Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed (10655 Views)

Abudal’aziz Abubakar Yari Buys House Of $1m In The US - Sahara Reporters (Photo) / El-Rufai Buys Car For Adamu Barde Kagarko, APC Media Agent In Kaduna / Sani Yerima For Trial By ICPC (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Sahara Reporters, Governor Yari who returned from Hajj today, has also reportedly packaged $200K as part of his wedding gift to the couple.



see more >> Zamfara state governor, Abubakar Yari, has just allegedly bought this BMW X6 SUV for the son of a former governor of the state now Senator, Sani Yerima, Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima, who is set to wed this Friday.According to Sahara Reporters, Governor Yari who returned from Hajj today, has also reportedly packaged $200K as part of his wedding gift to the couple.see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/zamfara-state-governor-allegedly-buys-bmw-x6-suv-senator-yerimas-son-set/

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

After a few weeks people will forget about this devilish deed 22 Likes

@officialefcc comman see oh Deeping hands into state coffers without fear 3 Likes

Useless rogues hiding under fake shariah law. 11 Likes 3 Shares

I doubt if the gift will be appreciated though. Yerima has been in power since 1999, so gifts like this is just one among many others they will receive. Giving a rich man worth #50bn a gift of #15m. Its just a token in appreciation I feel though

Using the collective wealth for private concern. Not their fault thou as a society gets the leaders they deserve. 3 Likes

Better tins fall on me d ops above me should match down to Zamfara to inform him wht he did is wrong or right. 1 Like

Typical example of



The rich get richer and the poor gets poorer 7 Likes

Personally, he can afford to gift it. 1 Like

Ok

Can he afford it

Padi padi govt. 1 Like

I just dey look wallahi! 1 Like

A height of frivolity. I'm sure he's owing civil servants and pensioners their salaries. 3 Likes

It's not corruption. If Jonathan said this is not corruption, the zombies will ejaculate on it. 4 Likes

He did well, if I am in his shoe I will do better, I hate stealing from the poor but from the rich it is not a crime because I am helping God to punish them here on earth.



Remind you I am Biafra not fulani man

gratitude ... rubbish , later they will blame IPOB and KANU for their failure Ndi Ala 1 Like

celebsnestblawg:

Zamfara state governor, Abubakar Yari, has just allegedly bought this BMW X6 SUV for the son of a former governor of the state now Senator, Sani Yerima, Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima, who is set to wed this Friday.



According to Sahara Reporters, Governor Yari who returned from Hajj today, has also reportedly packaged $200K as part of his wedding gift to the couple.



see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/zamfara-state-governor-allegedly-buys-bmw-x6-suv-senator-yerimas-son-set/



















is this not stealing under sharia law...abeg make una chop of him hand for authority stealing..stealing with pen is this not stealing under sharia law...abeg make una chop of him hand for authority stealing..stealing with pen 1 Like 1 Share

they will just be sitting down in there office and wait for end of the month to collect federal allocation(oil money) without doing anything meaningful. 4 Likes



will the car feed him? 200kwill the car feed him?

how much is the worth of the car

Bloggers can lie ...

All from the state's money.

Hmmm

coalcoal1:

Bloggers can lie ...

lol..sahara desert the nigerian/american king of bloggers lol..sahara desert the nigerian/american king of bloggers

White X6 looks like a panda.

This is not exotic!





don't worry I go see your hand!!! Click share or raise your hand if you are tired of Nigerian politicsdon't worry I go see your hand!!!

Like if you can.



Share if you have.