Nigerians sharing a joke at an event in London in 1960s (L-R)Samuel Ademulegun,Jaja Nwachukwu, Olusegun Obasanjo, Emmanuel Udeaja, TOS Benson, unknown, Emeka Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka.

all of them like that with their oju aye joke 2 Likes

They just watched a crystal ball into Nigeria future and they LOL at the futility of what they were oing in London







Buhari was still in Gombe ranch then rearing cattle 16 Likes 1 Share

How come London has hold our balls since time immemorial?





London has captured our dullllard when we prayed for them to capture him







Thank you London for holding him there 3 Likes

Oju wetin?

Hmm

These men began ruling from their prime.



What then are we young smart minded Nigerians waiting for?



When will we stand up from our typing pads and act?



Soon there will be nothing left for generations yet coming if we go on this way.



The revolution is here!



Join the New Nigeria Vanguard!







See my signature... 6 Likes

This op are u sure u didn't drink stunk today? 1 Like

Thieves

who carry benson for der

Eyah

Before things fell apart.

Strong MEN from KuvukiLand

let me give you the moral of the story before babu comes back

the afonja that smiles with you today shall stab you in the back over and over without remorse and over and over again without remorse !



quote me to spew trash and I will stone you with stained balls of amala. 1 Like 2 Shares

To think that they were all in their 20s here, and they were already leaders in their own right.

What is our generation all about sef?

They never knew what would come 7 years later.

a dry joke

Obj be like, "the good old days".



Lol

That time, people never too get mind to thief anyhow, but now, every freaking minister, gov'nor, politicians infact, seem to have a blóody jet!!

They led us down

unknown cos he dey smoke?

ok

When great men were young.

Does anyone even notice that the only people alive in that photo are Yoruba........ 4 Likes 1 Share

This post self, na NEWS or na OLDS. Op, move it to the joke section, rather than politics

OBJ at his finest

Na wa o! I wonder where the tomorrow is.

OBJ is ubiquitous, always found everywhere throughout the history of independent Nigeria.



He's looking good in suit.



Respect to Prof. Kongi for standing tall all the time!

.

The man holding a cigarette is unknown







Eyah...