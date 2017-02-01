₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:26pm
President Buhari's special adviser Femi Adesina, announced via social media that he spoke with the President. And as usual, Nigerians have reacted. While some prayed for him, others have asked him to greet Buhari the next time he calls, adding that the vice president is doing well.
Check out the hilarious reactions in the screenshots below
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/help-us-to-greet-buhari-when-he-calls.html
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by slimthugchimee(f): 4:28pm
help us tell him to continue staying were ever he is, we dont need him again
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:34pm
I swear I miss baba
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:35pm
Better don't say it outside. if dem catch u
slimthugchimee:
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by comfortchemical: 4:38pm
Lols. Clown.
sarrki:
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sarrki(m): 4:40pm
slimthugchimee:
Definitely you don't
He someone husband
You need yours
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by LivingHuman: 4:40pm
More
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by ephi123(f): 6:17pm
All this drama over Buhari's multiple (fictitious/imaginary) phone calls will be made open one day.
For now, let them continue acting the script, we are watching the movie.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by anibi9674: 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Ibifizzleboy(m): 7:47pm
Noted
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by SweetBoyFriend(m): 7:55pm
Here we go again
Who is Buhari ??
We don't give a flying and running fucck if you call Buhari or God
Buhari doesn't feed me or my family or pay me, you can call Satan for all i care
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Flexherbal(m): 7:55pm
You always call him now, why announce it!
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Emeskhalifa(m): 7:55pm
Make I charge my battery leave am.
I might b d next person Mr president will call oo
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by alexistaiwo: 7:55pm
Brother Femi.
Please come closer
No need to be afraid
I won't beat you
You say wetin?!
If I hear whamm from you again ehnnn
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by AntiWailer: 7:55pm
Head is paining uncle Femi.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by lonelydora(m): 7:56pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by ChappyChase(m): 7:56pm
;DHaha
This tweet really got me cracking hard!
For those asking why my two network bar dey off, to day Na my birthday and I no want disturbance. Also Na UNN I # free_WIFI_things
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by kings09(m): 7:56pm
We don't need buhari again. Osinbajo I know. Even sarrki n madridguy r now feeding well
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by softMarket(m): 7:56pm
We should pray for buhari to remain in london!
Osinbanjo is doing just fine!
Dollar just dey fall for naira anyhow!!
osinbanjo has made naira to be beating dollars anyhow
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Donald7610: 7:57pm
Pls tell him about Osinbajo performances
Dollar going back to 200
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by encryptjay(m): 7:57pm
Hide and seek.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by freshness2020(m): 7:57pm
Naija and humour
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by frenchwine(m): 7:58pm
We are always reacting , that's why our leaders take us for a ride. Talk talk talk but no action.
slimthugchimee:
My brother, so you have become transgender ehn? Ur own beta.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by OkoYibo: 7:58pm
Adesina is desperately trying to break the records of stupidity he set for himself.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by steppin: 7:59pm
Lie lie. Everyday na for the thief, one day na for the owner. One day you'll claim he called you by 11am and report from CNN will show he died by 6am the same day.
Kontinu.
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by kings09(m): 7:59pm
thank God say na only u
sarrki:
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Jacksparr0w127: 7:59pm
Nigerians are finally waking up. You can't use same lie on us everytime
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by sosodevf(m): 7:59pm
Only in Nigeria!!!!!!
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by rattlesnake(m): 7:59pm
HMM
|Re: Nigerians React To Femi Adesina's Phone Call With President Buhari by Kennyodinye: 7:59pm
Buhari is Not Dead
