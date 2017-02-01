₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by morereb10: 9:12pm
Muma Gee's Ex Hubby, Prince Eke Fires Back: You Are An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish Person
It is always a good thing to hear from both parties before you make your judgement. Prince Eke's wife, Muma Gee has been ranting on socials since morning and even granted HipTv an interview and was talking about how he gave her marriage her all and spent 6yrs being a housewife and even calling her husband "restless",
This evening, her husband have responded to her messages with hardest words you can ever imagine. Prince Eke fired back at her in an Instagram post:
"If infidelity, adultery and certain fetish activities does NOT make you RESTLESS ..then prepare to REST IN PEACE."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ8cMr6gKJ_/?hl=en
See post below....
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/02/muma-gees-ex-hubby-prince-eke-fires.html
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by TheSlyone2(m): 9:13pm
Their Fucking biz
9 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by youngdanee(m): 9:14pm
Social media just became the new sitting room, where issues are solved.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by yeyeboi(m): 9:14pm
Ok
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by falconey: 9:15pm
am I shocked? naaah!
2 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Rapmoney(m): 9:15pm
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by falconey: 9:17pm
Rapmoney:
This weyrey guy you never dey jail? my money is on you.
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Uniqueness01(f): 9:18pm
Celebrities and broken marriage belike 5&6...
BTW, kids looking cute.
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by auntysimbiat(f): 9:18pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by darbeelicous(f): 9:19pm
wetin concern me? Who is muma gee?
.
.
.
.
.
.
Abeg anybody with 50k wey e no dey use again,Abeg borrow me....
6 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by LAFO(f): 9:21pm
Idiots
Social media wedding
Social media fights
Social media tantrum throwing.
Social media settlement
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by ikp120(m): 9:22pm
Na wa o
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Rapmoney(m): 9:26pm
falconey:Why should I be in jail?
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by falconey: 9:32pm
Rapmoney:
ans Unicode] I was routing for your arrest offline, after disrespecting a respected man like me online.
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by CaroLyner(f): 9:44pm
The innocent kids suffer most from broken marriages
8 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by luke55720: 10:01pm
this is what happens when you make social media become your marriage councilor
2 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by yomi007k(m): 10:02pm
Mortal kombat....'finish her'
Block up up down x
3 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by soberdrunk(m): 10:26pm
Hahaha!!! "marry" "marry" "marry", una dey see how he dey be? See how people way spend money for wedding, invite people, give them food and drinks, come dey insult each other like small children
6 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by kings09(m): 10:27pm
Dem don come oo
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by eezeribe(m): 10:28pm
morereb10:
OP, I suggest you write posts in pidgin or your native dialect...
Even gender classification is a problem...
3 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by doublewisdom: 10:28pm
Rants of a pained ex.
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Pennyways: 10:29pm
That's prince Eke's headache
Just looking for a way to tarnish that woman image
2 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Iruobean(m): 10:30pm
J
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Amajerry83(m): 10:30pm
THESE MEN SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THE CATEGORY OF WOMEN THEY GOT MARRIED TO. ANYTHING U SEE TAKE AM LIKE THAT. WHY ALL DIS PLENTY JEALOUSY NA?
2 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by cremedelacreme: 10:30pm
It's only fools that bring their private lives to social media. Shame!
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by imoowo(m): 10:30pm
The two of them no try at least because of the children they should have stayed together
2 Likes
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by Elfaris(m): 10:31pm
morereb10:What's happening these days na that nigerian celebrity marriages are just crashing? And it seems social media has become the sitting room and oda room.
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by optional1(f): 10:31pm
Prince has been blasting but Muma Gee has never reply why
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by seunny4lif(m): 10:31pm
And ?
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by JennieCutie4U(f): 10:32pm
Bia ndi yeyebrities a, bianu gwam onye oooo
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by thestevens: 10:34pm
Modern marriages is such a sham...my parents have been married for over 40 years and they are waxing strong,what is really wrong with our generation?
1 Like
|Re: "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife by blont(m): 10:34pm
we nevr reason tonto own finish, muma G dey bring hr own come, mean while i dey see TTT dey do him own for one conner. ok! make una jus dey imitate oyibo.
1 Like
