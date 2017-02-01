₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 11:28am
This is so lovely...
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/lovely-pre-wedding-photos-of-couple-in.html?m=1
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by TrapQueen77(f): 11:30am
I love this.. They got swag...
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by harryportter: 11:31am
its just for the little meet under her leg.naija i hail thee.meat
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Davash222(m): 11:32am
harryportter:You are very far from settling down.
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by femolacqua(m): 11:34am
Classic couple
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Erngie(f): 11:38am
They look good. HML
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by midehi2(f): 11:44am
I love the outfit
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by rose54321: 11:48am
E be like say na every weekend wedding dey hold for naija.
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by GiaGunn(f): 12:01pm
Cute couple
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by johnson232: 12:08pm
harryportter:There is more to marriage than sex...When last did u see your parents having sex?
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by SweetieConstie(f): 12:27pm
Sweet!
Me likey!
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Ademat7(m): 1:14pm
Touching pic
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by hakeemk(m): 1:14pm
this is super romantic
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by ennysuccess(m): 1:15pm
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by stanluv(m): 1:15pm
wow lovely couples.
my wedding day would be spectacular
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by passyhansome(m): 1:16pm
Afonjas got swag
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Keneking: 1:16pm
Igbos are indeed doing very well
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by izzou(m): 1:16pm
This is the cutest I have seen on nairaland this year
Seun Osewa, aunty Linda is waiting oh
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by balancediet(m): 1:16pm
Lols
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by homebase(m): 1:16pm
Lovely and wow pre-wedding pictures
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by harryportter: 1:16pm
johnson232:the day u see them is the last day u will urinate at night.if u think am lying ask gordons
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by balancediet(m): 1:17pm
These days children marry themselves even before the parents meet.
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by habex005(m): 1:17pm
Lovely indeed
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by DONSMITH123(m): 1:17pm
lovely
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by iluvpomo: 1:17pm
Very nice ..... who was that jobless guy in the background of the first pic?
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by slawomir: 1:19pm
ok
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by DavidEsq(m): 1:19pm
johnson232:
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by asatemple(f): 1:21pm
You guys make sense die
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Ezedon(m): 1:23pm
Thats right, mine is coming soon, i will like to date a NLdr
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by superfelix: 1:25pm
...
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by creamylicious(f): 1:25pm
splufic!!!! the dude is beautiful
|Re: Lovely Pre-wedding Photos Of Couple In Native Attires by Eledan: 1:26pm
passyhansome:
Lovely couple
