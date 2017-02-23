₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The First Refugee Trump Denied Entry To Helped Save American Lives / "Muslim Women Must Learn English Or Be Deported" - British PM. / Outrage After South African Minister Denied Entry To Israel
|British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by OoniOfIfe: 4:26am
Who said Trump banning Muslims from entering US won't work?!
http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-south-west-wales-39032062
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YCZN82U4yZI
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by magabounce(m): 4:44am
Hmmmm!!!!
The poster below me! Please say something nice
3 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 5:03am
He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round and no matter where he came from they are all potential ter......
or it's apologists
if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior
that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane
all those people quoting me upandown should realise you made it compulsion to renounce your faith and accept Allah before you can comment on muslim threads on this forum
89 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Omudia: 5:13am
The bolded is wrong. Pls stop giving the false impression that the travel ban is a way of converting Muslims to Christianity.
Christianity has never and will never be by compulsion.
carmag:
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by mesoprogress(m): 5:16am
In as much as I don't support blanket ban on Muslims, l think Trump is making a point. Over the years, Muslims have denied terrorists are true Muslims, even though they kill in the name of Allah, their god. This has made them lackadaisical in fight against Islamic terrorism and violence. It was the same true Muslims who deny terrorism that nearly killed a lady a few years ago in Sudan for apostasy.
They are just taking advantage of western world free and accommodating lifestyle. One aboki once told me at slaughter Port Harcourt that they don't allow miscreants (meaning they know them) in Port Harcourt. Reason is obvious, once a single terrorist act like bombing occurs in Port Harcourt, Aba or Onitsha, they won't be as lenient as cultured westerners. Many of them will rush back to the north and lose out on their business.
If the "good" ones know they will be banned entering the US, they will prevent the bad eggs from operating in western nations. Technically, Trump is sending the right message
90 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by omenkaLives: 5:22am
Omudia:Thank you! Tell that bigot.
Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by EternalTruths: 5:26am
omenkaLives:
Muslims call America the great Satan and yet complain when told not to enter America
Muslims and Confusion are like.................
80 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 5:29am
Omudia:
Ok.. now you know renouncing of faith shouldn't be by compulsion...really ?
but it's right for someone to renounce his faith before you comment on muslim thread in NL..hypocrites
98 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Rednaxelot: 5:30am
carmag:What is difference between the orientation of this poster and a Boko Haram or Al Quedah member?
5 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:33am
carmag:Even Osama bin laden was an Engineer .... and Shekau an Accountant
5 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:34am
carmag:wyyyycked
18 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 5:41am
fulaniHERDSman:
No !! let's be realistic
isn't it by compulsion to renounce your faith just to comment on muslim thread right here on this forum
but to comment on Christian threads is free for all
47 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:59am
Is it a must that they must come to US, what happened to Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE etc??
If You Want To Denounce The Devil, Denounce Him & All His Works, Don't Just Denounce Him & Love His Works..
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by gocac(f): 6:11am
they chant kill Americans, they hate the u.s, they would want to destroy america at the slightest opportunity, yet these terrorists called Muslims, terrorizing and unleashing evil And wickedness against humanity in the world today, with the full support of their god or prophet Mohammed won't stop rushing into america. but i want to tell you stupid Christians without brains,that if this blood tasty religion called islam succeeds in conquering america then the world is finished, obama almost did it, but Trump was sent by God.
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Omudia: 7:27am
Are you sure you're alright? Am I the owner of Nairaland that imposed such restrictions? And did I ever mention to you that I'm a Muslim or support it?
Stop displaying your immaturity on public forums and learn to direct your frustrations/anger at the relevant authorities.
If Islam is by compulsion, that's their business. God will never compromise his standards and HE has ways of bringing people to him without "forcing" anyone.
carmag:
3 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 7:36am
Omudia:
Stop quoting me if you are pained
you are presented with a fact now you want to turn here a battle field
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by babyfaceafrica: 7:39am
Wrong move....
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Omudia: 7:40am
Again you're displaying your arrogance and foolishness. Pained at what? Am I a Muslim?
You turned it into a battlefield when you spilled rubbish in my mentions. Again, learn to direct your frustrations at the relevant authorities.
carmag:
3 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by EazyMoh(m): 7:45am
There should be a good reason for this other than because he is a Muslim.
1 Like
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Omagago(m): 7:47am
carmag:
You are related to Trump in so many ways. I can sense that.
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 7:47am
omenkaLives:Go to Saudi, Kuwait and Dubai, leave our 'INFIDEL' state alone
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by schwarzkopf(m): 7:49am
carmag:
No wonder Nigeria is a shiithole, y'all gat lot of growing up to do down there. We are protesting daily against the senseless drumpf and his idiotic policies here. That why our country is liked by all unlike the foolishness y'all idiots display here.
2 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by falcon01: 7:56am
carmag:I rather be an atheist
1 Like
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by skademzy(m): 8:07am
What will be the implications and consequences of this policy in the long run? The question I'm still trying to get a reasonable answer for.
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by abnsugbe: 8:28am
Must Muslim refugees from the Middle East go to predominantly Christian countries like the US, Germany, France and the UK. What happened to relatively peaceful Muslim countries like Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait? Trump did this. Trump did that. Must you flee to the US?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Unimaginable123: 8:30am
carmag:the statement of yours is in a very bad taste
1 Like
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by Abbey2sam(m): 8:45am
omenkaLives:
I don't support what he wrote up there,
But lemme answer your question
The arms you mentioned is what separate the
He doesn't kill for no reason
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 8:54am
Unimaginable123:
lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the rest
would you alow a threat to come to your house
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by carmag(m): 8:54am
Unimaginable123:
lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the rest
would you alow a potential threat to come to your house
3 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by hucienda: 9:25am
British or Bangladeshi?
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by davodguy: 9:26am
carmag:
Ignorance at it's peak.
I've traveled to countries where Christianity isn't the religion, yet I wasn't denied entry
2 Likes
|Re: British Muslim Teacher Denied Entry To US On School Trip by ItsawrapOutfit: 9:27am
Trump, Trumper, Trumpest
4 Likes 1 Share
