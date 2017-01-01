₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Naijahelm: 1:29pm
Documentary filmmaker, Bello Shagari, tweeted the fast selling 'The Wedding Party' Movie was such a wonderful development on Nigeria, but the northerners were excluded totally.
Nigerians have reacted to the tweet from the film maker.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Naijahelm: 1:30pm
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by DozieInc(m): 1:39pm
Feeding bottle mentality.
He thinks everything is all about "Federal Character".
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by nengibo: 1:48pm
DozieInc:Lol
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Dhayor001(m): 1:48pm
I don't understand,
Include northerners how?
Nigerians like to be spoonfed all the time.
Get yourown folks to do a great, world renowned movie too na.
Must we feed off someone else's labour and sweat?
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by obailala(m): 1:55pm
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by ipobbigot7: 1:57pm
Northerners indeed.
He want to introduce their myopic mindset to the film and thereby cause a setback for its promotion.
We still remember the lady they banned for hugging.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Dandsome: 1:57pm
Mtcheeeew, why should they be included in the movie?
There's no scene where everyone will have to sit on the ground and eat tuwo and Mia kuka in the movie.
Besides, if any Northerner was included in the movie it will be boring. You guys that don't allow hugging in ordinary movie but do worst things at the dark corner of the lungu at night....
Hypocritical tribal bigots
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by ojutiku1: 1:58pm
And so what. Like if you think the man is talking jargons, share otherwise
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by ephi123(f): 1:58pm
But the robber in the movie was a Northerner... so how were they excluded?
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Berbierklaus(f): 1:58pm
The Musa that held them hostage is a northerner nah
I reason with this line of thought,I don't think the northern movie industry would welcome the idea of a movie with people they term as infidels
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by admax(m): 1:58pm
I don't have anything to say, the replies have said it all.
Nigerians get bad mouth sha....kai!
The best responses were: "errrm, same way Buhari excluded the whole country from Zahra's" and I don't understand, were three people meant to get married?"
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by BUHARIISCURSED: 1:58pm
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by mmsen: 1:58pm
DozieInc:
Some people have no understanding of private enterprise, personal responsibility or rational thinking.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by donnie(m): 1:58pm
No worry, part two will feature herdsmen and bokoharam. Mtcheew
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Niyuu(f): 1:59pm
"I don't understand.. Were three people meant to get married?"
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by mmsen: 1:59pm
Dhayor001:
It's not 'Nigerians' it's a few dumbasses.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by sammyuche(m): 1:59pm
Mehn. fogerit. no matter the tribal wars between Igbo and Yoruba's here on NL. weddings between the duo are still the best. Na even d Yoruba's come dey marry all our girl finish. One love
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Lilimax(f): 1:59pm
You go fear responses
Nigerians got no chill
My take, Hausa marriage to non-tribe is not yet prevalent ...
Igbo versus Yoruba wedding is becoming a weekly affair most especially the Christian Yorubas.
But as for the Yoruba Moslem versus Igbo wedding is still a no-no
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by YoungRichRuler(m): 1:59pm
Tribal Bigots everywhere
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by spiffyzaki: 2:00pm
i think i need to go and watch the film, e be like sey e go make sense
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by wellmax(m): 2:01pm
Hahaha, include them and have your movie banned for 'promoting immorality'.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Katyusha(m): 2:01pm
That gambari should sharap.
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by eanestca(m): 2:02pm
you mean in the whole of north, this guy does not have anybody to tell him he is mad?
buhari! buhari! buhari!
come back oh! stop faking sick in other to watch BBN uninterrupted
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by lanre377: 2:02pm
The stupidity in this man is at the apex, can someone just tell him the movie is about two families and not tribe or culture
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by Thobiy(m): 2:03pm
lol
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by holluwai(m): 2:03pm
Are northerners South Americans or Chinese?
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by sluvy4tune(m): 2:04pm
The thief is a northerner kwa
|Re: Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React by hucienda: 2:05pm
NCAN East and West Coasts.
Northern regional office dey complain to NCAN International HQ say you leave dem out for una wedding party. How far na?
Anyway, over to you to explain.
