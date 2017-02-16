₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by agabusta: 4:06pm
BREAKING: Judge orders final forfeiture of N34 billion linked to Diezani Alison-Madueke
A federal court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N23.4 billion, N9.08 billion, and $5 million (about N34 billion in total) linked to former petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.
Justice Muslim Hassan, who had issued an interim forfeiture order on the funds on January 6, on Thursday gave a “final forfeiture order” on the funds.
The judge said he was satisfied with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s argument that the monies were proceeds of illegal activity.
Details later…
http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/223706-breaking-judge-orders-final-forfeiture-n34-billion-linked-diezani-alison-madueke.html
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by agabusta: 4:07pm
Better
But we still want High Profile convictions. Not just recovery of funds.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by NOC1(m): 4:08pm
That was a great Judgment, I pray she will not Appeal...
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by NOC1(m): 4:08pm
j
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by genearts(m): 4:08pm
My lawd...... 34 billion? And some dolts that call themselves senators wants magu out, thunder fire all of them
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by madridguy(m): 4:09pm
GOOD NEWS.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by TheShopKeeper(m): 4:16pm
When are we going to see proper conviction wit long term prison sentences with hard labour?
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Super1Star: 4:18pm
Looters are really smelling pepper!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Another grave indictment of the Mandela of Otuoke who supervised the savagery, unholy, uncivilised and crude looting of our commonwealth.
Just close your eyes and imagine how many lives that money could have saved --- roads, hospitals, jobs, electricity etc
This is a great news.
Wailers, Ipods, Ojukwus and Osus- start what you know best to do -- Wailing over blocking of loopholes for looting and retrieval of our common wealth from your mentors.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Super1Star: 4:25pm
TheShopKeeper:
Ask your corrupt Judiciary?
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by agabusta: 4:26pm
genearts:
Sincerely Magu is performing!
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Aufbauh(m): 4:29pm
The Ipobians are flabbergasted upandan in Uganda
If money help a man to do good to others, it is of some value,but if not then it is simply a mass of evil and the sooner it is got rid of the better.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by LoveMachine(m): 4:30pm
34 billion with a "b" for real? CHAI!
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by genearts(m): 4:33pm
agabusta:one of the few shinning lights of this administration and they want to frustrate the guy with their dirty politics. Doin good in this country is so difficult.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Super1Star: 4:34pm
That woman is a legendary looter of the highest order. That woman must be brought to justice or justice must be brought to her, whether on earth or in heaven!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by kITATITA: 4:37pm
The two most important words in the judgment are final forfeiture; which means government can now spend the money. Na our own money now
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Keneking: 4:41pm
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
No prosecution?
So she would walk freely
Since PMB travelled for rest, a lot of forfeiture has been announced, $9.2mil Yakubu, Diezani N32bn, Ozekhome N75mil, others...from Jonathans' exes
PMB continue the rest in our former colony, maybe recession would end before you come back
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by AngelicBeing: 4:42pm
Super1Star:
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by oyinkinola: 4:42pm
Super1Star:...I don't know the earth, she can't dulge the heaven!
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by martooski(m): 5:09pm
but wait the woman denies ownership of the money and EFcc really never successfully linked her to it.
How do you forfeit what is not even yours
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Jesusloveyou: 5:20pm
Super1Star:and tonyebarcanista wil not see this.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Standing5(m): 5:34pm
Imagine that N34bn being shared among the 5,000 most active monikers on Nairaland Politics section. That's 6.8million each. Yet they divide themselves into PDP and APC and quarrel all day while a microscopic few get away with daylight robbery.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Bolustic: 5:35pm
Tonyebarcanista, your undivided attention is needed.
Hypocrite of the century
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Standing5(m): 5:37pm
Jesusloveyou:Never. They see PMB.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by martooski(m): 5:39pm
NOC1:
You don't need to pray she has already denial knowledge of the said fund
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by YoungRichRuler(m): 5:42pm
34Billion......?
Is this real?
Why won't there be recession?
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by Super1Star: 5:50pm
Jesusloveyou:
He is a joke.
HE should have compared the other administrations 2 years with this admininstration, for his write up to be adjudged fair.
He was comparing 2years with full terms of others.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by samguru: 6:07pm
what of Akingbola,Atuche and other rogue bankers.
It seems these people have bought their judgments.
EFCC do something noooooooooooooowwwwwwwwww
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by muykem: 6:10pm
My God will bless you PMB. Every evil prophecy concerning you is hereby reversed in Jesus mighty name.
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by franciskaine(m): 6:18pm
This is the good news we have been waiting for ever since, more to come. Patience Jonathan in Goldberg's voice YOU ARE NEXT!
Oh God if truly you hear prayers and want the best for us as a nation please keep alive for us a sound and hale Buhari till 2023. Nigeria must be great again. God bless president Buhari!
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by agabusta: 6:20pm
samguru:
They are already retrying some of them.
N125bn fraud: Atuche’s trial starts afresh 10 years after
http://punchng.com/n125bn-fraud-atuches-trial-starts-afresh-10-years/
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by SweetJoystick(m): 6:24pm
Good news
Re: Judge Orders Final Forfeiture Of N34 Billion Linked To Diezani Alison-Madueke by WorldRichest: 6:25pm
martooski:
Go and drink acid. The money is not hers, is the money yours? Did you not read about Mama Piss going to court to claim money in her P.A., drivers and maids' accounts?
