He spoke at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar entitled: “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria.”



“Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state.



“Just last night, four high profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military.



“I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them.



“We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East,’’ he said.





Are you saying that Buhari and APC's claim of defeating BOKO HARAM is false?. 5 Likes 1 Share

Very good, mr governor, this is what is expected of every state governor. Raise alarm when necessary.



But oga Bello, have u paid salaries and arrears as advised by Sanusi Lamido? 5 Likes

oga bello no be by. fyn boy o. I will rather believe brutanshi d snake charmer to deal with dem than you

Oga Bello please work for the state



Leave that matter for security agencies



Don't use this as a cover up

Bello pay salaries and stop telling us nonsense.....







If they come how we go survive wey you refuse to pay our parents their salaries... 6 Likes

if i hear.....





All state higher institutions are on strike very soon the primary and secondary institution will join...







Teachers and civil servants just wasted their time in doing d so called useless screening that end a lot of people's live. if i hear.....All state higher institutions are on strike very soon the primary and secondary institution will join...Teachers and civil servants just wasted their time in doing d so called useless screening that end a lot of people's live. 3 Likes

Beloo pay workers, forget dis rubbish 1 Like

Secure your state and stop complaining 2 Likes

Chei bello don finish kogi ooo 1 Like

In that case, kill them all

This thief wants to get a big chunk of UN funds. OLE!! 1 Like

I don't know why issues of national security are always on the public domain in nigeria. 1 Like

Attention seeking Governor. Fear Fear Man. Go and pay your workers joor. 2 Likes

NO BE UNA SAY BOKO HARAM HAS BEEN TECHNICALLY DEFEATED?





MAKE EVERYBODY BLAME ADEBOYE FOR HELPING JIHAD SEEKING GOVT FOR COMING TO POWER





THIS SAME ADEBOYE NIGERIANS LOVE NOT ONLY HELPED JIHAD SEEKING GOVT COME TO POWER,

ADEBOYE IS WORKING TO UNITE ISLAM AND CHRISTIANITY .



GOOGLE THE YOUTUBE VIDEOS IN BLUE.



THIS ONE SHOWS ADEBOYE WORKING TO MERGE ISLAM WITH CHRISTIANITY

Pastor Enoch Adeboye's Lies Exposed as False Teacher. Part 1





THIS ONE SHOWS THAT ADEBOYE HELPED THIS JIAHD SEEKING GOVT COME TO POWER

Pastor Enoch Adeboye Exposed As Illuminati & Freemason With Redeemed Church. Part 2





choi! my sis house is on fire ... so my aunt sent a hundred thousand to my sis who just birthed a kid... the husband is dragging dis money seriously up to d point that popsi had to go visit this night ... i am planning to report him to security agencies cos this attitude poses a security threat . wat do you guys think

Pls leave mr bello alone he is the constituted authority...

Pay workers joor,.. pipu are hungry.. u use one year to do screening and this year same thing continue.. ghost governor 1 Like

Yeah right...the most useless governor after Fayose. All state owned institutions are currently on strike in Kogi. 1 Like

Imagine someone who has deprived you of your entitlements promising to protect you.

ok oo we have heard you

Oga challenger with Apollo in the eye

buy gun for your people to face them 1 Like

Ok.

Deal with them.

The hunger and hardship you have subjected Kogites to is as bad as any insecurity can get... God is watching you dear Pharoah! I like the direction of comments here. It shows People are also aware... 1 Like

Truly, this is a reckless statement coming from the Governor. Not good at all.

How do you know? When did they make you their spokesman?

another way 4 thegovernor to enrich him self claiming he is fightingg terrorist 1 Like

No positive comment for the young man? How is it possible he is not even doing a particular good thing in the state? I doubt the critics. There must be something the dude is doing right. May be he is just hated. 1 Like