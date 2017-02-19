Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Florence Ita Giwa Celebrates Her 71st Birthday: See Throwback Photos (3820 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Florence Ita Giwa (born 19 February 1946) was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency of Cross River State, Nigeria at the start of the Nigerian Fourth Republic, running on the All People's Party (APP) platform. She held office from May 1999 to May 2003.



Ita-Giwa was born on 19 February 1946 in Atabong, Bakassi LGA, Cross River State, and attended the Kilburn Polytechnic in London, United Kingdom. She became a nurse, then a representative for the Beecham pharmaceutical company, and then moved to Standall Pharmaceutical where she represented Lagos State. She married Dele Giwa, the founding editor of Newswatch magazine. They were married for only ten months, after which Dele Giwa married Olufunmi Olaniyan, who was married to him until his death in 1986.



Ita-Giwa joined politics and emerged as NRC chairman for Delta State. Thereafter, she was elected a member of the federal House of Representatives 1992-93,[5] and was a member of the committee on devolution of power constituent assembly 1994-95. She became involved in Bakassi affairs, and earned the nickname "Mama Bakassi".[3] Ita-Giwa was elected Senator for the Cross River South constituency in April 1999 and was appointed to committees on Rules and Procedures, Environment, Foreign Affairs, Women, Niger Delta and Drug & Narcotics.



After leaving the senate in 2003, she joined the People's Democratic Party PDP, and became President Olusegun Obasanjo's Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters. In May 2010 there were rumors that funds were missing from the account of the Bakassi Resettlement Committee, chaired by Ita-Giwa, who asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to investigate the matter.



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florence_Ita_Giwa 1 Like

Woman wey like party wella 3 Likes

Happy birth day 2 Likes

This woman celebrate birthday every 3months in a year.. 10 Likes

@71 she still look fresh and younger 3 Likes

Happy birthday to Mama Bakassi" Milf goalsHappy birthday to Mama Bakassi"

Obj's babe

Happy birthday



@ 71 young. Still looking fresh 1 Like

See better sugar mummy, abeg who get her number ni 1 Like

HBD...

Blakjewelry:

@71 she still look fresh and younger she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!! she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!! 6 Likes

71? She doesn't look it.







GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE! 1 Like

Wat i lyk abt her is re big butt ...i neva knew she was so bless wit such back.

You are as old as you think after all, she still looks stunning at 71! Happy Birthday Mama Bakkassi

Well done and HBD, Florence. Your service to the Boys Club of Nigeria (BCN) remained incomparable. More stamina to BCN. More Akamu for your engine.

hmm, did one na old mama young girl o. she no won gree old even at 71

Happy birthday to CHIDI MOKEME's aunty

Not bad for 71. congratulations ma

I love her at 71, than when she was young.

Whose senator she be

badmrkt:

she fccks d hell outta young boys in Cali!!!!!!

Wrong accusation is a great crime Wrong accusation is a great crime

Blakjewelry:

@71 she still look fresh and younger And Bangable.. And Bangable..

mama Bakasi

The big bully mod that ban me I'm very sure you're reading this. You should be ashamed of yourself. A big shame on you for bullying me. The big bully mod that ban me I'm very sure you're reading this. You should be ashamed of yourself. A big shame on you for bullying me. 1 Like 1 Share

She was fondly called ''Mama Bakassi'' not only for her involement, but also from her ''Backside''

see BAKKASSI Omosee BAKKASSI

She not up to seventy

More ages to you mama



But wait o did I just hear 71 and camera is showing your backside



Mama no just wan old sha

She is not up to sevent

Yameater:





Wrong accusation is a great crime are you her PA? I reside in Cali and I know whats up over her bro!!!! are you her PA? I reside in Cali and I know whats up over her bro!!!!