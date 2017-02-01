₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,095 members, 3,376,469 topics. Date: Monday, 20 February 2017 at 10:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Agriculture / How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria (6105 Views)
Fish Farming Or Poultry Farming. / Goat Farming Business: Goat Farming - Rearing And Selling Made Easy / Hidden Truths About Plantain Farming Business (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by VastfinderBlog: 6:40pm
Fish farming means 'raising fish commercially in tanks, ponds or other enclosures for the purpose of producing food'.
It is also the principal form of aquaculture, while other methods may fall under mariculture
Although, Fish farming is a lucrative business which requires time, patience and money. One must be ready to take risks if you must venture into this kind if business.
The reason why most fish farmers in Nigeria fail is because they believe the saying that fish farming requires little investment and therefore results in huge profits. I tell you that If it were so easy, everyone would be doing it.
This article contains a complete guide on how to carry out a feasibility study on fish farming business in Nigeria. With this article, we hope to expose some areas as regards to fish farming in Nigeria
Feasibility Study On Fish Farming Business In Nigeria
It is very important to carry out feasibility study on fish farming business if you want to venture into it in Nigeria. This is help ascertain what you would need in order to equip yourself in order to achieve positive results in fish farming business.
The following factors below may vary if you want to start a successful fish farm in Nigeria and they include:
• Location
• Cost of labour
• Cost of materials
• Cost of feeding the fishes
• Cost of fingerling (fish seed)
• Type of Water
• Marketing
• Distribution
LOCATION
Location plays a vital role in fish farming as it helps decide the kind of fish pond to be constructed. Usually, areas with swampy environment can be useful for fish farming in Nigeria and earthen pond a good fit for fish farm whether the location is swampy or the have a high water retaining capacity
You should try to avoid bushy areas with lots of trees, unless you have the financial power to do so.
If you opt for a concrete pond, the farmer should make provision for bore hole for water supply or alternatively he or she should buy water. He should also provide a shade for the fishes and fingerlings.
COST OF LABOUR/MAN POWER
It could be cheap or expensive based on the location. Unless if you opt for earthen pond which is not expensive to create, concrete pond might require you to spend on labour. Whatever the case might be, cost of labour is a very important factor to be considered when carrying out a feasibility study on fish farming.
COST OF MATERIALS
You are to find out the cost of the materials you are going to use to kick start your fish farming business. for example, if you want to build or erect the pond, you would need to find the cost of cement, bricks, e.t.c
COST FOR FEEDING THE FISHES
The cost of feeding varies. Foreign feeds are normally more expensive than local feeds. Example, Cupen is sold above N5,000, while local feeds cost below N4,500. You could also opt in producing the feed locally, as it will even still maintain the the high level of protein in the feed just as in the foreign feed.
MARKETING
The marketing aspect is very vital when carrying out a feasibility study on how to start fish farming business in Nigeria. This is determined by the market forces (demand & supply). One thing you should note in fish business is that the size of thefish determines the market.
Retailers, consumers and restaurant owners would prefer big fishes rather than small fishes. So you would have to invest in your big fishes, which will draw customers for you.
Finally, Feasibility study on the market helps you to know when your fishes are on demand and when you are to supply them and gives a fish farmer an overview of what he needs to know about the fish business after which you can draw a fish farming business plan to help give you a focus on what to do as you start you fish farming business.
Source: https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/feasibility-study-how-to-start-fish.html
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Imoy(m): 7:29pm
Nice on Op
the foreign feed, how long can it last, a week, or a month, and how long will it take the fishes to be matured for sale.
thanks
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by veekid(m): 8:49pm
farming is bae
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by kenny905(m): 8:50pm
everyday how to start this, how to do this..ehn..this Nigeria is very difficult walai talai, like say na Mathematics wey some of us never smell B for am
2 Likes
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Jeffrey12(m): 8:50pm
Nice one...
Hii be like say na dix one i go start oo
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by abuaoyen(f): 8:51pm
Good
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by promohouse: 8:52pm
Fish farming ke
1 Like
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by VastfinderBlog: 8:52pm
Drop your questions on the link provided.
>>>https://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2017/02/see-price-and-photos-of-fastest-car-in.html
Thanks!
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by akanbiaa(m): 8:53pm
Good
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by wandeay: 8:53pm
Fisheries and Aquaculture is bae
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by damas64: 8:53pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by atoleybaba(m): 8:55pm
I commend the op for making fish farming known....Buh this write up is somewhat misleading. Why do I say so? First of all..in ur cost of feeding that detail is outdated has imported feed are sold at nothing less than 10k and local feed is Bae(that is if u have the formulae) and u will also spend more than what the op wrote except u want d one of very poor quality....one other important thing u need in fish business is light yes electricity if not u will be spending more on diesel and petrol cos u need to constantly change water...many many things to consider
Do you know ur choice of fingerling matters? ...for more info or for consultation u could contact me @08132563752 threefold cord fish farming
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by VastfinderBlog: 8:57pm
Imoy:
Drop your questions in the link provided for quick reply.
