Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said lawmakers will not allow President Muhammadu Buhari to be humiliated, in the going deliberations over the 2017 proposed budget.



Dogara stated this while addressing a round-table on the N7.29trillion budget proposal, organised by the All Progressives Congress, APC Governors in Abuja on Monday.



“I must say that the APC as the party with majority in the National Assembly will not allow Mr. President and the APC as the ruling political party to be humiliated or defeated on its budget priorities as we are all part of the same government,” he said.



Dogara also insisted they were very sensitive about constituency matters irrespective of party affiliation.



“It is however, important to stress that on budget matters members of the National Assembly tend to be very sensitive to their constituency representational functions, irrespective of party,” he said.



He promised that the passage and implementation of the budget would be transparent.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/dailypost.ng/2017/02/20/will-not-allow-buhari-disgraced-dogara/amp/?client=ms-android-tecno

All I wanna say is that, they don't really care abt us....



Stupid fools in abuja, make una dey chop our money anyhow una like, has d 2016 budget been implemented? ?? Fools







I dedicate this FTC to hon Martin mannah, representing the good pipu of ahoada east1 in RHOA, tho uve forgotten me, buh may ya political carerrer continue flying 20 Likes 3 Shares

He don already disgrace himself 42 Likes 4 Shares

How did we pick only clowns as leaders in this country 23 Likes

myfantasies:

He don already disgrace himself Go read the post again, and face topic and stop been silly.

Thank you Go read the post again, and face topic and stop been silly.Thank you 5 Likes

They have agreed to pad the budget more professionally 10 Likes

omogin:

How did we pick only clowns as leaders in this country

Ask the Afonjas.? Ask the Afonjas.? 34 Likes 1 Share

we are so unfortunate in this country 10 Likes 1 Share

So is it right to buy fresh plates and spoons for 258million Naira? Dogara 19 Likes 1 Share

Kyase:



Go read the post again, and face topic and stop been silly.

Thank you

It is only a silly person dat says people around him/her r silly just cos dey don't support his or her beliefs It is only a silly person dat says people around him/her r silly just cos dey don't support his or her beliefs 28 Likes 1 Share

í ½í¸í ½í¸í ½í¸ í ½í¸ í ½í¸

APC has nothing to offer us other than lies and cover up of their corrupt practices 14 Likes 1 Share

myfantasies:





It is only a silly person dat says people around him/her r silly just cos dey don't support his or her beliefs And only fool with mentally wrecked brain will be discussing a different issue in a different post..... And only fool with mentally wrecked brain will be discussing a different issue in a different post..... 1 Like 1 Share

Kyase:



And only fool with mentally wrecked brain will be discussing a different issue in a different post.....

Yeah i can see that you are mentally deranged Yeah i can see that you are mentally deranged 24 Likes

myfantasies:





Yeah i can see that you are mentally deranged



You mean you? You mean you? 1 Like

myfantasies:





Yeah i can see that you are mentally deranged





Haaa!!



So you dey yab people



Wifey Haaa!!So you dey yab peopleWifey









Whr is the effect of the 2016 budget?



Animals called politicians Lies, lies and more lies. Pls do and finish your tenure.Whr is the effect of the 2016 budget?Animals called politicians 5 Likes

ok

Yescarry go

Hime should change his ways

All this abo kis .... 2 Likes 1 Share





Is your allegiance to Buhari or to Nigeria? 6 Likes

omogin:

How did we pick only clowns as leaders in this country cos we are also clowns cos we are also clowns 7 Likes

Buhari is a DISGRACE!!! 8 Likes 1 Share

What is this monkey saying? The man should stop disgracing himself by resigning 3 Likes

U are already a disgrace to the entire nation.

#Budget Padder of life.

...another 2017 budget padding on it way. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Oga he has disgrace himself already. 5 Likes

quotequote:

cos we are also clowns Simple as that. Simple as that. 2 Likes

What about all the allegations Jibrin made about this guy?



So if the budget has flaws you will pass it in other to protect your principal?



He still can openly make bold statement about defending 2017 budget, am sure he has other padding agenda in the budget that he does not want scuttled. 2 Likes