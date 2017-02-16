Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke (1228 Views)

Court Orders The Forfeiture Of Andrew Yakubu's $9.8m To FG / Nigerians React To Diezani's New Look / Court Orders Forfeiture Of Ex-gov Nnamani’s Assets (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

BREAKING: Judge orders final forfeiture of N34 billion linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke



A federal court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Justice Muslim Hassan, who had issued an interim forfeiture order on the funds on January 6, on Thursday gave a “final forfeiture order” on the funds.

The judge said he was satisfied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s argument that the monies were proceeds of illegal activity.

Details later…



http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/223706-breaking-judge-orders-final-forfeiture-n34-billion-linked-diezani-alison-madueke.html A federal court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.Justice Muslim Hassan, who had issued an interim forfeiture order on the funds on January 6, on Thursday gave a “final forfeiture order” on the funds.The judge said he was satisfied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s argument that the monies were proceeds of illegal activity.Details later… 3 Likes





But we still want High Profile convictions. Not just recovery of funds. BetterBut we still want High Profile convictions. Not just recovery of funds.

That was a great Judgment, I pray she will not Appeal... 2 Likes

j

My lawd...... 34 billion? And some dolts that call themselves senators wants magu out, thunder fire all of them 15 Likes 2 Shares

GOOD NEWS.

When are we going to see proper conviction wit long term prison sentences with hard labour? 1 Like

Looters are really smelling pepper!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Another grave indictment of the Mandela of Otuoke who supervised the savagery, unholy, uncivilised and crude looting of our commonwealth.



Just close your eyes and imagine how many lives that money could have saved --- roads, hospitals, jobs, electricity etc



This is a great news.



Wailers, Ipods, Ojukwus and Osus- start what you know best to do -- Wailing over blocking of loopholes for looting and retrieval of our common wealth from your mentors. 7 Likes 1 Share

TheShopKeeper:

When are we going to see proper conviction wit long term prison sentences with hard labour?

Ask your corrupt Judiciary? Ask your corrupt Judiciary? 4 Likes 1 Share

genearts:

My lawd...... 34 billion? And some dolts that call themselves senators wants magu out, thunder fire all of them

Sincerely Magu is performing! Sincerely Magu is performing! 6 Likes 2 Shares





If money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value,but if not then it is simply a mass of evil and the sooner it is got rid of the better. The Ipobians are flabbergasted upandan in UgandaIf money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value,but if not then it is simply a mass of evil and the sooner it is got rid of the better. 4 Likes 1 Share

34 billion with a "b" for real? CHAI! 1 Like

agabusta:





Sincerely Magu is performing! one of the few shinning lights of this administration and they want to frustrate the guy with their dirty politics. Doin good in this country is so difficult. one of the few shinning lights of this administration and they want to frustrate the guy with their dirty politics. Doin good in this country is so difficult. 7 Likes 2 Shares

That woman is a legendary looter of the highest order. That woman must be brought to justice or justice must be brought to her, whether on earth or in heaven!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

The two most important words in the judgment are final forfeiture; which means government can now spend the money. Na our own money now 8 Likes 1 Share





No prosecution?

So she would walk freely

Since PMB travelled for rest, a lot of forfeiture has been announced, $9.2mil Yakubu, Diezani N32bn, Ozekhome N75mil, others...from Jonathans' exes

PMB continue the rest in our former colony, maybe recession would end before you come back Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhNo prosecution?So she would walk freelySince PMB travelled for rest, a lot of forfeiture has been announced, $9.2mil Yakubu, Diezani N32bn, Ozekhome N75mil, others...from Jonathans' exesPMB continue the rest in our former colony, maybe recession would end before you come back

Super1Star:

Looters are really smelling pepper!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Another grave indictment of the Mandela of Otuoke who supervised the savagery, unholy, uncivilised and crude looting of our commonwealth.



Just close your eyes and imagine how many lives that money could have saved --- roads, hospitals, jobs, electricity etc



This is a great news.



Wailers, Ipods, Ojukwus and Osus- start what you know best to do -- Wailing over blocking of loopholes for looting and retrieval of our common wealth from your mentors. 5 Likes 1 Share

Super1Star:

That woman is a legendary looter of the highest order. That woman must be brought to justice or justice must be brought to her, whether on earth or in heaven!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

...I don't know the earth, she can't dulge the heaven! ...I don't know the earth, she can't dulge the heaven!

but wait the woman denies ownership of the money and EFcc really never successfully linked her to it.



How do you forfeit what is not even yours

Super1Star:

Looters are really smelling pepper!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Another grave indictment of the Mandela of Otuoke who supervised the savagery, unholy, uncivilised and crude looting of our commonwealth.



Just close your eyes and imagine how many lives that money could have saved --- roads, hospitals, jobs, electricity etc



This is a great news.



Wailers, Ipods, Ojukwus and Osus- start what you know best to do -- Wailing over blocking of loopholes for looting and retrieval of our common wealth from your mentors. and tonyebarcanista wil not see this. and tonyebarcanista wil not see this.

Imagine that N34bn being shared among the 5,000 most active monikers on Nairaland Politics section. That's 6.8million each. Yet they divide themselves into PDP and APC and quarrel all day while a microscopic few get away with daylight robbery. 4 Likes 1 Share

Tonyebarcanista, your undivided attention is needed.



Hypocrite of the century

Jesusloveyou:

and tonyebarcanista wil not see this. Never. They see PMB. Never. They see PMB.

NOC1:

That was a great Judgment, I pray she will not Appeal...

You don't need to pray she has already denial knowledge of the said fund You don't need to pray she has already denial knowledge of the said fund 1 Like

34Billion......?





Is this real?











Why won't there be recession?

Jesusloveyou:

and tonyebarcanista wil not see this.

He is a joke.



HE should have compared the other administrations 2 years with this admininstration, for his write up to be adjudged fair.



He was comparing 2years with full terms of others. He is a joke.HE should have compared the other administrations 2 years with this admininstration, for his write up to be adjudged fair.He was comparing 2years with full terms of others. 4 Likes 1 Share

what of Akingbola,Atuche and other rogue bankers.





It seems these people have bought their judgments.





EFCC do something noooooooooooooowwwwwwwwww

My God will bless you PMB. Every evil prophecy concerning you is hereby reversed in Jesus mighty name.

This is the good news we have been waiting for ever since, more to come. Patience Jonathan in Goldberg's voice YOU ARE NEXT!



Oh God if truly you hear prayers and want the best for us as a nation please keep alive for us a sound and hale Buhari till 2023. Nigeria must be great again. God bless president Buhari! 1 Like

samguru:

what of Akingbola,Atuche and other rogue bankers.





It seems these people have bought their judgments.





EFCC do something noooooooooooooowwwwwwwwww

They are already retrying some of them.



N125bn fraud: Atuche’s trial starts afresh 10 years after



http://punchng.com/n125bn-fraud-atuches-trial-starts-afresh-10-years/ They are already retrying some of them. 1 Like

Good news