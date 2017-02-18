₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by iVentHub(f): 7:16pm
I love you no be rice and beans, This is a lovely video of a bride dancing with her husband on the wheel chair....
ishilove, mynd44 and lalasticlala come and dance with us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlGE7_6cGb4
4 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by EasyMind(m): 7:31pm
Cool
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by madridguy(m): 7:36pm
Wow
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Xcelinteriors(f): 10:09pm
Being in love is the sweetest thing on earth. Pls try and watch the video, it is so touching.
4 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by sweetboiy(m): 10:09pm
Wow.... I love this mehn
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by NLchikeeto(f): 10:09pm
Nice couple
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Blurryface(m): 10:10pm
To the mod that banned me... your father.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by kennyjam: 10:10pm
nice one......i pray what attracted both of you together keeps doing that.
Happy Married Life.
But OP, na un top wheel chair dem go dey do am?
badt minds: i mean dem go dey watch film.
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Jackossky(m): 10:10pm
love in Tokyo..
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by martineverest(m): 10:10pm
God bless this man.....what average nigerian wouldnt do
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by obaival(m): 10:10pm
Is dat her husband?
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by emmabest2000(m): 10:10pm
Wedding Joy hmmmm .. Every girls dream ...
Congrats to them !
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:10pm
So adorable.
Wishing them a happy married life.
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by luscioustrish(f): 10:11pm
This is lovely...beautiful bride
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by greatgod2012(f): 10:11pm
That bride is so beautiful!
And the husband has large and beautiful heart!
God bless their marriage!
4 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by mekuso89(m): 10:12pm
ikputu nteje ( chinwetalu agu voice)
is this for real?
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by ufuosman: 10:12pm
May God bless there marriage.
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Epositive(m): 10:12pm
what money cannot do, more money will do it!
*dodges grenades and knives*
#positivevibes
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Dandsome: 10:12pm
Wow. So lovely.
I wanted to type rubbish here but something told me to watch the video first. Mehnnnnnnnnn, thank God I did.
This just blew my mind away. Nice one from the couple.
Did anyone notice that the lady is very beautiful??
In other news, the time is 10:12pm. By now they should be "making babies" in the other room
2 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Jeffrey12(m): 10:12pm
Eyaaaahh!!!....lovely couple.
LOVE!!!
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by doublewisdom: 10:12pm
Babe or family must be loaded.
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by 2undexy(m): 10:12pm
Is she really sitting on a wheelchair? Or she's learning to sit on one for future purpose?
Ion understand mehn
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Preca(f): 10:13pm
obaival:no....that's her uncle
4 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Marcleee(m): 10:13pm
Omg! Seeing her cry made me cry too. This is true love
3 Likes
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Dyt(f): 10:14pm
She'sbeautiful
She keeps saying I love you
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by Billyonaire: 10:14pm
Xcelinteriors:No be small thing oh. E dey make person lazy sef.
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by policy12: 10:14pm
Can u find ds kind love on nairaland?
1 Like
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by drinkgarri: 10:14pm
True love indeed... I only see this bollywood
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by ifyan(m): 10:15pm
This real love not the hungry one
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by ediama(m): 10:15pm
NICE
|Re: Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) by abdulaz: 10:15pm
If she was in the man's position, would she have done the same.
Any love from a woman is conditional.
4 Likes
