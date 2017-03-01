₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,565 members, 3,407,224 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 09:34 PM

We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson (4680 Views)

U.S To Give Nigeria $480m Abacha Family Loot / Abacha Loot: Secret Deal GEJ Approved To Save Abacha’s Family From Prosecution / General Buhari When He Was Oga To Abacha(picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by FriendNG: 4:48pm
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State Wednesday said the Ijaw nation would forever remain grateful to the Abacha family for the creation Bayelsa an homogeneous Ijaw.speaking state.

Dickson stated this in a statement on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Mrs. Maryam Abacha, wife of Nigeria’s late former Head of.State. He recalled with satisfaction, the events that led to the eventual creation of Bayelsa State, which her late husband, General Sani Abacha presided over.

According to him, “the government and people of Bayelsa State will remain eternally grateful to the Abacha family for that singular act of love and concern for Bayelsans and the Ijaw Nation in general.” He described the wife of the late former Head of State, Mrs. Maryam Abacha as a courageous, peaceful and loving woman.

Paying tribute to the matriarch of the Abacha family, the governor said “her love, support and wise counsel, were some of the driving forces behind the historic decisions of the late Military Head of State.”

Dickson prayed God to grant her sound health, long life and a happier future with the rest of the Abacha family.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/well-remain-grateful-abacha-family-dickson/

1 Like

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by babyfaceafrica: 4:51pm
Hahahahha
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by DLondonboiy: 4:54pm
Eeyaa
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by thesicilian: 4:55pm
Not just Abacha family, but also Sgt. Rogers, Lawrence Anini, Dr. Oyenusi, and even Shekau's families!
slowpoke governor.

21 Likes 5 Shares

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Amarabae(f): 5:17pm
Dickson- the most incompetent governor in south south.
I was in yenegoa last week for an occasion and i was disappointed.. I ask myself if this is really an oil producing state.
what is this man doing with up to
13 billion naira he gets as allocation for a state with just 8 local government.
He is a disappointment to his people..

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Ceema1(f): 5:29pm
Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.
long live bayelsa state
Long live Mr president
Long live Nigeria

Get well soon Mr president

10 Likes

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by baralatie(m): 5:44pm
smiley I totally agree on that!
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by baralatie(m): 5:45pm
Ceema1:
Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.
long live bayelsa state
Long live Mr president
Long live Nigeria

Get well soon Mr president
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by ABOKI9ja: 6:31pm
Ceema1:
Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.

long live bayelsa state

Long live Mr president

Long live Nigeria


Get well soon Mr president
amin ya Allah. Da duka Sauran wadanda suka rigamu zuwa gidan gaskia

2 Likes

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by isbish(m): 7:25pm
Nice. There is need for guys to understand why Dickson said so.

2 Likes

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Keneking: 7:51pm
See his lips like Abacha own...but where is lalasticlala sef
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by omenkaLives: 7:57pm
I know some flat headed hate infected societal misfits who won't like this news.

1 Like

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by TRUTHaDDICT(m): 8:00pm
The most fullish Governor in Riverine area.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Wiseandtrue(f): 9:00pm
Abacha had a lot of bad reputation but that does not mean that he has no good intentions.


For me ooooo Abacha is far better than Buhari. In terms of leadership of course

My opinion though

5 Likes

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by LorDBolton: 9:01pm
Amarabae:
Dickson- the most incompetent governor in south south.
I was in yenegoa last week for an occasion and i was disappointed.. I ask myself if this is really an oil producing state.
what is this man doing with up to
13 billion naira he gets as allocation for a state with just 8 local government.
He is a disappointment to his people..

Bayelsa should be competing with lagos in terms of bridges and overpasses but reverse. Is the case

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Logician: 9:01pm
We are grateful he looted our money. Wehdon sir wherever you are.
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by obembet(m): 9:01pm
Nobody is completely useless
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Dhaffs(m): 9:02pm
Allof una be confirmed nd tested thiefzzzz
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by iamnicer: 9:03pm
WHAT

DID I HEAR SOMEONE SAY "ABACHA"

WILL YOU KEEP KWAYETTTT

ABACHA THAT MADE SWISS BANKS MORE RICHER THAN THE COUNTRY

EACH YEAR MILLIONS OF ABACHAS STOLEN FUNDS ARE BEEN SENT TO NIGERIA BY SWISS BANKS

YAKUBU STILL A LEANER WERE ABACHA DEY

PEOPLE THAT ALMOST SOLD A COUNTRY

NIGERIA IS MEGA RICH

MONEY THAT COULD HAVE BEEN USE TO DEVELOP NIGERIA INTO A MEGA NATION

WHAT A PITY

signed out !!

3 Likes

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by mu2sa2: 9:03pm
Is this a case of giving honour to whom honour is due?
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Pavore9: 9:03pm
Make I laugh! cheesy
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Shortyy(f): 9:03pm
The Abacha Loot comes in mind
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by OBAGADAFFI: 9:04pm
Ceema1:
Allah yaji kan General Sani Abacha.

long live bayelsa state

Long live Mr president

Long live Nigeria


Get well soon Mr president

Sarki angry

1 Like

Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by madridguy(m): 9:06pm
General Sanni Abacha my hero.
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by nairalandfreak: 9:08pm
Dick?! undecided
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by davodguy: 9:09pm
Interesting comment
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by UnknownT: 9:10pm
Homogeneous Ijaw? How about the Urhobo people (Ofori?)
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by highrise07(m): 9:13pm
ok
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by Babarex(m): 9:14pm
[color=#990000][/color][i][/i]
This Man is as Funny as they Get(Capital F--L), Gave you Bayelsa and took you Warrior Kin.(Ken Sarowiwa And Others) and Left Thugs and Criminals....#Greedypoliticians.
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by QuietHammer(m): 9:15pm
In other words, Tonyebarcanister and Jonathan will be forever grateful to Abacha, a Northerner. grin
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by akigbemaru: 9:16pm
REMAIN grateful!
Re: We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson by AngelicBeing: 9:16pm
thesicilian:
Not just Abacha family, but also Sgt. Rogers, Lawrence Anini, Dr. Oyenusi, and even Shekau's families!
slowpoke governor.
Gbam grin grin

(0) (1) (Reply)

Babangida Asks Pdp To Clarify Position On Zoning ! / IN PICTURES: Checkout Stella Oduah's Car After Attack By Unknown Gunmen / What Message Do You Pick From This Picture?

Viewing this topic: adextaiwo84(m), maseratti, pragnosis, edo3(m), ilohemmy(m), wilbow2k3(m), vibrant, flexrivers(m), denuda, basswoodd2222, wickyyolo, bocin500(m), smsk, cheezy4real(m), EYIBLESSN(m), mimee9(f), dominicnuel(m), victorisreal02, Enzo1634, Yankee101, nopains, Ajimight(m), easyzworld, iseyi(m), YoungB1a(m), willibounce1(m), specter(m), Babachukwu, sokia, morr66, segxyhanxy(m), slurryeye, itisco(m), BlessedFellow01, bayoade(m), chynie, chyke4(m), Samdebest, ochukwuma15(m), MrEwexco, Brown152(m), Buharimustgo, MainFieldautos, star2008, hungryboy(m), tommyken(m), excondido(m), Martinscov(m), Ifeola1, Sweetguy25, TopGeorge(m), Addays(m), gosham(m), richerworld, kellykessy, ibietela2(m), attehwole, Hemstone(f), Kings1464(m), Csan, jidsoon(m), SIRKAY98(m), ndcide(m), Chukwu94, EwejeOyewole(m) and 140 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.