|We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by FriendNG: 4:48pm
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State Wednesday said the Ijaw nation would forever remain grateful to the Abacha family for the creation Bayelsa an homogeneous Ijaw.speaking state.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/well-remain-grateful-abacha-family-dickson/
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by babyfaceafrica: 4:51pm
Hahahahha
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by DLondonboiy: 4:54pm
Eeyaa
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by thesicilian: 4:55pm
Not just Abacha family, but also Sgt. Rogers, Lawrence Anini, Dr. Oyenusi, and even Shekau's families!
slowpoke governor.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Amarabae(f): 5:17pm
Dickson- the most incompetent governor in south south.
I was in yenegoa last week for an occasion and i was disappointed.. I ask myself if this is really an oil producing state.
what is this man doing with up to
13 billion naira he gets as allocation for a state with just 8 local government.
He is a disappointment to his people..
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Ceema1(f): 5:29pm
Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.
long live bayelsa state
Long live Mr president
Long live Nigeria
Get well soon Mr president
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by baralatie(m): 5:44pm
I totally agree on that!
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by baralatie(m): 5:45pm
Ceema1:
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by ABOKI9ja: 6:31pm
Ceema1:amin ya Allah. Da duka Sauran wadanda suka rigamu zuwa gidan gaskia
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by isbish(m): 7:25pm
Nice. There is need for guys to understand why Dickson said so.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Keneking: 7:51pm
See his lips like Abacha own...but where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by omenkaLives: 7:57pm
I know some flat headed hate infected societal misfits who won't like this news.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by TRUTHaDDICT(m): 8:00pm
The most fullish Governor in Riverine area.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:00pm
Abacha had a lot of bad reputation but that does not mean that he has no good intentions.
For me ooooo Abacha is far better than Buhari. In terms of leadership of course
My opinion though
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by LorDBolton: 9:01pm
Amarabae:
Bayelsa should be competing with lagos in terms of bridges and overpasses but reverse. Is the case
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Logician: 9:01pm
We are grateful he looted our money. Wehdon sir wherever you are.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by obembet(m): 9:01pm
Nobody is completely useless
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Dhaffs(m): 9:02pm
Allof una be confirmed nd tested thiefzzzz
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by iamnicer: 9:03pm
WHAT
DID I HEAR SOMEONE SAY "ABACHA"
WILL YOU KEEP KWAYETTTT
ABACHA THAT MADE SWISS BANKS MORE RICHER THAN THE COUNTRY
EACH YEAR MILLIONS OF ABACHAS STOLEN FUNDS ARE BEEN SENT TO NIGERIA BY SWISS BANKS
YAKUBU STILL A LEANER WERE ABACHA DEY
PEOPLE THAT ALMOST SOLD A COUNTRY
NIGERIA IS MEGA RICH
MONEY THAT COULD HAVE BEEN USE TO DEVELOP NIGERIA INTO A MEGA NATION
WHAT A PITY
signed out !!
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by mu2sa2: 9:03pm
Is this a case of giving honour to whom honour is due?
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Pavore9: 9:03pm
Make I laugh!
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Shortyy(f): 9:03pm
The Abacha Loot comes in mind
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by OBAGADAFFI: 9:04pm
Ceema1:
Sarki
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
General Sanni Abacha my hero.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by nairalandfreak: 9:08pm
Dick?!
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by davodguy: 9:09pm
Interesting comment
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by UnknownT: 9:10pm
Homogeneous Ijaw? How about the Urhobo people (Ofori?)
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by highrise07(m): 9:13pm
ok
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Babarex(m): 9:14pm
[color=#990000][/color][i][/i]
This Man is as Funny as they Get(Capital F--L), Gave you Bayelsa and took you Warrior Kin.(Ken Sarowiwa And Others) and Left Thugs and Criminals....#Greedypoliticians.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by QuietHammer(m): 9:15pm
In other words, Tonyebarcanister and Jonathan will be forever grateful to Abacha, a Northerner.
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by akigbemaru: 9:16pm
REMAIN grateful!
|Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by AngelicBeing: 9:16pm
thesicilian:Gbam
Babangida Asks Pdp To Clarify Position On Zoning ! / IN PICTURES: Checkout Stella Oduah's Car After Attack By Unknown Gunmen / What Message Do You Pick From This Picture?
