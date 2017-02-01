₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 23 February 2017 at 02:37 PM
Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by sharpden: 9:38am
NIGERIA’S Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the National Assembly are heading for a major showdown, following the former’s refusal to sign four bills earlier passed by the latter into law.
Source: http://www.socialtimesng.com/2017/02/osinbajo-nass-set-for-showdown-over-vps-refusal-to-sign-4-bills/
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by BUHARIISCURSED(f): 9:41am
nothing to say
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by sharpden: 9:42am
Observing
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by Dildo(m): 9:44am
Rubbish bills. I think say na bills wey go bring jobs,self employment, and food on our table.Hiss!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by freeborn76(m): 1:19pm
Na by force to sign? How can you just ask a man to sign documents that have loopholes everywhere? What have they done with all the signed documents at their disposal? Presidents have been signing since 1999, how has that improved electricity and infrastructure? Some people are courting the anger of Eledumare...let them continue!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by Wiseandtrue(f): 1:19pm
Okay. Something is not right. If the prof. is refusing to sign why not look into his complaints.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by brushesz: 1:19pm
They are now dealing with a Prof.
LOL!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by SlimBrawnie(f): 1:20pm
They want to take advantage of PMB's absence.
In a point-of-order, Senator Dino Melaye, who sponsored the National Lottery Amendment Bill, quoted extensively from the 1999 Constitution. He claimed the acting president and the executive branch of government do not have the powers to reject bills passed by the National Assembly.
Which constitution?
My own constitution states in Section 58(4) and (5):
(4) Where a bill is presented to the President for assent, he shall within thirty days thereof signify that he assents or that he withholds assent.
(5) Where the President withholds his assent and the bill is again passed by each House by two-thirds majority, the bill shall become law and the assent of the President shall not be required.
Melaye should just go and stay jare.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by PUSH1(m): 1:20pm
NASS the problem of Nigeria
Thank God for buhari's vacation
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by MrMcJay(m): 1:20pm
The problem of the National Assembly is that the loudest voices in the National Assembly are the most ignorant.
I watched Dino Melaye shouting on the floor of the Senate yesternight and I was just laughing. He was not only foolish, but zealous in his foolishness.
The matter is already in Court. If the lawmakers say that the refusal of assent affects their powers to legislate, is it not logical that their legislation of the law affects the Court's power to adjudicate?
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by HealingHealth07: 1:20pm
As an experienced lawyer that osinbajo is, i would give him the benefit of the doubt as opposed to a man with the reputation of a [b)Dino/b]saur .
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by mrgreen4real(m): 1:21pm
No pee!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by emeijeh(m): 1:21pm
Rubbish!
See yeye bills wen no go help common man on his day-to-day activities.
Presido we are behind you!
These ones have met a learned president.
Dem go hear wen!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by Nairalane: 1:21pm
Op, Please move this topic to the joke section, both parties must be joking. This one, that Baba is not around. Who will settle the showdown.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by TrumpDonald2: 1:21pm
“The role of the executive is to carry out its traditional role by signing any bills passed by the National Assembly,” Melaye claimed.
So you expect the president to sign any bill presented to him?
No be Buhari be that ooo, this one dey read.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by coalcoal1(m): 1:21pm
Osinbajo is well learned and he has refused to accent to something that has lots of loopholes in it.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by unclezuma: 1:21pm
Drama everywhere...every damn corner.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by PapaBaby: 1:21pm
They should have waited for the dullard to come back, that illiterate would sign anything.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by AntiWailer: 1:22pm
Let the court decide.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by NNVanguard(m): 1:22pm
Show of political power at the expense of the welfare of the citizens is a waste of time and height of crass insensitivity
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by GreenMavro: 1:23pm
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by Menace2Society(m): 1:23pm
IPOB!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by DIKEnaWAR: 1:24pm
They should by pass his veto and pass it . That's all. Let's not create unnecessary drama and tension out of nothing.
Dino spoke like a layman and clown on the floor yesterday. The executive can decline assent on a bill. It is their right to exercise and the Acting President has done that. The NASS should do theirs too.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by efilefun(m): 1:24pm
Those touts only know how to shout and loot money, Nigeria will do absolutely fine without those thieves in the red chamber
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by bi0nics: 1:24pm
Bullcrap!!
Showdown ko Showoff ni. .
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by allrightsir: 1:25pm
motor park touts like Dino in fight with Law professor and SAN over legal matter, hmmm I wonder who wins!!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by Super1Star: 1:25pm
Osinbajo is a Prof of Law while looters like Dino Melaye aka ''Abobaku'' are touts and other ipobian thugs that are desecrating our hallow chamber.
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by BigotMan: 1:26pm
What does the exact statements of the bill(s) say??
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by ekanDamie: 1:27pm
theve always had passive presidents who pass bills without reading them phrase to phrase
and clause to clause. now dey feel threatened that a "mere commissioner" is returning their useless bill. when they should be sending bill of looting they are sending bill of lottery(baba ijebu bill) useless NASS!!!!!!!!
imagine Dino melaiye saying dey will use other means to get the bill passed.
I ask, is that the bills that will get us out of recession.
useless NASS!!!!!!!!
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by agabaI23(m): 1:27pm
What about the PIB?
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by bukkielee(f): 1:27pm
Bills that favor them and their families. Mtsheew
Re: Osinbajo, NASS Set For Showdown Over Vp's Refusal To Sign 4 Bills by bayocanny: 1:28pm
Oh lawd...we have gone it wrong as a country, when the legislatives arms of government start behaving like a touts. Definately the Bills are fishy.
We need parliamentary system of government in order to move forward as a nation. Bi-cameralism has done worse than good
