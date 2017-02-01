₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,824 members, 3,381,376 topics. Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 11:04 AM

See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action (20736 Views)

Ladies Who Had Sex On First Date With Men They Met Share Their Success Stories / Men! Stop Offering Your Joystick To Any Stranger You Meet For Mouth Action. / Reasons Why A Lot Of Ladies Who Seek To Marry Still Remain Single (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by PapiNigga: 3:00pm On Feb 22
This really cracked me up... LMAO


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/tweet-of-day-see-what-this-woman-said.html?m=1

13 Likes 2 Shares

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by femolacqua(m): 3:05pm On Feb 22
This girl garrit. grin

32 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by agbonkamen(f): 3:09pm On Feb 22
I can't even imagine myself giving mouth action. nairaland guys dick are too black..........na joke o grin

34 Likes 1 Share

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by adaksbullet(m): 3:12pm On Feb 22
Whot his sayed his rite angry angry angry



While we u be leak dick undecided kai abasha lipsrsealed























U are sufer if any babe his not leak ur dick on dis word grin

His alway sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet me cheesy grin lipsrsealed

3 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by AlexCk: 3:12pm On Feb 22
Lol,

That joke can be used for guys too tho

12 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Agadsman(m): 3:13pm On Feb 22
lol... when it comes to mouth action, it is a whole new feeling my dear. you can't compare the two since the mood in which they are done are way different.

16 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:14pm On Feb 22
Please what is mouth action?

3 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:20pm On Feb 22
Dont mind em preferential hoesss
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:20pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:
Please what is mouth action?
doing action with ur mouth

46 Likes 1 Share

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Dextology: 3:21pm On Feb 22
How pure water and joystick take relate?

You can share pure water but not hygienic to share joystick.

3 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:22pm On Feb 22
pTomz:
doing action with ur mouth
What kind of action sir. Was she eating a hot food?

3 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:25pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:

What kind of action sir. Was she eating a hot food?
more like sucking some human meat, u know.. some like sausage

5 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:27pm On Feb 22
pTomz:
more like sucking some human meat, u know.. some like sausage
Why are they eating humans. That's barbaric. Only salvages does that

2 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by HateU2(f): 3:27pm On Feb 22
adaksbullet:
Whot his sayed his rite angry angry angry



While we u be leak dick undecided kai abasha lipsrsealed























U are sufer if any babe his not leak ur dick on dis word grin

His alway sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet me cheesy grin lipsrsealed
adaksbullet, I have headache please. What are you trying to say

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by adaksbullet(m): 3:30pm On Feb 22
HateU2:
adaksbullet, I have headache please. What are you trying to say
his mine post looked like panadol Esra on ur eye

5 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by HateU2(f): 3:31pm On Feb 22
adaksbullet:
his mine post looked like panadol Esra on ur eye
iean your post gives me headache. Now, explain in good English sad

1 Like

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Lastking147(m): 3:31pm On Feb 22
agbonkamen:
I can't even imagine myself giving mouth action. nairaland guys dick are too black..........na joke o grin
U don see one bfr abi lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:34pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:

Why are they eating humans. That's barbaric. Only salvages does that
nah, they nad cannibals... its simply called SUCKING OF DICCKK

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by adaksbullet(m): 3:36pm On Feb 22
HateU2:
iean your post gives me headache. Now, explain in good English sad
undecided undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:37pm On Feb 22
pTomz:
nah, they nad cannibals... its simply called SUCKING OF DICCKK
Oops. Just a minute ago I learned the word "dicks" from Benita27. Now I have learned another...


Oh God, mum must not hear all this.
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:40pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:

Oops. Just a minute ago I learned the word "dicks" from Benita27. Now I have learned another...


Oh God, mum must not hear all this.
awwwn, dats so sweeeet... bt did u also learn about the hole its normally buried?

