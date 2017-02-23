₦airaland Forum

Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am
Her name is Bisola Aiyeola. She is the Kofoworola Agukoronye of "life of a Nigerian couple". A popular TV programme shown on ONTV. Remember?

I have been trying to check the striking resemblance between this two personalities. I got to know when i hit her instagram page.
I dont know about any other perso, but as for me..... I like her on that programme "life of a Nigerian couple". Yet my love for her just increased with all these scandals trailing her. Thumbs up Bisola

Check her instagram page yourself: https://www.instagram.com/iambisola/


Drabeey....

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:44am

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Drabeey(m): 6:46am
More...

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by littlewonders: 6:46am
Allow her to enjoy fun.

This lady lips na war front o... Come keep mouth like bamuda triangle. Ttt get luck say him ship no sink. She has PhD in sucking with extra years of experience.

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by OKorowanta: 6:48am
Yeye undecided
Do mouth like wetin I no understand
Senior Queen of the Oloshos Fraternity.

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Basic123: 7:01am
what was happening In the last pix

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Basic123: 7:01am
what was happening In the last pix?
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by auntysimbiat(f): 7:31am
WATCH: Bisola Of BBNaija As The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by citytv(f): 8:06am
Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Perfectdanny(m): 8:11am
T.T.T dick small o. Baby come my way lemme giv u big cassava.

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Gapsy101(m): 9:44am
Nice one.
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by brainy4oli(m): 9:44am
grin

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by hizaya61(m): 9:45am
SO ?
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by kelvyn7(m): 9:45am
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Olufemiolaolu(m): 9:46am
Perfectdanny:
T.T.T dick small o. Baby come my way lemme giv u big cassava.
With ur below average cassava. cheesy
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by veekid(m): 9:46am
Bisola is bae mehn! She never disappoints
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Helkayklassic(m): 9:47am
That her mouth is the real deal when it comes to giving Headies award. What a big mouth!

3 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by cremedelacreme: 9:48am
I just found out just 2 days ago on her Instagram page.

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by QuietHammer(m): 9:48am
Bisola the blowjobber
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Lakebeyin: 9:49am
CHAI! I still don't get, how is she my business?
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by Moshkom(m): 9:49am
U guys are giving this GIRL unecessary hype.


#BBnaija Overrated Porn Prog'm / Series

10 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by QuietHammer(m): 9:50am
citytv:
Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up
Fame
Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by emerged01(m): 9:50am
She is a lovely person but her dirty action in BBN is annoying.

3 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by bayocanny: 9:51am
Only in naija, olosho dey anchor a TV. programme..ko buru

2 Likes

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by chimdi101: 9:52am

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by agrovick(m): 9:53am
Seems this Big brother is a collection of made people, so why are they hustling for 25 milla?

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by VickyRotex(f): 9:53am
She looks like Funke Akindele, AKA Jennifa.

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by bayocanny: 9:53am
citytv:
Wetin she come dey find for big brother if she is this talented and made up
Abeg change your DP, you wan spoil my fasting?

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by waluga(m): 9:55am
so some people just know....go check falz tha bahd guy "ello bae" video she's falz's sugarlady...i just hate the fact that she enroll for BBN and start doing those rubbish...shes made before and now what the heck is she looking for

1 Like

Re: Bisola Of BBNaija Is The Kofo, Anchor Of An ONTV Programme by PrinxArthur1(m): 9:57am
the next rated for Nigerian headies award

