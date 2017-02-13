₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by harbdulrasaq88(m): 8:26pm
Governor Yahaya Bello on Tuesday vowed to deal with Boko Haram terrorists who have relocated from the northeast to Borno state.
He spoke at the seventh edition of the National Security Seminar entitled: “Consolidating on the Gains of Counter Terrorism Operations in Nigeria.”
“Kogi is now a haven for Boko Haram, because many of them have relocated to my state.
“Just last night, four high profile Boko Haram members were arrested in Kogi by the military.
“I want to assure them that they have chosen a wrong place to relocate, because we will never allow them.
“We will work together with the armed forces to consolidate on the victory and gains recorded in the North-East,’’ he said.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/boko-haram-members-are-relocating-to.html
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by sekundosekundo: 8:27pm
Are you saying that Buhari and APC's claim of defeating BOKO HARAM is false?.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by kabrud: 8:31pm
Very good, mr governor, this is what is expected of every state governor. Raise alarm when necessary.
But oga Bello, have u paid salaries and arrears as advised by Sanusi Lamido?
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by anibi9674: 8:35pm
oga bello no be by. fyn boy o. I will rather believe brutanshi d snake charmer to deal with dem than you
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by sarrki(m): 8:38pm
Oga Bello please work for the state
Leave that matter for security agencies
Don't use this as a cover up
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by optional1(f): 8:45pm
Bello pay salaries and stop telling us nonsense.....
If they come how we go survive wey you refuse to pay our parents their salaries...
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by optional1(f): 8:50pm
kabrud:
if i hear.....
All state higher institutions are on strike very soon the primary and secondary institution will join...
Teachers and civil servants just wasted their time in doing d so called useless screening that end a lot of people's live.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by titusenes: 9:23pm
Beloo pay workers, forget dis rubbish
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by Meka78: 9:39pm
Secure your state and stop complaining
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by tayoxx(m): 9:39pm
Chei bello don finish kogi ooo
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by Sijo01(f): 9:39pm
In that case, kill them all
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by tribalistseun: 9:39pm
This thief wants to get a big chunk of UN funds. OLE!!
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by jesus500(m): 9:40pm
I don't know why issues of national security are always on the public domain in nigeria.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by lonelydora(m): 9:41pm
Attention seeking Governor. Fear Fear Man. Go and pay your workers joor.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by chuose2: 9:43pm
NO BE UNA SAY BOKO HARAM HAS BEEN TECHNICALLY DEFEATED?
MAKE EVERYBODY BLAME ADEBOYE FOR HELPING JIHAD SEEKING GOVT FOR COMING TO POWER
THIS SAME ADEBOYE NIGERIANS LOVE NOT ONLY HELPED JIHAD SEEKING GOVT COME TO POWER,
ADEBOYE IS WORKING TO UNITE ISLAM AND CHRISTIANITY .
GOOGLE THE YOUTUBE VIDEOS IN BLUE.
THIS ONE SHOWS ADEBOYE WORKING TO MERGE ISLAM WITH CHRISTIANITY
Pastor Enoch Adeboye's Lies Exposed as False Teacher. Part 1
THIS ONE SHOWS THAT ADEBOYE HELPED THIS JIAHD SEEKING GOVT COME TO POWER
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Exposed As Illuminati & Freemason With Redeemed Church. Part 2
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by creamylicious(f): 9:43pm
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by netflicks: 9:44pm
Pls leave mr bello alone he is the constituted authority...
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by ibnidris(m): 9:45pm
Pay workers joor,.. pipu are hungry.. u use one year to do screening and this year same thing continue.. ghost governor
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by YoungBlackRico: 9:45pm
Yeah right...the most useless governor after Fayose. All state owned institutions are currently on strike in Kogi.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by respect80(m): 9:47pm
kabrud:Help ask him o
Imagine someone who has deprived you of your entitlements promising to protect you.
Naija polithiefcians sef
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by nabegibeg: 9:47pm
ok oo we have heard you
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by monabass: 9:49pm
Oga challenger with Apollo in the eye
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by theway83: 9:49pm
buy gun for your people to face them
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by Flexherbal(m): 9:50pm
Ok.
Deal with them.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by princeSammyz: 9:52pm
The hunger and hardship you have subjected Kogites to is as bad as any insecurity can get... God is watching you dear Pharoah! I like the direction of comments here. It shows People are also aware...
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by Omagago(m): 9:52pm
Truly, this is a reckless statement coming from the Governor. Not good at all.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by UnknownT: 9:52pm
sekundosekundo:I like your signature
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by gimakon(m): 9:52pm
How do you know? When did they make you their spokesman?
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by DeltaOil: 9:52pm
chuose2:
I don add the videos above for everybody to see.
Adeboye weak me
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by abu12: 9:55pm
another way 4 thegovernor to enrich him self claiming he is fightingg terrorist
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by azimibraun: 9:56pm
No positive comment for the young man? How is it possible he is not even doing a particular good thing in the state? I doubt the critics. There must be something the dude is doing right. May be he is just hated.
|Re: Boko Haram Members Are Relocating To Kogi State- Gov Bello by MherihGold(f): 10:02pm
What is this man saying gan?
Hunger haff finished people in my state
And you're talking about boko haram
Pay salaries you no gree
My parent haven't been paid since last year
Well,if not for God the enemies would have wanted a lot of people to go hungry
This Gov is just vexing me
