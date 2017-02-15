₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,745,849 members, 3,367,260 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 February 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) (33681 Views)
Picture Of Buhari, Osinbajo And Dogara Laughing Out Loud: Caption / Aduda, Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki And Dogara / Buhari Slights Senate President Saraki,Dogara In Protocol Gaffe At Budget (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by wellmax(m): 8:49pm
Happening now! President Buhari receives Senate President Bukola Saraki and speaker Dogara in London.
Pleased to receive Senate President @bukolasaraki, Speaker @YakubDogara and Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan, tonight.
https://mobile.twitter.com/MBuhari/status/831951148055724032
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by wellmax(m): 8:50pm
More
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:50pm
so the vegetable never die
65 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:50pm
May God Bless Mohammadu Buhari!
Ikuku Ama Na Onya!
Okirikri Ka Ana Agba Ukwu Ose, Ma anaghi ari ya elu!
Onyiri Onwu Nke Mbu Na Kastina!
Udo Chukwu Diri Gi, Onye Aka Ya Di Ocha!
The One Who Tamed The Fraudulent Self Acclaimed Biafran Leader!
114 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by izombie(m): 8:51pm
He's alive!!! He's alive!!!!.
46 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:52pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
IPob Yoot, Spotted!
181 Likes 22 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by izombie(m): 8:54pm
NgeneUkwenu:zombie spotted
181 Likes 21 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:58pm
lalasticlala Seun
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by ERockson: 8:59pm
Our president absconded due to his inability to fulfill his electioneering promises and not that he actually seriously sick. Get well sir and come and clean your mess
17 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by kITATITA: 9:00pm
If Mr Buhari is well enough to receive this retinue of visitors, he should be well enough to return to work
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by bigerboy200: 9:01pm
This is photoshop ohh...We need video evidence to believe...**in ipod zombiefied wailers voice**
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by Alawe(m): 9:01pm
OMO mein! see Dogara face and belly sha. now i believe this guy padded the budget true.
67 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:02pm
he is alive !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by obailala(m): 9:02pm
So he's alive after all
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by Bigajeff(m): 9:02pm
Baba dey kampe! Shame to the badbelle
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by nabegibeg: 9:02pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by unclezuma: 9:02pm
Operation Bertram
1 Like
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by lovelyjay: 9:02pm
Sha come home
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 9:02pm
come back and deliver the change oh
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by strenghtt: 9:02pm
. )Nigerians are looking for MESSIAH , they forget that they are the messiah. When you fight the corrupted politicians, civil servant and other corrupted organizations you become the messiah. YOU AND I are the MESSIAH!!!
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by NCP: 9:02pm
Una sabi, if Aisha start talk naw, una go dey yarn anoda tin.
1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by adadioranmah(f): 9:03pm
Where is the time stamp on the picture?
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by uviesa(m): 9:03pm
But he is happy nau why ppl wey say dem return go say make we pray for am. I am not understanding . our president run leave responsibilities
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 9:03pm
LOL .... fake though
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by D34lw4p(m): 9:03pm
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by ThisCouldBeUs: 9:03pm
He never die. Even looking fresh
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by seyilabi(m): 9:03pm
Some people will not like dis.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by najoke: 9:03pm
Kikikiki. ...opod yoot how market
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by Abbeyme: 9:03pm
nice
Some people would still say its not real..
The smile of Mr Presido is so large that he's almost feeling too relaxed
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:03pm
Good one Mr President
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by HRich(m): 9:04pm
Nigerian President travelled with just two cloths,
Ok, poor Nigeria
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari Receives Saraki And Dogara In London (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:04pm
Oya let the wailings begin.. 1, 2 ready go!
Wailers e fe ku
15 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
What Obasanjo Taught Me - Femi Kayode / Daughter Of Ex Chief-Of-Army-Staff, Minimah, Weds (Photos) / Buhari Plans Mass Retirement Of Corrupt Military Leaders
Viewing this topic: marklele(m), georjay(m), OtunbaAde101(m), danielenyinka(m), Nickiejay20(f), Omooba77, senrino(m), Leader01(m), klexycole(m), ladgentle, Benbisco(f), sagagi(m), Mister2, Olurote(m), Neyo230(m), ogenwaokoye(m), ritababe(f), adefes(m), dwag, Chimaobikalu(m), Walionemperor(m), PFRB, MssRose(f), nnanyereugo, virginary, hok4u(m), highrise07(m), lotex(m), Emekamex(m), kayo80, Smooyis(m), onyeogalu1(m), Noblejay7, Okeyson4wisdom(m), free2blast(m), Babacele, hillaboi(m), u11ae1013, korrej(m), gabicon, Mrlaju(m), Toluenecpt, DAGAUDA, rose54321, Jimy66(m), Masculity(m), DejiDaGreat(m), habss, bigmodo(m), buzo80(m), tycoon3(m), najoke, chibuzorAbia, notindome(m), Foxflames, gbolah1(m), Coldfeets, jossy4joseph(m), kelpat581(m), oceania100(m), talk2james(m), prosperodewumi1, blantyre, yemitty203, DRESSRITE, naptu2, benardtotti(m), ogayoungboss(m), Onechoice(m), bamasite(m), sexuential(m), Fitz22(f), umeh39(m), HCF(m), tohpahz(f), Kabir2Mohammad(m), waterfas, ngeneukwuewuGOAT, gendebs(m), emmydonkon(m), OBAnkemi, ireneony(f), nukky77(f), faaz24, Precious91(m), whitecloth, Azubogucharles(m), Dontrapatolli(m), atctech(m), freekick, profhenrii, Donniefred(m), abnot, cheinu, JewelRegi, gonkin(m), ginjahmaster(m), Olanireti(m), bayoBDK, donsaint2(m), latuaaa, la1(m), QuietHammer(m), Feezdculestboy(m), rane06(f), khordistic(m), Timfreds, keyanZuzer, folly22(f), molatoro, abujub(m), ViktorMartins(m), kingoduyebo1(m), opey25(m), Bolajihefty(m), agbonkamen(f), Talasuma(m), Betterpower, Adenex3051(m), Oyinda417(f), soldierdollar(m), Tenplet(m), Jooosy, presido2e(m), osemoses1234(m), shevon(m), AbiolaFawole(m), Yippsy(m), lewispius, bangging(m), Mekenz(m), gbemi9ja, ISDKING, roselynbas(f), swindo1(m), haybble(m), ikaboy, Victorchuks4(m), Spainze007(m), Doyin2, Abayhormy(m), brixton, shortgun(m), sheylarhh(m), CBNIM, tyosho, Demola66(m), eph12(m), kentoplash(m), iykepromotions, MrJorge(m), Deejay1000(m), adekennis(m), macus05, Chisaves(f), Joyintwos(m), bollyano(f), Ayatul(m), LAGATA(m), Reelee, Tjayjosh(m), francisbarrack(m), Mynd44, mctolspell, Olufemiolaolu(m), chimerase2, deriod(m), donbigboy(m), chimaisaac23, edaolaropin, ruffbamreal(m), grownaira, mili3kid(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), marcjane(f), helinues, macluvph1(m), lamzolion(m), def111(m), romzyjoe(m) and 375 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3