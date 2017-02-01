Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) (16287 Views)

Private Jets In Akure During Akeredolu's Swearing In Ceremony (Photos) / Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) / Buhari And Tinubu Shake Hands At Zahra Buhari's Wedding (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





However, the two ran into each other at the swearing-in of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/fayose-meets-bola-tinubu-at-akeredolu-swearing-in.html Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu are politically not best friends.However, the two ran into each other at the swearing-in of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday. 3 Likes

Nawa for OP oooo



Should he slap him before? 44 Likes 3 Shares

Okpolo eye no be open eye. 4 Likes

That's us Yoruba's for you..



We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..



And we unite for a common goal or enemy..



Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan 53 Likes 5 Shares

Asiwaju of Africa



Asiwaju of the federation



I hail baba agba 15 Likes 2 Shares

Fayose is eyeing Abuja and he will need all the support he van get from any quarter especially the SW... 2 Likes

I understand Tinubu needs lots of fund to finance is political ambition but he should free Lekki toll gate for now, the traffic at the toll gate is killing business time. 3 Likes

Right from the onset Fayose has always keep his political fights away from BAT and respect him 2 Likes 1 Share

ajebuter:

That's us Yoruba's for you..



We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..



And we unite for a common goal or enemy..



Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan



Sis beeeni



Nothing g like pdp or Apc



Yoruba first Sis beeeniNothing g like pdp or ApcYoruba first 10 Likes

Nutase:

Okpolo eye no be open eye.

Calm down



For breaking down of system Calm downFor breaking down of system 1 Like

This is not a fp thread if mrkayusfit also known as sarrki's posts are not edited... Lalasticlala please edit the multiple nonsense posts....

searchng4love:

Ii

Whats this ? Whats this ?

searchng4love:

This is not a fp thread if sarrki's posts are not edited... Lalasticlala please edit the multiple nonsense posts....



Lol



Baba lalasticlala will move it to the promise land LolBaba lalasticlala will move it to the promise land

sarrki:





Calm down



For breaking down of system huh huh

They are not enemies.

ramdris:

Fayose is eyeing Abuja and he will need all the support he van get from any quarter especially the SW...

Abuja to do wat ? Abuja to do wat ?

clap for yourself op since both of them did not fight 1 Like

See the way the Grand "Ole" of Lagos is shaking. Fayose go just cripple the man with one slap

For those of you hating on Fayose, could you please leave your closets and step into Ekiti state?

If the Segun Onis and Kayode Fayemis of this world handled and tackled Ekiti problems in ten years the way Oshokomole is within the last three years, Ekiti would have grown and developed more than this. 1 Like

R

And so?

The two jagabans of Yoruba politics 1 Like

luxy44:

I understand Tinubu needs lots of fund to finance is political ambition but he should free Lekki toll gate for now, the traffic at the toll gate is killing business time. Do you have his 2019 posters? Do you have his 2019 posters?

sarrki:







Sis beeeni



Nothing g like pdp or Apc



Yoruba first



What dis afonja saying Biko no b only yoriba first na afonja first you go talk What dis afonja saying Biko no b only yoriba first na afonja first you go talk

n

How's this news??

Nothing soo special, their differences doesn't go beyond party Affairs.

Your topic should have been, 'tag this pix '.

And so what?



How is that a news? I have on several occasions wrote intelligent articles on Nairaland but the zombie muds are only good at making dumb post to front page. That is why our country is still where it is. 2 Likes

ajebuter:

That's us Yoruba's for you..



We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..



And we unite for a common goal or enemy..



Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan h