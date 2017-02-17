₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by hinwazaka: 3:00pm
The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, North West zone has offered to assist the Federal Government in the protection of refineries and pipelines.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/02/17/fulani-group-offers-protect-refineries-pipelines/
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by hinwazaka: 3:01pm
May thunder strike all of you
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by malel1: 3:02pm
Fulani v Niger delta milltants loading
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by obailala(m): 3:12pm
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by slim75d: 3:12pm
:Phahahaha they think the pipelines re in agatu in benue,or in enugu communities where they kill freely, they should come to ijawland nd see. :Phahahaha they think the pipelines re in agatu in benue,or in enugu communities where they kill freely, they should come to ijawland nd see.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by naijaking1: 3:15pm
Yes, I can see how that's going to play out.
Fulani herdsmen will then have legal rights to the land in the name of protecting pipeline.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Adeyinka12(m): 3:19pm
Heeeeeeey !, gbese ree ooooo.
fulani meyatti militant for securi.... what ?
make them go secure maiduguri or adamawa leave southern out of your security,bokoharam is there for you.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by omadaken: 3:20pm
That organisation has shown themselves as terrorists.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Cloud007: 3:22pm
them no dey see them sef for day....but night
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by mile12crises: 3:26pm
It's gonna feel good dropping an explosive in a herd of cows....
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by loomer: 3:28pm
Make una talk am again.
Una don protect North from bokoharam?
Yeye people
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Blue3k(m): 3:28pm
loomer:
That's funny.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by jmoore(m): 3:29pm
Una never protect human beings, na liquid you wan protect?
Clowns!!!!
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by gerald09(m): 3:34pm
hahahahaha Nigerians crack me up. Well its called freedom of speech for a reason. when u "speech" finish ur stupidity is allowed to move "freely"
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Splinz(m): 3:37pm
Can someone please tell those clowns that they are more needed in Sambisa forest, to protect their people against Boko Haram slaughtering
Bunch of terrorists!
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Blue3k(m): 3:44pm
I wonder what they'll do differently from Army. Let's see how they do at.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by killsmith(m): 3:53pm
So....they can protect oil..but can slaughter people.....
This country is gone
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by tolexy007(m): 4:03pm
no weed like fulani weed, try am and see
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Amarabae(f): 4:16pm
They can slaughter people anyhow they like but want to protect crude oil pipeline.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Joephat(m): 4:17pm
oya wey this my Avengers.
make una throw small bomb give their cow Asap.. nothing consign me
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Chuksonyeike: 4:19pm
naijaking1:
lol you really think ND militants are babies.People that has defied the naitions military might.Nigerians oil infracstructure will be completely destroyed.Anyway I don't think the vegetable in London or anyone else for that matter will be stupid enough to take that route
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by danot1030: 4:20pm
.Somebody has somewhere mix deceit with Kunu for this people.
Maybe they are talking of the pipelines in the north.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by waternogetenemy: 4:21pm
The Murderers from Libya and Guinea are getting bolder becos nobody have called them to account for their crimes against humanity yet.
One day they will most certainly pay for those crimes.
We shall see.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:36pm
Borno state need them more
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by iambijo(m): 4:44pm
nice idea
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by Swizdoe(m): 5:42pm
They must be mad
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by adonis89(m): 6:02pm
SMH. M only sad about d sell outs in our midst. E.g. seriake Dickson.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by nairaman66(m): 6:04pm
Foolani madmen!!
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by ufuosman: 6:18pm
Federal government no go try am.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by PatriotTemidayo: 6:27pm
Oh!
So that was the agenda?
Oya coman take it.
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by adadike281(f): 6:32pm
Now, their true colour don dey show. niger - deltans be wise!
Re: We Will Protect Niger Delta Pipelines: Fulani Group by djeasy(m): 6:40pm
you can Imagin the impetus E no go work, So these Fellows value CoWS THAN HUMANS.
Libya Executes Nigerians, Other Nationals / Ijaw Do Not Own Land In Edo State, Ondo State Or Warri Or Farcados / Forgotten War Crimes And Crimes Against Humanity Against Eastern Nigerians.