Thanks!
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by tociano009(m): 8:57pm
Nice
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Enigmaholysiner(m): 8:58pm
Please which is more preferable between earthen pond and concrete pond? Considering the general wellbeing of the fingerlings/fishes.
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by prigoz(m): 9:00pm
It is good idea but it is capital intensive except it is not for profit venture. Also it requires training and and carefulness if not mortality rate will be high
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by elmisti(m): 9:00pm
Following
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by lielbree: 9:02pm
Op do you know anyone who does local feeds with Chinese extruder machine?
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Raeymond: 9:04pm
Farming that is the way forward now in this countrt
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by atoleybaba(m): 9:04pm
Imoy:depends on ur stock... How many fishes are in d pond?
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by atoleybaba(m): 9:05pm
Enigmaholysiner:concrete
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Emycord: 9:10pm
VastfinderBlog:can you expantiate on type of water and the earthen pond cos i have a huge ditch in our backyard that can contain a fish pond can i use it
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Tazmode(m): 9:11pm
This is great op. More of this please, less of BB Naija and its intricacies
1 Like
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Youngzedd(m): 9:13pm
@ OP
Answer needed here http://www.nairaland.com/3640693/horse-mackerel-fish-survive-nigeria
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by chiboyo: 9:17pm
The death of MMM is opening better investment opportunities!
Kudos OP!!
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by hyb33: 9:19pm
thanks op..educative and informative.....but please my question: in the case of concrete pond must it be covered....thanks...
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Topestbilly(m): 9:22pm
Earthen pond space available at maya ikorodu.
1 Like
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by iblog: 9:23pm
Meets A Man Who Make 800k From His Fish Pond (photos)
during the social media reporter, visits in Lagos he meets a man from Imo state. who makes minimum of 800k from fish pond business. the team supervised the fish pond in the process, during an interview with Charles Osuigwe from IMO state . He said he read agriculture in school, that there he learnt how to manage a fish pond business. that formally he was working with a poultry farm in Abuja, before bird flu influenza crashed the business. then he had no option than to move in, fully to fish bond business. during the visit the reporter saw the fingerlings, that's the baby fish and the juvenile that the fish that is about to grow to be a table sized fish. the fish business man has about 4 plots of land were he does his fish farming comfortably. he has about 7 workers, which I met my self. After the interview he told me that he produces over 1000 fishes per output per month.
what type of fish do you deal on ?
catfish
how long do it take to grow?
4months from juvenile size they eat 6mm feed bullets weighing 0.6-1kg weight.
what is the prices sir?
I sell between N800 to N1000 per 1kg table sized fish.
juvenile is N35 Each
fingerlings for N20 Each
How much do you spend to feed these fishes?
the fishes feed on 15kg of feeds.
it been sold in the market for 6,500 per bag.
If I need a fish or want to invest into catfish can you train or do it for people out there?
my name is Charles Osuigwe
my address is No.7 liadi Olayemi str. Adeba b/4 Primary School
phone number: 07035630272
Email: agrikmasters@gmail.com
if anyone need waybill can you supply?
yes, we also do catfish business management and internship
contracts training
catfish production
fingerlings production
juveniles production
table size production 1kg
fish feed production
farm management.
http://www.nairaland.com/3637545/meets-man-make-800k-fish
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Hadecaller(m): 9:29pm
atoleybaba:fish farming require a lot of money,,,feeds are expensive now, alla aqua cost #9600 which won't last upto a week..
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by celestialAgent(m): 9:32pm
Bros no deceive people na. Copen sold above #5000! You made it sould like it is sold for #5999 maximum.
Copen starts from roughly 8k now. All thanks to the ever increasing exchange rate.
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by atoleybaba(m): 9:35pm
Hadecaller:my brother....I still wonder who patronise them
|Re: How To Start A Fish Farming Business In Nigeria by Topestbilly(m): 9:36pm
atoleybaba:
Seriously? No for me cos it's too expensive.
Earthen pond is cheaper.
1 Like
How To Write An Agric Business Proposal For Poultry Or Fish Farming / Selling!! Seedling/nursery Tray And Compressed Cocopeat / The A to Z Of Oil Palm Farming (Costs And Returns Analysis)
Viewing this topic: Gbemmyxal(m), flinton(m), ominiriches2016(m), erisegun, Chidonc, odohemma(m), tmodeltoluene(m), delikay4luv, ademola1333(m), omolami, ayesco202(m), laivwire(m), Blitzeee(m), samdavjustin(m), victor54, grayht(m), alawi5k, timiekay, arithcom(m), taiyey, banttieman(m), omoakin87(m), lahify(m), damas64, swtdrms(m), easyflex, WfBabakhay(m), flexyebe(m), owambe22(f), tony1918(m), mentorandfriend(m), JewelRegi, smizel(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6