|Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am
Her name is Bisola Aiyeola. She is the Kofoworola Agukoronye of "life of a Nigerian couple". A popular TV programme shown on ONTV. Remember?
I have been trying to check the striking resemblance between this two personalities. I got to know when i hit her instagram page.
I dont know about any other perso, but as for me..... I like her on that programme "life of a Nigerian couple". Yet my love for her just increased with all these scandals trailing her. Thumbs up Bisola
Check her instagram page yourself: https://www.instagram.com/iambisola/
Drabeey....
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:46am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by littlewonders: 6:46am
Allow her to enjoy fun.
This lady lips na war front o... Come keep mouth like bamuda triangle. Ttt get luck say him ship no sink. She has PhD in sucking with extra years of experience.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by OKorowanta: 6:48am
Yeye
Do mouth like wetin I no understand
Senior Queen of the Oloshos Fraternity.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Basic123: 7:01am
what was happening In the last pix
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Basic123: 7:01am
what was happening In the last pix?
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by citytv(f): 8:06am
Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Perfectdanny(m): 8:11am
T.T.T dick small o. Baby come my way lemme giv u big cassava.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Gapsy101(m): 9:44am
Nice one.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by brainy4oli(m): 9:44am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by hizaya61(m): 9:45am
SO ?
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by kelvyn7(m): 9:45am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Olufemiolaolu(m): 9:46am
Perfectdanny:With ur below average cassava.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by veekid(m): 9:46am
Bisola is bae mehn! She never disappoints
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Helkayklassic(m): 9:47am
That her mouth is the real deal when it comes to giving Headies award. What a big mouth!
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by cremedelacreme: 9:48am
I just found out just 2 days ago on her Instagram page.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by QuietHammer(m): 9:48am
Bisola the blowjobber
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Lakebeyin: 9:49am
CHAI! I still don't get, how is she my business?
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Moshkom(m): 9:49am
U guys are giving this GIRL unecessary hype.
#BBnaija Overrated Porn Prog'm / Series
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by QuietHammer(m): 9:50am
citytv:Fame
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by emerged01(m): 9:50am
She is a lovely person but her dirty action in BBN is annoying.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by bayocanny: 9:51am
Only in naija, olosho dey anchor a TV. programme..ko buru
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by chimdi101: 9:52am
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by agrovick(m): 9:53am
Seems this Big brother is a collection of made people, so why are they hustling for 25 milla?
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by VickyRotex(f): 9:53am
She looks like Funke Akindele, AKA Jennifa.
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by bayocanny: 9:53am
citytv:Abeg change your DP, you wan spoil my fasting?
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by waluga(m): 9:55am
so some people just know....go check falz tha bahd guy "ello bae" video she's falz's sugarlady...i just hate the fact that she enroll for BBN and start doing those rubbish...shes made before and now what the heck is she looking for
|Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:57am
the next rated for Nigerian headies award
