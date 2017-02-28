Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! (6257 Views)

Soon enough, 15kg of Sweedy was on my thighs and 50kg was on her boyfriend's own. The babe had balanced like a boss and was sipping coke from a straw with sunglasses wedged in her hair. She even had the guts to be chewing gum too. Only God knows where they were coming from.





I was very uncomfortable in the position they put me since it was a tight bus but I could not alight because buses heading to my direction were few. I was just hissing and hissing miserably because I didn't want to cause a scene. .

The boy now asked her, "Sweedy are you okay?" She replied , "I can manage," They didn't even ask me how I am coping with 15kg of Sweedy. When the last passenger got in, a visibly angry man, he told the relationship people to adjust so he could sit comfortably. He said he couldn't understand why they were inconveniencing him who paid the complete fare. Boyfriend was like, "Chairman where I wan see space?" Then he turned to NSG the mumu and said, "Can you shift?"



That was enough to send me through the roof. "Shift to where?" I asked. "Am I not carrying Sweedy too? Have I not tried for you people?" Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.





mtcheeew, next thread plz...

Hahahahahahahahahaha .



Sorry NSG the two lovers are probably just teenagers who went to catch fun,it's not their fault. I can picture myself saying something like this.

Give him back his 15kg sweedy I love this girl!

Some people have good fictional story telling skill. Lmao.





Hahahahahahahahahaha .



I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.

I love this girl!



Give him back his 15kg sweedy

Lmao



Some girls are just plain dumb

I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.







That one is strong o Hian





Private car is the solution. lol NSG I actually don't mind the lapping but could they @least not make d damn tight seats any more inconvenient for others?













Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.

Lmao,sorry for the inconveniences.





lol

If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house



Is that hard to understand?





Abeg babes make una use una head.



Let me help some ladies with fish brain:Is that hard to understand?Abeg babes make una use una head.It pays to be an independent babe!

I won't have complained if I was the one sharing 15kg out of sweedy's lap, cos their's true love and comfort in sharing.





After all it's not a strong male laps

Shameless broke ass ladies everywhere

The most important thing is that they are happy. .. kudos to the girl for sticking with the guy even though nigga is broke.

You just jealous cos you single

Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house



Is that hard to understand?



That's how guys go dey hold innocent girls to ransom with ordinary transport fare. He go ask you to go on your knees beside the bed or bend ya ass on the bed. Then he will start plugging his dick into your asshole to give you doggy . Meanwhile you yourself no like doggy because you know say your asshole go soon wide sotey you go start to dey use pampas . But because you know say he go vex and deny you transport fare back home if you say no, na so nigga go dey fvck you like ashawo because of transport fare.

. Abi you wan trek from Banana Island to Ajegunle? . Thunder fire poverty! LMAO



Abeg babes make una use una head.



It pays to be an independent babe!

What are you saying nah?

NSG! 15kg on you and 50kg on the bf... Lol





I agree with you. . Lmfao NSGI agree with you.. Lmfao

Lol

I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.





Now that just all shades of wrong. Lol

Walai, that's not love. Them no get shame. Imagine lapping your partner in a public transport and sipping coke comfortably in that position, Chai that's national disgrace.



NGS you try, there are some things that some people cannot take.

Baby read the first paragraph again

I won't have complained if I was the one sharing 15kg out of sweedy's lap, cos their's true love and comfort in sharing.





After all it's not a strong male laps

hmm whats strong about it now. i hope you accept tomorrow when a guy calls you folks soft and all. No human being's lap is strong sister.

I admire their love sha. Maybe its because that's something I won't be caught doing. If were too broke to pay tp, let's stay in.

NSG, you're just too funny

2 Likes

Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house

Is that hard to understand?

That's how guys go dey hold innocent girls to ransom with ordinary transport fare. He go ask you to go on your knees beside the bed or bend ya ass on the bed. Then he will start plugging his dick into your asshole to give you doggy . Meanwhile you yourself no like doggy because you know say your asshole go soon wide sotey you go start to dey use pampas ; because you know say he go vex and deny you transport fare back home if you say no, na so nigga go dey fvck you like ashawo because of transport fare.

you wan trek from Banana Island to Ajegunle? . Thunder fire poverty!



Abeg babes make una use una head.

! your point is a gal should always have cash in hand incase anything goes down

your point is a gal should always have cash in hand incase anything goes down

Something like that.



Something like that.No dey depend on a guy you dey date for money