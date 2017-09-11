₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,447 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed (10655 Views)
Abudal’aziz Abubakar Yari Buys House Of $1m In The US - Sahara Reporters (Photo) / El-Rufai Buys Car For Adamu Barde Kagarko, APC Media Agent In Kaduna / Sani Yerima For Trial By ICPC (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by celebsnestblawg(m): 4:19pm
Zamfara state governor, Abubakar Yari, has just allegedly bought this BMW X6 SUV for the son of a former governor of the state now Senator, Sani Yerima, Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima, who is set to wed this Friday.
According to Sahara Reporters, Governor Yari who returned from Hajj today, has also reportedly packaged $200K as part of his wedding gift to the couple.
see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/zamfara-state-governor-allegedly-buys-bmw-x6-suv-senator-yerimas-son-set/
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by celebsnestblawg(m): 4:19pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by TonyeBarcanista(m): 4:20pm
After a few weeks people will forget about this devilish deed
22 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by DuBLINGreenb(m): 4:22pm
@officialefcc comman see oh Deeping hands into state coffers without fear
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by madridguy(m): 4:22pm
Useless rogues hiding under fake shariah law.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Emjay1310(m): 4:22pm
I doubt if the gift will be appreciated though. Yerima has been in power since 1999, so gifts like this is just one among many others they will receive. Giving a rich man worth #50bn a gift of #15m. Its just a token in appreciation I feel though
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Olalan(m): 4:23pm
Using the collective wealth for private concern. Not their fault thou as a society gets the leaders they deserve.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by ojun50(m): 4:30pm
Better tins fall on me d ops above me should match down to Zamfara to inform him wht he did is wrong or right.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by awillabo: 5:23pm
Typical example of
The rich get richer and the poor gets poorer
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Celcius: 5:23pm
Personally, he can afford to gift it.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Yomzzyblog: 5:23pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Iscoalarcon: 5:23pm
Can he afford it
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:23pm
Padi padi govt.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by sadiqabuch: 5:24pm
I just dey look wallahi!
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Robisky001: 5:25pm
A height of frivolity. I'm sure he's owing civil servants and pensioners their salaries.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by desmond2pk: 5:25pm
It's not corruption. If Jonathan said this is not corruption, the zombies will ejaculate on it.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Guilderland1: 5:25pm
He did well, if I am in his shoe I will do better, I hate stealing from the poor but from the rich it is not a crime because I am helping God to punish them here on earth.
Remind you I am Biafra not fulani man
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by AFONJACOW(m): 5:26pm
gratitude ... rubbish , later they will blame IPOB and KANU for their failure Ndi Ala
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by cristianisraeli: 5:26pm
celebsnestblawg:
is this not stealing under sharia law...abeg make una chop of him hand for authority stealing..stealing with pen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by GuntersChain(m): 5:26pm
they will just be sitting down in there office and wait for end of the month to collect federal allocation(oil money) without doing anything meaningful.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by somto10: 5:26pm
200k
will the car feed him?
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by honestivo(m): 5:26pm
how much is the worth of the car
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by coalcoal1(m): 5:27pm
Bloggers can lie ...
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by Flashh: 5:28pm
All from the state's money.
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by meelerh(f): 5:28pm
Hmmm
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by cristianisraeli: 5:28pm
coalcoal1:
lol..sahara desert the nigerian/american king of bloggers
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by rookidmart: 5:29pm
White X6 looks like a panda.
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by agwaisrael(m): 5:29pm
This is not exotic!
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by IME1: 5:30pm
Click share or raise your hand if you are tired of Nigerian politics
don't worry I go see your hand!!!
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by RexEmmyGee: 5:30pm
Like if you can.
Share if you have.
|Re: Governor Yari Buys Car For Abba Ahmad Sani Yerima Who Is Set To Wed by iluvdonjazzy: 5:33pm
thieves
Inflation Drops To 8.6 Percent, Lowest In 5 Years / Abdulsalami - The North Will Recover In 20 Years / What Is The Role Of Policemen At Check Point
Viewing this topic: Ahmed80(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), DONMAYOR19(m), Tpharell, lucas12, usmanbaba(m), teamsynergy, mcgaius, imamabi(m), dante101, touchmark(m), tunjazzy966(m), aaronson(m), glinty, yomibelle(f), Tortivchina(m), omooba969, Kachigifto3, tobolos, Trustme2(m), KEVIND, zoboking, shakespere, Ziluxger, Bowale007(m), benuejosh(m), houseoftuition1, Papasmal(m), Elsufyan(m), Joemetry(m), Thayay(m), to2in, keemi(m), uhiochris1(m), ststyreal(f), sweetkech, chaidavese, shikfu(m), milowys77(m), Pillars1(m), Kayyy, Benwems(m), eGarage(m), Houstency(m), Ladobzy(m), stanjohn57, juman(m), alabig(m), Badgers14, Cyberknight, donami(m), dataking, fizzle344, RotrMezie, ochoa(m), realborn(m), olumideinfo, kokomaster3d, yinkslinks(m), sacramento1212, Obaconcept, santopelele(m), ThatCEO, Simpleman247, bukiii(f), Kazzman(m), adexuxin, demmybite and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23