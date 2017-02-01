₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,749,756 members, 3,378,334 topics. Date: Tuesday, 21 February 2017 at 08:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police (8636 Views)
The Dismissed Police Officers Attached To Wike (Photos) / When The Inspector General Is Your Friend (hilarious Photos) / Group Asks Court To Stop Buhari’s Inauguration (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by nesta007(m): 5:25pm
Michael Agha, a dismissed police officer, on Tuesday asked the federal high court, Makurdi, to commit the inspector-general (IG) of police to prison for disobeying a court order.
Agha, who claimed to have been wrongfully dismissed from the force, asked the IG to explain why an order of committal to prison should not be made against him.
The committal was because of I-G’s refusal to pay him all his entitlements as ordered by court of appeal, Jos division on May 12, 1997.
Joined in the suit were the attorney-general of the federation and the Benue commissioner of police.
Agha in his affidavit filed before the federal high court, Makurdi, deposed that he enlisted in the Nigerian police force in 1977, and was unlawfully dismissed from the force in 1988, while serving at 13PMF, Makurdi, Benue.
He explained that he was dismissed because he wore a mobile police fez cap to the police headquarters, Makurdi on a day it was drizzling.
Agha said an assistant commissioner of police (ASP) asked why he wore a face cap when the then commissioner of police, had banned it a few days earlier.
Agha said he explained that he did not know about the ban, but that the ASP took up the issue with him which eventually led to his dismissal.
Aggrieved by the treatment, he headed to a Makurdi high court to contest the disciplinary action, but the case was thrown out.
Agha appealed the judgment at the court of appeal, Jos, and the it was allowed.
He said on May 12, 1997, the appellate court set aside the judgment of the Benue high court and ordered that he be reinstated forthwith and paid all his entitlements.
The applicant said all efforts to get the police to comply with the judgment had failed.
He therefore, headed to the federal high court, Makurdi, and filed a contempt proceeding against the IG and two others.
When the case was called for hearing, Tarfa Achinge, counsel to the applicant, informed the court that the case was for the hearing of form 49 of the judgment enforcement rules.
However, Achinge said he got information from Gabriel Ebonyi, counsel to the 1st and 2nd respondents, that there was a window of opportunity for an out-of- court settlement, and asked for adjournment.
Ebonyi, who did not oppose the application, promised the court that he would make further effort to get his superiors to comply with the judgment of the court of appeal without necessarily hearing the form 49.
Form 49 of the judgment enforcement rules filed before the court required the respondents to show cause why an order of committal to prison should not be made against them.
In his ruling, Hassan Dikko, the judge, told counsel to the 1st and 2nd respondents to urge the police authorities to pity the “poor applicant” and comply with the order of the court of appeal.
Dikko adjourned the matter till April 5, 2017 for report of settlement.
http://omojuwa.com/2017/02/dismissed-police-officer-asks-court-jail-inspector-general-police/
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Acekidc4(m): 5:25pm
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Keneking: 5:26pm
But where is lalasticlala now
"He explained that he was dismissed because he wore a mobile police fez cap to the police headquarters, Makurdi on a day it was drizzling"
Click like if you think he has a case.
Click share if you think he should reapply.
7 Likes
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by EdCure: 5:26pm
20naira collection and other bribes must have made him to forget the police order. Hence, his dismissal.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by sarrki(m): 5:27pm
Here in Nigeria?
We are yet to get to that stage
We have a long way to go
1 Like
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Etzakoos(m): 5:30pm
I Can See
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by dingbang(m): 5:32pm
Since 1988....
1 Like
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:38pm
E be like sey dat dismissed officer enta naija newly
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by soberdrunk(m): 5:39pm
So the NPF is owing him salary from 1988 to 1997(9 years), if we calculate it to this present day "29 years", lets us assume its an average salary of "50k" per month(plus and minus inflation, salary increase et-al) that is "17,400,000(seventeen million, four hundred thousand)
Two things are involved, its either they "pay" him or "slay" him and am not referring to the instagram "slay"
9 Likes
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by stsinner(m): 5:40pm
dingbang:
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by gabazin080(m): 7:24pm
sarrki:chief ZONE B, how market?
this is naija, even buhari doesnt respect court orders
3 Likes
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by DozieInc(m): 7:24pm
.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by unclezuma: 7:25pm
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by anibi9674: 7:25pm
in your dreams. for this shithole Nigeria. shi shi u no go see.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Sisqoman(m): 7:25pm
Cell Open!Cell Open!Cell Open!
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Flexherbal(m): 7:26pm
Ah!
Agha said an assistant commissioner of police (ASP) asked why he wore a face cap when the then commissioner of police, had banned it a few days earlier.
Agha said he explained that he did not know about the ban, but that the ASP took up the issue with him which eventually led to his dismissal.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:26pm
Ok. It is noted.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by SalamRushdie: 7:28pm
That dismissal get as e be ..the police should just convert that dismissal to retirement and pay him his entitlement from 1988 to date because his dismissal look too weighty for the crime and besides he has a judgement in his favour
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Pavore9: 7:30pm
The Police Force should pay what is due to him and let him.move on, 1988 no be today!
