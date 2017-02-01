Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Pussy Cat Where Have You Been?", Reno Omokri Mocks Those Visiting Buhari In UK (7021 Views)

Omokri ridiculed them with a popular nursery school rhyme "Pussy cat, Pussy cat where have you been?"



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/833947639175524352



Former Aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has mocked those going to visit Buhari in London.

Omokri ridiculed them with a popular nursery school rhyme "Pussy cat, Pussy cat where have you been?"

Lalasticlala, Mynd44

. Who's this clown 8 Likes

AntiIPOOP:

. Who's this clown Lol

na wah o. 1 Like

Pussy cat, pussy cat, where have you been? I have been to London to visit our ailing President Buhari!







Lol.... 18 Likes 1 Share

Okay













political tout 3 Likes

http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/reno-omokri-mocks-those-visiting-buhari.html

Reno Omokri should be banned on Nairaland 1 Like

16 Likes 1 Share

Al iz well!

,m

Not really funny o.

AntiIPOOP:

. Who's this clown

They are many.

I believe you are asking about the sycophants going to London to see the sick old man, right















2016 Budget: Buhari to spend more on State House Clinic than on all federal teaching hospitals

February 2, 2016



More from: http://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/197827-2016-budget-buhari-to-spend-more-on-state-house-clinic-than-on-all-federal-teaching-hospitals.html



Drug scarcity hits Aso Rock clinic despite N3.87bn budget

August 18, 2016





More from: http://punchng.com/drug-scarcity-hits-aso-rock-clinic-despite-n3-87bn-budget/



Muhammadu Buhari under fire for seeking medical treatment in UK

7 June 2016



More from: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jun/07/muhammadu-buhari-nigeria-ear-infection-medical-treatment-uk They are many.I believe you are asking aboutright 15 Likes 4 Shares

Hahaha Hahahahahahaha. Wit all d school wey we de go for dis country, na illiterate de govern us. 13 Likes 1 Share

Na this one dem dey call NEWS

1 Like

Buhari, the only LONDON BASED Nigerian President ever elected! Nigeria is already enjoying his far distance relationship, Reno should also accept it







NATIONAL ANTHEM



Zọlie ndị ala anyị

Zaa òkù Naijiria

K'anyi jee ozi na okwukwe

N'ike n'ịhụnanya.

Ka ike ndị Odogwu anyị kpara

Ghara Ịla n'iyi

Ji ịdị n'ike jee ozi

Otu obodo nwe onwe ya

Udo n'ịdị na otu Meanwhile, Today is World Language (Mother Tongue) Day! Lemme pay a Tribute to Nigeria in my Mother TongueNATIONAL ANTHEMZọlie ndị ala anyịZaa òkù NaijiriaK'anyi jee ozi na okwukweN'ike n'ịhụnanya.Ka ike ndị Odogwu anyị kparaGhara Ịla n'iyiJi ịdị n'ike jee oziOtu obodo nwe onwe yaUdo n'ịdị na otu 7 Likes

See finishing 7 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share

Seun won't like this, but who cares? 1 Like

3 Likes

Clown ...always twitting like a jobless mumu wit free Wi-Fi.

What has he done to this nation apart from twitting? 3 Likes

Hahahaha savage.. Muhammad buhari president on Monday... Travelled on Tuesday... That is the end of Muhammad buhari Hahahaha savage.. Muhammad buhari president on Monday... Travelled on Tuesday... That is the end of Muhammad buhari 1 Like

lol..Buhari has turned into a Santa Claus who lives in Grotto (London). We'll have to be going there to see him one by one.

ok

Wicked

hahahahahaha Reno the brave man. Abeg school them.