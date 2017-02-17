Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group (5845 Views)

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, North West zone has offered to assist the Federal Government in the protection of refineries and pipelines.



The zonal youth leader of MACBAN, Comrade Yusuf Usman gave the call when he led members of the group to pay management of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, KRPC, a courtesy visit.





MACBAN explained that it decided to offer assistance in the protection of pipelines because vandalised oil installations in time past had led to the death of some of its cattle.



Usman disclosed that Fulani herdsmen were peaceful people who have lived peacefully with their neighbours.



According to Usman, “A couple of years ago, some of our cattle drank poisonous water, contaminated by pollution due to emission from vandalized or burst pipelines containing petroleum products and we are living witnesses to the negative consequences of sabotaging or vandalizing KRPC facilities.



“The Fulani herdsmen in this part of the country have all these years been one of the neighbours of the KRPC. Our neighbourliness has been very cordial, mutual and peaceful.”.



May thunder strike all of you 94 Likes 5 Shares

Fulani v Niger delta milltants loading 5 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

Phahahaha they think the pipelines re in agatu in benue,or in enugu communities where they kill freely, they should come to ijawland nd see.

Yes, I can see how that's going to play out.

Fulani herdsmen will then have legal rights to the land in the name of protecting pipeline. 13 Likes 1 Share

Heeeeeeey !, gbese ree ooooo.

fulani meyatti militant for securi.... what ?

make them go secure maiduguri or adamawa leave southern out of your security,bokoharam is there for you. 18 Likes

That organisation has shown themselves as terrorists. 6 Likes





them no dey see them sef for day....but night

It's gonna feel good dropping an explosive in a herd of cows.... 3 Likes

Make una talk am again.



Una don protect North from bokoharam?



Yeye people 34 Likes 1 Share



Make una talk am again.



Una don protect North from bokoharam?



Yeye people

That's funny. That's funny. 3 Likes

Una never protect human beings, na liquid you wan protect?



Clowns!!!! 3 Likes

hahahahaha Nigerians crack me up. Well its called freedom of speech for a reason. when u "speech" finish ur stupidity is allowed to move "freely" 1 Like

Can someone please tell those clowns that they are more needed in Sambisa forest, to protect their people against Boko Haram slaughtering



Bunch of terrorists! 5 Likes

I wonder what they'll do differently from Army. Let's see how they do at.

So....they can protect oil..but can slaughter people.....





This country is gone 6 Likes

no weed like fulani weed, try am and see 6 Likes

They can slaughter people anyhow they like but want to protect crude oil pipeline. 2 Likes

oya wey this my Avengers.

make una throw small bomb give their cow Asap.. nothing consign me 1 Like

naijaking1:

Yes, I can see how that's going to play out.

Fulani herdsmen will then have legal rights to the land in the name of protecting pipeline.

lol you really think ND militants are babies.People that has defied the naitions military might.Nigerians oil infracstructure will be completely destroyed.Anyway I don't think the vegetable in London or anyone else for that matter will be stupid enough to take that route

.Somebody has somewhere mix deceit with Kunu for this people.



Maybe they are talking of the pipelines in the north. 1 Like

The Murderers from Libya and Guinea are getting bolder becos nobody have called them to account for their crimes against humanity yet.





One day they will most certainly pay for those crimes.







We shall see. 3 Likes

Borno state need them more 1 Like

nice idea nice idea 1 Like

They must be mad

SMH. M only sad about d sell outs in our midst. E.g. seriake Dickson.

Foolani madmen!!

Federal government no go try am.



So that was the agenda?

So that was the agenda?Oya coman take it.

Now, their true colour don dey show. niger - deltans be wise!