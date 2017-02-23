Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme (15180 Views)

I have been trying to check the striking resemblance between this two personalities. I got to know when i hit her instagram page.

I dont know about any other perso, but as for me..... I like her on that programme "life of a Nigerian couple". Yet my love for her just increased with all these scandals trailing her. Thumbs up Bisola



Check her instagram page yourself:





Allow her to enjoy fun.



This lady lips na war front o... Come keep mouth like bamuda triangle. Ttt get luck say him ship no sink. She has PhD in sucking with extra years of experience. 1 Like



Do mouth like wetin I no understand

what was happening In the last pix 1 Like 1 Share

what was happening In the last pix?

WATCH: Bisola Of BBNaija As The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme



Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up 1 Like

T.T.T dick small o. Baby come my way lemme giv u big cassava. 1 Like

Nice one.

SO ?

T.T.T dick small o. Baby come my way lemme giv u big cassava. With ur below average cassava. With ur below average cassava.

Bisola is bae mehn! She never disappoints

That her mouth is the real deal when it comes to giving Headies award. What a big mouth! 3 Likes

I just found out just 2 days ago on her Instagram page. 1 Like

Bisola the blowjobber

CHAI! I still don't get, how is she my business?

U guys are giving this GIRL unecessary hype.





#BBnaija Overrated Porn Prog'm / Series 10 Likes

Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up Fame Fame

She is a lovely person but her dirty action in BBN is annoying. 3 Likes

Only in naija, olosho dey anchor a TV. programme..ko buru 2 Likes

Seems this Big brother is a collection of made people, so why are they hustling for 25 milla? 1 Like

She looks like Funke Akindele, AKA Jennifa. 1 Like

Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up Abeg change your DP, you wan spoil my fasting? Abeg change your DP, you wan spoil my fasting? 1 Like

so some people just know....go check falz tha bahd guy "ello bae" video she's falz's sugarlady...i just hate the fact that she enroll for BBN and start doing those rubbish...shes made before and now what the heck is she looking for 1 Like