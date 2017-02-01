₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 12:50pm
Guess the PDP governor spotted at Akeredolu's swearing-in ceremony in the presence of APC Chieftains and governors.This man eeh!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Keneking: 12:50pm
Who cares?
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by sixtuschimere: 12:51pm
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:54pm
Hmm this Niger Delta boy (Ayiri) Don go places oh! Well, it's good for me, reason best known to me
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Cadamlk: 12:55pm
With the calibre of people in the pictures, united we stand. Nice!!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 12:55pm
I see ayiri emami with jagaban, Ibori must be discussed
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Etzakoos(m): 1:00pm
Apc Loading For Fayose...2019 Loading
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by ddippset(m): 1:01pm
I say it again, Fayose is subtly looking for a safe landing. If you understand the way Christmas comes and goes so fast nowadays, you would understand that Fayose's immunity would be gone within a twinkle of an eye. It is beginning to dawn on him.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by philGeo(m): 1:02pm
How many times Fayose will make it clear that nobody will come between him and his Yoruba brothers? Op, please help me check your brain.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by ddippset(m): 1:05pm
Isn't that Tinubu?
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:10pm
philGeo:
Fayose's actions and utterances have shown that, he doesnt have Omoluabi blood in him...He is more of a Father to the hate Filled IPOB yoots....
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by yarimo(m): 1:17pm
That is very commendable from the progressive, but AKEREDOLU please don't forget to send MIMIKO'S name to EFCC, ICPC and DSS
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by obailala(m): 1:18pm
Fayose sef...
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 1:18pm
Good
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 1:19pm
How time FLY:
Iroko as some people call you bye bye.
Without being sentimental this guy was truly an Iroko in his first tenure, he gave Ondo state good governance, built infractures: such as, Rds, schools, etc and workers were happy with him as a sole gov of Labour party in the country then BUT he became contaminated when he started holding meetings with GEJ in his second tenure, promising him the "unknown" he decamped to PDP since then trouble started and he changed, planned with members of house of assembly and removed his deputy for refusing to decamped along with him, started owing workers, stopped building infrastructures, the people started hating him, even the executive members of the pdp in Ondo fell out with him as he could not control them and he appointed members on his own, that led to division in pdp in that state even before the National pdp crisis started. Now is out and he has started meeting the presidency since campaign days watch as he decamp to apc soon.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:28pm
lalasticlala come and see FayoKpomo!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Kingsley1000(m): 1:34pm
i envisage this man joining apc
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by TPAND: 1:37pm
So Tinubu sef waka come... chai chai.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by kayzat: 1:39pm
BrutalJab , are you still searching for Tinubu's picture You can see him clearly here.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by kayzat: 1:40pm
TPAND:
That is SW politics for you. At the end of the day we are still one.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by momentarylapse: 1:43pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Not YOOTS.....but BASTARDS! Next time make the distinction!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:08pm
those thieves gathered together to laughed @ our stewpidity, we wailed endlessly/insulted ourselves, while they steal,loot the treasury aground.
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by last35: 3:08pm
Wailers won't like this...
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:08pm
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Sultty(m): 3:09pm
'Welcome to d dark side'
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by hucienda: 3:10pm
Oshokomole!!!
After you na you!
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Konitu: 3:11pm
auntysimbiat:
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by tjango1: 3:11pm
Fayose the actor
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by haymekus: 3:12pm
Nd so?.....make we fry beans?
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by Adunbi2(m): 3:12pm
In that 7th pics, Saraki be like '' where is the man called Fayose abeg let me see him
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 3:12pm
Mingle wetin?
Where is the mingling?
Dem no born am make hin near hin fathers?
Person wey dem won chop wey dey use ketchup rub body
|Re: Fayose, Tinubu, Saraki At Akeredolu's Swearing-In (Photos) by refzman: 3:13pm
madman
