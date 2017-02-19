₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by itsdumebi(m): 4:10pm
A gun – wielding robber, Gbenga Babatunde, 35, arrested by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police, Command, has confessed to have robbed about 35 ATM users in Alaba Rago Market, Ojo, Lagos before his arrest.
The suspected robber, who was arrested after a failed bid to rob a lady who withdrew an unspecified amount of money around 5:48 a.m. at an ATM point in Alaba Rago Market, was chased by the operatives, patrolling the area.
It was gathered that the suspect, was not operating alone. He had an accomplice, whose name was given as Samson Baba Ramadan, 28, but he however managed to escape after the botched operation.
During interrogation, the suspected said: “I have been in the crime since I met my colleague, Samson Baba Ramadan. I met him at Field Joint, Alaba, 2 years ago and since then we have been working together.
We have robbed about 35 people together. We would have gotten to the ATM point by 4:00 a.m. We would hide inside the shop that is not open beside the ATM point.
As soon as the withdrawer collects the money, we will accost him or her and collect the money and escape. I don’t go home. I sleep in Osankwa Hotel, Alaba Rago. It is only whenever I don’t have money that I go home. I have no wife or child."
Also recovered from the suspect were: a First Bank mastercard belonging to Iweka Christopher Uchenna and a Diamond Bank debit card owned by Nkechi Esther Idoko.
http://politicsngr.com/police-nab-robber-sleeps-beside-atm-rob-photos/
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by venai(m): 4:12pm
hmmm... This Gbenga sef.
6 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by ufuosman: 4:38pm
Time up, since you don't want to make use of ur life, go to prison and remain dere. Kudos to the police
9 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Danzakidakura(m): 4:56pm
drainage faces na them ,
10 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by EasternActivist: 4:58pm
Most peaceful region my foot.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 5:51pm
In buisness "proximity" to your customers is very vital,
6 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Donald7610: 5:52pm
Thank God
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by holluwai(m): 5:53pm
Robbers are increasing day by day.
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:54pm
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Deeypeey(m): 5:54pm
is dat a real gun?
it looks sick...I mean d gun
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by pesinfada(m): 5:54pm
Nigerians
Na wa ooo.....#Negative idea
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 5:55pm
Gracious me!
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by EazyMoh(m): 5:55pm
Our police get mind o! Imagine giving a suspect a gun and bullets to take a picture.
1 Like
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 5:55pm
this iz fucking funny
#military
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 5:55pm
Ugandan
Very hard working people
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Rebuke: 5:55pm
Idiot, robbin people of deir hard earned money n wastin it away sleepin in the hotels.
D prison is wher yhu rlli belong. Rubbish. Jxt imagine d stupidity.
2 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by 175(m): 5:56pm
NCAN Director reporting for Aljazeera. . .
black male
5'3 tall
South west,
Afonja,
Brownie Republic.
Related to Power Minister? Affirmative!!!
Over n out
17 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by atuanso84: 5:56pm
...
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Einl(m): 5:56pm
NCAN are gonna have a field day.
Afonja's robbing IPOB. The quote that made me laugh...
" A FirstBank MasterCard belonging to Iweka Christopher
Uchenna and a Diamond Bank debit card owned by Nkechi
Esther Idoko".
hahahaha
Suspects: Yoruba
Victims: Igbo
12 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by hucienda: 5:57pm
What's all this ehn??
Anyway, NCAN members. Dinner is served.
5 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Anaconda76: 5:57pm
Even if Police put this guy for jail, dem go release the guy and will return back to the same life of crime.
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by EmeeNaka: 5:57pm
Wild wild West
7 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by mykelmeezy(m): 5:58pm
na dem dem
cllick like if you knew b4 reading the post
ncan vancouver chapter
early morning name checking
name is gbenga.......over
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 5:58pm
175:Thanks for your report we shall put it into record
10 Likes
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by godwinnd: 5:58pm
NA CHANGE
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 5:58pm
K
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by Canme4u(m): 5:59pm
May he rot in prison.
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by HitlerGaddafi: 5:59pm
Deeypeey:Make dem give you one for chest first make you confirm.
1 Like
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by seangy4konji: 5:59pm
another one about to bite the dust.
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:59pm
|Re: Robber Who Sleeps Beside ATM In Lagos To Rob Arrested By Police (Photos) by deb303(f): 5:59pm
hmmmmmm... I refuse to talk
