|Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Axsetup: 4:57pm
Source: https://guardian.ng/news/construction-of-fourth-mainland-bridge-to-start-this-year/
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by freezy9: 4:58pm
Say no to biafra
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by nerodenero: 5:21pm
Lagos, a state equal to a country outside Nigeria.
Itesiwaju eko se pataki. Itesiwaju Nigeria ti di dandan.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:24pm
Eko oni fi igbakan baje
God bless Etiosa
God bless lagos state
God bless Nigeria
God bless Akunwunmi Ambode
Long live muhammadu Buhari
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:24pm
nerodenero:
With all my heart I say God bless you
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:26pm
freezy9:
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
No weapon fashioned against prof yemi osinbajo shall prosper
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by wristbangle(m): 5:29pm
Finally!!!
When 4th mainland bridge, Eko Atlantic city and Light rail with other viable projects complete, Lagos will give a head run with other mega cities in the world.
Though a lot needs to be done to beautify the city by eradicating some slump areas disfiguring the state.
ChetaNwaeze:
Good, Now let's clap for the igbos .....
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by greatgod2012(f): 5:29pm
Weldone to Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode!
Only that I'm concerned about those whose houses will be demolished, I wish they're handsomely compensated!
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by ChetaNwaeze: 5:30pm
We Igbos are the one that developed Lagos
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by darknetcom: 5:34pm
ChetaNwaeze:
congratulations....
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by freeborn76(m): 5:38pm
Ok, may God make it a reality
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Abudu2000(m): 5:38pm
ChetaNwaeze:close your smelling mouth there, Lagos developed ibo and not the other way round!!!
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sakalisis(m): 5:38pm
Good
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Untainted007: 5:39pm
Till then, until we see the work in progress. Some of us are doubting Thomas. Although, its not our fault to be one, our "promise and failed government" made us to be.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by unclezuma: 5:39pm
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Dhaffs(m): 5:39pm
Spowtted#ambobode,oshe qan qan
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by AdonaiRoofing(m): 5:40pm
Ambode is working
Contact us for all your roofing jobs and roof maintenance etc
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by AniTech(m): 5:40pm
Ambo is working.... Lagos is moving!!!
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by noziz(m): 5:40pm
Lagos State is bigger than Sierra Leone and Ghana
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by tribalistseun: 5:40pm
Our Niger delta money is working
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by aydought: 5:42pm
Thank you Governor Ambode. We can see that you are tenaciously delivering on your promises. You are going higher and higher. Our prayer is that your 2nd tenor will not be marred with failed promises. Carry Go Sir!
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by timunstopable: 5:43pm
... . We ve heard this same story for over 14years from tinubu to fashola now ambode
No wonder the lasg didn't specify when the project will take off
They always use this 4th mainland to chop money and get votes
No wonder a rapper equated 4th mainland as always coming soon
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by SageTravels: 5:44pm
nerodenero:
Another Country In Nigeria. I wanted to Serve there by all means.
I love Lagos
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Jokerada: 5:44pm
Ambode is my man of the year and it's just February
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Majoriki: 5:45pm
wristbangle:
What will happen to other suburbs in lag
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by clevadani: 5:45pm
Hope say e no go end for here?
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by SalamRushdie: 5:45pm
Ambode our love .. now this is leadership and not the nonsense performance Buhari has been exhibiting ..Buhari just resign please
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Grundig: 5:45pm
Everywhere in Lagos is littered with one project or the other. How ambode does it with little or no noise is impressive.
Should ambode deliver on the pronised 350mw then I will clamour for his presidency.
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by Lakside1955: 5:46pm
tribalistseun:But not working in your own state, mofo
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by sarrki(m): 5:46pm
Majoriki:
Hmmm just ask Google
|Re: Lagos To Begin Construction Of 4th Mainland This Year, 2017 by obaival(m): 5:47pm
Naso e go b?
