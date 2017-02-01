₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by MxtaMichealz(m): 11:50am
YBNL henchman, Olamide Adedeji, aka Badoo, has issued a warning to artistes who intend to mock him with their songs. He threatened that if such happens, his goons and minions on the streets would deliver jungle justice on the artiste on his behalf.
www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/mock-face-wrath-streets-olamide-threatens-artistes/
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Etzakoos(m): 11:54am
Badoo Sneh....Ur Goons Are Ready For That...Pepper Dem Gang
8 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by ozoebuka1(m): 1:25pm
what prompted all that
11 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by petrov10: 2:37pm
musically he is finished
same with psquare
if he likes let him call Africa
his dead career ain't coming back
48 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by unclezuma: 3:43pm
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by pocohantas(f): 3:44pm
Which street?
Kolawole street or Asiwaju street?
Is his house on that street?
I hope the street turns up this time, they didn't try in Next Rated for Lil kesh at all.
18 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by HarveySpecter1: 3:44pm
Noisy guy.
What street? The people wey never chop? You dey feed them? Well, Nigerians are gullible,they can afford to loose their lives for celebritieswho don't even know them.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Richie0974: 3:44pm
“I just want to make music, I want to make good music
Which of the songs he has made lately is good? He should just go sit down.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by kingmekus(m): 3:45pm
We need to investigate that red cup he carries about every where he goes, maybe dem don mix aboki piss inside am ,cos its obvious this guys brain is also receiving treatment in London just like a certain president.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by GreenMavro: 3:45pm
Streets b like...egbon Olamide, who u epp?
Don't ask me who is the bread winner of my family.. None of my family members has ever joined a bread competition.
12 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by 0b10010011: 3:45pm
Ran out of noise to produce and now craving for attention.
Who re those mocking him in the first place?
Attention seeker!
Street that comprises of 80% thugs, 10% touts and 10% criminals who all happen to be stack illiterates
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by hakeem4(m): 3:45pm
Who is he ?
3 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by dmostcheerful(f): 3:45pm
Biko which street?
This one that his career is already half way.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Fixed010: 3:45pm
OLAMIDE THUG
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by yeyeboi(m): 3:45pm
Ok
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by seunfape(m): 3:45pm
See this guy with long neck then ooo
1 Like
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by olashas(f): 3:46pm
Oga, nobody will kill for you o!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by brightballer(m): 3:46pm
.I laugh at these one calling Olamide Baddo a finished artiste.
Olamide will continue to be the grandmaster of street rap. He doesn't need to sing RandB or Gospel before you appreciate him.
He has paid his dues and has brought many to limelight.
If anyone disses him, just Pepenazi and LilKesh are enough to kill them with diss tracks.
14 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by smartmey61(m): 3:46pm
recession street abi?
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by thestevens: 3:46pm
Why is he scared of being mocked?,,all artist get mocked
2 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by juniior(m): 3:46pm
Bullsh**t
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by sisisioge: 3:46pm
Baaaaddooo...virginatu kan fun awon goons me
2 Likes
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by ALAYORMII: 3:46pm
This street thing is really getting into this guy's head ooo
1 Like
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Eleniyan15(m): 3:47pm
naxo hit back 2 back...kiloshele gan gan badoooo This guy aff ...di awo ile aye. #pepperEm
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by smithsydny(m): 3:47pm
That's how we roll
1 Like
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Akosh01: 3:47pm
baddo sneh...
1 Like
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by gsainttrinity(m): 3:47pm
Always claiming street, when your mates are winning Grammy and all international awards... Rubbish!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by freshmimi: 3:47pm
.streetsss? .....OH BABY! I'm not fooled
Fight for yasef
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by GreenMavro: 3:47pm
b
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by potbelly(m): 3:47pm
Ogbeni gbenesoun
Who you be...
Who you epp...
|Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Vicolan: 3:48pm
Kemi Olunloye go attack him now ooo watch n see
1 Like 1 Share
