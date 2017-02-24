₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,751,949 members, 3,384,661 topics. Date: Friday, 24 February 2017 at 10:32 PM

Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered (5504 Views)

Place Where Girls Dance Unclad In Kaduna For Money Uncovered / My Friend Sleeps And Walks Around Unclad In My House. / Bar Where Teenage Girls Dance Unclad Uncovered In Asaba (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by ijustdey: 8:26pm
By Msue Aza

Some girls suspected to be students have found a juicy business in a newly opened hotel name (withheld) in Sabon Tasha, a suburb in Kaduna city where they dance Unclad for money to entertain people.

LEADERSHIP investigations revealed that, the girls in their early twenties have been hired by a new big hotel located along Post Office Road,Sabon Tasha to dance without cloth covering their body for 20,000 naira per one night performance.

Our correspondent who visited the newly opened hotel on a facts finding mission observed that, boys less than twenty years of age are not allowed to enter the Unclad room, while an adult pays N2,000 as entrance fee.

It noticed that,the hotel has become hot spot and side of attraction where married and single men trooped in the night to catch fun and reduce stress after hectic day work.
It further observed that,a bottle of beer in other ordinary sitting rooms attracts normal price,although beers in the Unclad dancing room are expensive as some brands go for N1,000 per bottle,while others cost N500.

One of the regular customers who gave his name as Step John, said he patronised the hotel to reduce stress and forget about the recession: “This hotel is like a therapy. I don’t miss the hotel especially Friday and Saturday club. Even if I am sick this place we cure me. Those Unclad dancers,i don’t know where they are from but I heard that some are from Ghana and others are from different parts of Nigeria. From the looks of things some are students of higher institutions”.

Aloe James, one of the Security guards of the hotel, said the management paid heavily to nake ladies, “Our management paid them very well. It seems some of the dancers are students. They are not from Kaduna State but they do come every Fridays till
Sunday before going back.

On Friday,if you come after 9pm you can’t get seat inside the room except outside. People complained about recession but my brother no recession here in the night.

People spend money here like sand. If there are enough customers who come and watch the Unclad dance, they pay each 20,000 and above,” he said.

However, the management of the hotel declined comment after several attempts.


http://leadership.ng/news/573867/place-where-girls-dance-Unclad-in-kaduna-for-money-uncovered



Pictures are for illustration

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Rednaxelot: 8:34pm
On Friday,if you come after 9pm you can’t get seat inside the room except outside. People complained about recession but my brother no recession here in the night.
People spend money here like sand. If there are enough customers who come and watch the Unclad dance, they pay each 20,000 and above,” he said.

1 Like

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by ekrizz(m): 8:35pm
ok
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by newyorks(m): 8:45pm
most men visiting there live with hole what are they finding again.soldom and gomoreh are leaners to this new age.
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by littlewonders: 8:59pm
World of immorality.
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by grayht(m): 9:03pm
Useless government.


And yet prices of condom remains the same!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by EKITI001: 10:20pm
end tym
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:21pm
Ok... If I start to talk eeh, dem go won dey reason how I dey spend my money on a weekend forget say as I don get money eeh...but on a serious note, lap n nude dancing had been existing before now so why make news about it now, ask our politicians they are very used to dis kinda VIP treatment
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by veacea: 10:21pm

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by kidman96(m): 10:21pm
in the middle of islam.
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by SINZ(m): 10:22pm
Oboy see black nyash undecided

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Nofuckgiven: 10:22pm
Na Northerners do pass na. Upon say they marry 20 wives each still na olosho they go find!! undecided

1 Like

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by gift01: 10:22pm
I thought Fulani herdsmen were terrorizing Kaduna

1 Like

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Flexherbal(m): 10:22pm
See matters
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Chuukwudi(m): 10:22pm
Wow
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Durosure(m): 10:22pm
wow
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Ogashub(m): 10:22pm
No 1 is unclad in this pictures
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Yinkey6(m): 10:23pm
SMH.

