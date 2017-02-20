₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by naijabadoo(m): 6:29am
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said lawmakers will not allow President Muhammadu Buhari to be humiliated, in the going deliberations over the 2017 proposed budget.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/02/20/will-not-allow-buhari-disgraced-dogara/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by swagagolic01: 6:33am
All I wanna say is that, they don't really care abt us....
Stupid fools in abuja, make una dey chop our money anyhow una like, has d 2016 budget been implemented? ?? Fools
I dedicate this FTC to hon Martin mannah, representing the good pipu of ahoada east1 in RHOA, tho uve forgotten me, buh may ya political carerrer continue flying
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by myfantasies(f): 6:33am
He don already disgrace himself
42 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by omogin(f): 7:23am
How did we pick only clowns as leaders in this country
23 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Kyase(m): 7:31am
myfantasies:Go read the post again, and face topic and stop been silly.
Thank you
5 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by APCHaram: 7:32am
They have agreed to pad the budget more professionally
10 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by EternalTruths: 7:33am
omogin:
Ask the Afonjas.?
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by fakeprophet(m): 7:33am
we are so unfortunate in this country
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by tribalistseun: 7:34am
So is it right to buy fresh plates and spoons for 258million Naira? Dogara
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by myfantasies(f): 7:43am
Kyase:
It is only a silly person dat says people around him/her r silly just cos dey don't support his or her beliefs
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by naijabadoo(m): 7:57am
í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by smogup: 8:10am
APC has nothing to offer us other than lies and cover up of their corrupt practices
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Kyase(m): 8:11am
myfantasies:And only fool with mentally wrecked brain will be discussing a different issue in a different post.....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by myfantasies(f): 8:16am
Kyase:
Yeah i can see that you are mentally deranged
24 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Kyase(m): 8:18am
myfantasies:You mean you?
1 Like
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by stanleykoko: 8:22am
myfantasies:
Haaa!!
So you dey yab people
Wifey
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by ayusco85(m): 8:23am
Lies, lies and more lies. Pls do and finish your tenure.
Whr is the effect of the 2016 budget?
Animals called politicians
5 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by freeborn76(m): 8:23am
ok
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by jbkomo(m): 8:23am
Yescarry go
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Tecnom3: 8:24am
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Tedmane: 8:24am
Hime should change his ways
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by emmabest2000(m): 8:24am
All this abo kis ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by unclezuma: 8:24am
Is your allegiance to Buhari or to Nigeria?
6 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by quotequote: 8:24am
omogin:cos we are also clowns
7 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by temitemi1(m): 8:25am
Buhari is a DISGRACE!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by Omoakinsuyi(m): 8:25am
What is this monkey saying? The man should stop disgracing himself by resigning
3 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by freshness2020(m): 8:25am
U are already a disgrace to the entire nation.
#Budget Padder of life.
...another 2017 budget padding on it way.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by hollywater: 8:26am
Oga he has disgrace himself already.
5 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by hollywater: 8:26am
quotequote:Simple as that.
2 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by MightyThor(m): 8:27am
What about all the allegations Jibrin made about this guy?
So if the budget has flaws you will pass it in other to protect your principal?
He still can openly make bold statement about defending 2017 budget, am sure he has other padding agenda in the budget that he does not want scuttled.
2 Likes
|Re: We Will Not Allow Buhari To Be Disgraced – Dogara by talk2archy: 8:27am
So what do you intend doing?
2 Likes
