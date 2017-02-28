Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 7 Immature Dating Habits Ladies Should Grow Out Of In 2017 (8452 Views)

1. Bringing up past mistakes at every disagreement



It’s so easy to do this because we often forgive without forgetting, but we’ve all had plenty of screw- ups and none of us want to be reminded of them regularly.



2. Realizing you’re not interested in someone and choosing to suddenly start ignoring them instead of being honest and telling them how you feel.

That poo sucks!

You might not want to be mean for declining someone’s interest but what’s worse for them, speculating what to make of your complete silence or respectfully finding out there’s no romantic potential?



3. Massive lies



Well Lying about cheating or something extreme is obviously terrible, but pointless, uncalled for lies are pretty concerning as well. A lot of people tell white lies because they don’t think the truth is worth knowing and would lead to unnecessary concern or conversations, but that’s not for you to decide when involved in a serious, grown relationship.



4. Secretly going through our phones, email and other password-protected stuff. If you actually catch yourself trying to ninja hack your love interest’s phone while in your mid-20s, it’s time to part ways or grow up.



5. Purposely trying to make us jealous



Frequently talking about your ex,, saying stuffs like you’ve got other options, subtly flirting on social media – those are all unacceptable shenanigans that should be reserved for immature daters to torture each other with until they learn their lesson and move on to grown relationships.



6. Threatening to withhold something (e.g. conversation, sex, etc.) to get your way.



7.Letting friends have too much say in who you date.



There’s a fine line between friends looking out for you when you’re in an unhealthy relationship and friends trying to handpick a person they like for you. Value opinions but also be mature enough to make final decisions for yourself.







6. Threatening to withhold something (e.g. conversation, sex, etc.) to get your way.



I can say for others but this will never stop.It's their most crucial weapon in manipulating men. 9 Likes 1 Share

Who are our ladies?



Sorry o, every man for himself 1 Like 1 Share

TheSlyone2:

Who are our ladies?





Sorry o, every man for himself lol ...fixed lol ...fixed

still looking out for something reasonable in the write up 4 Likes 2 Shares

rosalieene:

still looking out for something reasonable in the write up lol

falconey:

6. Threatening to withhold something (e.g. conversation, sex, etc.) to get your way.



I can say for others but this will never stop.It's their most crucial weapon in manipulating men. In manipulating you not men. In manipulatingnot men. 13 Likes

Although we all know there's no perfect woman anywhere but building their life around what is right is d problem with many of them. Some even brag and say their bf begs them even when they're wrong and when I look at the mumu bf I just wonder.



Even God would withdraw from you when you do wrong until you do what's right no matter the familiarity. But since we live in a world where doing right as a woman is taken for foolishness, I'm not surprised. Taking a decision that involves what your husband is responsible for without his consent is already bad but if you talk, they'll say you're not romantic. Believing rumours of your partner without a concrete evidence is the height of immaturity among many others.



Its not all the time one would go down to their level to be their friend, they should learn to come up to men's level sometimes. 7 Likes 1 Share

RadicallyBlunt:



In manipulating you not men.



Men in this context is a collective noun like a class of students,no finger pointed. moreover in a girl's life time there is possibility of her doing my premise. So what exactly is your problem with that post? 3 Likes 2 Shares

falconey:





Men in this context is a collective noun like a class of students,no finger pointed. moreover in a girl's life time there is possibility of her doing my premise. So what exactly is your problem with that post? Did I accuse you of pointing a finger? You said men and I am one so it concerns me. Its best to speak for yourself than generalize.



Not all men have same weaknesses as long as women's manipulation is concerned. Did I accuse you of pointing a finger? You said men and I am one so it concerns me. Its best to speak for yourself than generalize.Not all men have same weaknesses as long as women's manipulation is concerned. 4 Likes

I see..

RadicallyBlunt:



Did I accuse you of pointing a finger? You said men and I am one so it concerns me. Its best to speak for yourself than generalize.



Not all men have same weaknesses as long as women's manipulation is concerned.



cha! in that case some men? case closed!



I would never have thought one could raise an argument on this, I used "men".A rationale would know I meant some in my sentence cus its illogical to think all men are being manipulated. there is no atom of generalisation whatsoever as long as its not "all men" being used. 2 Likes

rosalieene:

still looking out for something reasonable in the write up how about you look out on yur senses how about you look out on yur senses 4 Likes

falconey:





cha! in that case some men? case closed!



I would never have thought one could raise an argument on this, I used "men".A rationale would know I meant some in my sentence cus its illogical to think all men are being manipulated. there is no atom of generalisation whatsoever as long as its not "all men" being used.



Me too surprise as the argument take start oh! Me too surprise as the argument take start oh! 6 Likes

rosalieene:

still looking out for something reasonable in the write up well am not trying to be rude or anything but I think you should change your current glasses. well am not trying to be rude or anything but I think you should change your current glasses. 1 Like

falconey:

6. Threatening to withhold something (e.g. conversation, sex, etc.) to get your way.



I can say for others but this will never stop.It's their most crucial weapon in manipulating men. that is exactly what my girlfriend is doing to me right now,just because she wanted to come and see me and told her to wait till next week,she got angry and stopped picking my calls,I have been trying to talk to her now for the past 4 days,she has refused to pick,she is putting me throw an emotional punishment, so I have decided to delete her number and the call log,so that I won't be tempted to call her again,until she calls,if she doesn't, then that's the end of the relationship. that is exactly what my girlfriend is doing to me right now,just because she wanted to come and see me and told her to wait till next week,she got angry and stopped picking my calls,I have been trying to talk to her now for the past 4 days,she has refused to pick,she is putting me throw an emotional punishment, so I have decided to delete her number and the call log,so that I won't be tempted to call her again,until she calls,if she doesn't, then that's the end of the relationship. 11 Likes 2 Shares

browniex:

that is exactly what my girlfriend is doing to me right now,just because she wanted to come and see me and told her to wait till next week,she got angry and stopped picking my calls,I have been trying to talk to her now for the past 4 days,she has refused to pick,she is putting me throw an emotional punishment, so I have decided to delete her number and the call log,so that I won't be tempted to call her again,until she calls,if she doesn't, then that's the end of the relationship. Ladies and attitude sha Ladies and attitude sha 3 Likes

nairaland moderators are now on shift?

Nope suffer

veekid:

nairaland moderators are now on shift?

women cant stop lying....the two are like this

Hmmmm........

rosalieene:

still looking out for something reasonable in the write up There are plenty to learn from them. There are plenty to learn from them.

.

8. coming out with ur grlfrnd wen u hav a date

True talk, but nigeria girls will not change

Dotwillis1:

I've seen each and everyone of these bad habits displayed by some men. Did you post this just to get like-minded men to agree with you? I've seen each and everyone of these bad habits displayed by some men. Did you post this just to get like-minded men to agree with you?

Op go and make money and stop complaining 1 Like