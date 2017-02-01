₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,780 members, 3,367,033 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 08:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking (2871 Views)
Angela Okorie Steps Out With Her Son (pics) / Ubi Franklin Finally Reconnects With His Son [PICS] / How Stella Damasus Has Been Taking Care Of Actress Doris Simeon's Son [PICS] (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by TunezMediaBlog: 6:38pm
Nigerian movie star, Mercy Aigbe has been tagged a liar after she shared a photo of valentine message she received from her 6-year-old son.
World people believe that a child in Basic 2 isn't capable of writing this good, stating that either she or her older daughter, Michelle was responsible for the message...the actress was having non of it tho..
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQho8ymAwpd/?hl=en
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/02/fans-come-for-actress-mercy-aigbe-over.html
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Young03: 6:39pm
na them know
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Xcelinteriors(f): 6:40pm
Some kids are super intelligent so am not doubting her
8 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by soberdrunk(m): 6:43pm
Lmao @ a '6 year old" using 'eva' Aunty Mercy easy nah, but Nigerians nor fit just co-operate
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by kennygee(f): 6:50pm
But what use is it if she stages this just for Instagram?
I don't think she is that "Attention hungry".
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by lilmax(m): 6:52pm
okay so we should not sleep again? mtcheew
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by deflover(m): 7:11pm
Xcelinteriors:Really and would write like that too
Abeg be reasonable na
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by YoungRichRuler(m): 7:30pm
Even if na unborn baby write am.
Whatever!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by principi(m): 7:51pm
.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by TINALETC3(f): 7:51pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:52pm
OK
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by ileogbenfidel(m): 7:52pm
Nice one I love you
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by gabazin080(m): 7:52pm
nigerian yeyebrities are the most FAKEST people on earth
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by sojayy(m): 7:53pm
Young03:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by wayne4loan: 7:53pm
Who is mercy .... Is she a porn-star?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by sholay2011(m): 7:53pm
'Soon, it will be a letter from your unborn baby'
Chai!
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Famouson: 7:53pm
Naija sef enn
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Lemonade01(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Standardcosting(f): 7:53pm
The only way this is possible of other elder siblings took part in 'creating the gift'
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by unclezuma: 7:53pm
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by pussypounder(m): 7:54pm
Stages:
I. If you don't want to be a father yet, don't creamp1e even if you keep your nuts hanging out, Instead you can cream pie her assssshole smiley
II. Let her sit on your face before you teabag unless it smells like rotten fish or it is a thick forest undecided
III. Once the snail is already slimy, you can put just the mushroom tip inside but don't explode inside even though it's too sweet shocked
IV. Never keep your nuts hanging out for too long unless you will mistakenly put your akamu inside the pot embarassed
V. Then you can decide to bury the hammer so deep that the next explorer would think it was a dagger cool
Thank me later
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Abdulsalaam9(m): 7:54pm
Lol
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by timmycris(m): 7:54pm
mercy is stupid, the fans are mad, the person who wrote dat is foolish infact the mod that push this is to fp is
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by kings09(m): 7:54pm
See lie wey pass Lie Mohammed.
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by abike12(f): 7:54pm
Mercy lives for attention. It's so annoying, you're already a celebrity why are u so desperate for attention?
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by sojayy(m): 7:55pm
TunezMediaBlog:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by osemoses1234(m): 7:56pm
Na una letter no b her own y e dey pain una 9ja I hail
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by kings09(m): 7:56pm
Easy na. Wch kind super intelligence. Read am again n u ll kn Ppl can lie for africa
Xcelinteriors:
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Sharming95(m): 7:56pm
@ aunty mercy...... Y yhu 2 day lie lyk dis.....he gud 4 yhur eyes
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Dandsome: 7:58pm
pussypounder:
What's this one saying??
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by Dapsonemmanuel(m): 7:58pm
ayam not unserstanding
|Re: Mercy Aigbe's Valentine Gift & Letter From Her 6-Year-Old Son Got Fans Talking by VickyRotex(f): 7:58pm
If you see what 5 year old kids say and write here, you wont doubt her.
All the same, I no dey there, so I no know whether na true or lie.
