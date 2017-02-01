Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari (15988 Views)

Check out the hilarious reactions in the screenshots below



President Buhari's special adviser Femi Adesina, announced via social media that he spoke with the President. And as usual, Nigerians have reacted. While some prayed for him, others have asked him to greet Buhari the next time he calls, adding that the vice president is doing well.

help us tell him to continue staying were ever he is, we dont need him again 39 Likes 3 Shares

I swear I miss baba 9 Likes 1 Share

help us tell him to continie staying were evr he is, we dont need him again Better don't say it outside. if dem catch u



I swear I miss baba Lols. Clown. 44 Likes

help us tell him to continie staying were evr he is, we dont need him again

Definitely you don't



He someone husband



Definitely you don't

He someone husband

You need yours

More 2 Likes

All this drama over Buhari's multiple (fictitious/imaginary) phone calls will be made open one day.



For now, let them continue acting the script, we are watching the movie. 9 Likes 1 Share

Who is Buhari ??



We don't give a flying and running fucck if you call Buhari or God



Buhari doesn't feed me or my family or pay me, you can call Satan for all i care





I might b d next person Mr president will call oo Make I charge my battery leave am.

You say wetin?!

If I hear whamm from you again ehnnn 8 Likes

Head is paining uncle Femi.

This tweet really got me cracking hard!







This tweet really got me cracking hard!

For those asking why my two network bar dey off, to day Na my birthday and I no want disturbance. Also Na UNN I # free_WIFI_things

We don't need buhari again. Osinbajo I know. Even sarrki n madridguy r now feeding well 3 Likes



Osinbanjo is doing just fine!







Dollar just dey fall for naira anyhow!!









We should pray for buhari to remain in london!

Osinbanjo is doing just fine!

Dollar just dey fall for naira anyhow!!

osinbanjo has made naira to be beating dollars anyhow

Pls tell him about Osinbajo performances

Dollar going back to 200 4 Likes 1 Share

Naija and humour





help us tell him to continue staying were ever he is, we dont need him again

My brother, so you have become transgender ehn? Ur own beta. We are always reacting , that's why our leaders take us for a ride. Talk talk talk but no action.

Adesina is desperately trying to break the records of stupidity he set for himself. 10 Likes 1 Share

Lie lie. Everyday na for the thief, one day na for the owner. One day you'll claim he called you by 11am and report from CNN will show he died by 6am the same day.

Kontinu. 3 Likes

thank God say na only u

Nigerians are finally waking up. You can't use same lie on us everytime 3 Likes 1 Share

