How time FLY:



Iroko as some people call you bye bye.

Without being sentimental this guy was truly an Iroko in his first tenure, he gave Ondo state good governance, built infractures: such as, Rds, schools, etc and workers were happy with him as a sole gov of Labour party in the country then BUT he became contaminated when he started holding meetings with GEJ in his second tenure, promising him the "unknown" he decamped to PDP since then trouble started and he changed, planned with members of house of assembly and removed his deputy for refusing to decamped along with him, started owing workers, stopped building infrastructures, the people started hating him, even the executive members of the pdp in Ondo fell out with him as he could not control them and he appointed members on his own, that led to division in pdp in that state even before the National pdp crisis started. Now is out and he has started meeting the presidency since campaign days watch as he decamp to apc soon. 7 Likes