balling since 50's and even till now
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by legba1(m): 4:01pm
[quote author=mmb post=53739328][/quote]
All this e-rats....
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by izuch(m): 4:01pm
It's called respect
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by Onyenna(m): 4:01pm
Okay.. .
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by Zoehill(m): 4:01pm
i respect loyalty in a game of life
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by stinggy(m): 4:02pm
zendy:SMH
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by AlexCk: 4:02pm
He came, he saw, he was assassinated
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by vedaxcool(m): 4:02pm
His murder was an immense tragedy on the nation. RIP Murtala
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by saaedlee: 4:02pm
We are still paying for this loss
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by GMBuhari: 4:03pm
EEEyah
Ebora owu , you have tayed oooo
RIP Murtala Mohammed
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by QuietHammer(m): 4:04pm
These are men
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by superfelix: 4:05pm
OoW-KaY
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by MasterofNL: 4:06pm
adadike281:
I tell you.
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by Justiceleague1: 4:06pm
The minds of those coffin bearers aint or werent against their brother,dimka,who blew murtala's brains off,but against the afonja obj who is taking over power...just like they are jittery over an equally jittery and knee knocking afonjanic osinbade tabi osibanjo
whats that 'bokious_mallam mmb ranting about zendy? mtchewww
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by PassingShot(m): 4:07pm
Likei:This tells more about who you are.
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by phkka1(m): 4:07pm
When will he salute that of ..?
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by Epositive(m): 4:09pm
OBJ aint talking objective
#onetimeforthelegend #positivevibes
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by noeloge82(m): 4:10pm
phkka1:
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by sleeknick(m): 4:10pm
Obj don salute plenty coffin oh. I know sey one day i go salute em own
|Re: Obasanjo Saluting The Corpse Of Murtala Mohammed (Throwback Photo) by kingthreat(m): 4:13pm
RIP Murtala Mohammed. Kudos Obasanjo, these men gave their best during the civil war. Taught the flatheaded army a big lesson.