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by nabegibeg: 7:30pm
na wa for nigeria
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by mesoprogress(m): 7:33pm
Useless people. Nigerian police can't even obey a simple court order. Meanwhile, I thought our judiciary was independent? If police, law enforcement agency can't obey court order, they're not fit to prosecute others
3 Likes
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by theway83: 7:34pm
hmmmmmmmm
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by mykelmeezy(m): 7:35pm
so far it's Nigerian police
i don't feel pity for either party
bunch of corrupt trigger happy chappies
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by nairaman66(m): 7:37pm
NPF- A disgrace to modern policing trends! They should pay him immediately.
1 Like
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Arewa12: 7:38pm
Pavore9:
I concur
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Dhaffs(m): 7:38pm
Nonsence force
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by kings09(m): 7:39pm
When buhari de disobey court orders, how won't they?
Babyfaceafrica, com n praise ur APC n buhari police
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by losgiddy: 7:40pm
Personal Assistant needed
- Must be done with Nysc & MUST MUST MUST live within the Yaba/Surulere Axis
(Because of proximity to work to cut of transport fees.)
(we are paying minimum wage N18,500)
- Apart from Salary, commissions are also earned off work done. (To be disccused during brief interview)
- CVS to losgiddy@gmail.com
-Appreciation for Art & photography is a plus
-MUST be proficient in Microsoft Excel
CVS to losgiddy@gmail.com
www.losgiddy.com
www.glamglamafrique.com
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Jabioro: 7:40pm
Which IG go enter prison now, na to present one or the one 1988.abi that 1997.? I SEE YOU DANCING Unclad IN MARKET SQUARE.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by paulo220(m): 7:41pm
police Authority should pity him....for God sake.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by Yusuf0: 7:41pm
HOW BABA OMON EGBE MAKE ME ON OF THE RICHEST MAN IN GHANA.... BABA OMON EGBE IS THE SOLUTION TO ALL PROBLEMS...call or whatsapp Baba ( +2349074732857) I was broke before and I dropped out of school because there was no money to further my education, no money to feed, One day I came across a testimony on the Internet about the good works of Baba Omon Egbe how he helped a young lady to bring back her husband who divorced her a long time ago. I never believed until I contacted him, he told me things I would do, now my life has changed from grass to grace, I can't keep it to my self because I know a lot of people needs help ...If You Need Any Spiritual Help On Any of this, please call or whatsapp Baba Omon Egbe on +2349074732857 Get your Lover Back, Fruit Of The Womb, Fibroid, Business Boom, Financial Breakthrough, Get Rich Without Ritual, Do As I Say, Bad Dream, Promise And Fail, Epilepsy, Land/Court Case, Mental Disorder, Political Appointment, Visa Approval, Cancer, Examination Success, Spend And Get Back, Good Luck, Natural Health, Hypertension, Stroke, Sickle Cell, Impotence, Win Court Case, Promotion At Work, Commanding Tone, Protection Ring, Marriage Success, Love Ring, Favor Ring, Recover Lost Glory, Spiritual Power For Men Of God, Travel Success Ring, Job Success, Lotto/Pool Win, And Many More. Make Haste To Call or whatsapp BABA OMON EGBE on +2349074732857 to put an end to your problems.
|Re: Dismissed Police Officer Asks Court To Jail Inspector General Of Police by obembet(m): 7:43pm
Noted
Gej's Manifesto / Nigerian Embassy In Berlin Attacked / Maitasine Crisis In Kano, 4100 Dead-Millitary Crushed Group. But B'haram Thrives
Viewing this topic: Naturalle(f), sharpboyus(m), Justicealh3(m), bohcogaberiel, zeus2412(m), Tosejik, Thedrebaba, Mandateinfinito(m), Handsomeemmy(m), meetadisaonline, emeths, Maxcole, cricifixo(m), husu(m), yinkaabeegs, Senipapa, gare(f), success1smyn, izutian(m), thinkmoney(m), Nevahateme(m), papiwater, FlexTrex, Makanjuismail(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), Justiceuphold, Danzakidakura(m), emmanuel2015, obasichika(m), dadaojames(m), misgab, vigasimple(m), benja3ad5, phetto(m), lordyugo(m), otomatic(m), starpon1, Wasky101, Rasky1(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), SODEXSKI(m), Haute, horlarwealth, Howlusholar, WESTERNCR, sirnature, YNWA1, mikaael(m), ndaman25, gaetano, horlakunle25(m), Kaodek(m), ericanex(f), Bolajid, ERockson, hammerF, dking123, 12345baba, oviexcels, kikilove(f), lionson(m), passey, sheffy87, stonefaze, DrGud, kkboy, seun289(m), Lanre4uonly(m), simplyOJ(m), Godson1978, stellanth(m), chineselink, dafil22(m), castrokins(m), dquantom, ogayoungboss(m), Foxflames, sirwilli(m), adigun4mee(m), alasene, phemy36(m), elda2303(m), yimikaa, femoDee, Rexleo(m), akdam, jom4real007(f), anibueli147(m) and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5