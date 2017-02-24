Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tinubu In Akure Airport For Akeredolu's Inauguration(photos) (11328 Views)

Jimoh Ibrahim Campaigns For Akeredolu Few Hours To Ondo Election / Ondo Indigenes In Lagos Organized Fund Raising Dinner For Akeredolu (pics) / Okorocha Campaigning For Akeredolu Aketi In Akure (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

http://www.nan.ng/news/photos-tinubu-akure-akeredolu-amp/

Ccc lalasticala,mynd44

Tinubu arrives Akure airport Ccc lalasticala,mynd44Tinubu arrives Akure airport 8 Likes 1 Share

More photos 1 Like

What a pity that gov. didn't acknowledge Jagaban of there party....... New phase of APC politics 2 Likes

Yoruba and mature politics 46 Likes 2 Shares

Henrydone:

Yoruba and mature politics this ojuku picture scared me walaha.. i laugh and laugh.. you pple are bad gan.. this ojuku picture scared me walaha.. i laugh and laugh.. you pple are bad gan.. 12 Likes 2 Shares

Big heart politician. Tiunbu is from different world. 4 Likes

Akanbi omo olodo ide. 7 Likes

Oil money finally in the bag 2 Likes 1 Share

Henrydone:

Yoruba and mature politics I love jagaban presence in the inurguration,and am impress with arakunrin acknowledgment I love jagaban presence in the inurguration,and am impress with arakunrin acknowledgment 8 Likes 1 Share

Hope okorocha and obiano will stop acting like small pikin

Keneking:

Oil money finally in the bag Lagos oil money Lagos oil money

Henrydone:

Lagos oil money

But Bourdillion needs to wait for Akeredolu to complete first term before the invasion



- bitter truth But Bourdillion needs to wait for Akeredolu to complete first term before the invasion- bitter truth

Keneking:





But Bourdillion needs to wait for Akeredolu to complete first term before the invasion



- bitter truth Tinubu don pass oil money level Tinubu don pass oil money level

Oxtonguy:

I love jagaban presence in the inurguration,and am impress with arakunrin acknowledgment 1 Like

Oxtonguy:

I love jagaban presence in the inurguration,and am impress with arakunrin acknowledgment Afonja and nicknames Afonja and nicknames

Tinubu....Jagaban sometimes in life u don't have to be the leader just show men or place men in position then u become D leader.



Abeg tinubu na governor or presido see respect. 7 Likes

cobadit:

What a pity that gov. didn't acknowledge Jagaban of there party....... New phase of APC politics Very wrong check this Very wrong check this http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/224492-applause-akeredolu-acknowledges-tinubu-inaugural-speech.html 2 Likes

Aketi has come to terms.. APC SW is Tinubu and vice versa



Moreover we play mature politics over here than any other region.. The more you see, the less you know

#proudly omo Odua 6 Likes 1 Share

Henrydone:

Very wrong check this http://www.premiumtimesng.com/regional/ssouth-west/224492-applause-akeredolu-acknowledges-tinubu-inaugural-speech.html I don't even think you take your time to read the link you shared.... Check the second paragraph and read this article on nairaland properly I don't even think you take your time to read the link you shared.... Check the second paragraph and read this article on nairaland properly

An ex overnor of 8 years, that did absolutely nothing in the state with the billions of naira the state was generating every month with a yearly salary of 3-5 million per annum uses and maintain a private jet, worth billions of naira, and he is still controls thing and being celebrated



well its no surprise cosOver 400 billion dollars stolen since independence and still counting, billions of dollars stolen every month, every sector, the federal government, the state government, the local government, the ministries, contractors, the private sector, the Judiciary, the law enforcement, Health sector, Churches, are all a bedrock of massive corruption.Trillions spend on electricity with nothing to show for it a meager 3000, while other countries are generating hundreds of thousandsThe allocations state governments and local government recieves that should have been used on boosting the economy of each state and infrastructure have all been stolen, Lagos for example is a bedrock of the highest corruption i have ever seen It economy is one of the best in africa due to massive IGR, but the infrastructures are one of the worst, decayed and rottingd problem of corruption in nigeria is nt d leaders, itsd people, we are naturally selfish, self centered, greedy, destructive its in our blood we were born with it, we all contributed in destroying dis country, we love corruption, we encourage it, we justify it and we are currently enjoying the dividend our religiousness doesn't help either cus we wallow in religion hypocrisy, so morrally we are decayed, religion wise decayed, society decayed and d samesociety will keep on producing fools as leaders.Change must come from within.