7 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Chikelue2000(m): 3:40pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:
Please what is mouth action?
Nice question my dear
#teamvirginsonNairaland#werock#

2 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by SorftWerk(m): 3:41pm On Feb 22
PapiNigga:
This really cracked me up... LMAO


http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/02/tweet-of-day-see-what-this-woman-said.html?m=1
every single lady u see in the streets today, on nairaland here, everywhere infact had once in their life time had their lips around a dick...

2 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by SorftWerk(m): 3:42pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:
Please what is mouth action?
grin grin grin angry angry grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin



Pls don't get me angry ooo angry

5 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Mavelshee(m): 3:42pm On Feb 22
agbonkamen:
I can't even imagine myself giving mouth action. nairaland guys dick are too black..........na joke o grin


The darker the dee....
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:43pm On Feb 22
pTomz:
awwwn, dats so sweeeet... bt did u also learn about the hole its normally buried?
Why are burying it?

Don't they have want to use it again?
Is it dead that they are burying it in a hole?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:44pm On Feb 22
SorftWerk:
grin grin grin angry angry grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin



Pls don't get me angry ooo angry
Ok sir

1 Like

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by HateU2(f): 3:44pm On Feb 22
adaksbullet:
undecided undecided undecided
ok. Gerarahere
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by SorftWerk(m): 3:44pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:

Ok sir
good! angry
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by yanabasee(m): 3:46pm On Feb 22
Savage!!!
Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by pTomz(m): 3:51pm On Feb 22
Whitehousechick:

Why are burying it?

Don't they have want to use it again?
Is it dead that they are burying it in a hole?
No it gets stronger in d hole, oh com on.. its a hole u've got too, n its called puusssy... like pooooseeeee

2 Likes

Re: See What This Woman Said About Ladies Who Give Mouth Action by Whitehousechick(f): 3:58pm On Feb 22
pTomz:
No it gets stronger in d hole, oh com on.. its a hole u've got too, n its called puusssy... like pooooseeeee
I think I've got to get going...

Mum will kill me for this

4 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)

A Broken Heart Isn't A Broken Dream Nor A Broken Hope : My Story / The Worst Things You Have Done To Your Chasers Or Toasters When They Approach U? / How To Tell When A Girl Just Had Sex

Viewing this topic: infotainment(m), ogastone(m), darkenkach(m), MrOreo(m), lmay18(f), Boj2(m), Okoya(f), Danmaiduguri(m), folly22(f), Babangida70(m), sneakzy, malaria(f), Amazondepth(m), afm4ever(m), JoyPaulLaw(m), collab, 1metre, jud82(m), nevilbot, omsal84, teekul2, readingokpara, Keegan, feyiwonda(f), Adekunleideology(m), tonybamy(m), segxes23(m), esopatcares(f), Etumgbe(m), emmanuelgon, soulamanne(m), Johncuba(m), agbonkamen(f), arewaboy(m), OldBeer, shaklisco, adexyormait(m), HARKKEEEM(m), sokoanugwa, being(m), danjay22, Kayus4real, vickzie(m), ecnuel, jayied(m), larmu(m), Rockstar2014(m), justmenoni, mysyto(m), teshyberry(f), thorsyne(m), westim(m), fabulousstan(m), tonyfran, sammygrace, bless01, crunchyg(m), brendachizzy(f), JLINE(m), 4Boyz, Gaara101, Lambstar, mankevo(m), cybriz82(m), truthlegend(m), Lordwheez(m), Fingerprinter(m), umarfantami(m), Elparaiso(m), vickoozy(m), Yusfunoble(m), Dainnif(m), orimsamsam(m), stil, Rio84(m), R0ckefeller, meme98, nsinem(m), coolsalm, pTomz(m), bisoye11, shockwave(m), heckymaicon(m), bobfash(m), sutsirave(m), kataleya(f), goddasonik, olobemotors(m), pafek(m), Tuham(m), chino4(m) and 134 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.