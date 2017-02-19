₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by lalasticlala(m): 9:22am
Florence Ita Giwa (born 19 February 1946) was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency of Cross River State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the All People's Party (APP) platform. She held office from May 1999 to May 2003.
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by dingbang(m): 9:23am
Woman wey like party wella
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by KidsNEXTdoor: 9:24am
Happy birth day
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Iluibadan: 9:30am
This woman celebrate birthday every 3months in a year..
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Blakjewelry(m): 9:33am
@71 she still look fresh and younger
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by soberdrunk(m): 9:37am
Milf goals Happy birthday to Mama Bakassi"
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Cunninlinguist: 9:38am
Obj's babe
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by DivinelyBlessed(m): 9:38am
Happy birthday
@ 71 young. Still looking fresh
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by sonofLuci(m): 9:38am
See better sugar mummy, abeg who get her number ni
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by temitemi1(m): 9:39am
HBD...
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by badmrkt(m): 9:39am
Blakjewelry:she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!!
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Sharon6(f): 9:39am
71? She doesn't look it.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Christane(m): 9:39am
Wat i lyk abt her is re big butt ...i neva knew she was so bless wit such back.
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by freeborn76(m): 9:40am
You are as old as you think after all, she still looks stunning at 71! Happy Birthday Mama Bakkassi
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by teebillz: 9:40am
Well done and HBD, Florence. Your service to the Boys Club of Nigeria (BCN) remained incomparable. More stamina to BCN. More Akamu for your engine.
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by anibi9674: 9:40am
hmm, did one na old mama young girl o. she no won gree old even at 71
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:40am
Happy birthday to CHIDI MOKEME's aunty
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by cardoctor(m): 9:41am
Not bad for 71. congratulations ma
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by morule20(m): 9:42am
I love her at 71, than when she was young.
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by rattlesnake(m): 9:44am
Whose senator she be
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by Yameater(m): 9:44am
badmrkt:
Wrong accusation is a great crime
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by VeniJu: 9:44am
Blakjewelry:And Bangable..
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by longerthroat(m): 9:45am
mama Bakasi
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by KealDrogo: 9:47am
The big bully mod that ban me I'm very sure you're reading this. You should be ashamed of yourself. A big shame on you for bullying me.
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by VeniJu: 9:47am
She was fondly called ''Mama Bakassi'' not only for her involement, but also from her ''Backside''
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by OgaJonah(m): 9:48am
Omo see BAKKASSI
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by femolii: 9:49am
She not up to seventy
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by delli(m): 9:50am
More ages to you mama
But wait o did I just hear 71 and camera is showing your backside
Mama no just wan old sha
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by femolii: 9:50am
She is not up to sevent
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by badmrkt(m): 9:54am
Yameater:are you her PA? I reside in Cali and I know whats up over her bro!!!!
|Re: Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos by UIA04(f): 9:55am
Happy birthday ma
You are an inspiration to every potential runs girl who will want to join politics later
And at retirement become a grand milF
