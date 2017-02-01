₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by broseme: 5:34pm
PEACE CORPS ENGAGES CALABAR GARMENT FACTORY TO PRODUCE 100,000 UNIFORMS
The massive investment made by the Cross River State government with the establishment of the Calabar Garment Factory has started yielding fruits as the Peace Corps of Nigeria, weekend, engaged the garment outfit to produce one hundred thousand pieces of uniforms for its officers and men.
Under the terms of the contract, the Calabar Garment Factory is to produce 40,000 pieces as the first consignment, with an additional 60,000 thousand to be produced later.
The Peace Corps of Nigeria is currently being legislated into law by the National Assembly.
Speaking while on a facility tour of the factory and delivery of materials by the corps for the production of the uniforms, the deputy national Commandant in charge of Administration, Mr. Edet Ekpenyong, expressed satisfaction with the fully automated factory and assured of the corps' readiness to synergise with the state government to ensure that the factory performs within its install capacity.
Ekpeyong particularly commended Governor Ben Ayade for his industrialisation drive as well other transformation initiatives currently going on in the state.
His word: "We are here to deliver our materials to the Calabar Garment Factory to commence production of one hundred thousand uniforms for us, but starting with forty thousand units. I am very excited and proud with what I have seen here at the factory. It is very clear that Governor Ayade is doing everything to move the state from a civil service state to an industrial hub. We have been monitoring the activities of Cross River and it has been a beehive of industrialisation activities since Ayade came to power. The state has never been in the media the way it has been since the coming of the present government. Honestly, l am overwhelmed and we are very proud we would be working with the state."
In his response, Governor Ayade said the state government will do everything to help the corps succeed.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/peace-corps-engages-calabar-garment.html?m=1
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:41pm
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 9:24pm
Rubbish scheme
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 9:24pm
peace corps, polis, road safety, civil defense, vio, you'll think that Nigeria should be safe but no..please can someone help me explain their functions or are they intertwined POLIS, PEACE CORPS, CIVIL DEFENSE
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 9:25pm
LEAVE THOSE TRASH FOR LAWMA
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by shaokhan01(m): 9:25pm
nawa oooo!!!! gradually gradually peace Corp Don dey gain ground.
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:25pm
Cool
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Harwoyeez(m): 9:26pm
Good
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by brainy4oli(m): 9:26pm
k
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by sakalisis(m): 9:26pm
Ok
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 9:27pm
C
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 9:27pm
Buy made in Nigeria... This is the way to go
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Omudia: 9:27pm
Cool
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by uviesa(m): 9:28pm
Nigeria is now officially a movie full of actors.
Acting President
Acting chief of justice
Acting EFCC chairman
Me am also active citizen
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by highbee02: 9:28pm
Buy Naija to grow Naija.
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by kuuljay(m): 9:28pm
My country is gradually moving out of depence children of hate who prays nothing good come out us can as well relocate to Malaysia and live like drug kingpins
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by topsam1(m): 9:28pm
shaokhan01:
Because dem dey share uniform abi??
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Godfullsam(m): 9:29pm
Baba Buhari should come and do the needful and sign peace corps into law.
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by thestevens: 9:29pm
Make we clap in...sardine is 280 .collect ur voters card.
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by sabi99(m): 9:30pm
Dah uniform na d same with nysc kaki naaah
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by popsyleo1: 9:31pm
Peace corps of Nigeria is a good scheme
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by webincomeplus(m): 9:32pm
I personally don't see any need for the creation of this Peace Corps thing. I read through the creation bill, and the whole scheme has nothing to offer but additional burden on the government.
I understand that the government needs to create more jobs, but it's not by creating useless agencies that promise to handle tasks that some other agencies are already in charge of. Instead, the government should channel the energies of job-searching youths into productive ventures that will fetch huge returns for the country at large.
I'm yet to see the usefulness of the NSCDC, and now the government wants to create another nonsense. The same government that is presently struggling to pay salaries.
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Ndkings1(m): 9:32pm
I still haven't paid the 40k for camping after they shortlisted my name. Just waiting for Buhari to sign the bill
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:36pm
webincomeplus:
Preach!!!
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by shaokhan01(m): 9:39pm
topsam1:nope. because dem dey share rice
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by youngberry001(m): 9:40pm
I just dey laff dem,,,,,,peace corps
#military
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by soleexx(m): 9:44pm
Are dey collecting salary from gov or Vice-visa ;
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by Akinz0126(m): 9:44pm
Ndkings1:
Infact aah dey tynk abt the 40k bro no b small money ooooo I haven't paid yet still waiting for Buhari too
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:46pm
What's the essence of Peace Corp when we have Civil Defence? I hope they won't be given guns?
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by herkeym001(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by mikkypel(m): 9:51pm
webincomeplus:
If one of your family member is gainfully employed with this scheme... You won't be saying all these beautiful nonsense
|Re: Peace Corps Orders 100,000 Uniforms From Calabar Garment Factory (Photos) by buchai: 9:52pm
they should pay them after production
