Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Axsetup: 4:57pm



The Lagos State Government has said that the construction of Fourth Mainland Bridge would still begin this year.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Steve Ayorinde, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The commissioner, however, did not mention any specific time of the year for the commencement of the project.

He told NAN that the state government was committed to the proposed project. The construction of the bridge is accommodated in the state’s 2017 Budget and about N844 billion has been earmarked for it.
About 800 structures and shanties will be affected by the construction of the bridge to be carried out under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

The construction of the bridge will be coming 50 years after the state’s existence and 26 years after the delivery of the Third Mainland Bridge by the ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida.

NAN reports that the idea of the 4th mainland bridge first came up during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, about 14 years ago.

In May 2015, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a consortium of firms and finance houses for the construction of the bridge.

During its conception, the government had to stop several times, when it realised that about 3,000 structures could be affected by the bridge’s right of way. To continue the construction, a new alignment design concept was produced to save about 2,200 houses from being destroyed.

The project, when completed, will give birth to the longest of all the bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.

NAN reports that the bridge will pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns – on the Lagoon estuaries – to Itamaga, in Ikorodu.

The bridge will serve as a complement to the Eko, Carter and Third Mainland Bridges and help to reduce traffic.
The bridge is expected to have a four-lane dual carriage way.



Source: https://guardian.ng/news/construction-of-fourth-mainland-bridge-to-start-this-year/

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by freezy9: 4:58pm
Say no to biafra

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by nerodenero: 5:21pm
Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.

Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:24pm
Eko oni fi igbakan baje

God bless Etiosa

God bless lagos state

God bless Nigeria

God bless Akunwunmi Ambode

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:24pm
nerodenero:
Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.

Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.

With all my heart I say God bless you

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:26pm
freezy9:
Say no to biafra

Long live muhammadu Buhari

Long live federal republic of Nigeria

No weapon fashioned against prof yemi osinbajo shall prosper

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:29pm
Finally!!!

When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with other mega cities in the world.

Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.

ChetaNwaeze:
We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos

Good, Now let's clap for the igbos ..... cool

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by greatgod2012(f): 5:29pm
Weldone to Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode!



Only that I'm concerned about those whose houses will be demolished, I wish they're handsomely compensated!

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by ChetaNwaeze: 5:30pm
We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by darknetcom: 5:34pm
ChetaNwaeze:
We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos

congratulations.... grin

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by freeborn76(m): 5:38pm
Ok, may God make it a reality
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Abudu2000(m): 5:38pm
ChetaNwaeze:
We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos
close your smelling mouth there, Lagos developed ibo and not the other way round!!!

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sakalisis(m): 5:38pm
Good
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Untainted007: 5:39pm
Till then, until we see the work in progress. Some of us are doubting Thomas. Although, its not our fault to be one, our "promise and failed government" made us to be.

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by unclezuma: 5:39pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Dhaffs(m): 5:39pm
Spowtted#ambobode,oshe qan qan
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:40pm
Ambode is working

Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by AniTech(m): 5:40pm
Ambo is working.... Lagos is moving!!!
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by noziz(m): 5:40pm
Lagos State is bigger than Sierra Leone and Ghana grin

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by tribalistseun: 5:40pm
Our Niger delta money is working
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by aydought: 5:42pm
Thank you Governor Ambode. We can see that you are tenaciously delivering on your promises. You are going higher and higher. Our prayer is that your 2nd tenor will not be marred with failed promises. Carry Go Sir!

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by timunstopable: 5:43pm
... . We ve heard this same story for over 14years from tinubu to fashola now ambode

No wonder the lasg didn't specify when the project will take off

They always use this 4th mainland to chop money and get votes

No wonder a rapper equated 4th mainland as always coming soon
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by SageTravels: 5:44pm
nerodenero:
Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.

Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.

Another Country In Nigeria. I wanted to Serve there by all means.

I love Lagos

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Jokerada: 5:44pm
Ambode is my man of the year and it's just February
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Majoriki: 5:45pm
wristbangle:
Finally!!!

When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with mega cities in the world.

Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.

What will happen to other suburbs in lag
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by clevadani: 5:45pm
Hope say e no go end for here?
Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by SalamRushdie: 5:45pm
Ambode our love .. now this is leadership and not the nonsense performance Buhari has been exhibiting ..Buhari just resign please

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Grundig: 5:45pm
Everywhere in Lagos is littered with one project or the other. How ambode does it with little or no noise is impressive.

Should ambode deliver on the pronised 350mw then I will clamour for his presidency.

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Lakside1955: 5:46pm
tribalistseun:
Our Niger delta money is working
But not working in your own state, mofo lipsrsealed

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
Majoriki:


What will happen to other suburbs in lag

Hmmm just ask Google

Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by obaival(m): 5:47pm
Naso e go b?

