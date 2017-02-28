₦airaland Forum

Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 7:52am On Feb 25
So I got into the second row of a danfo at the bus stop and while the bus was waiting for two more passengers, a boy and a girl came in and sat beside me. Next thing, the boy asked the driver the cost of the fare, driver said N200. The boy turned to the girl who weighed not less than 65kg and said, "Sweedy, its not N150. Let me lap you."
Soon enough, 15kg of Sweedy was on my thighs and 50kg was on her boyfriend's own. The babe had balanced like a boss and was sipping coke from a straw with sunglasses wedged in her hair. She even had the guts to be chewing gum too. Only God knows where they were coming from.


I was very uncomfortable in the position they put me since it was a tight bus but I could not alight because buses heading to my direction were few. I was just hissing and hissing miserably because I didn't want to cause a scene. .
The boy now asked her, "Sweedy are you okay?" She replied , "I can manage," They didn't even ask me how I am coping with 15kg of Sweedy. When the last passenger got in, a visibly angry man, he told the relationship people to adjust so he could sit comfortably. He said he couldn't understand why they were inconveniencing him who paid the complete fare. Boyfriend was like, "Chairman where I wan see space?" Then he turned to NSG the mumu and said, "Can you shift?"

That was enough to send me through the roof. "Shift to where?" I asked. "Am I not carrying Sweedy too? Have I not tried for you people?" Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.


http://www.naijasinglegirl.com/at-least-date-a-man-that-can-afford-your-tp/

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Draei: 7:55am On Feb 25
mtcheeew, next thread plz...

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Berbierklaus(f): 8:03am On Feb 25
That was enough to send me through the roof. "Shift to where?" I asked. "Am I not carrying Sweedy too? Have I not tried for you people?" Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.
I can picture myself saying something like this.
Hahahahahahahahahaha gringringringrin.

Sorry NSG the two lovers are probably just teenagers who went to catch fun,it's not their fault.

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Piiko(m): 8:07am On Feb 25
Let me book space
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by LaylaAli(f): 8:07am On Feb 25
I love this girl! cheesy grin grin

Give him back his 15kg sweedy cheesy grin grin grin

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by dollyjoy(f): 8:09am On Feb 25
Some people have good fictional story telling skill. Lmao. grin

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 8:11am On Feb 25
I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.

Berbierklaus:

I can picture myself saying something like this.
Hahahahahahahahahaha gringringringrin.

Sorry NSG the two lovers are probably just teenagers who went to catch fun,it's not their fault.

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Naijasinglegirl: 8:11am On Feb 25
grin
LaylaAli:
I love this girl! cheesy grin grin

Give him back his 15kg sweedy cheesy grin grin grin
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by enniewest(f): 8:12am On Feb 25
Lmao

Some girls are just plain dumb
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Jacksparr0w127: 8:21am On Feb 25
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Berbierklaus(f): 8:26am On Feb 25
Naijasinglegirl:
I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.

Hian shocked

That one is strong o angryangry
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by pressplay411(m): 8:26am On Feb 25
lol NSG I actually don't mind the lapping but could they @least not make d damn tight seats any more inconvenient for others?

Private car is the solution.grin

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by CaroLyner(f): 8:26am On Feb 25
Then an agbero who was observing came by and asked them why they could not sell their coke and use the money for their transportation.

grin

grin

grin

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tiny23(f): 8:35am On Feb 25
Lmao,sorry for the inconveniences.


lol
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 8:37am On Feb 25
Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house angry angry

Is that hard to understand? undecided


Abeg babes make una use una head.

It pays to be an independent babe! cool cool cool cool

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by jonaifame22(f): 8:38am On Feb 25
I won't have complained if I was the one sharing 15kg out of sweedy's lap, cos their's true love and comfort in sharing.


After all it's not a strong male laps

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Mr2kay2: 8:39am On Feb 25
cry
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:42am On Feb 25
Shameless broke ass ladies everywhere

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by RasTafariI: 9:41am On Feb 25
The most important thing is that they are happy. .. kudos to the girl for sticking with the guy even though nigga is broke.
You just jealous cos you single tongue

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Laveda(f): 9:47am On Feb 25
ikp120:
Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house angry angry

Is that hard to understand? undecided

That's how guys go dey hold innocent girls to ransom with ordinary transport fare. He go ask you to go on your knees beside the bed or bend ya ass on the bed. Then he will start plugging his dick into your asshole to give you doggy shocked shocked shocked. Meanwhile you yourself no like doggy because you know say your asshole go soon wide sotey you go start to dey use pampas gringrin grin grin grin. But because you know say he go vex and deny you transport fare back home if you say no, na so nigga go dey fvck you like ashawo because of transport fare.
shocked shocked shocked shocked shocked. Abi you wan trek from Banana Island to Ajegunle? gringrin grin grin grin grin. Thunder fire poverty! gringrin LMAO grin grin grin

Abeg babes make una use una head.

It pays to be an independent babe! cool cool cool cool

undecided What are you saying nah?

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Tuham(m): 9:47am On Feb 25
NSG! 15kg on you and 50kg on the bf... Lol

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Laveda(f): 9:49am On Feb 25
NSG

I agree with you. gringrin. Lmfao
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Mznaett(f): 9:52am On Feb 25
Lolgrin
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by JeffreyJamez(m): 9:59am On Feb 25
Naijasinglegirl:
I doubt that. The guy looked 26/27.


Now that just all shades of wrong. Lol

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by Dextology: 10:01am On Feb 25
Walai, that's not love. Them no get shame. Imagine lapping your partner in a public transport and sipping coke comfortably in that position, Chai that's national disgrace.

NGS you try, there are some things that some people cannot take.

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 10:20am On Feb 25
Laveda:

undecided What are you saying nah?
Baby read the first paragraph again wink wink
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by gohzieh(m): 10:32am On Feb 25
jonaifame22:
I won't have complained if I was the one sharing 15kg out of sweedy's lap, cos their's true love and comfort in sharing.


After all it's not a strong male laps

hmm whats strong about it now. i hope you accept tomorrow when a guy calls you folks soft and all. No human being's lap is strong sister.

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by BreezyRita(f): 10:37am On Feb 25
I admire their love sha. Maybe its because that's something I won't be caught doing. If were too broke to pay tp, let's stay in.
NSG, you're just too funny

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by LegalBaby(f): 10:53am On Feb 25
ikp120:
Let me help some ladies with fish brain: If you know say you no go fit afford your own transport fare, to and fro, abeg borrow brain and sidon for your goddamn house angry
Is that hard to understand?
That's how guys go dey hold innocent girls to ransom with ordinary transport fare. He go ask you to go on your knees beside the bed or bend ya ass on the bed. Then he will start plugging his dick into your asshole to give you doggy shocked shocked. Meanwhile you yourself no like doggy because you know say your asshole go soon wide sotey you go start to dey use pampas grin; because you know say he go vex and deny you transport fare back home if you say no, na so nigga go dey fvck you like ashawo because of transport fare.
shocked you wan trek from Banana Island to Ajegunle? grin grin. Thunder fire poverty! grin

Abeg babes make una use una head.
! cool cool cool cool
your point is a gal should always have cash in hand incase anything goes down
Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by ikp120(m): 11:13am On Feb 25
LegalBaby:
your point is a gal should always have cash in hand incase anything goes down

Something like that.

No dey depend on a guy you dey date for money cool cool cool

Re: Ladies, Please Date A Man Who Can Afford Your Transport At Least! by aumeehn: 1:16pm On Feb 26
NSG abeg how you take know her weight your lap na scale

