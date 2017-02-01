Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Muma Gee Is An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish" - Prince Eke Blasts Ex Wife (8329 Views)

Muma Gee's Ex Hubby, Prince Eke Fires Back: You Are An Infidel, Adulterer & Fetish Person



It is always a good thing to hear from both parties before you make your judgement. Prince Eke's wife, Muma Gee has been ranting on socials since morning and even granted HipTv an interview and was talking about how he gave her marriage her all and spent 6yrs being a housewife and even calling her husband "restless",



This evening, her husband have responded to her messages with hardest words you can ever imagine. Prince Eke fired back at her in an Instagram post:



"If infidelity, adultery and certain fetish activities does NOT make you RESTLESS ..then prepare to REST IN PEACE."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ8cMr6gKJ_/?hl=en

See post below....



Their Fucking biz 9 Likes

Social media just became the new sitting room, where issues are solved. 25 Likes 1 Share

Ok

am I shocked? naaah! 2 Likes

Rapmoney:



This weyrey guy you never dey jail? my money is on you.

Celebrities and broken marriage belike 5&6...



BTW, kids looking cute.

Hmmmmm

wetin concern me? Who is muma gee?

Abeg anybody with 50k wey e no dey use again,Abeg borrow me.... 6 Likes

Idiots











Social media wedding





Social media fights







Social media tantrum throwing.





Social media settlement 1 Like

Na wa o

falconey:





This weyrey guy you never dey jail? my money is on you. Why should I be in jail? Why should I be in jail?

Rapmoney:

Why should I be in jail?

ans Unicode] I was routing for your arrest offline, after disrespecting a respected man like me online.

The innocent kids suffer most from broken marriages 8 Likes

this is what happens when you make social media become your marriage councilor 2 Likes







Mortal kombat....'finish her'







Block up up down x Mortal kombat....'finish her'Block up up down x 3 Likes

Hahaha!!! "marry" "marry" "marry", una dey see how he dey be? See how people way spend money for wedding, invite people, give them food and drinks, come dey insult each other like small children 6 Likes

Dem don come oo

morereb10:

OP, I suggest you write posts in pidgin or your native dialect...

Even gender classification is a problem... OP, I suggest you write posts in pidgin or your native dialect...Even gender classification is a problem... 3 Likes

Rants of a pained ex. 1 Like

That's prince Eke's headache



Just looking for a way to tarnish that woman image 2 Likes

J

THESE MEN SHOULD HAVE KNOWN THE CATEGORY OF WOMEN THEY GOT MARRIED TO. ANYTHING U SEE TAKE AM LIKE THAT. WHY ALL DIS PLENTY JEALOUSY NA? 2 Likes

It's only fools that bring their private lives to social media. Shame! 1 Like

The two of them no try at least because of the children they should have stayed together 2 Likes

What's happening these days na that nigerian celebrity marriages are just crashing? And it seems social media has become the sitting room and oda room. What's happening these days na that nigerian celebrity marriages are just crashing? And it seems social media has become the sitting room and oda room. 1 Like

Prince has been blasting but Muma Gee has never reply why 1 Like

? And

Bia ndi yeyebrities a, bianu gwam onye oooo 1 Like

Modern marriages is such a sham...my parents have been married for over 40 years and they are waxing strong,what is really wrong with our generation? 1 Like