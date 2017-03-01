₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by TunezBlog: 7:33pm On Mar 10
The Producers of 'The Wedding Party Movie', have been hit with major financial setback to the tune of 200 million naira.
Just weeks after the crew and cast of the record breaking movie celebrated their N500 million profit, Pirated versions have started selling for N500 in Lagos, N400 in Benin, N300 in Abuja and Port Harcourt, and the cheapest price goes for N200 in Warri, Delta State. It is also available for illegal streaming and downloading on Facebook and earlier on Youtube which reached over 200k views before it got flagged off for copyright and taken down.
That's over 200,000 people that would have paid the #1,000 ticket price to watch it at the cinemas which would have earned the producers an extra N200 million.
Due to the volume of funds lost to these dubious means the producers have made plans to take the movie to NETFLIX and then put original CDs out for sale.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by HungerBAD: 7:34pm On Mar 10
This is serious.
We know where these pirates are in Alaba. If the Government sends in the Calvary to clean them out now ,some certain people will start shouting that nobody wants their success.
But nobody is talking about those,whose sweat and livelihood is being stolen by these pirates.
I say The Government should go to Alaba in Lagos,and Upper Iweka in Onitsha to take back our movie gains from these pirates.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Epositive(m): 7:37pm On Mar 10
bad market!, how come kunle afolayan no dy get qualm with piracy
#positivevibes
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by joshadedapo(m): 7:41pm On Mar 10
Piracy is the death of good hardwork. #fightagainstpiracy
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by auntysimbiat(f): 7:45pm On Mar 10
lets say 300million ... lol
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by ElmaSpeed(f): 7:49pm On Mar 10
Piracy will not let our entertainment industry grow.
It's sad, really.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by JhimmySpark(m): 8:00pm On Mar 10
What is the government doing about this monster called Piracy.. It's rendering the hard work of some people useless.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by nwarosa: 8:02pm On Mar 10
Epositive:October 1 was pirated and he didn't recoup his cost for making the film.
Tunde Kelani too lost a lot of money and couldn't recoup on his last two films.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by decatalyst(m): 8:05pm On Mar 10
ElmaSpeed:
Its more sad when you consider the time, energy, money and emotions these actors and actresses put into great works.
Yet we complain that naija films are not up to standard while ironically nah we dey destroy the industry with our dubious ways
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by udysweet(f): 9:29pm On Mar 10
I had a feeling this would happen! Naija now ehn,no too tay to sell hard copies after showing it in the cinemas because once hands are laid on the soft copy na to go spread d good news courtesy alaba intl! Lol! I hope lasting solution is found to piracy
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Negotiate: 10:12pm On Mar 10
kAI
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by jmesk(f): 10:13pm On Mar 10
recession is the main cause
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm On Mar 10
But no be everybody go still go watch am for cinema na.
Who calculate this maths?!
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by jloga(f): 10:13pm On Mar 10
that movie na the bomb... boko haram dey learn
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by beckNcall(f): 10:14pm On Mar 10
There is nothing here. Much ado about nothing
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by imoriwe: 10:14pm On Mar 10
udysweet:
na aba boys and alaba boys cause am
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by etcme: 10:14pm On Mar 10
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by TINALETC3(f): 10:14pm On Mar 10
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Dottore: 10:14pm On Mar 10
Hia
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by pwiz(m): 10:14pm On Mar 10
Upon #500mill earlier amount realised, e never do? How much them spend in total to shoot the movie sef. Sorry to them
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by pabon(m): 10:14pm On Mar 10
wow!
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by ToriBlue(f): 10:15pm On Mar 10
.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by helovesme(f): 10:15pm On Mar 10
the movie is rubbish.
lame story line.
very fake acting too
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by solid3(m): 10:16pm On Mar 10
This misleading OP sef.
I tot the guy was robbed or engaged in legal suit.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by ABUZINZU(m): 10:16pm On Mar 10
Govt should take down all this free download site
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by leopayne(m): 10:16pm On Mar 10
decatalyst:
If dem start dey sell I CD plate for #2.5k,, you go buy??
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Donald3d(m): 10:16pm On Mar 10
Poor publicity,poor implemtation,ignorance of who their target audience should be.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Standing5(m): 10:17pm On Mar 10
90% of posters here watched the pirated copy I can tell.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by nurey(m): 10:17pm On Mar 10
Someone wanted to send the movie to me in za office and I refused to accept as I hate naija movie. Nah to rebuke that person for supporting piracy when I reach office.
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by femi4(m): 10:17pm On Mar 10
Its free on youtube
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by Samiceman: 10:17pm On Mar 10
Really sad...
|Re: "The Wedding Party" Loses N200Million To Piracy by SouthWestBlood(m): 10:17pm On Mar 10
That means Hakkunde will also be pirated. That's another great movie I'm waiting to watch.
