In a bid to take commence her duty with United Nations, UN, Hon. Minister Amina Mohammed has formally handed over to Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibril.
I must say her short stay as minister in Nigeria was commendable.She was just superb.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/photos-amina-mohammed-hands-over.html?m=1
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by yeyeboi(m): 10:59am
FTC
If you like handover if you like leg over the only thing I like about this woman na her physical appearance
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by aminho(m): 11:04am
Alhamdulilahi sai godiya
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by massinola(m): 11:05am
weldone ma
Meanwhile
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by nerodenero: 11:05am
Beauty with brain.
Continue to excel, amen.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by dbiljmer: 11:05am
Barakallahu feeh in all ur endeavors ma.. Thanks for ur selfless service to our Fatherland...
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by guydangerous(m): 11:05am
I want to hand over my portfolio to the next person as I take over my vice president of Nigeria position on Monday.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by kings09(m): 11:05am
I v observed dat good ppl that would hv given us good governance don't last in nigerian govt. Either they die or they r taken away by another appointment.
This jibril guy no go perform anythn. The looks like the typical aboki
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Thisis2raw(m): 11:05am
OK on to the next one
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by harshemeyou: 11:06am
good for her
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by twilliamx: 11:06am
k
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by sallylet(m): 11:06am
Good for them
Success in her future task.
May God create jobs for us at home
Amen.
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Nightingale98: 11:06am
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by harshemeyou: 11:06am
harshemeyou:
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by Princejebs(m): 11:07am
Buhari right now
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by obembet(m): 11:07am
So
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by phoexix: 11:08am
One of the best ministers in this administration
|Re: Amina Mohammed Hands Over Portfolio To Minister Of State As She Begins UN Duty(p by ufuosman: 11:08am
All the best to her
