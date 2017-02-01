₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,750 members, 3,386,981 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 10:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) (18259 Views)
These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention the Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) / I Didn’t Have Experience With God Throughout My Time In Catholic - Lawrence Anoc / Sixth & Seventh Books Of Moses Initiates Meet Here (1) (2) (3) (4)
|These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:27am
The Bible is a story of God’s relationship with mankind, and most books put God front and center. For example: The prophets are God’s mouthpieces: the last 17 books of the Old Testament are mostly words straight from God.
The Gospels focus on Jesus’ life and ministry. Jesus, the God-man, is the main character in all four books. The Law of Moses is about God’s covenant with and rules for Israel..
But as it turns out, two books of the Bible don’t talk about God at all . Weird, right?
ESTHER Esther is the kind of story you could make into a movie again and again and again. This book focuses on two Jews in Susa, the capital of the Persian Empire: Esther, a girl who becomes queen, and her relative Mordecai, a member of King Ahaseurus’ guard.
If you’re not familiar with the story of Esther, you can get the big picture here . In short, Esther risks her life to prevent an act of genocide against her people. It’s the history of the Jewish feast of Purim.
And there’s no mention of God. So, that’s one down.
Here’s the next:
SONG of SOLOMON.....
Song of Solomon might be the most awkward book to read. It’s a celebration of love, beauty, sex, and marriage. The main characters are a bride and bridegroom, who sing back and forth to one another and to their community. You’ll find a lot of poetic references to the human anatomy, but you won’t see any mention of God as a person...
This one isn’t as cut-and-dry as Esther. There’s one passage of Song of Solomon in which the bride describes the strength and intensity of true love. She compares this love to a fire, but what kind of fire? Our English Bible translations tend to differ on how Song of Solomon 8:6 should end.
Why don’t these books mention God? There are a few reasons these books don’t mention God: There are no direct words from God. Most books of the Old Testament mention prophets, who speak on God’s behalf; neither of these stories, however, include any spokespersonh for God.
There are no overt miracles. When God does something completely out of the ordinary, the Bible credits Him for it. But Esther is a story of human action, and Song of Solomon focuses on human love.
What are these books even doing in the Bible, then? These books don’t stand alone. We should read them in context of God’s covenant with Israel. And when we take that into account, it’s clear that there’s a lot going on below the surface.
For example, Esther and Mordecai are placing their faith in something beyond themselves: Esther and Mordecai fast in times of troub Mordecai is confident that the Jews will be delivered. Mordecai and Esther act in faith throughout the book. Mordecai is a man of integrity, and Esther is a self-sacrificial heroine. We don’t know for sure if Mordecai had God’s promises to Abraham and David in mind when he claimed that the Jews would be delivered ( Es 4:14 ). But words from God would make a good foundation for those beliefs. Esther gives me an idea of what faith looks like when it’s played out, and leaves me with the question: is my faith as evident as Esther’s and Mordecai’s?.
And Song of Solomon describes the bliss of married love. God sees His relationship to Israel as one of marriage, even though Israel is a terrible bride to Him. Jeremiah , Ezekiel , and Hosea all use marriage to describe God’s covenant to Israel—usually to paint a picture of Israel’s sin ( Jer 3:1 ; Eze 16 ; Hos 1).
27 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by ademasta(m): 7:32am
Hmmmm
Song of Mr Solo(he that used wisdom to Reproduce with 300 housewives and 700 Olosho(s)...)
Hmmm again.
FTC(Flying To Church)
Not
First To Comment
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Kondomatic(m): 7:50am
I don't know what Song of Solomon is doing in the Bible
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Thepasserby(m): 7:53am
The book of Esther actually started from The book of Samuel.
It was a demonstration of why God orders man to do certain awkward things. In the book of 1Samuel 15, God told Saul to destroy the Amalikites but he ended up sparing the king and his household. Although King Agag was later killed by Samuel, but some of his descendants escaped.
Haman was a descendant of Agag and that explains why he had so much hatred for the Jews. (Esther 3:1).
