YBNL henchman, Olamide Adedeji, aka Badoo, has issued a warning to artistes who intend to mock him with their songs. He threatened that if such happens, his goons and minions on the streets would deliver jungle justice on the artiste on his behalf.



The self styled king of the streets who once threatened to deal with Mavin CEO if he ventured coming to the mainland after throwing jabs at him at the 2015 edition of the prestigious Headies awards, says if anyone chooses to mock him in a song, he wouldn’thave to reply but such persons should be ready to face the wrath of the streets.



He claims to be too busy to get involved in confrontational music with his fellow entertainers, saying all he wants to achieve is to churn out good music for his fans and lovers of good music.



“I just want to make music, I want to make good music; I want to motivate people, I want to support people, I want to see people achieve their dreams and their goals, that’s what I’m all about not all about trying to make another man look like he is not trying or he is not good.



Nobody is the best, Oluwa ni best, Oluwa ni champion, everybody is just trying, you know what I mean? If anyone disses me its fine, the street is going to get them, the street is going to get them for real. I don’t even need to call anybody for them, those wey go do diss track for them go diss them back, them go reply them, me I no go reply anybody because people know I don’t have time for that.



At the end of the day, my own prayer na just to make everybody dey successful and make everybody flourish, maybe if Jayz diss me now I go reply”, he mused.

www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/mock-face-wrath-streets-olamide-threatens-artistes/