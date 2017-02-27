₦airaland Forum

Benue Lady Reveals Why Yoruba Women Have Big Butts / Why Are Nigerian Men Crazy About Big Butts? / Here's The Real Reason Men Like Big Butts

Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:16pm On Feb 25
So lets get ur views........can u date or do u get attracted to guys with big ass?

5 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by falconey: 8:19pm On Feb 25
boxer007 come and masturbate on this......

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by naijaboiy: 8:21pm On Feb 25
Don't know why I find it awkward when girls grab their boyfriend's ass. lipsrsealed

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:33pm On Feb 25
naijaboiy:
Don't know why I find it awkward when girls grab their boyfriend's ass. lipsrsealed


I tell u bro


i for 1 dont like it wen a lady grabs a guys butt......


ps:i aiint gat dat kinda ass though and i dont like guys with massive butt too

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Bluezy13(m): 8:47pm On Feb 25
Thread for ladies!

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:52pm On Feb 25
I hate it when a guy has a fat big butt,cmon,hahahaha.it looks abnormal to me.

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 8:55pm On Feb 25
Amarabae:
I hate it when a guy has a fat big butt,cmon,hahahaha.it looks abnormal to me.


Lol


so a guy with big butt has no chance with u no matter how rich, caring and loving he is?

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 8:57pm On Feb 25
They didn't create themselves. Just pray you don't fall in love with one.

If he threats me right. His butt size is inconsequential.

52 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:01pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
They didn't create themselves. Just pray you don't fall in love with one.


lmao


has it really gotten to the stage where ladies now pray to never fall in love with a guy who has a huge butt cheesy cheesy

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:01pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:



Lol


so a guy with big butt has no chance with u no matter how rich, caring and loving he is?
haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.
i know one guy with a huge butt in our neighbourhood then,some people call him "UKWU PAMPERS" . so funny

23 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by darbeelicous(f): 9:03pm On Feb 25
And baabes dey find ass...
.
.
.
.
.
God why cry cry cry

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by naijamakossa(m): 9:04pm On Feb 25
Guys with big butt have small diccck

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:06pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:



lmao


has it really gotten to the stage where ladies now pray to never fall in love with a guy who has a huge butt cheesy cheesy
On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:07pm On Feb 25
Amarabae:
haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.
i know one guy with a huge butt in our neighbourhood then,some people call him "UKWU PAMPERS" . so funny


Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....


and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spouse


though i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..


all the same its cool


oh and u really are pretty..smiley
nice pic
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:09pm On Feb 25
naijamakossa:
Guys with big butt have small diccck

#FACT

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by ceejayx: 9:09pm On Feb 25
guys with big ass are lazy fuckers

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:10pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.


hmmm cool wink

1 Like

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Edipee(m): 9:21pm On Feb 25
SMH
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 9:22pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:



Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....


and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spouse


though i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..


all the same its cool


oh and u really are pretty..smiley
nice pic
boys should not have a big or fat butt, its a feminine attributes.
too much fat is a major cause of that,some are just natural.
tnx for the compliment

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:24pm On Feb 25
the guy has stolen that babe"s booty cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 9:25pm On Feb 25
Noooooooooo....hahaha grin
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by imitateMe(m): 9:25pm On Feb 25
White ladies love such guys.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by falconey: 9:28pm On Feb 25
kimbra:
On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.

But you can choose to let go.
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:30pm On Feb 25
falconey:


But you can choose to let go.
Absolutely!.

3 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:37pm On Feb 25
lefulefu:
the guy has stolen that babe"s booty cheesy


lol i tell u bro


dats injustice at its zenithcheesy cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by lefulefu(m): 9:38pm On Feb 25
AggressiveFucker:



lol i tell u bro


dats injustice at its zenithcheesy cheesy
yes ooo..its so unfair grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:40pm On Feb 25
sandraanakebe:
Noooooooooo....hahaha grin

lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na


ps:mind if i follow u wink

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by AggressiveFucker(m): 9:42pm On Feb 25
imitateMe:
White ladies love such guys.

no offence bro but u would knw dat cos...............??
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by sandraanakebe(f): 9:45pm On Feb 25
Its okay and tnx for the compliment wink

AggressiveFucker:



lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na



ps:mind if i follow u wink
Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Reminds me of john legend and his wife grin

27 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 9:48pm On Feb 25
Slapping that ass during romantic moments 'd be fun mehn. grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) by YUNGLURD(m): 10:07pm On Feb 25
darbeelicous:
And baabes dey find ass...
.
.
.
.
.
God why cry cry cry
re u among

2 Likes

Man Kneels To Propose To His Girlfriend At Tropicana, Uyo (Photos) / Top 10 Lies Men Tell Women / Describe Your Current Girlfriend/boyfriend In One Word.

