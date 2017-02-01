₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by TruthNigeria(m): 8:18am
ALHAJI Shettima Usman Yerima is the President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF). In this interview, Yerima warns against Nigeria falling into another constitutional crisis that could lead to the Doctrine of Necessity that ushered in the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, then vice president and a southerner, after his principal, President Umaru Yar’Adua, a northerner, took gravely ill. Meanwhile, the AYCF leader says the presidency of the country is the birthright of the North till 2023.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by anaton(m): 8:29am
Where did he say in the interview that the presidency is the North's birthright till 2023??Amala and Ewedu journalism!!
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by omenkaLives: 8:31am
No yawa. That is how we want it, so it would be Southern Nigeria's birthright from '23 to '31.
This is why despite his handicap, some people desire to see Baba's face in that office all through to '23, because should someone else take over from him in '19, with the greed of the typical Nigerian politician, he wouldnt wanna run just a single term and with that, we might be looking at power returning down South '27 at the earliest.
So, call it a birthright whatsoever, we dont bloody care, but for the sake of political stability, it should become the birthright of Southerners from '23 to '31.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by HsLBroker(m): 8:33am
omenkaLives:
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by Omoluabi16(m): 8:36am
We relegate the issue of good governance on the altar of tribe/religion. so what if the an igbo man or osinbajo can transform nigeria to what it should be would you prevent him on the basis of his tribe? onye ara!
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by TruthNigeria(m): 8:37am
We need to have a smooth transition to 2019 and then 2023. The North is unstoppable for now and we cannot afford to take any chances.
anaton:
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by chibuzorAbia: 8:40am
Omoluabi16:
For where?
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by omenkaLives: 8:42am
Omoluabi16:Not exactly bro. Most of us dont bloody care where the person comes from, especially me; he could be a Tibetan for all i care.
But Nigeria is a unique country and our people have yet to attain such levels of political maturity and suphistication to ignore these nuances. Sacrifices have to be made to keep this ship bouyant and one of such is ensuring there's a balance of power between the North and South.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by escapefromusa(m): 8:46am
2. Don't abuse, bully, deliberately insult/provoke, fight, or wish harm to Nairaland members OR THEIR TRIBES.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by thesicilian: 8:56am
As soon as Buhari is officially confirmed dead, the North is not smelling that Presidency again till 2039!
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 9:07am
OK
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by mightyhazell: 9:09am
Smh for this country!
Competence sacrificed on the altar of ethnicity/regionalism!
How then can the country move foward?
A country dat has sworn dat a major tribe (the most populous?) shall never smell presidency and yet will rather implode dan let that same region secede and control dia own destiny
Wen una ready, we go knw!
Keep kidding urselves
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 9:10am
omenkaLives:
More foolish words have never been aired on this forum until you made this afonjastic post
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:12am
The north can never allow Nigeria to progress ... Just look at a so called northern elder statesman interview..
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:13am
chibuzorAbia:We see right through you
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by EmeeNaka: 9:17am
Yerima statements are sound save where he said that the North will bring new vibrant leader in 2019. I disagree with him. Buhari must continue till 2023.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by omenkaLives: 9:19am
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 9:19am
TruthNigeria:
Unstoppable in which way?
Northern zombies are groaning in hunger. These are people who are used to poverty and if under Buhari the hunger is unbearable do you think they will still look at Buhari or a repetion of this same failure under the guise of a northern leadership?
Hunger is fast resetting Northern almajiri brains and you are here talking of the north being Unstoppable?
I laff in SAMBISA grass eating voice
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 9:23am
omenkaLives:
Slow down this early Sunday morning.
You may not be a christian but Sunday still marks the beginning of a new week.
Your Lords and masters up north are sick and tired of your cadavar lying in a hospice in London waiting for Aisha to pull the plug and you are here looking at who to curse?
From GEJ to PDP to Niger Delta Militants and now Biafrans you have blamed for the woeful failure of your Lord and master zombie king while his own people have began condemning him.
Isn't it time you admit that your bigoted political stance and blind sychophancy was a big mistake?
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by EternalTruths: 9:28am
True
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by mightyhazell: 9:38am
omenkaLives:y did u edit?
Fear of d mods?
Ur life really begins and ends here
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 9:42am
mightyhazell:
He isn't Fulani but a typified Ilorin afonja yoruba.
The guy did his service in Benue and was using the little he knew about that state to claim he was from there.
I dug up an old post he made where he was condemning Benue as a state with nothing to offer.
This his handle was created just like several others to deceive posters here that the APC had broad support in the middle belt, southeast and Niger Delta.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by limeta(f): 9:45am
What steps can be taken to eradicate insurgency?
We can totally eradicate it through the suggestion of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi. I support his view in his recent presentation before northern governors. He emphasized the need to[b] vigorously impact the knowledge of Islam into our people.[/b] Rather than putting up mosques at every corner, we should turn some of them[b] into Islamic schools[/b] where proper religious knowledge will be imparted into our younger ones about what Islam is all about
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by smogup: 9:46am
This one don high
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by damagepbuh: 9:52am
mightyhazell:And he is calling south because he thinks he wants to align with any south zone.
Let him take a look at wat fulanis are doing there just because their own is in power. Does he think dat north Central is numbered with d north east and west, they are just slaves like d west.
Mtchhw
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ezenwajosh(m): 9:56am
A NEWSPAPER AND SOME OFEMMANUS AND GWORO CHEWING NATION WHO JUST LEARNT ENGLISH ARE WE LIVE AND PEACE AND UNITY......
ANIMALS IN THE ZOO
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by EMPEROniro: 10:02am
The same way they allowed south south till 2019 Shebi ? All these animals from the north enhh !
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by ImadeUReadThis: 10:03am
limeta:
Amir Sanusi is a very intelligent liar. He has a way of telling a very big lie and surrounding it with half truths.
Islamic Radicalisation increases as you climb the social ladder in the north.
The original founders of Boko Haram surrounding Mohammed Yusuf where not illiterates but graduates radicalised on campuses across Northern Nigeria.
Boko Haram uses Islamic doctrine to justify every criminal act they have committed citing from the same koran.
Abdulmutallab was not an illiterate but a very intelligent and widely educated young man.
Same goes to Justice Uwais late son who joined ISIS 3 yrs ago.
Your average Almajiri can not read the quaran. They depend on educated Islamic scholars to preach to them the contents of the same koran.
On the issue of turning mosques to schools, if the north can build a mosque in each Street corner is it schools they can't build? Besides turning mosques into schools automatically puts Islamic studies ahead of any other form of education thereby fueling the Radicalisation course.
The honest truth is that violent Islamic extremism is perpetuated mostly by those who are strict adherents of the koran and thereby those who are more versed on Islamic teachings and creed.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by EazyMoh(m): 10:04am
Useless Vanguard again! They are getting more unprofessional day by day with their IT Student reporters.
|Re: Presidency: The North Is Unstoppable Till 2023 — Yerima by mightyhazell: 10:06am
ImadeUReadThis:u may be right tho
But each time I read his poorly conceived posts,the psychoanalyst in me keeps pointing out his fula ness.
Hez done a good job tho convincing most nairalanders dat Hez benue .
The boy is a wonderful case. ...the way u somtimes wonder at dungbeetles,accumulating and pushing dungs forever..
..well,their calling!
