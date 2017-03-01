Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson (4680 Views)

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State Wednesday said the Ijaw nation would forever remain grateful to the Abacha family for the creation Bayelsa an homogeneous Ijaw.speaking state.



Dickson stated this in a statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, wife of Nigeria’s late former Head of.State. He recalled with satisfaction, the events that led to the eventual creation of Bayelsa State, which her late husband, General Sani Abacha presided over.



According to him, “the government and people of Bayelsa State will remain eternally grateful to the Abacha family for that singular act of love and concern for Bayelsans and the Ijaw Nation in general.” He described the wife of the late former Head of State, Mrs. Maryam Abacha as a courageous, peaceful and loving woman.



Paying tribute to the matriarch of the Abacha family, the governor said “her love, support and wise counsel, were some of the driving forces behind the historic decisions of the late Military Head of State.”



Dickson prayed God to grant her sound health, long life and a happier future with the rest of the Abacha family.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/well-remain-grateful-abacha-family-dickson/ 1 Like

Not just Abacha family, but also Sgt. Rogers, Lawrence Anini, Dr. Oyenusi, and even Shekau's families!

slowpoke governor. 21 Likes 5 Shares

Dickson- the most incompetent governor in south south.

I was in yenegoa last week for an occasion and i was disappointed.. I ask myself if this is really an oil producing state.

what is this man doing with up to

13 billion naira he gets as allocation for a state with just 8 local government.

He is a disappointment to his people.. 8 Likes 1 Share

Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.

I totally agree on that! I totally agree on that!

Nice. There is need for guys to understand why Dickson said so. 2 Likes

I know some flat headed hate infected societal misfits who won't like this news. 1 Like

The most fullish Governor in Riverine area. 3 Likes 1 Share

Abacha had a lot of bad reputation but that does not mean that he has no good intentions.





For me ooooo Abacha is far better than Buhari. In terms of leadership of course



My opinion though 5 Likes

Bayelsa should be competing with lagos in terms of bridges and overpasses but reverse. Is the case Bayelsa should be competing with lagos in terms of bridges and overpasses but reverse. Is the case 4 Likes 1 Share

We are grateful he looted our money. Wehdon sir wherever you are.

Nobody is completely useless

Allof una be confirmed nd tested thiefzzzz

Is this a case of giving honour to whom honour is due?

The Abacha Loot comes in mind

General Sanni Abacha my hero.

Interesting comment

Homogeneous Ijaw? How about the Urhobo people (Ofori?)

This Man is as Funny as they Get(Capital F--L), Gave you Bayelsa and took you Warrior Kin.(Ken Sarowiwa And Others) and Left Thugs and Criminals....#Greedypoliticians.

In other words, Tonyebarcanister and Jonathan will be forever grateful to Abacha, a Northerner.

REMAIN grateful!