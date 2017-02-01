₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by sixtuschimere: 7:11pm
According to Comrade Dickson David who shared the photos,massive black soot has taken over Port Harcourt again as navy/military officers burn illegal bunkering sites in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area. He said the sites have been burning for the past 1hr and pose a great threat to the health of people living in Port Harcourt.He called on Rivers state government and ministry of health to intervene
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/black-soot-take-over-port-harcourt-as.html
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by sixtuschimere: 7:12pm
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by sixtuschimere: 7:12pm
sixtuschimere:more
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by zionmade(m): 7:22pm
Please navy should stop dis inexperienced approach to oil bunkery sites. They could have just taken over d place and evacuate crude oil found there. Are there no environmentalists who can advice these navy guys
38 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by auntysimbiat(f): 7:57pm
Too bad
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by lonelydora(m): 9:27pm
I told many people that the cause of the black soot was from NAVY/JTF destroying illegal refineries.
8 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Flexherbal(m): 9:28pm
These people have been of this black soot for weeks , now.
4 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by donnie(m): 9:29pm
zionmade:
Exactly
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by formula99: 9:29pm
Really, make God save us
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by wiringdpt(m): 9:29pm
We still have a long way to go, why burn the sites? They keep polluting....buffoons
8 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by chrisxxx(m): 9:30pm
"Cutting off the nose to spite the face"
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Eromzi: 9:30pm
the navy needs orientation on waste management
4 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Darkseid(m): 9:30pm
These Navy guys are just a bunch of educated illiterates.
6 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Alasi20(m): 9:30pm
Navy......
I'm almost there
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:31pm
A country of anything goes
2 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by AngelicBeing: 9:31pm
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by nothingmega122(m): 9:31pm
Killing us with environmental pollution buhari is a bug
5 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Movingcoil(m): 9:31pm
The military is showing them obi-akpor mehn
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Trapnews: 9:31pm
Our oyel
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by baslone: 9:31pm
It might take plenty mo years but I feel like Nigeria is on the right path to salvation!
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by obembet(m): 9:31pm
Na wa oo
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by OBTMOS(m): 9:31pm
na wao. boo boo
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by hucienda: 9:32pm
"Nigeria jaga jaga! Everything scatter scatter!"
Eedris Abdulkareem | 2004
6 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by otokx(m): 9:32pm
Is there a relationship between the black soot currently being experienced in Rivers State and the burning of illegal refineries in the surrounding areas?
Has any scientific study being carried out?
The people continue to suffer.
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Timiblanko(m): 9:32pm
should they burn they or get them legal to boost the economy. Nigerians always suffering since 1960... TIMILEYIN BLESSING
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by OgidiOlu3(m): 9:33pm
baslone:Yeah, we've been on the right path since 1960.
2 Likes
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Ariel20(m): 9:34pm
Serious environmental degradation.
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:36pm
That was unprofessional from the Navy.
Where in obio-akpor is this
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by chrisxxx(m): 9:36pm
This is like cutting the nose to spit it.
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by fm7070: 9:37pm
this is senseless and unprofessional approach. the navy is causing much more hazard to human life, ecology, environment and even the climate than the bunkers
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by BillDesmond2much(m): 9:37pm
Do u think the apc sees anything in south south and south east? No, infact they see no life there.
Osinbanjo 2019, he's going the Jonathern way
1 Like
|Re: Navy Burns Illegal Bunkering Site In Port Harcourt As Black Soot Takes Over by bizzibodi: 9:37pm
Wike(d) do something!Order for d arrest of those JTF personnel try them & jail them! '(
1 Like
