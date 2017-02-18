Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lizzy Oke Dancing With Her Husband On A Wheelchair At Their Wedding (Video) (9057 Views)

ishilove, mynd44 and lalasticlala come and dance with us



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlGE7_6cGb4 I love you no be rice and beans, This is a lovely video of a bride dancing with her husband on the wheel chair....ishilove, mynd44 and lalasticlala come and dance with us 4 Likes

Cool 1 Like

Wow

Being in love is the sweetest thing on earth. Pls try and watch the video, it is so touching.





Wow.... I love this mehn

Nice couple

nice one......i pray what attracted both of you together keeps doing that.



Happy Married Life.



love in Tokyo..

God bless this man.....what average nigerian wouldnt do 1 Like

Is dat her husband?

Wedding Joy hmmmm .. Every girls dream ...



Congrats to them ! 3 Likes 1 Share

So adorable.

Wishing them a happy married life. 1 Like

This is lovely...beautiful bride

That bride is so beautiful!



And the husband has large and beautiful heart!







God bless their marriage! 4 Likes

ikputu nteje ( chinwetalu agu voice)

is this for real?

May God bless there marriage.

what money cannot do, more money will do it!

*dodges grenades and knives*

#positivevibes 1 Like

Wow. So lovely.



I wanted to type rubbish here but something told me to watch the video first. Mehnnnnnnnnn, thank God I did.



This just blew my mind away. Nice one from the couple.



Did anyone notice that the lady is very beautiful??

































































Eyaaaahh!!!....lovely couple.



LOVE!!!

Babe or family must be loaded. 1 Like

Is she really sitting on a wheelchair? Or she's learning to sit on one for future purpose?

Ion understand mehn

Omg! Seeing her cry made me cry too. This is true love 3 Likes

She'sbeautiful



She keeps saying I love you

Xcelinteriors:

Being in love is the sweetest thing on earth No be small thing oh. E dey make person lazy sef. No be small thing oh. E dey make person lazy sef.

Can u find ds kind love on nairaland? 1 Like

True love indeed... I only see this bollywood

This real love not the hungry one 1 Like 1 Share

NICE