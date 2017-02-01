₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,949 members, 3,384,663 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 10:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) (9854 Views)
2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture / Akeredolu's Dad With Fayose's Dad In 1960 (Throwback Photo) / Nnamdi Azikiwe As Nigeria Celebrated Independence Day In 1960 - Throwback Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by ebosie11(f): 7:47pm
Nigerians sharing a joke at an event in London in 1960s (L-R)Samuel Ademulegun,Jaja Nwachukwu, Olusegun Obasanjo, Emmanuel Udeaja, TOS Benson, unknown, Emeka Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/throwbackobasanjowole.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by tollyboy5(m): 7:59pm
all of them like that with their oju aye joke
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Nukualofa: 8:03pm
They just watched a crystal ball into Nigeria future and they LOL at the futility of what they were oing in London
Buhari was still in Gombe ranch then rearing cattle
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Nukualofa: 8:03pm
How come London has hold our balls since time immemorial?
London has captured our dullllard when we prayed for them to capture him
Thank you London for holding him there
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by chris4gold(m): 8:03pm
Oju wetin?
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by nengibo: 8:24pm
Hmm
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by GlorifiedTunde(m): 8:29pm
These men began ruling from their prime.
What then are we young smart minded Nigerians waiting for?
When will we stand up from our typing pads and act?
Soon there will be nothing left for generations yet coming if we go on this way.
The revolution is here!
Join the New Nigeria Vanguard!
See my signature...
6 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by 1midolstudent(m): 9:10pm
This op are u sure u didn't drink stunk today?
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by smithsydny(m): 9:56pm
Thieves
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Homeboiy: 9:56pm
who carry benson for der
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Olumiland(m): 9:56pm
Eyah
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Pavore9: 9:56pm
Before things fell apart.
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Olasco93: 9:56pm
Strong MEN from KuvukiLand
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Mememan: 9:56pm
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Truman155(m): 9:57pm
let me give you the moral of the story before babu comes back
the afonja that smiles with you today shall stab you in the back over and over without remorse and over and over again without remorse !
quote me to spew trash and I will stone you with stained balls of amala.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by joedams: 9:57pm
To think that they were all in their 20s here, and they were already leaders in their own right.
What is our generation all about sef?
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by aristocrazzy: 9:58pm
They never knew what would come 7 years later.
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by casttlebarbz(m): 9:58pm
a dry joke
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by AlexCk: 9:58pm
Obj be like, "the good old days".
Lol
That time, people never too get mind to thief anyhow, but now, every freaking minister, gov'nor, politicians infact, seem to have a blóody jet!!
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by slurryeye: 9:58pm
They led us down
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by samtopwisdom(m): 9:59pm
unknown cos he dey smoke?
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by chukslawrence(m): 10:00pm
ok
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Jacksonville: 10:00pm
When great men were young.
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by ehissi(m): 10:00pm
Does anyone even notice that the only people alive in that photo are Yoruba........
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Nairalane: 10:00pm
This post self, na NEWS or na OLDS. Op, move it to the joke section, rather than politics
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by myners007: 10:00pm
OBJ at his finest
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Adesiji77: 10:01pm
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by coolsp: 10:01pm
Na wa o! I wonder where the tomorrow is.
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by datola: 10:02pm
OBJ is ubiquitous, always found everywhere throughout the history of independent Nigeria.
He's looking good in suit.
Respect to Prof. Kongi for standing tall all the time!
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by DozieInc(m): 10:03pm
.
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by emeijeh(m): 10:04pm
The man holding a cigarette is unknown
Eyah...
|Re: Obasanjo, Ojukwu, Wole Soyinka In London In 1960 Enjoying Jokes (Throwback) by Josephamstrong1(m): 10:04pm
Dat unknown man.
Dats wat ajo ndu can cause.
U smoke, u drink.. .only u?
Y won't u be unkwn?
Blood Bath In Edo State House Of Assembly As Members Impeach Speaker / Ibori In Trouble Again - Commits Crime In Dubai / Nigeria Has Become The New Front For Western Countries Vs Al Qaeda War
Viewing this topic: Benite, UncleJudax(m), emeritus00(m), Jdesilentkiller(m), akindlesfarm, Obynomusik, BADNEAT(m), OluDare01(m), princealexndre(m), limitless101, kennydotkom(m), DjAndroid, corneli83(m), obitee69(m), angusakpuogwu, Encomium(m), TRUEPATRIOTLOVE, tobiyayo, Flexherbal(m), juman(m), swimmer, snowwhyte607(m), seunny4lif(m), orlymat, mannoor(m), Sanchez01, temak1, 4dor, harev16, origima, brightk(m), chapmann(m), Extremism, Bigboytinz, Abisinuolaorex(f), GODISGREAT123, pedo360, amicable09(f), Ajewealth123(m), baddest04, NAGUZY, ponzihater, denkyw(m), mkpese1(m), bayelsaowei, Nwakannaya1(m), sherif1048(m), snapshot, Thryphosa(m), bamise10, drjoesky(m), NnaaGuy, emeths, gsteve(m), Ogunleti01, Ken4agent(m), 234ng44uk, salamuu(m), SlickM(m), betesi(m), akdjr(m), adecz, Sammywalex(m), MrAcube(m), cejaypriesty(m), paulina101, GeniusDavid(m), galaxi(m), KeemzWale(m), Whobedatte(m), piratez, picsOR, Ginison1, Marvel1206, Gratefulsoul(m), anicho, Nurxni(m), Kenneth205(m), vigasimple(m), Sheggy13(m), raynold(m), akokoodide(m), mistletoe619(m), keithdalley268, enoch701(m), Mynd44, benzics(m), bossrillboss, iyayip, inikamoze(m), cminca, Luvdk(f), bidexolumanish(m), parcifal, desamuellss, bioman, delpee(f), boboade, Dynamitehimself(m), Holargyde(m), Ellegacy(m) and 184 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16