|Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:08pm
According to multiple reports, hundreds of Nigerian Soldiers have barricaded the INEC Office in Etche, Rivers state
Christian Onwugbolu, a facebook user said;
"RIVERS RERUN
APC, ARMY and INEC at it again
Nigerian army takes over INEC office at Etche, as the building is presently barricaded by over 700 heavily armed men of the Police and Army.
They have denied Mr Andrew Njokwu who is the PDP agent access into the office to inspect the sensitive electoral materials."
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/rivers-rerun-nigerian-army-takes-over.html
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:11pm
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:13pm
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by djeasy(m): 3:22pm
God save River State
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by gartamanta: 3:23pm
Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by donsteady(m): 3:39pm
The sad truth is, tomorrow people will die by gun wounds in River State . Military are not train to make peace, they are train to kill.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:54pm
donsteady:
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by slim75d: 4:16pm
Rivers again! !! not this yr again
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by slimany: 5:51pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!! Efe ku lale yi. .
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by darfay: 5:54pm
For what? War abi election
Say no to violence #peacemustreturntorivers
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:54pm
Lol
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by nurex01(m): 5:55pm
army, husband of all mad people. yoruba adage will says soja loko were.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Stevengold(m): 5:56pm
Election in Rivers State = Soldiers must be deployed, Election in kano, Infants and cows will be deployed. Rubbish. Make them continue.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by EmmaLege: 5:57pm
No time for nonsense
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:58pm
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by darfay: 5:58pm
gartamanta:
Flatino aka Mr land grabber ekushe
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Vanillaskin(f): 5:58pm
How many times will they conducted this election
This is shamefully hilarious
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Dandsome: 5:58pm
When will the Lizard of ubima learn?
Yet we still have fulani herds men killing people upandan abi? Okay o.
One day monkey go go market e no go come back.
Amaechi go soon go market when another party takes over.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Ajasco222: 5:58pm
Infants and cows
Stevengold:
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by busysince1993(m): 5:58pm
rifersi
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by ndiko: 5:59pm
Amaechi, weldone.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Hizeey: 5:59pm
Hypocrites!! One word for Nigerian Armed Forces.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by famousbowale: 6:00pm
Many innocent people will allow themselves to be killed.
While the politicians will not even notice their death.
God teach Niger Delta Youth Small sense
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by haywire1: 6:00pm
gartamanta:
Bros na wa for u oooo, they advised u to go school but u insisted on selling spare part at ladipo, when did Rivers state turns igboland...
We all know rivers state is prone to violence so d presence of military is needed to reduce d biafraudd hiding inside our rivers state
#
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by OCTAVO: 6:00pm
OK na
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by origima: 6:00pm
auntysimbiat:
Am quite confused what average acclaimed modern Nigerian need.If Army stay back in the barracks same people ask why the federal Government failed to deploy arm forces when the thugs in Rivers state starts there foolishness. Rivers state needs water tight security in times like this or Rivers blood will flow
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by WorldRichest: 6:01pm
The exact way Rivers 2015 governorship election was held.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Chuksonyeike: 6:01pm
ndiko:
he will still lose
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Paulolistick: 6:02pm
Hizeey:
but they are working under instructions, it wasn't their decision
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 6:02pm
Waiting.......
Na war?
I thought we have something going on in the north.
|Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by me69: 6:04pm
gartamanta:rivers no bi Igbo land get your fact clear
