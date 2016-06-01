Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 (9427 Views)

Lagos To Begin Construction Of N49b First Medical Park In Nigeria / The Proposed 4TH Mainland Bridge & Masterplan In Pictures / Lagos To Demolish 800 Houses For 4th Mainland Bridge (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







The Lagos State Government has said that the construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge would still begin this year.



The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.



The commissioner, however, did not mention any specific time of the year for the commencement of the project.



He told NAN that the state government was committed to the proposed project. The construction of the bridge is accommodated in the state’s 2017 Budget and about N844 billion has been earmarked for it.

About 800 structures and shanties will be affected by the construction of the bridge to be carried out under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.



The construction of the bridge will be coming 50 years after the state’s existence and 26 years after the delivery of the Third Mainland Bridge by the ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida.



NAN reports that the idea of the 4th mainland bridge first came up during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, about 14 years ago.



In May 2015, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a consortium of firms and finance houses for the construction of the bridge.



During its conception, the government had to stop several times, when it realised that about 3,000 structures could be affected by the bridge’s right of way. To continue the construction, a new alignment design concept was produced to save about 2,200 houses from being destroyed.



The project, when completed, will give birth to the longest of all the bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.



NAN reports that the bridge will pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns – on the Lagoon estuaries – to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.



The bridge will serve as a complement to the Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges and help to reduce traffic.

The bridge is expected to have a four-lane dual carriage way.







Source: Source: https://guardian.ng/news/construction-of-fourth-mainland-bridge-to-start-this-year/ 9 Likes 1 Share

Say no to biafra 8 Likes

Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.



Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan. 46 Likes 2 Shares

Eko oni fi igbakan baje



God bless Etiosa



God bless lagos state



God bless Nigeria



God bless Akunwunmi Ambode



Long live muhammadu Buhari 40 Likes 3 Shares

nerodenero:

Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.



Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.

With all my heart I say God bless you With all my heart I say God bless you 31 Likes 4 Shares

freezy9:

Say no to biafra

Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria



No weapon fashioned against prof yemi osinbajo shall prosper Long live muhammadu BuhariLong live federal republic of NigeriaNo weapon fashioned against prof yemi osinbajo shall prosper 31 Likes 3 Shares





When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with other mega cities in the world.



Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.



ChetaNwaeze:

We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos

Good, Now let's clap for the igbos ..... Finally!!!When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with other mega cities in the world.Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.Good, Now let's clap for the igbos ..... 15 Likes 5 Shares

Weldone to Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode!







Only that I'm concerned about those whose houses will be demolished, I wish they're handsomely compensated! 7 Likes 3 Shares

We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos 7 Likes 2 Shares

ChetaNwaeze:

We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos

congratulations.... congratulations.... 50 Likes 3 Shares

Ok, may God make it a reality

ChetaNwaeze:

We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos close your smelling mouth there, Lagos developed ibo and not the other way round!!! close your smelling mouth there, Lagos developed ibo and not the other way round!!! 25 Likes 1 Share

Good

Till then, until we see the work in progress. Some of us are doubting Thomas. Although, its not our fault to be one, our "promise and failed government" made us to be. 2 Likes

Spowtted#ambobode,oshe qan qan

Ambode is working



Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc

Ambo is working.... Lagos is moving!!!

Lagos State is bigger than Sierra Leone and Ghana 3 Likes

Our Niger delta money is working

Thank you Governor Ambode. We can see that you are tenaciously delivering on your promises. You are going higher and higher. Our prayer is that your 2nd tenor will not be marred with failed promises. Carry Go Sir! 2 Likes

... . We ve heard this same story for over 14years from tinubu to fashola now ambode



No wonder the lasg didn't specify when the project will take off



They always use this 4th mainland to chop money and get votes



No wonder a rapper equated 4th mainland as always coming soon

nerodenero:

Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.



Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.

Another Country In Nigeria. I wanted to Serve there by all means.



I love Lagos Another Country In Nigeria. I wanted to Serve there by all means.I love Lagos 1 Like

Ambode is my man of the year and it's just February

wristbangle:

Finally!!!



When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with mega cities in the world.



Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.

What will happen to other suburbs in lag What will happen to other suburbs in lag

Hope say e no go end for here?

Ambode our love .. now this is leadership and not the nonsense performance Buhari has been exhibiting ..Buhari just resign please 2 Likes

Everywhere in Lagos is littered with one project or the other. How ambode does it with little or no noise is impressive.



Should ambode deliver on the pronised 350mw then I will clamour for his presidency. 4 Likes 1 Share

tribalistseun:

Our Niger delta money is working But not working in your own state, mofo But not working in your own state, mofo 3 Likes 1 Share

Majoriki:





What will happen to other suburbs in lag

Hmmm just ask Google Hmmm just ask Google 1 Like 2 Shares