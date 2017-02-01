₦airaland Forum

Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by broseme: 10:50am
In a bid to take commence her duty with United Nations, UN, Hon. Minister Amina Mohammed has formally handed over to Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril.

I must say her short stay as minister in Nigeria was commendable.She was just superb.

cc; Lalasticlala,mynd44

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-amina-mohammed-hands-over.html?m=1

Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by yeyeboi(m): 10:59am
FTC grin

If you like handover if you like leg over the only thing I like about this woman na her physical appearance kiss cheesy wink smiley grin
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by aminho(m): 11:04am
Alhamdulilahi sai godiya
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by massinola(m): 11:05am
weldone ma
Meanwhile

Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by nerodenero: 11:05am
Beauty with brain.

Continue to excel, amen.
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by dbiljmer: 11:05am
Barakallahu feeh in all ur endeavors ma.. Thanks for ur selfless service to our Fatherland...
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by guydangerous(m): 11:05am
I want to hand over my portfolio to the next person as I take over my vice president of Nigeria position on Monday.
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by kings09(m): 11:05am
I v observed dat good ppl that would hv given us good governance don't last in nigerian govt. Either they die or they r taken away by another appointment.

This jibril guy no go perform anythn. The looks like the typical aboki
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Thisis2raw(m): 11:05am
OK on to the next one
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by harshemeyou: 11:06am
good for her
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by twilliamx: 11:06am
k
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by sallylet(m): 11:06am
Good for them

Success in her future task.

May God create jobs for us at home

Amen.
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Nightingale98: 11:06am
sad
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by harshemeyou: 11:06am
harshemeyou:
[size=30pt]good for her[/size]
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Princejebs(m): 11:07am
Buhari right now undecided undecided undecided
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by obembet(m): 11:07am
So
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by phoexix: 11:08am
One of the best ministers in this administration
Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by ufuosman: 11:08am
All the best to her

