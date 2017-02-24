₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 2:22pm
Tinubu arrives Akure airport
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 2:24pm
More photos
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by cobadit(m): 2:24pm
What a pity that gov. didn't acknowledge Jagaban of there party....... New phase of APC politics
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 2:41pm
Yoruba and mature politics
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by topsyking: 2:44pm
Henrydone:this ojuku picture scared me walaha.. i laugh and laugh.. you pple are bad gan..
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by muykem: 2:54pm
Big heart politician. Tiunbu is from different world.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by seunmsg(m): 2:57pm
Akanbi omo olodo ide.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Keneking: 2:59pm
Oil money finally in the bag
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Oxtonguy: 3:31pm
Henrydone:I love jagaban presence in the inurguration,and am impress with arakunrin acknowledgment
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 3:43pm
Hope okorocha and obiano will stop acting like small pikin
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 3:58pm
Keneking:Lagos oil money
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Keneking: 3:59pm
Henrydone:
But Bourdillion needs to wait for Akeredolu to complete first term before the invasion
- bitter truth
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 4:01pm
Keneking:Tinubu don pass oil money level
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 4:37pm
Oxtonguy:
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 4:52pm
Oxtonguy:Afonja and nicknames
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by policy12: 6:38pm
Tinubu....Jagaban sometimes in life u don't have to be the leader just show men or place men in position then u become D leader.
Abeg tinubu na governor or presido see respect.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 7:18pm
cobadit:Very wrong check this http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/224492-applause-akeredolu-acknowledges-tinubu-inaugural-speech.html
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Opakan2: 7:28pm
Aketi has come to terms.. APC SW is Tinubu and vice versa
Moreover we play mature politics over here than any other region.. The more you see, the less you know
#proudly omo Odua
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by cobadit(m): 7:45pm
Henrydone:I don't even think you take your time to read the link you shared.... Check the second paragraph and read this article on nairaland properly
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by adegeye38(m): 7:56pm
An ex overnor of 8 years, that did absolutely nothing in the state with the billions of naira the state was generating every month with a yearly salary of 3-5 million per annum uses and maintain a private jet, worth billions of naira, and he is still controls thing and being celebrated
well its no surprise cosOver 400 billion dollars stolen since independence and still counting, billions of dollars stolen every month, every sector, the federal government, the state government, the local government, the ministries, contractors, the private sector, the Judiciary, the law enforcement, Health sector, Churches, are all a bedrock of massive corruption.Trillions spend on electricity with nothing to show for it a meager 3000, while other countries are generating hundreds of thousandsThe allocations state governments and local government recieves that should have been used on boosting the economy of each state and infrastructure have all been stolen, Lagos for example is a bedrock of the highest corruption i have ever seen It economy is one of the best in africa due to massive IGR, but the infrastructures are one of the worst, decayed and rottingd problem of corruption in nigeria is nt d leaders, itsd people, we are naturally selfish, self centered, greedy, destructive its in our blood we were born with it, we all contributed in destroying dis country, we love corruption, we encourage it, we justify it and we are currently enjoying the dividend our religiousness doesn't help either cus we wallow in religion hypocrisy, so morrally we are decayed, religion wise decayed, society decayed and d samesociety will keep on producing fools as leaders.Change must come from within.
Christianity that would have helped us has been abused and being turned into religion hypocrisy.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 7:58pm
cobadit:What is this one saying, if u misplace ur glasses look for another Before commenting.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by cobadit(m): 8:06pm
Eastwalk:Abeg don't follow headline of news. Always take your time to read what you are sharing before insulting anyone. In d second paragraph ot was indicated that Akeredolu enjoys the support of former governor in 2013 when he first run unlike 2016..... Understanding is essential and you need one.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 8:31pm
cobadit:Is that what that guy is disproving. You claim akeredolu did not acknowledge jagaban in his Inauguration. Which is a crystal lie, be stable please
cobadit:
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by disumusa: 8:42pm
Henrydone:I love Yoruba's for the spirit of overlook .
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Deadvalley001: 8:55pm
topsyking:
At the mention of Ojukwu every Yoruba person must bow and confess that Ojukwu is the Lord of AFonj:as.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by cobadit(m): 9:24pm
Eastwalk:can you read through the article on nairaland here and point out where he acknowlege him. And did you go through the second paragraph of what you send
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Eastwalk: 9:27pm
cobadit:I already posted a screenshot, here I am reposting it
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Henrydone: 9:50pm
cobadit:You Said tinubu was'nt acknowledged, I assumed you probably didn't watch the inauguration program, maybe that why you said that. I gave you a link to help you out of your faultless ignorance. And you are mumbo-jumbling me to read paragraph. Believe whatever you want to believe dude. I don't care
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by Olasco93: 9:51pm
We don't joke with respect. It's in our DNAs...
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by loomer: 9:51pm
U no see as tinubu go relax, done add weight. Nigeria na stress.
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by tribalistseun: 9:53pm
Our Niger Delta OIL money. Thiefnubuu
|Re: Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) by iluvpomo: 9:53pm
Wow, so akure get airport
