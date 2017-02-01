₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,840 members, 3,384,435 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 07:21 PM

Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) (8732 Views)

50 Heavily Armed Soldiers Deployed To Nyesom Wike‘s Residence / Armed Soldiers Beating Innocent Citizens Now At Sun Tan Beach Badagry / Protesters Storm INEC Office, Demand Postponement Of General Elections (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:08pm
According to multiple reports, hundreds of Nigerian Soldiers have barricaded the INEC Office in Etche, Rivers state

Christian Onwugbolu, a facebook user said;

"RIVERS RERUN
APC, ARMY and INEC at it again

Nigerian army takes over INEC office at Etche, as the building is presently barricaded by over 700 heavily armed men of the Police and Army.
They have denied Mr Andrew Njokwu who is the PDP agent access into the office to inspect the sensitive electoral materials."

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/rivers-rerun-nigerian-army-takes-over.html

2 Shares

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:11pm
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:13pm
More

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by djeasy(m): 3:22pm
God save River State

1 Like

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by gartamanta: 3:23pm
Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland

3 Likes

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by donsteady(m): 3:39pm
The sad truth is, tomorrow people will die by gun wounds in River State . Military are not train to make peace, they are train to kill.

14 Likes

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Amoyinoluwa24: 3:54pm
grin grin grin grin
donsteady:
The sad truth is, tomorrow people will die by gun wounds in River State . Military are not train to make peace, they are train to kill.

1 Like

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by slim75d: 4:16pm
Rivers again! !! not this yr again
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by slimany: 5:51pm
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!!!!!!!! Efe ku lale yi. .
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by darfay: 5:54pm
For what? War abi election

Say no to violence #peacemustreturntorivers
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:54pm
Lol
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by nurex01(m): 5:55pm
army, husband of all mad people. yoruba adage will says soja loko were.

6 Likes

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Stevengold(m): 5:56pm
Election in Rivers State = Soldiers must be deployed, Election in kano, Infants and cows will be deployed. Rubbish. Make them continue.

10 Likes

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by EmmaLege: 5:57pm
No time for nonsense grin
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by unclezuma: 5:58pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by darfay: 5:58pm
gartamanta:
Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland


Flatino aka Mr land grabber ekushe

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Vanillaskin(f): 5:58pm
How many times will they conducted this election
This is shamefully hilarious grin
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Dandsome: 5:58pm
When will the Lizard of ubima learn?

Yet we still have fulani herds men killing people upandan abi? Okay o.

One day monkey go go market e no go come back.

Amaechi go soon go market when another party takes over.
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Ajasco222: 5:58pm
Infants and cows grin grin grin
Stevengold:
Election in Rivers State = Soldiers must be deployed, Election in kano, Infants and cows will be deployed. Rubbish. Make them continue.
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by busysince1993(m): 5:58pm
rifersi
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by ndiko: 5:59pm
Amaechi, weldone.

1 Like

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Hizeey: 5:59pm
Hypocrites!! One word for Nigerian Armed Forces.
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by famousbowale: 6:00pm
Many innocent people will allow themselves to be killed.

While the politicians will not even notice their death.

God teach Niger Delta Youth Small sense

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by haywire1: 6:00pm
gartamanta:
Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland

Bros na wa for u oooo, they advised u to go school but u insisted on selling spare part at ladipo, when did Rivers state turns igboland...

We all know rivers state is prone to violence so d presence of military is needed to reduce d biafraudd hiding inside our rivers state grin grin grin grin


#

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by OCTAVO: 6:00pm
OK na
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by origima: 6:00pm
auntysimbiat:
Lol





Am quite confused what average acclaimed modern Nigerian need.If Army stay back in the barracks same people ask why the federal Government failed to deploy arm forces when the thugs in Rivers state starts there foolishness. Rivers state needs water tight security in times like this or Rivers blood will flow

2 Likes

Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by WorldRichest: 6:01pm
The exact way Rivers 2015 governorship election was held.
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Chuksonyeike: 6:01pm
ndiko:
Amaechi, weldone.

he will still lose
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by Paulolistick: 6:02pm
Hizeey:
Hypocrites!! One word for Nigerian Armed Forces.

but they are working under instructions, it wasn't their decision
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 6:02pm
Waiting.......

Na war?

I thought we have something going on in the north.
Re: Armed Soldiers Storm INEC Office In Rivers Ahead Of Re-run Election (Photos) by me69: 6:04pm
gartamanta:
Nigerian Army messing up in Igboland
rivers no bi Igbo land get your fact clear

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Oyedepo Foresees A Revolution In Nigeria / A Bayelsan Woman Enjoying Oil Money(photo) / Adams Oshiomole Arrested In Benin

Viewing this topic: wilbase, Toezonline, Egalitarian1, Clergy20, Gabbynicoletta, castrokins(m), autonomous22, cberryx, misterjosh(m), femmy0078(m), Banjiplus, Luchitec(m), Justbeingreal(m), chuksdewigs(m), webhostbiz, superxclusive(m), silversonuc(m), lionson(m), dignity33, Category1, sirssb(m), AceRoyal, donsteady(m), Sleezwizz and 74 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.