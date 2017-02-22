₦airaland Forum

Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo)

by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
The Nigeria Army on Wednesday paraded 17 suspects arrested during a military operation launched on Boko Haram cells and hideouts of kidnappers existing within the Kogi Central senatorial district.

The Commander, Army Records Lokoja, Brig. Gen. Henry Ayamasowei, who paraded the suspects at the Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, said the operation launched by the army in the last three weeks led to the arrest of two members of the Boko haram sect while the 15 other suspects were those that have been coordinating various kidnappings and armed robbery operations along the Okene, Adavi, Obajana and Adogo axis of the state.

The Army displayed large cache of weapons recovered from the suspects including a pump action gun, AK47, locally double barrel guns, pistols, IED materials, live ammunitions, fire extinguishers, face hoods and a T-shirt with Boko Haram inscriptions, amongst others.

Governor Yahaya Bello who witnessed the parading of the suspects, commended the Army for the feat, saying that his administration will not condone the activities of any terrorist group in the state.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/army-busts-boko-haram-cell-in-kogi-arrests-17-suspects/186456.html

by sekundosekundo: 7:30pm
by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:38pm
Kudos to our Gallant Soldiers

by zionmade(m): 7:39pm
I know those guys. I once met dem in senegal. They are senegalese. Check dem well. I want to start practicing professional lying. Can someone help me wit lai mohammad's number.

But those guys are not BH members na. BH modus operandi is not armed robbery. They believe in booom and d rest is history.

by Theyveedo(m): 8:05pm
by dpete1(f): 8:10pm
by omenkaLives: 8:12pm
This is equivalent to no less than 17 lives saved.

God bless Nigeria and keep her citizens safe.
by DozieInc(m): 8:16pm
by ademasta(m): 8:35pm
by wordbank(m): 8:38pm
by kokosin: 9:00pm
so boko boys don dey do robbery work?

by iambijo(m): 9:09pm
by EmeeNaka: 9:24pm
by EmeeNaka: 9:25pm
Islam is a religion of peace grin
by drkay(m): 9:28pm
God bless our gallant men
by Raddie(m): 9:36pm
by EazyMoh(m): 9:38pm
heeee this thing na real o! I think say the governor dey joke. Thank God for their arrest useless animals.
by fakeprophet(m): 9:58pm
If you trace these criminals and hoodlums very well,, u will discover that there are ebira, they are problem to us igala and okun

by youngsahito(m): 10:03pm
kill them all
by idu1(m): 10:09pm
fakeprophet:
If you trace these criminals and hoodlums very well,, u will discover that there are ebira, they are problem to us igala and okun
by bluice26: 10:09pm
by joliyp(f): 10:09pm
zionmade:
I know those guys. I once met dem in senegal. They are senegalese. Check dem well. I want to start practicing professional lying. Can someone help me wit lai mohammad's number.

But those guys are not BH members na. BH modus operandi is not armed robbery. They believe in booom and d rest is history.
wot is ds 1 sayin

by dpete1(f): 10:10pm
Boko haram cell keh??wrong headline/caption
by Arewa12: 10:10pm
by praisekeyzz(m): 10:11pm
by ajacent98: 10:11pm
by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:14pm
Nawa them don land for my neighboring state. make them no enter Anambra state.
by Ozid(m): 10:19pm
fakeprophet:
If you trace these criminals and hoodlums very well,, u will discover that there are ebira, they are problem to us igala and okun
The way you guys are problem to we Ebiras? SMH

by seunlayi(m): 10:20pm
