Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos)

Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos)

Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 3:12pm
Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sheriff as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sherif as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/man-treks-abuja-maiduguri-support-sheriff/

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 3:15pm
Can I boldly say "PDP Beware".
Because after trekking for APC, we plunged into recession!
Anyways its not my business. Who trekking epp?

8 Likes

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:15pm
grin
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 3:18pm
BUHARIISCURSED:
grin
What is this¿¿¿¿¿

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by BUHARIISCURSED: 3:19pm
Alphasoar:

What is this¿¿¿¿¿
MATTER IN INTRODUCTORY TECHNOLOGY grin

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Nebuchadnezar: 3:20pm
the guy resemble TonyeBarcanista small grin

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Dildo(m): 3:30pm
Nebuchadnezar:
the guy resemble TonyeBarcanista small grin
Na sarrki he resemble

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by iokpebholo: 3:34pm
What of those wey b trek for buhari dt time,hope them dey plan to trek go London go see am oh

15 Likes

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by BlacSmit: 3:59pm
Hmm...
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by givan(m): 4:00pm
Hmm...I am weary of all this trekkers o. No be the same trek mak dem trek 4 Buhari?? Since then, baba no they fit use two two ear. I just hear say e no they fit use e mouth again. Haba?


If I hear say my babe sef wan trek come my ouse bah...nah 3day, 3nite things.

Hw can someone in good state of mind trek such distance??

These men must be making spiritual sacrifices...
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Filmewell(f): 4:03pm
Will be banned if I type nonsense

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 4:09pm
Long live Ali Modu Sheriff


PDP worldwide believes in you!

Sheriff we know


Sheriff we want

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by AdonaiRoofing(m): 4:10pm
Soon he'd regret this.. Let him ask those that trekked for buhari

Soon he'd regret this.. Let him ask those that trekked for buhari
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 4:10pm
He has seen the change in PDP
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by anonimi: 4:10pm
Where are those who trekked for the dullard in Aso Rock
We need them to trek to London and fetch him back to his desk. grin



2 Likes

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by SmartMugu: 4:10pm
Kudos to the recession.
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 4:10pm
K... U still get strength young man, no trek finish come expect us to donate money for u when u dey sick bed oooh cause no body send u dis sms wey u won reply so
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Boboforthegirls: 4:10pm
Someone should remind him the aftermath of what happened the last time someone treked for someone

2 Likes

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by SuperBlack: 4:10pm
When you Support Boko Haram yet Cries loud when Bomb goes off.
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 4:11pm
Just the way exchange rate is trekking to #1000 for $1 cry

4 Likes

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Iamdmentor1(m): 4:11pm
Rubbish!!!
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by cold(m): 4:11pm
These idiòts never learn...sigh

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by johnshagb(m): 4:11pm
With legs? why not with head? undecided undecided

Party chaiman indeed
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Yorubaangel(m): 4:11pm
Many are truly mad

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Lemiday(m): 4:11pm
sad

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by BruzMoney(m): 4:11pm
The only valuable trekking now na the one to London to check presidio!
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by Agbaletu: 4:11pm
I am short of words.
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by jesus500(m): 4:11pm
Some people are just too silly, everything about this country now annoys me.

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 4:12pm
When will this foolishness stop?

1 Like

Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by unclezuma: 4:12pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by ilotriouzAY(m): 4:12pm
They have started again oooo


TREKKERS GUILD OF NIGERIA (T. G. N)

Dumb people everywhere
Re: Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) by playfulvivo: 4:12pm
the idiot can trek to hell for all i care...see what treking for bubu has landed us into...RUBBISH

