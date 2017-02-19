₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,747,974 members, 3,373,431 topics. Date: Sunday, 19 February 2017 at 10:11 AM

Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos (3820 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by lalasticlala(m): 9:22am
Florence Ita Giwa (born 19 February 1946) was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency of Cross River State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the All People's Party (APP) platform. She held office from May 1999 to May 2003.

Ita-Giwa was born on 19 February 1946 in Atabong, Bakassi LGA, Cross River State, and attended the Kilburn Polytechnic in London, United Kingdom. She became a nurse, then a representative for the Beecham pharmaceutical company, and then moved to Standall Pharmaceutical where she represented Lagos State. She married Dele Giwa, the founding editor of Newswatch magazine. They were married for only ten months, after which Dele Giwa married Olufunmi Olaniyan, who was married to him until his death in 1986.

Ita-Giwa joined politics and emerged as NRC chairman for Delta State. Thereafter, she was elected a member of the federal House of Representatives 1992-93,[5] and was a member of the committee on devolution of power constituent assembly 1994-95. She became involved in Bakassi affairs, and earned the nickname "Mama Bakassi".[3] Ita-Giwa was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency in April 1999 and was appointed to committees on Rules and Procedures, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Women, Niger Delta and Drug & Narcotics.

After leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the People's Democratic Party PDP, and became President Olusegun Obasanjo's Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters. In May 2010 there were rumors that funds were missing from the account of the Bakassi Resettlement Committee, chaired by Ita-Giwa, who asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the matter.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florence_Ita_Giwa

1 Like

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by dingbang(m): 9:23am
Woman wey like party wella

3 Likes

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:24am
Happy birth day

2 Likes

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Iluibadan: 9:30am
This woman celebrate birthday every 3months in a year..

10 Likes

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Blakjewelry(m): 9:33am
@71 she still look fresh and younger

3 Likes

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:37am
Milf goals grin grin Happy birthday to Mama Bakassi" grin
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Cunninlinguist: 9:38am
Obj's babe
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:38am
Happy birthday

@ 71 young. Still looking fresh

1 Like

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by sonofLuci(m): 9:38am
See better sugar mummy, abeg who get her number ni

1 Like

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by temitemi1(m): 9:39am
HBD...
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by badmrkt(m): 9:39am
Blakjewelry:
@71 she still look fresh and younger
she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!!

6 Likes

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Sharon6(f): 9:39am
71? She doesn't look it.



GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!

1 Like

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Christane(m): 9:39am
Wat i lyk abt her is re big butt ...i neva knew she was so bless wit such back.
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by freeborn76(m): 9:40am
You are as old as you think after all, she still looks stunning at 71! Happy Birthday Mama Bakkassi wink wink
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by teebillz: 9:40am
Well done and HBD, Florence. Your service to the Boys Club of Nigeria (BCN) remained incomparable. More stamina to BCN. More Akamu for your engine.
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by anibi9674: 9:40am
hmm, did one na old mama young girl o. she no won gree old even at 71
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:40am
Happy birthday to CHIDI MOKEME's aunty tongue
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by cardoctor(m): 9:41am
Not bad for 71. congratulations ma
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by morule20(m): 9:42am
I love her at 71, than when she was young.
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by rattlesnake(m): 9:44am
Whose senator she be
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Yameater(m): 9:44am
badmrkt:
she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!!

Wrong accusation is a great crime
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by VeniJu: 9:44am
Blakjewelry:
@71 she still look fresh and younger
And Bangable..tonguesad
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by longerthroat(m): 9:45am
mama Bakasi
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by KealDrogo: 9:47am
angry The big bully mod that ban me I'm very sure you're reading this. You should be ashamed of yourself. A big shame on you for bullying me. angry angry tongue

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by VeniJu: 9:47am
She was fondly called ''Mama Bakassi'' not only for her involement, but also from her ''Backside'' wink
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by OgaJonah(m): 9:48am
Omo shocked shocked see BAKKASSI grin angry grin

Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by femolii: 9:49am
She not up to seventy
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by delli(m): 9:50am
More ages to you mama

But wait o did I just hear 71 and camera is showing your backside

Mama no just wan old sha
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by femolii: 9:50am
She is not up to sevent
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by badmrkt(m): 9:54am
Yameater:


Wrong accusation is a great crime
are you her PA? I reside in Cali and I know whats up over her bro!!!!
Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by UIA04(f): 9:55am
Happy birthday ma

You are an inspiration to every potential runs girl who will want to join politics later
And at retirement become a grand milF

(0) (1) (Reply)

Please Dont Go Blind On Nairaland - Immigrate To Gistplace! / Online Making Tutors / University Of Ilorin Admission List 2012/2013........get Updates

Viewing this topic: Rottymil(m), peterz(m), markvandel(m), Dtarmon(m), Bobmaintain, Disneylady(f), outofthebox, Mbediogu(m), koyeni(m), glimpse(f), Ayobolz, Olalan(m), emmaak2(m), yeltans(m), Besto(m), yusods(m), Krossbow123, asitis752, Whizsam(m), borie4u(m), efilefun(m), shezy(f), Allylic, dmoville, Slimchase(m), chiilily, phoniex888(m), perfectgabby, shynerd(m), sango147(m), RonJeremy, webninja, kennygee(f), gulfer, dinosmiles(m), jaypisces(f), chidiebere123(m), kunlexy0807, micholo123, arodavoo(m), Teneke007, Castroii(m), misterkay(m), Delphi(m), miblolo(f), almujeebe(m), EROMS38(m), livinbygrace, SeanDada1(m), Jainine(f) and 118 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.