Nigerians have reacted to the tweet from the film maker.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/man-says-northerners-were-excluded-from.html?m=1







Documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari, tweeted the fast selling 'The Wedding Party' Movie was such a wonderful development on Nigeria, but the northerners were excluded totally.Nigerians have reacted to the tweet from the film maker. 1 Like

Feeding bottle mentality.

He thinks everything is all about "Federal Character". 25 Likes 1 Share

I don't understand,



Include northerners how?



Nigerians like to be spoonfed all the time.



Get yourown folks to do a great, world renowned movie too na.



Must we feed off someone else's labour and sweat?

Northerners indeed.



He want to introduce their myopic mindset to the film and thereby cause a setback for its promotion.



We still remember the lady they banned for hugging. 10 Likes

Mtcheeeew, why should they be included in the movie?





There's no scene where everyone will have to sit on the ground and eat tuwo and Mia kuka in the movie.





Besides, if any Northerner was included in the movie it will be boring. You guys that don't allow hugging in ordinary movie but do worst things at the dark corner of the lungu at night....



Hypocritical tribal bigots 6 Likes

And so what. Like if you think the man is talking jargons, share otherwise

But the robber in the movie was a Northerner... so how were they excluded? 14 Likes 1 Share







I reason with this line of thought,I don't think the northern movie industry would welcome the idea of a movie with people they term as infidels The Musa that held them hostage is a northerner nahI reason with this line of thought,I don't think the northern movie industry would welcome the idea of a movie with people they term as infidels 2 Likes

I don't have anything to say, the replies have said it all.



Nigerians get bad mouth sha....kai!



The best responses were: "errrm, same way Buhari excluded the whole country from Zahra's" and I don't understand, were three people meant to get married?"



6 Likes

Some people have no understanding of private enterprise, personal responsibility or rational thinking. Some people have no understanding of private enterprise, personal responsibility or rational thinking. 3 Likes

No worry, part two will feature herdsmen and bokoharam. Mtcheew 2 Likes

"I don't understand.. Were three people meant to get married?" 7 Likes

It's not 'Nigerians' it's a few dumbasses. It's not 'Nigerians' it's a few dumbasses.

Mehn. fogerit. no matter the tribal wars between Igbo and Yoruba's here on NL. weddings between the duo are still the best. Na even d Yoruba's come dey marry all our girl finish. One love 9 Likes 1 Share



Nigerians got no chill



My take, Hausa marriage to non-tribe is not yet prevalent ...



Igbo versus Yoruba wedding is becoming a weekly affair most especially the Christian Yorubas.

But as for the Yoruba Moslem versus Igbo wedding is still a no-no You go fear responsesNigerians got no chillMy take, Hausa marriage to non-tribe is not yet prevalent ...Igbo versus Yoruba wedding is becoming a weekly affair most especially the Christian Yorubas.But as for the Yoruba Moslem versus Igbo wedding is still a no-no 2 Likes 1 Share

Tribal Bigots everywhere

i think i need to go and watch the film, e be like sey e go make sense

Hahaha, include them and have your movie banned for 'promoting immorality'. 1 Like

That gambari should sharap. 1 Like

you mean in the whole of north, this guy does not have anybody to tell him he is mad?



buhari! buhari! buhari!



come back oh! stop faking sick in other to watch BBN uninterrupted 2 Likes

The stupidity in this man is at the apex, can someone just tell him the movie is about two families and not tribe or culture

lol

Are northerners South Americans or Chinese? 1 Like

The thief is a northerner kwa 1 Like