|Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 7:52am On Feb 25
So I got into the second row of a danfo at the bus stop and while the bus was waiting for two more passengers, a boy and a girl came in and sat beside me. Next thing, the boy asked the driver the cost of the fare, driver said N200. The boy turned to the girl who weighed not less than 65kg and said, "Sweedy, its not N150. Let me lap you."
Soon enough, 15kg of Sweedy was on my thighs and 50kg was on her boyfriend's own. The babe had balanced like a boss and was sipping coke from a straw with sunglasses wedged in her hair. She even had the guts to be chewing gum too. Only God knows where they were coming from.
I was very uncomfortable in the position they put me since it was a tight bus but I could not alight because buses heading to my direction were few. I was just hissing and hissing miserably because I didn't want to cause a scene. .
The boy now asked her, "Sweedy are you okay?" She replied , "I can manage," They didn't even ask me how I am coping with 15kg of Sweedy. When the last passenger got in, a visibly angry man, he told the relationship people to adjust so he could sit comfortably. He said he couldn't understand why they were inconveniencing him who paid the complete fare. Boyfriend was like, "Chairman where I wan see space?" Then he turned to NSG the mumu and said, "Can you shift?"
That was enough to send me through the roof. "Shift to where?" I asked. "Am I not carrying Sweedy too? Have I not tried for you people?" Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Draei: 7:55am On Feb 25
mtcheeew, next thread plz...
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Berbierklaus(f): 8:03am On Feb 25
That was enough to send me through the roof. "Shift to where?" I asked. "Am I not carrying Sweedy too? Have I not tried for you people?" Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.I can picture myself saying something like this.
Hahahahahahahahahaha .
Sorry NSG the two lovers are probably just teenagers who went to catch fun,it's not their fault.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Piiko(m): 8:07am On Feb 25
Let me book space
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by LaylaAli(f): 8:07am On Feb 25
I love this girl!
Give him back his 15kg sweedy
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by dollyjoy(f): 8:09am On Feb 25
Some people have good fictional story telling skill. Lmao.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 8:11am On Feb 25
I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.
Berbierklaus:
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 8:11am On Feb 25
LaylaAli:
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by enniewest(f): 8:12am On Feb 25
Lmao
Some girls are just plain dumb
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Jacksparr0w127: 8:21am On Feb 25
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Berbierklaus(f): 8:26am On Feb 25
Naijasinglegirl:Hian
That one is strong o
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by pressplay411(m): 8:26am On Feb 25
lol NSG I actually don't mind the lapping but could they @least not make d damn tight seats any more inconvenient for others?
Private car is the solution.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by CaroLyner(f): 8:26am On Feb 25
Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tiny23(f): 8:35am On Feb 25
Lmao,sorry for the inconveniences.
lol
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 8:37am On Feb 25
Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house
Is that hard to understand?
Abeg babes make una use una head.
It pays to be an independent babe!
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by jonaifame22(f): 8:38am On Feb 25
I won't have complained if I was the one sharing 15kg out of sweedy's lap, cos their's true love and comfort in sharing.
After all it's not a strong male laps
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Mr2kay2: 8:39am On Feb 25
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:42am On Feb 25
Shameless broke ass ladies everywhere
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by RasTafariI: 9:41am On Feb 25
The most important thing is that they are happy. .. kudos to the girl for sticking with the guy even though nigga is broke.
You just jealous cos you single
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Laveda(f): 9:47am On Feb 25
ikp120:
What are you saying nah?
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tuham(m): 9:47am On Feb 25
NSG! 15kg on you and 50kg on the bf... Lol
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Laveda(f): 9:49am On Feb 25
NSG
I agree with you. . Lmfao
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Mznaett(f): 9:52am On Feb 25
Lol
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:59am On Feb 25
Naijasinglegirl:
Now that just all shades of wrong. Lol
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Dextology: 10:01am On Feb 25
Walai, that's not love. Them no get shame. Imagine lapping your partner in a public transport and sipping coke comfortably in that position, Chai that's national disgrace.
NGS you try, there are some things that some people cannot take.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 10:20am On Feb 25
Laveda:Baby read the first paragraph again
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by gohzieh(m): 10:32am On Feb 25
jonaifame22:
hmm whats strong about it now. i hope you accept tomorrow when a guy calls you folks soft and all. No human being's lap is strong sister.
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by BreezyRita(f): 10:37am On Feb 25
I admire their love sha. Maybe its because that's something I won't be caught doing. If were too broke to pay tp, let's stay in.
NSG, you're just too funny
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by LegalBaby(f): 10:53am On Feb 25
ikp120:your point is a gal should always have cash in hand incase anything goes down
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 11:13am On Feb 25
LegalBaby:
Something like that.
No dey depend on a guy you dey date for money
|Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by aumeehn: 1:16pm On Feb 26
NSG abeg how you take know her weight your lap na scale
