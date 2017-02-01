Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over (13366 Views)

Source: According to Comrade Dickson David who shared the photos,massive black soot has taken over Port Harcourt again as navy/military officers burn illegal bunkering sites in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area. He said the sites have been burning for the past 1hr and pose a great threat to the health of people living in Port Harcourt.He called on Rivers state government and ministry of health to interveneSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/black-soot-take-over-port-harcourt-as.html 1 Like

Please navy should stop dis inexperienced approach to oil bunkery sites. They could have just taken over d place and evacuate crude oil found there. Are there no environmentalists who can advice these navy guys 38 Likes

I told many people that the cause of the black soot was from NAVY/JTF destroying illegal refineries. 8 Likes

These people have been of this black soot for weeks , now. 4 Likes

Please navy should stop dis inexperienced approach to oil bunkery sites. They could have just taken over d place and evacuate crude oil found there. Are there no environmentalists who can advice these navy guys

Exactly Exactly 3 Likes 1 Share

We still have a long way to go, why burn the sites? They keep polluting....buffoons 8 Likes

"Cutting off the nose to spite the face" 4 Likes 1 Share

the navy needs orientation on waste management 4 Likes

These Navy guys are just a bunch of educated illiterates. 6 Likes

A country of anything goes 2 Likes

Killing us with environmental pollution buhari is a bug 5 Likes

It might take plenty mo years but I feel like Nigeria is on the right path to salvation! 1 Like

"Nigeria jaga jaga! Everything scatter scatter!"



Eedris Abdulkareem | 2004 6 Likes

Is there a relationship between the black soot currently being experienced in Rivers State and the burning of illegal refineries in the surrounding areas?



Has any scientific study being carried out?



The people continue to suffer.

should they burn they or get them legal to boost the economy. Nigerians always suffering since 1960... TIMILEYIN BLESSING 1 Like

It might take plenty mo years but I feel like Nigeria is on the right path to salvation! Yeah, we've been on the right path since 1960. Yeah, we've been on the right path since 1960. 2 Likes

Serious environmental degradation. 1 Like

That was unprofessional from the Navy.

Where in obio-akpor is this 3 Likes 1 Share

This is like cutting the nose to spit it. 1 Like

this is senseless and unprofessional approach. the navy is causing much more hazard to human life, ecology, environment and even the climate than the bunkers 1 Like

Do u think the apc sees anything in south south and south east? No, infact they see no life there.

Osinbanjo 2019, he's going the Jonathern way 1 Like