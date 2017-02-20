₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by AbujaBoss: 9:37am
The Nigerian army has denied killing any protester belonging to the Indigenous People Of Biafra at their recent rally in Port Harcourt, rather accusing the group of making spurious and unfounded allegation, and molesting innocent citizens and passersby.
The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations sixth division, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, yesterday stated that on the said date, members of the group were mobilized from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo and Cross River states for an alleged rally with dubious intent of molesting innocent citizens, intimidating passers-by and wrecking havoc on commuters thereby disturbing public peace, safety and security.
He explained that the choice of Port Harcourt as the epicentre of the protest has left much to be desired. According to him, it is however worthy to restate that one of the constitutional responsibilities of the Nigerian Army is to come to the aid of the civil authority whenever the need arises.
And in line with this constitutional mandate, troops of 29 Battalion Nigerian Army, were deployed in conjunction with other security agencies to prevent any loss of life or property with strict adherence to the established rules of engagement.
“Despite all provocative attempts occasioned by the stoning of security agents and the smashing of commuters’ windscreens by the violent protesters, troops refused to be cajoled into the criminal gang’s trap to fire a single shot. This is indicative of the troops’ total compliance with their rules of engagement. The violent protest was subsequently subdued with the use of tear gas and arrests were made by a sister security agency with no casualty recorded on either side.”
The army spokesperson said.
He decried as worrisome and disturbing for anyone to falsely accuse troops deployed in support of civil authority who conducted their duty professionally under the beaming lenses of cameras of allegedly killing 11 citizens of the country. A well observed trend of IPOB, according to him, is the malicious posting of old videos and pictures from their archives on social media platforms that has no bearing on their claims, to attract public sympathy and whip sentiments among the citizenry.
Despite the army’s claim of civility in their conduct under the beaming lenses of cameras, it never provided any video to substantiate that. And the photos and videos captured by the beaming lenses of the other side in the argument rather showed the army conducting their duty unprofessionally by forcing everyone to understand that they are the guys with the guns.
http://news.ezeja.com/2017/02/20/we-never-killed-any-ipob-member-in-port-harcourt-army/
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by ipobarecriminals: 9:54am
even if u killed any miscreants, touts that disguise as ipob yweet,that Waka about to loot/disturb the peace of the city,nothing go happen. kill any nuisance
1 Like
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by EastGold(m): 9:56am
NA has spoken.
Anybody with contrary proof should come out
1 Like
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by dudebuck: 9:57am
What do you expect from cowards that only become strong in front of unarmed civilians but disappear into thin air when an armed combatant confronts them?
8 Likes
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by dudebuck: 9:59am
EastGold:I bet my left arse you didn't read the concluding paragraph.
6 Likes
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 10:01am
Even the cripple in onitcha, you never come any where close to him.
Kontinu mr. Soldier your days of waterloo is nigh, but if you escaped it here, will you in the hereafter?
The blood of these innocent freedom biafra fighters you (NA) MURDERED is crying daily to God for vengeance
11 Likes
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by 0b10010011: 11:16am
Very true!
No one was killed!
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by omofunaab(m): 11:17am
I don't usually believe our security agencies
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by sapientia(m): 11:17am
I doubt if this is MACA. MACA for civilian protests?
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by unclezuma: 11:17am
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by Icecomrade: 11:17am
Yes nah.
Nah Fulani herdsmen you kill for porthacourt.
Rubbish
4 Likes
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by rhymestech: 11:18am
k
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by crestedaguiyi: 11:19am
thunder go fire una entire family both dead and alive .
odesanya is dead , more of you will follow
Biafra bu agbala, ana gwo , one reh.
we have proofs, do you have any one to counter our position.
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by wizzlyd(m): 11:19am
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:19am
We know
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by officialJP: 11:19am
i want Nigeria to be like Great Britain. Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland e go mak sense die
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by iykofias(m): 11:20am
NA didn't kill them! Wow
Then who did? Nature? With rifles? Putting on camouflage?
1 Like
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by Freedom2016: 11:20am
Nigerian Army can crack you up. I thought the claim by the Army when the killings happened was that IPOB members were violent, causing civil disobedience and blocking the roads, so you had to use force to disperse them including shooting. Now you have changed your response to you didn't kill any IPOB members.
1 Share
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by DozieInc(m): 11:21am
Who really believe Buratai boys?
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:21am
Yeah, you guys didn't kill anyone.........................
That's what i was expectin' to hear........
like sey una go gree before
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by mustymatic(m): 11:21am
IPOB lied be dat
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by ZZ22: 11:21am
watch how Afonjas will happily believe this yeye lies from NA
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by emmabest2000(m): 11:22am
ipobarecriminals:
IPOB hater spotted ...
APC & LYING ....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by anibi9674: 11:22am
hmm I think say una be kill and bury.
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by abbeyoye2001(m): 11:22am
NOTED sir
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by olaolulazio(m): 11:22am
We knew you didn't kill any Biafra member...
The picture is clear.
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by uncle005(m): 11:24am
IPOB are crimininals killed them, if you see the way they loot people shop during their stupid rally no difference between them and armed robbers.
Killed them no need for any statement just do the needful
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by mile12crises: 11:24am
Lying bastaads..... I no longer have an iota of respect and pity for the idiots on army uniform.
So IPOB actually killed their fellow members right
Why is Nigeria so cursed like this?.... imagine this brazen lie
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 11:24am
Afo
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by GMBuhari: 11:24am
We know it's always been Propaganda
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by budosky(m): 11:24am
Ok
|Re: We Never Killed Any IPOB Member In Port Harcourt – Army by donjahsy: 11:24am
After killing unarmed protesters you still come out to deny it. hmmmm.... OK why not sue the organization for claiming NA killed there members. sue them and make good fortune.
stop going to the media to deny without providing evidence.
