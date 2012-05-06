₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by NEHLIVE: 3:02pm On Dec 06
have been able to convert over 3,000 women into lesbians - Ghanaian lady
.
.
A 45-year-old lesbian, Janet ofori, has revealed she has been able to convert more than 3,000 women and still counting to reach her target.
.
.
Ofori made the disclosure during a program on Adom TV. She said after mastering the lesbian act in Senior High School, she has been able to satisfy lots of rich single women and that she could sleep with about 10 women in a day.
.
.
According to her, some of her clients are ministers in government and MPs including some radio presenters. Ofori said lesbianism, as described by many Ghanaians as evil, is never stated anywhere in the bible.
.
.
She said, “Were you there, when God created Adam and Eve and you will come and tell me that, God made Adam and Eve to marry? And who says being a lesbian is wrong, show me where it is stated in the bible.”
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-have-been-able-to-convert-over-3000-women-into-lesbians-ghanaian-lady
1 Like
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by mikky4764(f): 3:17pm On Dec 06
The rate at which some pple shamelessly defend evil is alarming. May God help us in this end time.
29 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Adonkia(m): 3:20pm On Dec 06
Well done, you have tried.
2 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by SenorFax(m): 3:25pm On Dec 06
Aunty Jezebel, continue with your mission, make i carry my babe enter abeg before you convert am to something else
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by ceezarhh(m): 3:28pm On Dec 06
she's the type ritualists are supposed to convert to money...
21 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by MissWrite(f): 3:35pm On Dec 06
The way people use words......like 'convert to', 'practice', or being 'into' lesbianism. Is it a religion or a cult? These 3,000 women aren't recruits or converts; she calls them her clients. They were probably already lesbians to begin with if they were patronizing madam. If she's doing if for a fee, she's simply a prostitute who caters to women. Nothing as exotic as the high-priestess of lesbianism.
21 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Tozara: 3:50pm On Dec 06
MissWrite:At times, you make me feel like stealing your brain.
*Whispers*: 9¤¤6-5-12-12¤¤9-14 LOVE 23-9-20-8¤¤14-9-7-8-20-8-15-21-14-4'19---
---¤¤16-15-19-20¤¤15-14¤¤20-8-1-20---
---¤¤20-8-18-5-1-4.
2 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by MissWrite(f): 4:02pm On Dec 06
Tozara:
Awwwwn ....hey, sweetie! How've you been?
*copy* I think......lol, this coding fit pass me. .
1 Like
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Tozara: 4:58pm On Dec 06
MissWrite:I'm doing great! How about you?
Hehehe. "I fell in love with NightHound's post on that thread."
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by MissWrite(f): 6:06pm On Dec 06
Tozara:
Lol! Nice one. . I'm fine, dearie. And I loved yours and Daeylar's posts as well. You guys are always on point.
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Ruggedfitness: 6:16pm On Dec 06
A 45-year-old lesbian, Janet ofori, has revealed she has been able to convert more than 3,000 women and still counting to reach her target.
45 years old
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by RichiB(m): 7:20pm On Dec 06
Have ever tried a d*ck?? her type should die by hanging !!
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Tozara: 7:24pm On Dec 06
MissWrite:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Daeylar(f): 8:36pm On Dec 06
MissWrite:
Thank you dear,
I can say the same, always hits the mark.
I'm even coming for you to teach me your ways,
Hope you will agree
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by EmmySparky(m): 9:27pm On Dec 06
lie lie lie...thats all wat this is...no be only 3000 na 300000 women...nonsense
2 Likes
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by MissWrite(f): 9:32pm On Dec 06
Daeylar:
Thank you, sweetie. And I'm looking forward to it.
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by miqos02(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
Seen
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by akeentech(m): 10:28pm On Dec 06
There is 40% chance of every girl to becomes a lesbian
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by mikool007(m): 10:29pm On Dec 06
Ok you can do better
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by blackbeau1(f): 10:31pm On Dec 06
Anything to trend .
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by justscorchone(m): 10:31pm On Dec 06
Na so,na hin your tongue never rotten
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by StrawberryGloss(f): 10:31pm On Dec 06
Ain't ever gonna compare to D
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by PotatoSalad(m): 10:32pm On Dec 06
Akpurakpumbem
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by sisisioge: 10:32pm On Dec 06
When I hear lesbo girls, my eyes automatically wanna see hot girls! Biko swerve maami
1 Like
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by anaton(m): 10:34pm On Dec 06
Does she have a register where she writes the name?
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Bari22(m): 10:34pm On Dec 06
U try
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by justscorchone(m): 10:35pm On Dec 06
Tozara:
Lesbian morse code abi
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by Artorius(m): 10:35pm On Dec 06
LOL Lesbianism/homosexuality isn't a religion, you can't convert people into it.
A sickness on the other hand can be very easily spread.
1 Like
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by no1madman(m): 10:36pm On Dec 06
Okkkk
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by 9jaDoc(f): 10:36pm On Dec 06
LIAR
|Re: I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics by bewla(m): 10:36pm On Dec 06
son of
