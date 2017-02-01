₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by ebosie11(f): 4:50pm
Wish no man dead.A staunch supporter of Pres. Buhari spotted in Abuja has taken it to another level.
Bros you see wetin I dey see?This is a typical example of an ardent fan!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/see-what-staunch-supporter-of-buhari.html
4 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by unclezuma: 4:54pm
8 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by Lukmann1: 4:55pm
This only can be did in Abuja, you cannot tried this here in lagos.
28 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by jide219(m): 4:55pm
Ftc
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by Terror666: 4:55pm
i will get there someday.......FTC
Where are the end time crew
i think they have been recessed beyond measures
BTW end time car
1 Like
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by ffrreeee(f): 4:55pm
Frustrated human being everywhere.
Buhari may not even know you exist
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by TheArticleNG(m): 4:55pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE >>
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/you-will-die-before-mr-president.html
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by winner95(m): 4:55pm
nonsense
15 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by solace2013: 4:55pm
How can you wish a man like you dead just because of political difference, yes, anyone who wish Mr President dead will die before him, insha Allah.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by jegz25(m): 4:55pm
now that's so funny...
8 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by ichommy(m): 4:55pm
3 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 4:56pm
anywhere u see Insha xxxxxxx u hear death
WHY
53 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by prettythicksme(m): 4:56pm
Imagine Anyways na who curse get the curse.
4 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:56pm
LIKE if the man is MUTURU NDAMA cattle.
SHARE if he is SOKOTO GUDALI cattle.
IGNORE if you are RED BORORO!
39 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by Launcher: 4:56pm
Funniest thing is the bastard who wrote it may die soon.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by timi4uall(m): 4:56pm
Wailers.
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by Aristotle96(m): 4:56pm
Sha na them
8 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by mightyhazell: 4:56pm
Chai!
Awusa
16 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by chimdi101: 4:56pm
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by firstolalekan(m): 4:56pm
In as much as I don't have anything against Buhari because he is not actually the problem of this country, I still think that this man is a ZOMBIE
16 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by Lighthouseman: 4:56pm
Extremist. That's how u know them.
10 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by coolesmile: 4:57pm
lol. Die hard Buhari fan
1 Like
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by savagefinder: 4:57pm
join the league...
report any savage you see.
we need to employ them
mean while check this thread out
http://www.nairaland.com/3636121/celebrating-best-nairaland-savagery
follow me to get updates
1 Like
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by yinkson(m): 4:57pm
Fayose take note!
A word they say is enough for the wise....
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by olaskul(m): 4:57pm
Blind supporter...
6 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by gbegemaster(m): 4:57pm
Empty threats. Nothing dey happen.
4 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by nerodenero: 4:57pm
Polithiefcians don't wish people death directly but by their actions, many people have died. Is it now wrong to wish them death?
4 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by AkinPhysicist: 4:58pm
3 Likes
|Re: 'You Will Die Before Mr President' Written On A Car In Abuja (Photo) by ephi123(f): 4:59pm
Pressident
Illiterate like his oga.
9 Likes 1 Share
