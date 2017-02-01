₦airaland Forum

Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Naijahelm: 10:40am
Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State and APC National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu are politically not best friends.

However, the two ran into each other at the swearing-in of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu on Friday.

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:44am
Nawa for OP oooo

Should he slap him before?

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Nutase(f): 10:46am
Okpolo eye no be open eye.

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ajebuter(f): 10:49am
That's us Yoruba's for you..

We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..

And we unite for a common goal or enemy..

Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:52am
Asiwaju of Africa

Asiwaju of the federation

I hail baba agba

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ramdris(m): 10:59am
Fayose is eyeing Abuja and he will need all the support he van get from any quarter especially the SW...

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by luxy44: 11:01am
I understand Tinubu needs lots of fund to finance is political ambition but he should free Lekki toll gate for now, the traffic at the toll gate is killing business time.

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Eledan: 11:02am
Right from the onset Fayose has always keep his political fights away from BAT and respect him

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:03am
ajebuter:
That's us Yoruba's for you..

We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..

And we unite for a common goal or enemy..

Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan


Sis beeeni

Nothing g like pdp or Apc

Yoruba first

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:04am
Nutase:
Okpolo eye no be open eye.

Calm down

For breaking down of system

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by searchng4love: 11:05am
This is not a fp thread if mrkayusfit also known as sarrki's posts are not edited... Lalasticlala please edit the multiple nonsense posts....
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:07am
searchng4love:
Ii

Whats this ?
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by sarrki(m): 11:08am
searchng4love:
This is not a fp thread if sarrki's posts are not edited... Lalasticlala please edit the multiple nonsense posts....


Lol

Baba lalasticlala will move it to the promise land
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:14am
sarrki:


Calm down

For breaking down of system
huh
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by okosodo: 11:29am
They are not enemies.
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by AntiWailer: 12:30pm
ramdris:
Fayose is eyeing Abuja and he will need all the support he van get from any quarter especially the SW...

Abuja to do wat ?
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by akilo1: 12:31pm
clap for yourself op since both of them did not fight

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by XaviDayo: 12:32pm
See the way the Grand "Ole" of Lagos is shaking. Fayose go just cripple the man with one slap
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by brightballer(m): 12:32pm
For those of you hating on Fayose, could you please leave your closets and step into Ekiti state?
If the Segun Onis and Kayode Fayemis of this world handled and tackled Ekiti problems in ten years the way Oshokomole is within the last three years, Ekiti would have grown and developed more than this.

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by darfay: 12:33pm
R
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 12:33pm
And so?
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by TPAND: 12:33pm
The two jagabans of Yoruba politics

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by brightballer(m): 12:34pm
luxy44:
I understand Tinubu needs lots of fund to finance is political ambition but he should free Lekki toll gate for now, the traffic at the toll gate is killing business time.
Do you have his 2019 posters?
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by darfay: 12:34pm
sarrki:



Sis beeeni

Nothing g like pdp or Apc

Yoruba first


What dis afonja saying Biko no b only yoriba first na afonja first you go talk
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 12:34pm
n
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Franchise21(m): 12:34pm
How's this news??
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by omowolewa: 12:35pm
Nothing soo special, their differences doesn't go beyond party Affairs.
Your topic should have been, 'tag this pix '.
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 12:35pm
And so what?

How is that a news? I have on several occasions wrote intelligent articles on Nairaland but the zombie muds are only good at making dumb post to front page. That is why our country is still where it is.

Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by hmuhammad(m): 12:35pm
ajebuter:
That's us Yoruba's for you..

We take our fights to inner chamber if we have to but not in front of strangers..

And we unite for a common goal or enemy..

Tiwa n tiwa..ekisan n taatan
h
Re: Fayose And Bola Tinubu Shake Hands At Akeredolu's Swearing-In Ceremony (Photos) by Iamwrath: 12:36pm
It's not a big deal it's not like they are kissing

