A Muslim teacher from Neath Port Talbot has been denied entry to the United States while on a school trip.

Juhel Miah had flown to Reykjavik, Iceland, with the party from Llangatwg Community before boarding an onward flight to New York.

But before the plane took off on 16 February, he was escorted off by security staff.

BBC Wales has asked the US Embassy in London to comment.

Neath Port Talbot council has written to the US Embassy to "express its dismay" at the treatment of Mr Miah, who the local authority said had a valid visa to travel.

The school trip continued as planned but Mr Miah's removal left pupils and colleagues "shocked and distressed," a spokesman said.

"We are appalled by the treatment of Mr Miah and are demanding an explanation.

"The matter has also been raised with our local MP."

The council confirmed Mr Miah has a British passport and does not have dual nationality. His family's ethnic background is Bangladeshi.





Who said Trump banning Muslims from entering US won't work?!

Hmmmm!!!!

The poster below me! Please say something nice 3 Likes

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round and no matter where he came from they are all potential ter......

or it's apologists





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane



all those people quoting me upandown should realise you made it compulsion to renounce your faith and accept Allah before you can comment on muslim threads on this forum

. 89 Likes 3 Shares





Christianity has never and will never be by compulsion.





carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his fate and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane The bolded is wrong. Pls stop giving the false impression that the travel ban is a way of converting Muslims to Christianity.Christianity has never and will never be by compulsion. 20 Likes 3 Shares

In as much as I don't support blanket ban on Muslims, l think Trump is making a point. Over the years, Muslims have denied terrorists are true Muslims, even though they kill in the name of Allah, their god. This has made them lackadaisical in fight against Islamic terrorism and violence. It was the same true Muslims who deny terrorism that nearly killed a lady a few years ago in Sudan for apostasy.



They are just taking advantage of western world free and accommodating lifestyle. One aboki once told me at slaughter Port Harcourt that they don't allow miscreants (meaning they know them) in Port Harcourt. Reason is obvious, once a single terrorist act like bombing occurs in Port Harcourt, Aba or Onitsha, they won't be as lenient as cultured westerners. Many of them will rush back to the north and lose out on their business.



If the "good" ones know they will be banned entering the US, they will prevent the bad eggs from operating in western nations. Technically, Trump is sending the right message 90 Likes 7 Shares

Omudia:

The bolded is wrong. Pls stop giving the false impression that the travel ban is a way of converting Muslims to Christianity.



Christianity has never and will never be by compulsion.





Thank you! Tell that bigot.



Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple. Thank you! Tell that bigot.Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple. 12 Likes 3 Shares

omenkaLives:

Thank you! Tell that bigot.



Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple.

Muslims call America the great Satan and yet complain when told not to enter America





Muslims and Confusion are like................. Muslims call America the great Satan and yet complain when told not to enter AmericaMuslims and Confusion are like................. 80 Likes 4 Shares

Omudia:

The bolded is wrong. Pls stop giving the false impression that the travel ban is a way of converting Muslims to Christianity.



Christianity has never and will never be by compulsion.







Ok.. now you know renouncing of faith shouldn't be by compulsion...really ?





but it's right for someone to renounce his faith before you comment on muslim thread in NL..hypocrites Ok.. now you know renouncing of faith shouldn't be by compulsion...really ?but it's right for someone to renounce his faith before you comment on muslim thread in NL..hypocrites 98 Likes 4 Shares

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane What is difference between the orientation of this poster and a Boko Haram or Al Quedah member? What is difference between the orientation of this poster and a Boko Haram or Al Quedah member? 5 Likes

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane Even Osama bin laden was an Engineer .... and Shekau an Accountant Even Osama bin laden was an Engineer .... and Shekau an Accountant 5 Likes

carmag:





Ok.. now you know renouncing shouldn't be by compulsion...really ?





but it's right for someone to renounce his faith before you comment on muslim thread in NL..hypocrites wyyyycked wyyyycked 18 Likes

fulaniHERDSman:



wyyyycked

No !! let's be realistic



isn't it by compulsion to renounce your faith just to comment on muslim thread right here on this forum



but to comment on Christian threads is free for all

. No !! let's be realisticisn't it by compulsion to renounce your faith just to comment on muslim thread right here on this forumbut to comment on Christian threads is free for all 47 Likes 1 Share

Is it a must that they must come to US, what happened to Afghanistan, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE etc??







If You Want To Denounce The Devil, Denounce Him & All His Works, Don't Just Denounce Him & Love His Works.. 34 Likes 1 Share

they chant kill Americans, they hate the u.s, they would want to destroy america at the slightest opportunity, yet these terrorists called Muslims, terrorizing and unleashing evil And wickedness against humanity in the world today, with the full support of their god or prophet Mohammed won't stop rushing into america. but i want to tell you stupid Christians without brains,that if this blood tasty religion called islam succeeds in conquering america then the world is finished, obama almost did it, but Trump was sent by God. 43 Likes 1 Share





Stop displaying your immaturity on public forums and learn to direct your frustrations/anger at the relevant authorities.



