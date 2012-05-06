Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Have Been Able To Convert Over 3,000 Women Into Lesbians - Ghanaian Lady (Pics (15690 Views)

A 45-year-old lesbian, Janet ofori, has revealed she has been able to convert more than 3,000 women and still counting to reach her target.

.

.

Ofori made the disclosure during a program on Adom TV. She said after mastering the lesbian act in Senior High School, she has been able to satisfy lots of rich single women and that she could sleep with about 10 women in a day.

.

.

According to her, some of her clients are ministers in government and MPs including some radio presenters. Ofori said lesbianism, as described by many Ghanaians as evil, is never stated anywhere in the bible.

.

.

She said, “Were you there, when God created Adam and Eve and you will come and tell me that, God made Adam and Eve to marry? And who says being a lesbian is wrong, show me where it is stated in the bible.”



The rate at which some pple shamelessly defend evil is alarming. May God help us in this end time. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Well done, you have tried. 2 Likes

Aunty Jezebel, continue with your mission, make i carry my babe enter abeg before you convert am to something else 21 Likes 1 Share

she's the type ritualists are supposed to convert to money... 21 Likes

The way people use words......like 'convert to', 'practice', or being 'into' lesbianism. Is it a religion or a cult? These 3,000 women aren't recruits or converts; she calls them her clients. They were probably already lesbians to begin with if they were patronizing madam. If she's doing if for a fee, she's simply a prostitute who caters to women. Nothing as exotic as the high-priestess of lesbianism. 21 Likes

MissWrite:

The way people use words......like 'convert to', 'practice', or being 'into' lesbianism. Is it a religion or a cult? These 3,000 women aren't recruits or converts; she calls them her clients. They were probably already lesbians to begin with if they were patronizing madam. If she's doing if for a fee, she's simply a prostitute who caters to women. Nothing as exotic as the high-priestess of lesbianism. At times, you make me feel like stealing your brain.



Tozara:

At times, you make me feel like stealing your brain.



Awwwwn ....hey, sweetie! How've you been?



*copy* I think......lol, this coding fit pass me. . Awwwwn....hey, sweetie! How've you been?*copy* I think......lol, this coding fit pass me. 1 Like

MissWrite:







Awwwwn ....hey, sweetie! How've you been?

*copy* I think......lol, this coding fit pass me. . I'm doing great! How about you?

Hehehe. "I fell in love with NightHound's post on that thread." I'm doing great! How about you?Hehehe. "I fell in love with NightHound's post on that thread."

Tozara:

I'm doing great! How about you?



Hehehe. "I fell in love with NightHound's post on that thread."





Lol! Nice one. . I'm fine, dearie. And I loved yours and Daeylar's posts as well. You guys are always on point. Lol! Nice one.. I'm fine, dearie. And I loved yours and Daeylar's posts as well. You guys are always on point.

A 45-year-old lesbian, Janet ofori, has revealed she has been able to convert more than 3,000 women and still counting to reach her target.



Ofori made the disclosure during a program on Adom TV. She said after mastering the lesbian act in Senior High School, she has been able to satisfy lots of rich single women and that she could sleep with about 10 women in a day

45 years old



Have ever tried a d*ck?? her type should die by hanging !!

MissWrite:









Lol! Nice one. . I'm fine, dearie. And I loved yours and Daeylar's posts as well. You guys are always on point. 1 Like 1 Share

MissWrite:









Lol! Nice one. . I'm fine, dearie. And I loved yours and Daelar's posts as well. You guys are always on point.

Thank you dear,



I can say the same, always hits the mark.

I'm even coming for you to teach me your ways,



Hope you will agree Thank you dear,I can say the same, always hits the mark.I'm even coming for you to teach me your ways,Hope you will agree

lie lie lie...thats all wat this is...no be only 3000 na 300000 women...nonsense 2 Likes

Daeylar:





Thank you dear,



I can say the same, always hits the mark.

I'm even coming for you to teach me your ways,



Hope you will agree



Thank you, sweetie. And I'm looking forward to it. Thank you, sweetie. And I'm looking forward to it.

Seen

There is 40% chance of every girl to becomes a lesbian

Ok you can do better

Anything to trend .

Na so,na hin your tongue never rotten

Ain't ever gonna compare to D 2 Likes 1 Share

Akpurakpumbem





When I hear lesbo girls, my eyes automatically wanna see hot girls! Biko swerve maami When I hear lesbo girls, my eyes automatically wanna see hot girls! Biko swerve maami 1 Like





Does she have a register where she writes the name? Does she have a register where she writes the name?

U try

Tozara:

At times, you make me feel like stealing your brain.



Lesbian morse code abi Lesbian morse code abi

LOL Lesbianism/homosexuality isn't a religion, you can't convert people into it.



A sickness on the other hand can be very easily spread. LOL Lesbianism/homosexuality isn't a religion, you can'tpeople into it.A sickness on the other hand can be very easily spread. 1 Like

Okkkk

LIAR