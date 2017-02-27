₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,753,516 members, 3,389,373 topics. Date: Monday, 27 February 2017 at 03:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) (30522 Views)
Benue Lady Reveals Why Yoruba Women Have Big Butts / Why Are Nigerian Men Crazy About Big Butts? / Here's The Real Reason Men Like Big Butts (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:16pm On Feb 25
So lets get ur views........can u date or do u get attracted to guys with big ass?
5 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by falconey: 8:19pm On Feb 25
boxer007 come and masturbate on this......
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by naijaboiy: 8:21pm On Feb 25
Don't know why I find it awkward when girls grab their boyfriend's ass.
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:33pm On Feb 25
naijaboiy:
I tell u bro
i for 1 dont like it wen a lady grabs a guys butt......
ps:i aiint gat dat kinda ass though and i dont like guys with massive butt too
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 8:47pm On Feb 25
Thread for ladies!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:52pm On Feb 25
I hate it when a guy has a fat big butt,cmon,hahahaha.it looks abnormal to me.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:55pm On Feb 25
Amarabae:
Lol
so a guy with big butt has no chance with u no matter how rich, caring and loving he is?
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 8:57pm On Feb 25
They didn't create themselves. Just pray you don't fall in love with one.
If he threats me right. His butt size is inconsequential.
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:01pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
lmao
has it really gotten to the stage where ladies now pray to never fall in love with a guy who has a huge butt
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:01pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.
i know one guy with a huge butt in our neighbourhood then,some people call him "UKWU PAMPERS" . so funny
23 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by darbeelicous(f): 9:03pm On Feb 25
And baabes dey find ass...
.
.
.
.
.
God why
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by naijamakossa(m): 9:04pm On Feb 25
Guys with big butt have small diccck
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:06pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:07pm On Feb 25
Amarabae:
Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....
and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spouse
though i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..
all the same its cool
oh and u really are pretty..
nice pic
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:09pm On Feb 25
naijamakossa:
#FACT
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by ceejayx: 9:09pm On Feb 25
guys with big ass are lazy fuckers
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:10pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
hmmm cool
1 Like
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Edipee(m): 9:21pm On Feb 25
SMH
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:22pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:boys should not have a big or fat butt, its a feminine attributes.
too much fat is a major cause of that,some are just natural.
tnx for the compliment
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:24pm On Feb 25
the guy has stolen that babe"s booty
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 9:25pm On Feb 25
Noooooooooo....hahaha
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 9:25pm On Feb 25
White ladies love such guys.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by falconey: 9:28pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
But you can choose to let go.
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:30pm On Feb 25
falconey:Absolutely!.
3 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
lefulefu:
lol i tell u bro
dats injustice at its zenith
2 Likes
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:38pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:yes ooo..its so unfair
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
sandraanakebe:
lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na
ps:mind if i follow u
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:42pm On Feb 25
imitateMe:
no offence bro but u would knw dat cos...............??
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 9:45pm On Feb 25
Its okay and tnx for the compliment
AggressiveFucker:
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Reminds me of john legend and his wife
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Slapping that ass during romantic moments 'd be fun mehn.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 10:07pm On Feb 25
darbeelicous:re u among
2 Likes
Man Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend At Tropicana, Uyo (Photos) / Top 10 Lies Men Tell Women / Describe Your Current Girlfriend/boyfriend In One Word.
Viewing this topic: Menzy86(m), Kokopos(m), dagreatxt(m), Rahoof2(m), sisipelebe(f), Frankgoz, sweetkev(m), kin8744(m), Burgerlomo, Naturallyme, me69, repent4christ, ajog1, onyi4classic(f), eyoniggar(m), wisepluto(m), shimardoil, Ggetter50, Ekiseme(m), Fresia01(f), SPIFF(m), Samuelakoji(m), Kandaha, Asolukah, miikyphil(m), Lanrelorry, bomasek(m), Hybrid600, okeyximo(m), 2innocent, EngrKem, Realist2, kashman04(m), Horizona001(m), Deelaw(m), aguizm(m), jacky101, KPboy, kennyogbes5500(m), eastermaris(f), brownsoldier(m), autchkings, Alongeous(m), chineloSA(f), bewacharlie, mayor27(m), afm4ever(m), Ty207, illyg, Yhinkss(m), aleshiko, BodManBm(m), Elcemento(m), Chau(f), Flame4chi(m), anjowaka510, monarck, pinnocho, sledge001(m), yusuf2(m), tunezvic(m), jasmines(f), Josegun(m), adeniyilamlek(m), valkaka(m), fhranciz(m), babadem2much(m), Macjayboy(m), 1zynnvn(m), ProfessorXX(m), kayodediran, yankison(m), courage89(m), littlemistress(f), alkanes1(m), MostHigh, Bless4me, Dollypee77(f), goody36, donephi(m), Ikechukwu09(m), ToriBlue(f), Nduwin(f), priscaoge(f), daclint(m), Engrobiorah(m), Nathan2016, kimbra(f), Diesel1(m), Mskrisx(f), codeinecrazy(m), CaptKwame101 and 188 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10