Who Is More Beautify Between Omotola And Genevieve / Onyeka Onwenu Blasts Writer For Referring To Toni Payne As A Groupie / Ghanaian Star Actor,van Vicker Veers Into Music
Viewing this topic: humblesteve(m), jay99(m), Bizzyliss(m), Tsoye, Phemmy99(m), money121(m), mclaaro(f), Swegzfreak, lightheart(m), alexialin, freshkid007, Wilselec, alorax2(f), daudu24(m), nkemdi89(f), octintopp, MARYBLAZE(f), ta4ba3(m), valemtech(m), oladotun007(m), pussypounder(m), k10, Graciousnaija, fairheven, cilifa, costal(m), boborosky(m), fairygeh(f), Sharming95(m), amSTARboy, akanbiaa(m), apache4, deenvibe(m), wellmax(m), joshfash(m), Muyesky(m), Prenom, Toezonline, yhermmie(f), ChizziCindy(f), icemann(m), Wizdray, RicardoRich(m), fancyhandsome(m), Freshface, yemi1261(m), Cleem, golor(m), Walelavender(m), misterbd, sadamawwal772, harley88(m), Maxymilliano(m), alfaHaywhy(m), Inception(m), DaFlash, Lanrelorry, benbenards(m), GreatG(f), angelliza(f), Damojoy(m), Bestlily(f), NnamdiMG(m), MarkGud(m), tobiasbeecher, moremoney007(f), tolex34(m), Untainted007, Caracta(f), sod09(m), hardniola(m), yeltans(m), Soreza(m), ovieigho(m), Oriyt1(m), Ajehswag, zeka, Stevengerd(m), happney65, Tstone1(m), CertifiedFreak(m), laurenziz6(m), ajayidayo2012, Dandsome, abiodunbest(m), Deapexboy(m), Dapsonemmanuel(m), switchlain, Kalman(m), dadaic, Phoenix619, mizchoc(f), engrfemi(m), phyllosilicate(m), 2mineax, onyeezeigbo, eyesoflagos, phatasschick(f), Chinagurum1995(m), maidstone, Gaborone(f), TJMighty(m), ibkkk(f), collinsdera(m), SenatorJChris, Ferdinandu(m), Viccoguy4real(m), Freeezzz(m), eyiyemi1, adamsdavid7741, guru03(m), gentle007(m), orezimena28(f), Manfred05(m), crystar, ccaramel(f), Imoy(m), wise7(m), Nimi22(f), logica(m), viczeey(m), Akinife(m), walex2(m), Lennylinconlee(m), vicsplash(m), sirejay, dukechilezie(m), mako007(m), tyisrael, iliyasum14, mideyglitz(f), Aimosagie(f), IemFava(f), slan87(m), DOABABA1, Nwogbe, obynzo, Bold11, iamVirus(m), Haute, collinsoft(m), VickyRotex(f), nephemmy(m), egbaguy2, BIDEEN, sommyqueency, dejirule, gentlebullet(m), Ruthier, handebayor, Damful(f), Neimar, olatade(m), Pvin, Adewummy007, Dolorosa, felixomor, fenitan(m), olalekan90(m), Amenya96(f), Sapphire06(f), ijewejones, Larablink(f), guchii(f), mrworldwide1(m), Ovokoo, obarome1, Alexrayz(m), Noblesoul123, dexy007(m), Emerald120(f), thobby4(m), rachels, lawcatalan, Hurray2030, Brugo(m), Lusayo(m), Ricardo2400(m), LMay, Richdipo, sadeoya(f), taleetah(f), Winters22, Johnayoola(m), jorhney(m), olufoluke, tyosho, dmoville, jbkomo(m), chrystalC(m), Gegz(m), feoyewo, MOVIC100, iseyinoro(m), adellam16(f), henryobinna(m), stopit, chyima(f), oyewoleclement(m), chubbygal(f), nwaokeleme100(m), NUEL17(m), yusufobinna1(m), Gaxx01(m), Sidoka, Flexherbal(m), prettyphlake(f), Cloudrise, fredoricko, michael142(m), bidexmat(m) and 340 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16