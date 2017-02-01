₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 4:46pm
Miss Josephine Faborpregha Dickson, sister to Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, just got married to her hearthrob, Hon. Ogbere Michael, a Member Bayelsa State House of Assembly.
http://www.thearticle.com.ng/2017/02/photos-from-gov-seriake-dickson-sisters.html
1 Share
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 4:48pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Gee001(f): 6:29pm
Congrts to her
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Oyind17: 6:29pm
Why she open breast like that
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by mlanreh: 6:29pm
Congrats to dem new FAM
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by unclezuma: 6:29pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by folly22(f): 6:30pm
God will help them
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Jamiubond009(m): 6:30pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by bush112(m): 6:31pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by twilliamx: 6:31pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Treash(m): 6:32pm
Congrats o. BTW, why the girl, sorry I mean the woman frown her face like sey dem force am marry. She look old like 50 sef. The two of dem no even smile. D way d marriage go be ehn, no be smiling tinz ooo.
1 Like
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by OkoYibo: 6:32pm
This is what we call 'Unequal Yoke'.
Sentenced to marriage with hard labour.
2 Likes
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by dhamstar(m): 6:32pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by GuDErboY(m): 6:34pm
Auren Jari.
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by victorava(m): 6:34pm
Dickson must have helped d dude to hoa
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by jeromzy(m): 6:35pm
They don't look happy
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 6:35pm
Definitely he'll add " son in law to the governor of bayelsa state" to his complimentary card...
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by kayoze: 6:38pm
Is that our business
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by ladesson(m): 6:38pm
why d mama come bi mama like did?
1 Like
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Arewa12: 6:41pm
This marriage get as E be
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:42pm
Congrats to the family.
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 6:50pm
See Juggs
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 6:55pm
Oyind17:
It a wedding dress..chill out
The husband isn't complaining who are you to complain..Nigerian are hypocrites honestly
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by toprealman: 6:55pm
Oyind17:I only noticed her left ear.
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by kabawa: 6:56pm
Two Agbayas
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Oyind17: 6:57pm
henrydadon:so she suppose show breast to the world abi, not as if she dey marry young. She look like a 40 years old woman
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by adellam16(f): 7:02pm
Jamiubond009:just 3 likes 4 dis epistle!
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by Badgers14: 7:02pm
Looks like both of them are pregnant.
HML to them
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by henrydadon(m): 7:05pm
Oyind17:
Only a pervert like you will be focus on that breast..don't you watch tv and see American girls with bikini on the beach and you also see guy walking around with very tight boxers without dem having a bulge..do you see dem getting berated over it..do you see them getting raped over it..it all depend on your mentality.a man is allowed to walk around without shirt because he got no boobs..a lady can't do the same simply because her boobs is been seen as a sexual object.give dem a break please
1 Like
|Re: Josephine Faborpregha Dickson Weds Ogbere Michael (Photos) by VivaDeAngelo: 7:10pm
pweshboi:
Looooooool.... brother in law you mean to say.
How Do You Feel When You Hear The National Anthem. / Gov Imoke Condemned For Buying N13 Billion Aircraft / Anambra To Employ 5,000 Teachers
Viewing this topic:
