Christian Onwugbolu, a facebook user said;



"RIVERS RERUN

APC, ARMY and INEC at it again



Nigerian army takes over INEC office at Etche, as the building is presently barricaded by over 700 heavily armed men of the Police and Army.

They have denied Mr Andrew Njokwu who is the PDP agent access into the office to inspect the sensitive electoral materials."



God save River State 1 Like

Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland 3 Likes

The sad truth is, tomorrow people will die by gun wounds in River State . Military are not train to make peace, they are train to kill. 14 Likes

donsteady:

The sad truth is, tomorrow people will die by gun wounds in River State . Military are not train to make peace, they are train to kill. 1 Like

Rivers again! !! not this yr again

Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!! Efe ku lale yi. .

For what? War abi election



Say no to violence #peacemustreturntorivers

army, husband of all mad people. yoruba adage will says soja loko were. 6 Likes

Election in Rivers State = Soldiers must be deployed, Election in kano, Infants and cows will be deployed. Rubbish. Make them continue. 10 Likes

No time for nonsense

gartamanta:

Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland



This is shamefully hilarious How many times will they conducted this electionThis is shamefully hilarious

When will the Lizard of ubima learn?



Yet we still have fulani herds men killing people upandan abi? Okay o.



One day monkey go go market e no go come back.



Amaechi go soon go market when another party takes over.

Stevengold:

Election in Rivers State = Soldiers must be deployed, Election in kano, Infants and cows will be deployed. Rubbish. Make them continue. Infants and cows

Amaechi, weldone. 1 Like

Hypocrites!! One word for Nigerian Armed Forces.

Many innocent people will allow themselves to be killed.



While the politicians will not even notice their death.



God teach Niger Delta Youth Small sense

gartamanta:

Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland

Bros na wa for u oooo, they advised u to go school but u insisted on selling spare part at ladipo, when did Rivers state turns igboland...



We all know rivers state is prone to violence so d presence of military is needed to reduce d biafraudd hiding inside our rivers state





# Bros na wa for u oooo, they advised u to go school but u insisted on selling spare part at ladipo, when did Rivers state turns igboland...We all know rivers state is prone to violence so d presence of military is needed to reduce d biafraudd hiding inside our rivers state

auntysimbiat:

Am quite confused what average acclaimed modern Nigerian need.If Army stay back in the barracks same people ask why the federal Government failed to deploy arm forces when the thugs in Rivers state starts there foolishness. Rivers state needs water tight security in times like this or Rivers blood will flow

The exact way Rivers 2015 governorship election was held.

ndiko:

Amaechi, weldone.

he will still lose he will still lose

Hizeey:

Hypocrites!! One word for Nigerian Armed Forces.

but they are working under instructions, it wasn't their decision but they are working under instructions, it wasn't their decision

Na war?



I thought we have something going on in the north.