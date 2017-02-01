Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires (9533 Views)

This is so lovely...







I love this.. They got swag...

its just for the little meet under her leg.naija i hail thee.meat 4 Likes

harryportter:

You are very far from settling down.

Classic couple 2 Likes

They look good. HML 3 Likes

I love the outfit 5 Likes

E be like say na every weekend wedding dey hold for naija. 1 Like

Cute couple

harryportter:

There is more to marriage than sex...When last did u see your parents having sex?





















Me likey! Sweet!

Touching pic

this is super romantic

wow lovely couples.



my wedding day would be spectacular

Afonjas got swag

Igbos are indeed doing very well







Seun Osewa, aunty Linda is waiting oh



This is the cutest I have seen on nairaland this year

Lols

Lovely and wow pre-wedding pictures

johnson232:



There is more to marriage than sex...When last did u see your parents having sex?



the day u see them is the last day u will urinate at night.if u think am lying ask gordons

These days children marry themselves even before the parents meet.

Lovely indeed

lovely

Very nice ..... who was that jobless guy in the background of the first pic?

ok

johnson232:



There is more to marriage than sex...When last did u see your parents having sex?





You guys make sense die

Thats right, mine is coming soon, i will like to date a NLdr

... ...

splufic!!!! the dude is beautiful