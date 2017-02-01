₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Ajasco222: 2:29pm
Former Aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has mocked those going to visit Buhari in London.
Omokri ridiculed them with a popular nursery school rhyme "Pussy cat, Pussy cat where have you been?"
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/833947639175524352
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/reno-omokri-mocks-those-visiting-buhari.html
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Ajasco222: 2:30pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by AntiIPOOP(m): 2:45pm
Who's this clown .
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Ajasco222: 2:52pm
Lol
AntiIPOOP:
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by anibi9674: 3:20pm
na wah o.
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by greatgod2012(f): 3:31pm
Pussy cat, pussy cat, where have you been? I have been to London to visit our ailing President Buhari!
Lol....
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by amiibaby(f): 4:35pm
Okay
Next
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by vesselchino(m): 4:35pm
political tout
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:36pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Keneking: 4:36pm
Reno Omokri should be banned on Nairaland
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by ichommy(m): 4:36pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by aydought: 4:36pm
Al iz well!
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Adaowerri111: 4:36pm
,m
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by NNVanguard(m): 4:36pm
Not really funny o.
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by anonimi: 4:36pm
AntiIPOOP:
They are many.
I believe you are asking about the sycophants going to London to see the sick old man, right
2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals
Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget
Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by engrdosmen01(m): 4:36pm
Hahaha Hahahahahahaha. Wit all d school wey we de go for dis country, na illiterate de govern us.
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by AmuEwu: 4:37pm
Na this one dem dey call NEWS
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Ichel: 4:37pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by priscaoge(f): 4:37pm
Buhari, the only LONDON BASED Nigerian President ever elected! Nigeria is already enjoying his far distance relationship, Reno should also accept it
Meanwhile, Today is World Language (Mother Tongue) Day! Lemme pay a Tribute to Nigeria in my Mother Tongue
NATIONAL ANTHEM
Zọlie ndị ala anyị
Zaa òkù Naijiria
K'anyi jee ozi na okwukwe
N'ike n'ịhụnanya.
Ka ike ndị Odogwu anyị kpara
Ghara Ịla n'iyi
Ji ịdị n'ike jee ozi
Otu obodo nwe onwe ya
Udo n'ịdị na otu
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by tolexy007(m): 4:37pm
See finishing
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Ihateafonja: 4:38pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by 12345baba: 4:38pm
Seun won't like this, but who cares?
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Lasskeey: 4:38pm
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by mustymatic(m): 4:38pm
Clown ...always twitting like a jobless mumu wit free Wi-Fi.
What has he done to this nation apart from twitting?
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Piercy(m): 4:39pm
Hahahaha savage.. Muhammad buhari president on Monday... Travelled on Tuesday... That is the end of Muhammad buhari
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by ajanma2(m): 4:39pm
lol..Buhari has turned into a Santa Claus who lives in Grotto (London). We'll have to be going there to see him one by one.
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by coalcoal1(m): 4:39pm
ok
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by Johnsnow24: 4:39pm
Wicked
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by sunnyside16(m): 4:40pm
hahahahahaha Reno the brave man. Abeg school them.
|Re: "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK by theway83: 4:40pm
watch oooooo