29 Likes
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Omudia: 7:54am
True
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Homeboiy: 8:05am
God forgive me
dont even know d last tyme I read bible
6 Likes
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by lampard01: 8:12am
Nairaland and Sunday religious posts
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by HRich(m): 8:13am
OK ooO
please somebody should tell Buhari to stop flashing me, i kept on missing his calls every minutes
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by softMarket(m): 8:14am
The foolishness of GOD is wiser than the wisest of men!!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by lonelydora(m): 8:14am
If you want to compose a LOVE song, read Songs of Solomon. Enough lyrics
12 Likes
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Samexdx(m): 8:14am
G
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Dubby6(m): 8:14am
Good
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:15am
OK
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by makawen11: 8:16am
Interesting read
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by HRich(m): 8:16am
softMarket:Apart from Solomon which other man can be credited as a wise living
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by jamalnation: 8:16am
Noted
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by oloriLFC(f): 8:17am
Goan add it na.
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by budusky05(m): 8:17am
OP the Bible nor the songs of Solomon DID NOT celebrate SEX. People like u miss quote God's word.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Donald7610: 8:17am
Sólómọ́nì Ọba àwọn Olosho
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by grayht(m): 8:18am
Lemme quickly modify it
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by nemynely(m): 8:18am
Kondomatic:It's there to prove to certain Christians that romance, pre-intimacy, sweet somethings, effusive verbal sensual remarks of fond parts on your spouse etc ARE ALLOWED WHOLESALE IN THE CONFINES OF HOLY MATRIMONY.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Opinedecandid(m): 8:19am
Homeboiy:
You can start today.
Read it today.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by kingsizedude: 8:19am
can u emerging OP u said books u said bible, what do you think is the meaning of BIBLE in Hebrew are you a learner, it still means book. so why mentioning two books of book then.
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by avadella(f): 8:20am
ademasta:Hehehehe... Flying To Church
3 Likes
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by jaxxy(m): 8:20am
Interesting bt I will hv to confirm. However we can't be more holy than d bible bt there's smtn intresting I found reading d bible especally in old testaments. It made me wonder and ask...
Why wud any man write smtn bad about himself for d world to read for example David wrote(or Ws written by sm1esle) severally where he commited adultery and Abraham where he lied about his wife being his sister and Jacob being a traitor to his older broda... besides learning points they give, I think it shows the author is probably not a man or a man inspired by smtn higher(God) cos men wud rather write d best about themselves rather than embarrassing facts for others to read. The bible is real and inspirational
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Homeboiy: 8:20am
Opinedecandid:I shall
through my phone
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Homeboiy: 8:20am
Opinedecandid:I shall
through my phone
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by legendsilver(m): 8:20am
Songs of Solomon, my favourite book of the bible
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by ichommy(m): 8:21am
legendsilver:
Story Book.
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by wizground: 8:21am
Are you hungry of free browsing? Do you wish to solve your tech related problems by yourself? do you want to learn the tweak for yourself? CLICK HERE to join our Telegram group
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by Adesiji77: 8:21am
|Re: These 2 Books Of The Bible Didn't Mention The Name God Throughout (SEE WHY) by WfBabakhay(m): 8:22am
Homeboiy:same here
Salvation Ministry Port-Harcourt Constructs Roads And Drainages (Photos) / Pastor On The Run Over Man’s Genital Organ Malfunction / The Creation- How Compelling Is The Christian Narative?
Viewing this topic: sample042(m), Barywhyte(m), OlowoB(m), ademi87(m), Monk92(m), smog1(m), law001(m), oshorstan(m), EroticAngelina(f), lawlan234, project50(m), StarboyMichael(m), BrainBoulevard, igwe44(m), degas4all, correctguy0900, lumzybo, adekzy, mikecino(m), olonadehesreal(m), panaroma, james17, ericlove4all, jeeqaa7(m), tedbaj, fufuNegusi(m), vision2050, jaygee1, Odisco2(m), sirmondex, PetrePan(m), Financialslot, perfectionist(m), hentech911, sauerr, Lustig(m), mayorwah98(m), realgideon(m), 2ScrewsLoose, coldcandy, gbaby4live, kingk(m), Harmored(m), praisebella, MrSocrate(m), bodmas119(m), darbeelicous(f), Splinz(m), enuelsmith, M3Guy(m), samirus, roblance, Prodigy4ever, BlackMystery(f), zizytd(m), benny4wax(m), redfly(m), Charleschidera(m), funboy99204, embassy69, Sairuwa, ReubenE(m), piperson(m), onatisi(m), ladyflair, Aditueledumare(m), RUGGEDWEAVER(m), HomesOfLife(m), sapele914(m), princemartinsG(m), umeh39(m), sugarboyita, tydi(m), ProfDumbledor(m), adebisiema(m), victorv12(m), KINGROLAND1(m), Sunak(m), Legalaffairs(m), Habayomie(m) and 164 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3