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by jojothaiv(m): 10:23pm
Duly Noted!
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by potbelly(m): 10:23pm
If I am not mistaken., that is what is called a strip club...
And as long as the ladies are not under aged or forced to strip I see no cause for concern Here...

P. S op, why are you using club joker pictures located in Benin as reference for your post? undecided

2 Likes

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by cejaypriesty(m): 10:23pm
newyorks:
most men visiting there live with hole what are they finding again.soldom and gomoreh are leaners to this new age.
I dey tell u
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Hades2016(m): 10:23pm
Packing my bags am going to Kaduna right now grin....
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by agboskipool(m): 10:23pm
nonsense
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by PearlStreet(m): 10:23pm
kidman96:
in the middle of islam.
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by Kolababe: 10:24pm
hmm
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by kinginvagina: 10:24pm
thanks for the advert I am going there

1 Like

Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by ikbnice(m): 10:24pm
This is not even a strip show. The girls mak money more than most salary earners. Working just 5 times a week brings in about # 400k into their pockets per month.
Please, is there still vacancy?
Re: Kaduna Hotel Where Girls Dance Unclad For Money Uncovered by queencalipso(f): 10:24pm
Lolxx grin grin the photos above aren't unclad na

(0) (1) (Reply)

Mayb Thats Why We Cant Agree / Relationship Advice For Women From Loverboo / Please I Need Nairalander Help

