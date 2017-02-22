₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,750,541 members, 3,380,566 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 February 2017 at 11:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) (9010 Views)
DSS Busts ISIS Cell In Kano, Arrests Five / ''FFK Kept In An Underground Cell In EFCC Office'' - Deji Adeyanju / Soldiers Recover Laptops, Weapons From Boko Haram Cell (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:29pm
The Nigeria Army on Wednesday paraded 17 suspects arrested during a military operation launched on Boko Haram cells and hideouts of kidnappers existing within the Kogi Central senatorial district.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/army-busts-boko-haram-cell-in-kogi-arrests-17-suspects/186456.html
1 Like
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by sekundosekundo: 7:30pm
Hmmm
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Rollsnjaguar(m): 7:38pm
Kudos to our Gallant Soldiers
2 Likes
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by zionmade(m): 7:39pm
I know those guys. I once met dem in senegal. They are senegalese. Check dem well. I want to start practicing professional lying. Can someone help me wit lai mohammad's number.
But those guys are not BH members na. BH modus operandi is not armed robbery. They believe in booom and d rest is history.
7 Likes
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Theyveedo(m): 8:05pm
Good
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by dpete1(f): 8:10pm
Boko haram cell?? SMH!
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by omenkaLives: 8:12pm
This is equivalent to no less than 17 lives saved.
God bless Nigeria and keep her citizens safe.
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by DozieInc(m): 8:16pm
Ok
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by ademasta(m): 8:35pm
Chai!
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by wordbank(m): 8:38pm
Abeg I wan blow whistle
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by kokosin: 9:00pm
so boko boys don dey do robbery work?
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by iambijo(m): 9:09pm
K
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by EmeeNaka: 9:24pm
.
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by EmeeNaka: 9:25pm
Islam is a religion of peace
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by drkay(m): 9:28pm
God bless our gallant men
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Raddie(m): 9:36pm
EWE NLA
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by EazyMoh(m): 9:38pm
heeee this thing na real o! I think say the governor dey joke. Thank God for their arrest useless animals.
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by fakeprophet(m): 9:58pm
If you trace these criminals and hoodlums very well,, u will discover that there are ebira, they are problem to us igala and okun
1 Like
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by youngsahito(m): 10:03pm
kill them all
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by idu1(m): 10:09pm
fakeprophet:e no go better for ancestors
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by bluice26: 10:09pm
See my account balance is working for all sim
1 Like
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by joliyp(f): 10:09pm
zionmade:wot is ds 1 sayin
2 Likes
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by dpete1(f): 10:10pm
Boko haram cell keh??wrong headline/caption
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Arewa12: 10:10pm
.
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by praisekeyzz(m): 10:11pm
In CDQ's voice #Oobi#
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by ajacent98: 10:11pm
1 Like
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:14pm
Nawa them don land for my neighboring state. make them no enter Anambra state.
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by Ozid(m): 10:19pm
fakeprophet:The way you guys are problem to we Ebiras? SMH
1 Like
|Re: Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) by seunlayi(m): 10:20pm
Hi
Dual Citizenship / Newly Created Ministry Of Niger Delta A Secret Step To Scrap NDDC / I Think Lack Of Ideology Is Part Of Nigerian Politicians' Problems
Viewing this topic: gbemoh, dokunbam(m), Reiyvinn(m), Toyyn, seanaddy(m), EbonyX(m), Dokitadotun, tysa(m), warlordz(m), Abojupupa, MrSon(m), excellent2013(m), yoged(m), enshi(m), Manuelabbey, elbaraj001(m), Nicheey(m), TCD, Stoutheart, ojmaroni247(m), B3sty, OTUNBAPASSA1(m), tbaba1234, henrykelek(m), darkenkach(m), mailingdgreat, davmore750(m), elvis07, Motion123, artagu, temidayo12345, juliebrown, BERNIMOORE, teens, Biggcake, bobolizim(m), collinsoft(m), abdulhadi101(m), OgbeniSir, tunji1(m), middlebelter(m), Emmybabs4eva(m), Turktman05, Sunjay13, banito1(m), Owodiran1(m), seyijobi(m), mynaija123(m), olasuncome(m), Ceema1(f), bubbychis(m), oleeee(m), olorunwa90(m) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10