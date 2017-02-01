₦airaland Forum

Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by MxtaMichealz(m): 11:50am
YBNL henchman, Olamide Adedeji, aka Badoo, has issued a warning to artistes who intend to mock him with their songs. He threatened that if such happens, his goons and minions on the streets would deliver jungle justice on the artiste on his behalf.

The self styled king of the streets who once threatened to deal with Mavin CEO if he ventured coming to the mainland after throwing jabs at him at the 2015 edition of the prestigious Headies awards, says if anyone chooses to mock him in a song, he wouldn’thave to reply but such persons should be ready to face the wrath of the streets.

He claims to be too busy to get involved in confrontational music with his fellow entertainers, saying all he wants to achieve is to churn out good music for his fans and lovers of good music.

“I just want to make music, I want to make good music; I want to motivate people, I want to support people, I want to see people achieve their dreams and their goals, that’s what I’m all about not all about trying to make another man look like he is not trying or he is not good.

Nobody is the best, Oluwa ni best, Oluwa ni champion, everybody is just trying, you know what I mean? If anyone disses me its fine, the street is going to get them, the street is going to get them for real. I don’t even need to call anybody for them, those wey go do diss track for them go diss them back, them go reply them, me I no go reply anybody because people know I don’t have time for that.

At the end of the day, my own prayer na just to make everybody dey successful and make everybody flourish, maybe if Jayz diss me now I go reply”, he mused.

www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/mock-face-wrath-streets-olamide-threatens-artistes/

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Etzakoos(m): 11:54am
Badoo Sneh....Ur Goons Are Ready For That...Pepper Dem Gang

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by ozoebuka1(m): 1:25pm
what prompted all that

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by petrov10: 2:37pm
musically he is finished

same with psquare



if he likes let him call Africa
his dead career ain't coming back

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by unclezuma: 3:43pm
grin grin grin grin

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by pocohantas(f): 3:44pm
Which street?
Kolawole street or Asiwaju street?
Is his house on that street?

I hope the street turns up this time, they didn't try in Next Rated for Lil kesh at all.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by HarveySpecter1: 3:44pm
Noisy guy.

What street? The people wey never chop? You dey feed them? Well, Nigerians are gullible,they can afford to loose their lives for celebritieswho don't even know them.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Richie0974: 3:44pm
“I just want to make music, I want to make good music

Which of the songs he has made lately is good? He should just go sit down.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by kingmekus(m): 3:45pm
We need to investigate that red cup he carries about every where he goes, maybe dem don mix aboki piss inside am ,cos its obvious this guys brain is also receiving treatment in London just like a certain president.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by GreenMavro: 3:45pm
Streets b like...egbon Olamide, who u epp?




Don't ask me who is the bread winner of my family.. None of my family members has ever joined a bread competition.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by 0b10010011: 3:45pm
Ran out of noise to produce and now craving for attention.


Who re those mocking him in the first place?

Attention seeker!


Street that comprises of 80% thugs, 10% touts and 10% criminals who all happen to be stack illiterates

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by hakeem4(m): 3:45pm
Who is he ?

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by dmostcheerful(f): 3:45pm
Biko which street?
This one that his career is already half way.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Fixed010: 3:45pm
OLAMIDE THUG

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by yeyeboi(m): 3:45pm
Ok
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by seunfape(m): 3:45pm
See this guy with long neck then ooo

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by olashas(f): 3:46pm
Oga, nobody will kill for you o! grin

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by brightballer(m): 3:46pm
.I laugh at these one calling Olamide Baddo a finished artiste.

Olamide will continue to be the grandmaster of street rap. He doesn't need to sing RandB or Gospel before you appreciate him.
He has paid his dues and has brought many to limelight.

If anyone disses him, just Pepenazi and LilKesh are enough to kill them with diss tracks.

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by smartmey61(m): 3:46pm
recession street abi?
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by thestevens: 3:46pm
Why is he scared of being mocked?,,all artist get mocked

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by juniior(m): 3:46pm
Bullsh**t undecided
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by sisisioge: 3:46pm
Baaaaddooo...virginatu kan fun awon goons me cool

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by ALAYORMII: 3:46pm
This street thing is really getting into this guy's head ooo

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Eleniyan15(m): 3:47pm
naxo hit back 2 back...kiloshele gan gan badoooo This guy aff ...di awo ile aye. #pepperEm
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by smithsydny(m): 3:47pm
That's how we roll

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Akosh01: 3:47pm
baddo sneh...

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by gsainttrinity(m): 3:47pm
Always claiming street, when your mates are winning Grammy and all international awards... Rubbish!!

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by freshmimi: 3:47pm
.streetsss? .....OH BABY! I'm not fooled undecided

Fight for yasef tongue

Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by GreenMavro: 3:47pm
b
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by potbelly(m): 3:47pm
Ogbeni gbenesoun
Who you be...
Who you epp... undecided
Re: Mock Me And Face The Wrath Of The Streets, Olamide Threatens Artistes by Vicolan: 3:48pm
Kemi Olunloye go attack him now ooo watch n see