Viewing this topic: bamtos14(m), AntiWailer, lagostokd, gcole(m), luvtoteach(f), OGAJosy, able20(m), anotherpac(m), tony1918(m), uzobaby(f), egutexas(m), andyanders, salveoP(m), jsben(m), coolshegs10(m), tony9k, janefrancisca(f), exco90(m), Jayuba(m), mercenary, skilfulsagei, moneybag100, osibenaezekiel, Evaberry(f), KosiEric(m), jemigold, teabully(m), 2undey01(m), NewsPoacher, Tjessa(m), Fiscabally(m), yinkus204(m), Nizox(m), Bettymama, tommy589(m), beetech1, felai, anicho, angel106, GKACME1, haryorbarmie83(m), difance(m), stancod(m), Lange, karkinase(m), Ironi, Osu175(m), temmydayuu, thonyrule(m), lambinkin, Fumiex(f), sirfemoz(m), ralphsoo(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), Mzfamous(f), LeFreakSoChic(f), SoftP, iykebest1(m), tonynyong(m), coded06(m), GTkester, oluspicy(m), esan1(m), Olayiwolaola(m), viktorlee(m), EKEKPROHJACKSO(m), lalasticlala(m), donnumber1(m), theimmie(m), tbliss22(m), OrientalDuke, ovaRAYted(m), ollah1, OjujuCalabar(m), goodnesshomes(m), slurryeye, sammade, bolar12(m), Daniyomex(m), Trut(m), mekd, Uniquekriss(m), okon37, CharlieMaria(m), Sheguama, HerbertObi(m), hennytan09, princejayboss, ninodark, elijah81288(m), Bekeey, noziz(m), dyze, DemisigOfficial(m), dayleke(m), abbeyty(m), ultimate2017, mokshaq7, ifedhayor90(m), 50pseamer(m), breko, Anoymous(m), josh77(m), gozie85(m), AFULA, dimanche4real(m), TPound(m), val4sure(m), Lanre4uonly(m), NAVYdogg, kerrysmart, kenyguy(m), itzneek(m), fusyman(m), AutoReportNG2, innocent99, Talk2Bella(f), jah2hot(m), shawolin2020(m), jonaboy, Austin4lif, THEconqueror, cytell56, petux(m), Davedoz(m), feyiwonda(f), basking4me, Celebrity05(m), Uruanguy(m), Zzyco, Dondippino, doctore89, lovedad222, Nickymezor(f), clasie, puskin, icemania, joefredd006(m), maroke1, Respect55(m), Tritri, EDUECO(m), gwanki(m), CcynweIzubros(f), ThisIsNaijaBlog, Ladiva49(f), dsmartrich1, Theyrem, Alonga, chaidavese, jericco1(m), Syphax(m), Askubur, francislin(m), mendel04(m), Boo3nity(m), rhedsoul(m), Tuatara(m), olajideolajire(m), julgs(m), aldotun(m), bsalva, fostermd(m), mkoabiola, kceewhyte(m), ibnidris(m), djshishy, trigar12(m), kenny1313(m), Scream(m), assemble, Blitz4real(m), favouredi, mailingdgreat, frankyfipps(m), Fmdipo(m), Niwdog(m), Akin619(m), michael142(m), Babarex(m), omenkaLives, CaesarDon(m), fckmn24seg(m), thobby4(m), rill, chrisskynet(m), Viccctor(m), lucksdot, tyspicy007, madridguy(m), 01mcfadden(m), zizi16, IbnSultaan(m), fatherb13(m), MAXIMAL123(m), profemz(m), siraj1402(m), Scholarnwadimma(f), Idris222, toniok, Kaycee248(m), Aburumah75, Amebo1(m), Dfavouredone, ganja06(m), omans14(m), onlysose(m), mcquin(m), UNIQUEISRAEL, Realedu, datswasup(f), NemzySeries(m), brightlomo(m), nairaminds(m), Teenaira, Rawcalculus, kollins3, mmsen, latup4real(m), Ukaivbemiles, Timoodi, Warrior07, Redbird(f), Nzeokafor(m), flexysam(m), EdDave(m), ashjay001(m), funnymarvel, enkay27(f), BilltheDON(m), HardTruths(m), snowblaq(f), AlexCk, Finest641(f), MrHenshaw, shizle26(m), amadex(m), oyegbemile(m), MosesNG(m), Fabulocity(f), juju2008(f), jemmanuella97(f), hundeyin2015, Odingo1, danjaba(m), gmart(m), juliusnobisugo(m), Drienzia, joshuaarmani2, Biggybogo1(m), momoloso, Guffaz, dedonfranco(m), billy187(m), BYEI(m), Drinokrane, bioman, 3kay945(m), DSSHQ, Teeeecash, nairascores, mosesmike, ABRlink(m), Adelaide2, Chidonc, mrjerrfrac(m), guy2two, iyayip, abayomi752(m), scarchiji(m), ELVG, waxcool, Lordemperoris100(m), ugochukwufrenzy(m), Racing(m), gurunlocker, ugonology(m), Damilare5882(m), alpha2zulu, dogice(m), EKITI001, keyanZuzer, eddiebruk(m), Baroba(m), pallybrown(m), Orestino(m), redfly(m), truesignal(m), packerdency(m), Emmmy360, nNEOo(m), unclesopu(m), frankduffngn, truvine(m), Papertrail11(m), banjeezay(m), onlysuccess, olawale2324(m), Twallace, DOnlooker(m), mymoon123, serenegroup(m), Skimpledawg(m), dyydxx, dantyboy, Novelle, ennyhola, emmatony, bobowaja(m), enoch701(m), ifedayo2015, femility(m), kuuljay(m), rastery, dawood4good, exlinkleads(f), Sirmuel1(m), CaroLyner(f), owi432, elvis07, ticker(m), jiddodo, Milldon(m), google1(m), obianoooo, abysirius(m), jesusforlife, tikosdear(f), bombfirst, wilbase, Janeify(f), Otunba250, Marvellouzkk(f), Btruth, QUICKMOVE, Godhead4(m), eaglebeing(m), Cutie09, asiwajusirkay(m), Slimchase(m), Neerah18, emy77, zicobaba(m), Mayydayy(m), alpacino2014(m), Akinkanju67(m), ikp120(m), Chidav123(m), funstufz, XwhY(m), mistletoe619(m), watchworldpro, wandeay, muyiserra1(m), fadasam, Forta(m), Alexanda07(m), TheSage1, yungmill(m), Nnamdd1(m), buchiluchi(f), pharmo25(m), Janet101(f), chris31(m), lanrewaju902(m), KazukiIto(m), alwazjay(m), justifiedcoyy(m), Alertpro, Kizyte(m), tenderheart1241(m), angelusbrut and 510 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.