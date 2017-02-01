₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,531 members, 3,386,378 topics. Date: Saturday, 25 February 2017 at 09:29 PM

Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari (15988 Views)

Obanikoro To Femi Fani-Kayode: Get A Medical Check Up Done / A Response To Femi Falana, An Integrity-Challenged Charlatan (ICC) / Femi Fani-kayode Changes Name To Femi Olukayode (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:26pm
President Buhari's special adviser Femi Adesina, announced via social media that he spoke with the President. And as usual, Nigerians have reacted. While some prayed for him, others have asked him to greet Buhari the next time he calls, adding that the vice president is doing well. grin grin

Check out the hilarious reactions in the screenshots below

http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/help-us-to-greet-buhari-when-he-calls.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by slimthugchimee(f): 4:28pm
help us tell him to continue staying were ever he is, we dont need him again grin

39 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:34pm
I swear I miss baba

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:35pm
Better don't say it outside. if dem catch u grin grin grin
slimthugchimee:
help us tell him to continie staying were evr he is, we dont need him again grin
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by comfortchemical: 4:38pm
Lols. Clown.
sarrki:
I swear I miss baba

44 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:40pm
slimthugchimee:
help us tell him to continie staying were evr he is, we dont need him again grin

Definitely you don't

He someone husband

You need yours

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:40pm
More grin

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by ephi123(f): 6:17pm
All this drama over Buhari's multiple (fictitious/imaginary) phone calls will be made open one day.

For now, let them continue acting the script, we are watching the movie.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by anibi9674: 7:23pm
ok
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:47pm
Noted
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:55pm

Here we go again

Who is Buhari ??

We don't give a flying and running fucck if you call Buhari or God

Buhari doesn't feed me or my family or pay me, you can call Satan for all i care

1 Like

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Flexherbal(m): 7:55pm
You always call him now, why announce it!

http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:55pm
Make I charge my battery leave am.
I might b d next person Mr president will call oo grin

4 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by alexistaiwo: 7:55pm
Brother Femi.
Please come closer
No need to be afraid
I won't beat you
You say wetin?!
If I hear whamm from you again ehnnn

8 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:55pm
Head is paining uncle Femi.
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by lonelydora(m): 7:56pm
Ok
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by ChappyChase(m): 7:56pm
;DHaha grin grin angry angry grin grin
This tweet really got me cracking hard!



For those asking why my two network bar dey off, to day Na my birthday and I no want disturbance. Also Na UNN I # free_WIFI_things grin grin

1 Like

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by kings09(m): 7:56pm
We don't need buhari again. Osinbajo I know. Even sarrki n madridguy r now feeding well

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by softMarket(m): 7:56pm
We should pray for buhari to remain in london!
Osinbanjo is doing just fine! cheesy cheesy



Dollar just dey fall for naira anyhow!! grin grin grin




osinbanjo has made naira to be beating dollars anyhow grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Donald7610: 7:57pm
Pls tell him about Osinbajo performances
Dollar going back to 200

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by encryptjay(m): 7:57pm
Hide and seek.
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by freshness2020(m): 7:57pm
Naija and humour
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by frenchwine(m): 7:58pm
We are always reacting , that's why our leaders take us for a ride. Talk talk talk but no action.

slimthugchimee:
help us tell him to continue staying were ever he is, we dont need him again grin

My brother, so you have become transgender ehn? Ur own beta.
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by OkoYibo: 7:58pm
Adesina is desperately trying to break the records of stupidity he set for himself.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by steppin: 7:59pm
Lie lie. Everyday na for the thief, one day na for the owner. One day you'll claim he called you by 11am and report from CNN will show he died by 6am the same day.
Kontinu.

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by kings09(m): 7:59pm
grin thank God say na only u
sarrki:
I swear I miss baba

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Jacksparr0w127: 7:59pm
Nigerians are finally waking up. You can't use same lie on us everytime

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sosodevf(m): 7:59pm
Only in Nigeria!!!!!! shocked
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by rattlesnake(m): 7:59pm
HMM
Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Kennyodinye: 7:59pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Buhari is Not Dead

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Saraki’s Legal Team Denies Walking Out On Tribunal / Six Trucks On Fire On Benin-ore Expressway, FRSC Warns / More Looters Will Be Jailed This Year; Nothing Wrong In Handcuffing Metuh – EFCC

Viewing this topic: anaconda1515(m), Ike4God, liveshady(f), anielonem, feoyewo, Tayomi37(m), MrMoney007, delli(m), africanusvu, Dauraking, Sammypope4all(m), seacoast(m), gtboy1(m), lightest(m), Jusmudi(m), princealbashir(m), evirose, olanewton(m), donestk(m), liloelawwal(m), Kennitrust, ifomarto7, francotunsco(m), lukjee, bodik(m), viceldo(m), Olaedoh, joeNL, tommylee(m), kally32(m), Maravilla, hobermener, iambabaG, Emmayen(m), gentyolu(m), monkautos(m), karalaafia, joezzmann(m), chenel, tenry(m), silami(m), Tonymegabush1(m), hazzard, eDoctorr(m), buchhy(m), BlindAngel(m), risky369(m), Abidx22(m), Anowax(m), ccffwx, MightyVicky(m), kbbanj10, epg, ikdaddy01(m), stinechykee, Zende(m), djlawex02(m), lytech1(m), tolexy123, Tombilly(m), Raxxye(m), Mayany(m), afrosolomon(m), topsyking, chordrylateral, greatjoey, sindan, ruffDiamond, airvision(m), femility(m), yeeshanana(f), NigeriaB(m), Arrow24, dejive, OgaMosco(m), Cityguy, jfking2005(m), yomskin(m), lekzman, Barezzi(m), Nwulia(f), skedman(m), Israelfx2(m), macaphan007(m) and 150 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.