Christianity that would have helped us has been abused and being turned into religion hypocrisy. 3 Likes 2 Shares

cobadit:

I don't even think you take your time to read the link you shared.... Check the second paragraph and read this article on nairaland properly What is this one saying, if u misplace ur glasses look for another Before commenting. What is this one saying, if u misplace ur glasses look for another Before commenting. 2 Likes

Eastwalk:

What is this one saying, if u misplace ur glasses look for another Before commenting. Abeg don't follow headline of news. Always take your time to read what you are sharing before insulting anyone. In d second paragraph ot was indicated that Akeredolu enjoys the support of former governor in 2013 when he first run unlike 2016..... Understanding is essential and you need one. Abeg don't follow headline of news. Always take your time to read what you are sharing before insulting anyone. In d second paragraph ot was indicated that Akeredolu enjoys the support of former governor in 2013 when he first run unlike 2016..... Understanding is essential and you need one. 1 Like

cobadit:

Abeg don't follow headline of news. Always take your time to read what you are sharing before insulting anyone. In d second paragraph ot was indicated that Akeredolu enjoys the support of former governor in 2013 when he first run unlike 2016..... Understanding is essential and you need one. Is that what that guy is disproving. You claim akeredolu did not acknowledge jagaban in his Inauguration. Which is a crystal lie, be stable please cobadit:

What a pity that gov. didn't acknowledge Jagaban of there party....... New phase of APC politics Is that what that guy is disproving. You claim akeredolu did not acknowledge jagaban in his Inauguration. Which is a crystal lie, be stable please

Henrydone:

Yoruba and mature politics I love Yoruba's for the spirit of overlook . I love Yoruba's for the spirit of overlook . 5 Likes

topsyking:

this ojuku picture scared me walaha.. i laugh and laugh.. you pple are bad gan..





At the mention of Ojukwu every Yoruba person must bow and confess that Ojukwu is the Lord of AFonj:as. At the mention of Ojukwu every Yoruba person must bow and confess that Ojukwu is the Lord of AFonj:as. 1 Like

Eastwalk:

Is that what that guy is disproving. You claim akeredolu did not acknowledge jagaban in his Inauguration. Which is a crystal lie, be stable please can you read through the article on nairaland here and point out where he acknowlege him. And did you go through the second paragraph of what you send can you read through the article on nairaland here and point out where he acknowlege him. And did you go through the second paragraph of what you send

cobadit:

can you read through the article on nairaland here and point out where he acknowlege him. And did you go through the second paragraph of what you send I already posted a screenshot, here I am reposting it I already posted a screenshot, here I am reposting it

cobadit:

I don't even think you take your time to read the link you shared.... Check the second paragraph and read this article on nairaland properly You Said tinubu was'nt acknowledged, I assumed you probably didn't watch the inauguration program, maybe that why you said that. I gave you a link to help you out of your faultless ignorance. And you are mumbo-jumbling me to read paragraph. Believe whatever you want to believe dude. I don't care You Said tinubu was'nt acknowledged, I assumed you probably didn't watch the inauguration program, maybe that why you said that. I gave you a link to help you out of your faultless ignorance. And you are mumbo-jumbling me to read paragraph. Believe whatever you want to believe dude. I don't care 4 Likes 2 Shares

We don't joke with respect. It's in our DNAs...

U no see as tinubu go relax, done add weight. Nigeria na stress.

Our Niger Delta OIL money. Thiefnubuu