₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,534 members, 3,377,656 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 01:53 PM

Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) (1863 Views)

Kenyan Lady Who Must Have Sex With 3 Different Men Every Day (Photos) / The never ending crazy love triangle and How To avoid It. / Girl, Would You Do This For Love? (see photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by AmadiAba: 12:04pm
Photos of Igbere TV Boss, Emeh James Anyalekwa and his Beautiful wife, Chidinma on Val's Day.

Love is beautiful

http://igberetvnews.com/354662

1 Like

Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 12:38pm
Hmm
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by AmadiAba: 1:06pm
More Photos HERE >>> http://igberetvnews.com/354662
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:33pm
Whoever can tell me the different types of red they are wearing will receive an i-phone7 on the 29th of this month...... grin
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by LAFO(f): 1:33pm
Nice one, they look like one red capsule like that. Feldin or what is it called

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by ichommy(m): 1:33pm
Iregbe ati Iranu? Why the name Igbere self?


See Love, Cute Couple.

3 Likes

Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by nairaman101: 1:33pm
see my oga
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 1:33pm
So?! undecided
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by raker300: 1:33pm
Why the "controversial" in his name?
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by Ekakamba: 1:33pm
Red Devils! grin
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by simplemach(m): 1:34pm
Ok

Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by Kennyodinye: 1:34pm
hmmm....d guys preek tho
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 1:34pm
ichommy:
Iregbe ati Iranu? Why the name Igbere self?


See Love, Cute Couple.
Is that the guy's name?
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by Donsmol(m): 1:35pm
4th to comment am getting there

nice idea for a val celebration
people will still say otherwise
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by officialJP: 1:35pm
enough of val saga am jealous
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by Iceman2017(m): 1:35pm
Many hate him because he speaks and write against hypocritical government.
I respect you sir, more love.....
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by yaqq: 1:36pm
Sooooooooooo we should.....
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by Expl0rers: 1:37pm
Blogging is life...

Let haters keep chanting!
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by sod09(m): 1:37pm
LAFO:
Nice one, they look like one red capsule like that. Feldin or what is it called
felvin or fevlin grin grin
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by LAFO(f): 1:38pm
sod09:
felvin or fevlin grin grin

I no sabi the pronunciation and the spelling naa ni
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by deb303(f): 1:39pm
even me and Bae no wear red that day... op it is 7days past val in case you dnt know
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by hardbody: 1:43pm
soberdrunk:
Whoever can tell me the different types of red they are wearing will receive an i-phone7 on the 29th of this month...... grin

I will tell you on the 30th of this month
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by policy12: 1:49pm
Red...
Re: Igbere TV Boss, Anyalekwa And Wife Celebrate Val’s Day (Photos) by julianbeautytips(f): 1:51pm
Are you a salary earner?
Are you working in Lagos?
Apply for your quick cash loan/group loan/travel loan at zedvance limited.
For more info call/whatsapp Shola 08151014421 or email at oluwashola.lasekan@zedvance.com

(0) (Reply)

Nigerian Girls Are At It Again / How To Make A Man Happy (women Too Inclusive) / Phone Spy

Viewing this topic: okwaiko(m), nigeriafilm(m), Psalmuel92(m), dadaojames(m), hostkobo(m), lurther, tomaudu(m), Vycko(f), milloguy, timpaker(m), highpriest4, adonaiandboaz(f), pfijacobs(m), Kexcellency, HolyTitus(m), julianbeautytips(f), yvesboss(m), nedjoe(m), bababuff(m), sirequebra, saraphina(f), may01(f), deb303(f), Horo(m), Aderola15(f), Bodmas06, sinadrey, angelgabriel26(m), LoneGazer(m), naijalander, Financialslot, philipshughes, perfecti(f), yedidiah(m) and 73 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.