If Islam is by compulsion, that's their business. God will never compromise his standards and HE has ways of bringing people to him without "forcing" anyone. carmag:





Ok.. now you know renouncing of faith shouldn't be by compulsion...really ?





but it's right for someone to renounce his faith before you comment on muslim thread in NL..hypocrites Are you sure you're alright? Am I the owner of Nairaland that imposed such restrictions? And did I ever mention to you that I'm a Muslim or support it?Stop displaying your immaturity on public forums and learn to direct your frustrations/anger at the relevant authorities.If Islam is by compulsion, that's their business. God will never compromise his standards and HE has ways of bringing people to him without "forcing" anyone. 3 Likes

Omudia:

Are you sure you're alright? Am I the owner of Nairaland that imposed such restrictions? And did I ever mention to you that I'm a Muslim or support it?



Stop displaying your immaturity on public forums and learn to direct your frustrations/anger at the relevant authorities.



If Islam is by compulsion, that's their business. God will never compromise his standards and HE has ways of bringing people to him without "forcing" anyone.

Stop quoting me if you are pained





you are presented with a fact now you want to turn here a battle field

. Stop quoting me if you are painedyou are presented with a fact now you want to turn here a battle field 37 Likes 1 Share

Wrong move....





You turned it into a battlefield when you spilled rubbish in my mentions. Again, learn to direct your frustrations at the relevant authorities. carmag:





Stop quoting me if you are pained





you are presented with a fact now you want to turn it a battle field

. Again you're displaying your arrogance and foolishness. Pained at what? Am I a Muslim?You turned it into a battlefield when you spilled rubbish in my mentions. Again, learn to direct your frustrations at the relevant authorities. 3 Likes

There should be a good reason for this other than because he is a Muslim. 1 Like

carmag:





Stop quoting me if you are pained





you are presented with a fact now you want to turn it a battle field

.

You are related to Trump in so many ways. I can sense that. You are related to Trump in so many ways. I can sense that.

omenkaLives:

Thank you! Tell that bigot.



Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple. Go to Saudi, Kuwait and Dubai, leave our 'INFIDEL' state alone Go to Saudi, Kuwait and Dubai, leave our 'INFIDEL' state alone 30 Likes 1 Share

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane

No wonder Nigeria is a shiithole, y'all gat lot of growing up to do down there. We are protesting daily against the senseless drumpf and his idiotic policies here. That why our country is liked by all unlike the foolishness y'all idiots display here. No wonder Nigeria is a shiithole, y'all gat lot of growing up to do down there. We are protesting daily against the senseless drumpf and his idiotic policies here. That why our country is liked by all unlike the foolishness y'all idiots display here. 2 Likes

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane I rather be an atheist I rather be an atheist 1 Like

What will be the implications and consequences of this policy in the long run? The question I'm still trying to get a reasonable answer for.

Must Muslim refugees from the Middle East go to predominantly Christian countries like the US, Germany, France and the UK. What happened to relatively peaceful Muslim countries like Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait? Trump did this. Trump did that. Must you flee to the US? 25 Likes 1 Share

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane the statement of yours is in a very bad taste the statement of yours is in a very bad taste 1 Like

omenkaLives:

Thank you! Tell that bigot.



Most of the people, especially on Nairaland, who call themselves Christians in Nigeria are nothing

but religious bigots. What sets them appart from the typical Muslim fundamentalist is possession of arms- simple.



I don't support what he wrote up there,



But lemme answer your question



The arms you mentioned is what separate the

He doesn't kill for no reason I don't support what he wrote up there,But lemme answer your questionThe arms you mentioned is what separate theHe doesn't kill for no reason 1 Like 1 Share

Unimaginable123:

the statement of yours is in a very bad taste

lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the rest



would you alow a threat to come to your house

. lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the restwould you alow a threat to come to your house 6 Likes 1 Share

Unimaginable123:

the statement of yours is in a very bad taste

lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the rest



would you alow a potential threat to come to your house

. lol... these people claims that America is evil bla bla bla. ..why won't they travel to partisan, Syria. Afghanistan, Turkey and the restwould you alow a potential threat to come to your house 3 Likes

British or Bangladeshi?

carmag:

He is a Bangladesh muslim and not the other way round





if he must travel to the US let him renounce his faith and accept lord Jesus Christ as his personal lord and Savior



that religion is viewed with suspicion especially inside the plane

Ignorance at it's peak.



I've traveled to countries where Christianity isn't the religion, yet I wasn't denied entry Ignorance at it's peak.I've traveled to countries where Christianity isn't the religion, yet I wasn't denied entry 2 Likes