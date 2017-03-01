Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy (19422 Views)

Man Says Northerners Were Excluded From The Wedding Party Movie, Nigerians React / Photos From The Premiere Of The Wedding Party At TIFF 2016 / Lai Mohammed Endorses Use Of Barcode In Nigeria Movie & Music 2 Fight Piracy

Just weeks after the crew and cast of the record breaking movie celebrated their N500 million profit, Pirated versions have started selling for N500 in Lagos, N400 in Benin, N300 in Abuja and Port Harcourt, and the cheapest price goes for N200 in Warri, Delta State. It is also available for illegal streaming and downloading on Facebook and earlier on Youtube which reached over 200k views before it got flagged off for copyright and taken down.



That's over 200,000 people that would have paid the #1,000 ticket price to watch it at the cinemas which would have earned the producers an extra N200 million.



Due to the volume of funds lost to these dubious means the producers have made plans to take the movie to NETFLIX and then put original CDs out for sale.





This is serious.



We know where these pirates are in Alaba. If the Government sends in the Calvary to clean them out now ,some certain people will start shouting that nobody wants their success.



But nobody is talking about those,whose sweat and livelihood is being stolen by these pirates.



I say The Government should go to Alaba in Lagos,and Upper Iweka in Onitsha to take back our movie gains from these pirates. 50 Likes 2 Shares





#positivevibes bad market!, how come kunle afolayan no dy get qualm with piracy#positivevibes

Piracy is the death of good hardwork. #fightagainstpiracy

lets say 300million ... lol

Piracy will not let our entertainment industry grow.

It's sad, really.

What is the government doing about this monster called Piracy.. It's rendering the hard work of some people useless.

Epositive:

bad market!, how come kunle afolayan no dy get qualm with piracy





#positivevibes October 1 was pirated and he didn't recoup his cost for making the film.



October 1 was pirated and he didn't recoup his cost for making the film.

Tunde Kelani too lost a lot of money and couldn't recoup on his last two films.

ElmaSpeed:

Piracy will not let our entertainment industry grow.

It's sad, really.

Its more sad when you consider the time, energy, money and emotions these actors and actresses put into great works.



Its more sad when you consider the time, energy, money and emotions these actors and actresses put into great works.

Yet we complain that naija films are not up to standard while ironically nah we dey destroy the industry with our dubious ways

I had a feeling this would happen! Naija now ehn,no too tay to sell hard copies after showing it in the cinemas because once hands are laid on the soft copy na to go spread d good news courtesy alaba intl! Lol! I hope lasting solution is found to piracy

recession is the main cause

But no be everybody go still go watch am for cinema na.





Who calculate this maths?! 28 Likes 1 Share

that movie na the bomb... boko haram dey learn

There is nothing here. Much ado about nothing

udysweet:

I had a feeling this would happen! Naija now ehn,no too tay to sell hard copies after showing it in the cinemas because once hands are laid on the soft copy na to go spread d good news courtesy alaba intl! Lol! I hope lasting solution is found to piracy

na aba boys and alaba boys cause am

Upon #500mill earlier amount realised, e never do? How much them spend in total to shoot the movie sef. Sorry to them

lame story line.

the movie is rubbish.
lame story line.
very fake acting too

This misleading OP sef.



I tot the guy was robbed or engaged in legal suit. 2 Likes

Govt should take down all this free download site

decatalyst:





Its more sad when you consider the time, energy, money and emotions these actors and actresses put into great works.



Yet we complain that naija films are not up to standard while ironically nah we dey destroy the industry with our dubious ways

If dem start dey sell I CD plate for #2.5k,, you go buy??

Poor publicity,poor implemtation,ignorance of who their target audience should be.

90% of posters here watched the pirated copy I can tell. 10 Likes

Someone wanted to send the movie to me in za office and I refused to accept as I hate naija movie. Nah to rebuke that person for supporting piracy when I reach office.

Its free on youtube

Really sad...