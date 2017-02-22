Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Bust Boko Haram Cell In Kogi, 17 Suspects Arrested ( Photo) (9010 Views)

The Nigeria Army on Wednesday paraded 17 suspects arrested during a military operation launched on Boko Haram cells and hideouts of kidnappers existing within the Kogi Central senatorial district.



The Commander, Army Records Lokoja, Brig. Gen. Henry Ayamasowei, who paraded the suspects at the Chari Maigumeri Barracks, Lokoja, said the operation launched by the army in the last three weeks led to the arrest of two members of the Boko haram sect while the 15 other suspects were those that have been coordinating various kidnappings and armed robbery operations along the Okene, Adavi, Obajana and Adogo axis of the state.



The Army displayed large cache of weapons recovered from the suspects including a pump action gun, AK47, locally double barrel guns, pistols, IED materials, live ammunitions, fire extinguishers, face hoods and a T-shirt with Boko Haram inscriptions, amongst others.



Governor Yahaya Bello who witnessed the parading of the suspects, commended the Army for the feat, saying that his administration will not condone the activities of any terrorist group in the state.

http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/army-busts-boko-haram-cell-in-kogi-arrests-17-suspects/186456.html 1 Like

Kudos to our Gallant Soldiers 2 Likes

But those guys are not BH members na. BH modus operandi is not armed robbery. They believe in booom and d rest is history. 7 Likes

This is equivalent to no less than 17 lives saved.



God bless Nigeria and keep her citizens safe.

God bless our gallant men

heeee this thing na real o! I think say the governor dey joke. Thank God for their arrest useless animals.

If you trace these criminals and hoodlums very well,, u will discover that there are ebira, they are problem to us igala and okun 1 Like

Nawa them don land for my neighboring state. make them no enter Anambra state.

