₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,752,837 members, 3,387,291 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 February 2017 at 02:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) (16287 Views)
Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) / Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) / Buhari And Tinubu Shake Hands At Zahra Buhari's Wedding (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Naijahelm: 10:40am
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu are politically not best friends.
However, the two ran into each other at the swearing-in of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/fayose-meets-bola-tinubu-at-akeredolu-swearing-in.html
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:44am
Nawa for OP oooo
Should he slap him before?
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:46am
Okpolo eye no be open eye.
4 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ajebuter(f): 10:49am
That's us Yoruba's for you..
We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..
And we unite for a common goal or enemy..
Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan
53 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:52am
Asiwaju of Africa
Asiwaju of the federation
I hail baba agba
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ramdris(m): 10:59am
Fayose is eyeing Abuja and he will need all the support he van get from any quarter especially the SW...
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by luxy44: 11:01am
I understand Tinubu needs lots of fund to finance is political ambition but he should free Lekki toll gate for now, the traffic at the toll gate is killing business time.
3 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Eledan: 11:02am
Right from the onset Fayose has always keep his political fights away from BAT and respect him
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:03am
ajebuter:
Sis beeeni
Nothing g like pdp or Apc
Yoruba first
10 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:04am
Nutase:
Calm down
For breaking down of system
1 Like
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by searchng4love: 11:05am
This is not a fp thread if mrkayusfit also known as sarrki's posts are not edited... Lalasticlala please edit the multiple nonsense posts....
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:07am
searchng4love:
Whats this ?
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:08am
searchng4love:
Lol
Baba lalasticlala will move it to the promise land
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:14am
sarrki:huh
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by okosodo: 11:29am
They are not enemies.
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:30pm
ramdris:
Abuja to do wat ?
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by akilo1: 12:31pm
clap for yourself op since both of them did not fight
1 Like
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by XaviDayo: 12:32pm
See the way the Grand "Ole" of Lagos is shaking. Fayose go just cripple the man with one slap
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by brightballer(m): 12:32pm
For those of you hating on Fayose, could you please leave your closets and step into Ekiti state?
If the Segun Onis and Kayode Fayemis of this world handled and tackled Ekiti problems in ten years the way Oshokomole is within the last three years, Ekiti would have grown and developed more than this.
1 Like
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by darfay: 12:33pm
R
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 12:33pm
And so?
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by TPAND: 12:33pm
The two jagabans of Yoruba politics
1 Like
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by brightballer(m): 12:34pm
luxy44:Do you have his 2019 posters?
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by darfay: 12:34pm
sarrki:
What dis afonja saying Biko no b only yoriba first na afonja first you go talk
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 12:34pm
n
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 12:34pm
How's this news??
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by omowolewa: 12:35pm
Nothing soo special, their differences doesn't go beyond party Affairs.
Your topic should have been, 'tag this pix '.
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 12:35pm
And so what?
How is that a news? I have on several occasions wrote intelligent articles on Nairaland but the zombie muds are only good at making dumb post to front page. That is why our country is still where it is.
2 Likes
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by hmuhammad(m): 12:35pm
ajebuter:h
|Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Iamwrath: 12:36pm
It's not a big deal it's not like they are kissing
40 Die In Rumuolumeni River Boat Mishap In Rivers State / Lai Muhammed: Nigeria 'on Top' Of Security Problem / VIDEO Husband Strips Wife Unclad, Beats Her Almost To Death For Cheating While
Viewing this topic: EugeneGee4(m), kizzyblazee, jolamat(m), eyande(m), bobbybiggs(m), thrugemaster(m), topeayan(m), astricker, popyea(m), dhamstar(m), Darklite(m), mostHandsome01, badmrkt(m), wizzprince, harrisonclive95(m), ceemman26(m), Simionesupremo, belatoxx, jadakiss213(m), Rednaxelot, Zionist26(m), busar(m), zpakln, sodiq93, footprintD55(m), BoomBoom101, temmyt20(m), Easy023(m), Oris4show(m), Spidermon, nuted, Vicadonis(m), Arrow24, hulega(m), walemil, omon44, yinbus(m), Danielmoore(m), muykem, seeyouin2019, awofodu3, sucre2(m), okoolori(m), greenhulk, alkyno47, Toonice(m), abioila(m), wagzyl, nurempy77, sonjohn994, ONUTOPSY(m), martcrown(m), fhranciz(m), digoster(m), mikecino(m), oshyno(m), apesinola001(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 287