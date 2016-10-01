₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by dingbang(m): 12:14pm
Marry you – Guys need to know a lot before they marry you.Guys are weird when it comes to marriage, and from what they tell me, it’s all about timing. But I’m not so sure it is. When it comes to popping the question, guys often treat marriage like an investment — and that means they do due diligence. So here are 7 good things men check out in a lady before proposing.
1. He needs to know he’s ready to actually make the leap to a long-term commitment.
Unfortunately, timing is an issue. If he feels he’s not at the right time of his life, he’s not going to propose. You can’t force his hand, either. Usually, guys decide they’re ready when they’re financially stable and realizing that the singles scene sucks.
2. He needs to know you’d be a good wife.
He wants someone who would be presentable around family and who might make a good mother for his kids. He wants to know that you won’t turn into a shrieking harpy once the ring is on, and that you will be willing to do your part to keep him proud.
3. He needs to know you’re responsible.
Marriage is a legal contract, and that means that it will have serious consequences in his financial realm. What most guys fear is that they’ll marry a woman who will drive them into bankruptcy through bad spending habits, refuse to do housework while they stay at home, and basically just act like an overgrown, selfish kid. They don’t want that! They want an adult who will actually contribute, and they won’t marry someone who doesn’t fit that bill.
4. He needs to know that he can lose you if he doesn’t marry you
I’m a firm believer that men need a kick in the rear before they will propose. If you keep giving them the idea that a life without marriage is fine, they won’t marry you because they’re already enjoying the gravy train without it. If he gets the idea that you’ll be with him regardless, he won’t pop the question.
5. He needs to know that he’s in a good financial position.
Most guys won’t marry if they are dirt poor, even though money doesn’t have to do anything with love. For them, it’s often a pride thing. If he’s broke or his income isn’t stable, he won’t feel ready to marry.
6. He needs to know he can trust you to stay loyal.
Simply put, guys don’t take well to cheating. In fact, they take to it even worse than women do. If they feel like you wouldn’t be able to keep it in your pants, they will not marry you — ever.
7. And, obviously, he needs to know that you have the same long-term goals as him.
It makes no sense to marry a woman who wants everything you hate in life. This would basically be the same as shooting yourself in the foot. Guys know this, and they will only pop the question to a woman who will work with their life plan.
Source: http://theinfong.com/2016/10/ladies-man-doesnt-know-7-things-will-never-marry/
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by wtfCode: 12:21pm
Op, ur head dey there
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:24pm
Knowing these things doesn't guarantee he'll marry you either
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by skarlett(f): 12:27pm
I agree with the poster above me
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by dingbang(m): 12:34pm
wHyyyyyyyyyY:am sorry, these are the basic things a man needs to reason before proposing....
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by CorGier: 12:40pm
dingbang:So na u dey make dis kind yeye post.
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by dingbang(m): 12:41pm
CorGier:please dont be silly today. U can clearly see the link..
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by odutolasodiq(m): 12:42pm
I Think I Am Justified To Have Call It Quit With My 8month Old Girlfriend 2days Ago! She Is An "Epitome" Of The Negative Interpretations Of All The Points Listed Above. Welldone Op
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by 2SWT(f): 12:46pm
Another relationship advice
Oh I'm tired!!
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Imodii: 12:50pm
This headline does not correlate with the list
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Bigajeff(m): 12:50pm
Na WA Oo!
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Shortyy(f): 12:51pm
BS
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Nairalanded: 12:51pm
Here is a little bit of my contribution: A lot of girls are single/unmarried because they wanna get paid for being in a relationship.
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Divay22(f): 12:51pm
Brb
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by emmanuel596(m): 12:51pm
Thought I was gonna see something new and different....no matter how much u love and treat a woman nicely the ones that would cheat and mess around will still do so
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by iwezor1(m): 12:52pm
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by mackmanuel: 12:53pm
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by 2kaybiel(m): 12:53pm
Nice one
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Dsrooftiles: 12:53pm
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by femi4(m): 12:53pm
He needs to know that you are expendable
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by unclezuma: 12:53pm
Nairaland Unmarried advisors and their unsolicited advice...
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Martinola(m): 12:54pm
some of dis things do not hold water with some pipul...our priorities when it comes to what qualities a potential wyf should posses are different.
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:54pm
Shortyy:Always swearing
How come you surprisingly adding flesh/weight? Unbelievable
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by teebillz: 12:54pm
Another expert has just arrived. When will you guys know that there are no predefined rules for things like this?
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by wHyyyyyyyyyY: 12:55pm
2kaybiel:stop lying
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Linqsz(m): 12:55pm
He needs to know he is not yet ready for marriage to be wanting to know too much.
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Mimi56(f): 12:56pm
Ehn ehn!!! He needs to know!!! He needs to know!!! He needs to...chai. so this is it Issorite
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Realtol(m): 12:56pm
Sometimes, guys need to be jumpstart before we spill the question out.
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by princedmiayer(m): 12:57pm
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by Kunleskey(m): 12:57pm
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by mightyleks(m): 12:57pm
Right guys do reason this things but still a lady might be all and still searching. But you are 90% marriage guaranteed but doesn't signify a happy home
|Re: Ladies: Any Man Who Doesn’t Know These 7 Things About You, Will Never Marry You! by NLbeachparty: 12:57pm
ANY MAN WHO DOESN'T TAKE YOU OUT TO THE NAIRALAND BEACH PARTY WILL NEVER MARRY YOU!!!
