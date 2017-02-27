Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Ladies, Do You Fancy Guys With Big Butts? (Photos) (30522 Views)

So lets get ur views........can u date or do u get attracted to guys with big ass?

boxer007 come and masturbate on this......

Don't know why I find it awkward when girls grab their boyfriend's ass.

Don't know why I find it awkward when girls grab their boyfriend's ass.





I tell u bro





i for 1 dont like it wen a lady grabs a guys butt......





ps:i aiint gat dat kinda ass though and i dont like guys with massive butt too

Thread for ladies!

I hate it when a guy has a fat big butt,cmon,hahahaha.it looks abnormal to me.

I hate it when a guy has a fat big butt,cmon,hahahaha.it looks abnormal to me.



Lol





so a guy with big butt has no chance with u no matter how rich, caring and loving he is? 1 Like

They didn't create themselves. Just pray you don't fall in love with one.



If he threats me right. His butt size is inconsequential.

They didn't create themselves. Just pray you don't fall in love with one.



lmao





has it really gotten to the stage where ladies now pray to never fall in love with a guy who has a huge butt

Lol





so a guy with big butt has no chance with u no matter how rich, caring and loving he is? haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.

haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.

i know one guy with a huge butt in our neighbourhood then,some people call him "UKWU PAMPERS" . so funny



God why And baabes dey find ass...God why

Guys with big butt have small diccck

lmao





On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.

haba! big or small butt on a man don't pay bills. so its not that a crucial determinant in choosing a date.

i know one guy with a huge butt in our neighbourhood then,some people call him "UKWU PAMPERS" . so funny



Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....





and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spouse





though i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..





all the same its cool





oh and u really are pretty..

Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spousethough i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..all the same its cooloh and u really are pretty..nice pic

Guys with big butt have small diccck

#FACT

guys with big ass are lazy fuckers

On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.





hmmm cool

SMH

Lol i can only imagine how huge d dude's ass is....





and yea u're right d guys butt size shouldnt be a criteria 4 choosing a date or spouse





though i knw a girl dat practically hates guys with big butts and i some times tease her dat its cos hers is just average..





all the same its cool





oh and u really are pretty..

nice pic boys should not have a big or fat butt, its a feminine attributes.

too much fat is a major cause of that,some are just natural.

boys should not have a big or fat butt, its a feminine attributes.

too much fat is a major cause of that,some are just natural.

tnx for the compliment

the guy has stolen that babe"s booty

Noooooooooo....hahaha

White ladies love such guys.

On the contrary, you don't choose who you fall in love with. It just happens. What if he has big butt but a perfect gentleman who cherish you, would you say "No" just because his butts are big?. Food for thought to those girls who would think otherwise.



But you can choose to let go.

Absolutely!.

the guy has stolen that babe"s booty



lol i tell u bro





lol i tell u bro

dats injustice at its zenith

lol i tell u bro





yes ooo..its so unfair

Noooooooooo....hahaha

lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na





lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na

ps:mind if i follow u

White ladies love such guys.

no offence bro but u would knw dat cos...............??





lol....its no big deal...its just a big butt hes carrying na







ps:mind if i follow u Its okay and tnx for the compliment

Reminds me of john legend and his wife

Slapping that ass during romantic moments 'd be fun mehn.