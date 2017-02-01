Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sheriff's Supporter Treks From Abuja To Maiduguri (Photos) (9517 Views)

Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sheriff as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.Lobe Trekker, Mallam Ali Nigeria with his kits preparatory to trek between Abuja and Maiduguri in support of PDP Chairman, Senator Alimodu Sherif as he visited Vanguard Office, Garki ABUJA. Photi by Abayomi Adeshida.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/man-treks-abuja-maiduguri-support-sheriff/

Can I boldly say "PDP Beware".

Because after trekking for APC, we plunged into recession!

Anyways its not my business. Who trekking epp? 8 Likes

BUHARIISCURSED:

What is this¿¿¿¿¿ What is this¿¿¿¿¿ 1 Like

Alphasoar:



What is this¿¿¿¿¿ MATTER IN INTRODUCTORY TECHNOLOGY MATTER IN INTRODUCTORY TECHNOLOGY 1 Like

the guy resemble TonyeBarcanista small 1 Like

Nebuchadnezar:

the guy resemble TonyeBarcanista small Na sarrki he resemble Na sarrki he resemble 15 Likes 1 Share

What of those wey b trek for buhari dt time,hope them dey plan to trek go London go see am oh 15 Likes

Hmm...

Hmm...I am weary of all this trekkers o. No be the same trek mak dem trek 4 Buhari?? Since then, baba no they fit use two two ear. I just hear say e no they fit use e mouth again. Haba?





If I hear say my babe sef wan trek come my ouse bah...nah 3day, 3nite things.



Hw can someone in good state of mind trek such distance??



These men must be making spiritual sacrifices...

Will be banned if I type nonsense 1 Like

Long live Ali Modu Sheriff





PDP worldwide believes in you!



Sheriff we know





Sheriff we want 1 Like 2 Shares

Soon he'd regret this.. Let him ask those that trekked for buhari



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

He has seen the change in PDP



We need them to trek to London and fetch him back to his desk.







Where are those who trekked for the dullard in Aso RockWe need them to trek to London and fetch him back to his desk. 2 Likes

Kudos to the recession.

K... U still get strength young man, no trek finish come expect us to donate money for u when u dey sick bed oooh cause no body send u dis sms wey u won reply so

Someone should remind him the aftermath of what happened the last time someone treked for someone 2 Likes

When you Support Boko Haram yet Cries loud when Bomb goes off.

Just the way exchange rate is trekking to #1000 for $1 4 Likes

Rubbish!!!

These idiòts never learn...sigh 1 Like





Party chaiman indeed With legs? why not with head?Partyindeed

Many are truly mad 1 Like

The only valuable trekking now na the one to London to check presidio!

I am short of words.

Some people are just too silly, everything about this country now annoys me. 1 Like

When will this foolishness stop? 1 Like

They have started again oooo





TREKKERS GUILD OF NIGERIA (T. G. N)



Dumb people everywhere