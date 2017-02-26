₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Arsenalholic(m): 7:29pm On Feb 26
According to twitter user @DijiaderoGba a lady living close to his house is bleeding uncontrollably from her privates after following her 'yahoo yahoo' guy to Ibadan.
Read how he narrated it below… We all should be careful. No such thing as quick money.
“A girl living close to my house has been bleeding from her private part since morning. Friends said, she followed her Yahoo bf to IB on Tues.
Everyone ought to be careful. The rate at which our young men are desperate these days (and willing to go any length) is really alarming.
Source: http://gistreel.com/2017/02/26/lady-bleeds-uncontrollably-privates-followed-yahoo-yahoo-boyfriend-ibadan/
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Draei: 7:36pm On Feb 26
She dun hit jackpot na,.
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by TheSlyone2(m): 7:39pm On Feb 26
What's really the principle behind money ritual?
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Arsenalholic(m): 7:41pm On Feb 26
Draei:Watch the slay queens and slay mamas avoid this thread like a plague
Lalasticlala abeg coman push this thing to the promised land... people need to learn
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by BiafraStretMeat(f): 7:45pm On Feb 26
she'll die
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Vision4God: 7:48pm On Feb 26
Hhmmm
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by LaylaAli(f): 7:49pm On Feb 26
Oh! A WOMAN bleeding from her vagina? Shock horror! I wonder what that could be
Gtfoh with these bullshitting stories
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by ikp120(m): 7:50pm On Feb 26
Chai, I pity these girls looking for rich guys to date.
Back then in school, one of my course mates dey tell me say she dey steer clear from any young guy wey come around her with flashy car because of the ugly stuffs most these boys do these days for money.
If you think these kinda stuffs ain't real, then you're on a long thing.
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by kimbra(f): 7:51pm On Feb 26
She has entered one chance!, desperate guys that won't mind using their parents for money ritual.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Draei: 7:52pm On Feb 26
Arsenalholic:
Lol, its in them...
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Genea(f): 7:56pm On Feb 26
She shud go to d doctor and do tests na, just saying it might not be spiritual though. Just saying oh..
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Temmytea70(m): 8:00pm On Feb 26
kimbra:
Greedy girls would refuse to listen
6 Likes
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by kimbra(f): 8:04pm On Feb 26
ikp120:That your friend is smart. The only thing they catch girls with is flashy cars.
Girls need to be street-smart.
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by LaylaAli(f): 8:06pm On Feb 26
I bet she went and had an abortion and made up this nollywood story to cover up!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by kimbra(f): 8:06pm On Feb 26
Temmytea70:What baffles me is... they're aware of the nature of business the guys are doing but still risk their lives.
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Temmytea70(m): 8:11pm On Feb 26
kimbra:
If its all about the money then risk is an understatement
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Nma27(f): 8:16pm On Feb 26
Run away from Yahoo boys especially the ones from that side mehn, most of them are ritualists fronting as yahoo guys.
4 Likes
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Gistedge(f): 8:16pm On Feb 26
hmmmm pintures or ....
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by eezeribe(m): 8:18pm On Feb 26
So happy to hear this... I pray she dies soon... You can quote me...
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Arsenalholic(m): 8:19pm On Feb 26
LaylaAli:
LaylaAli:
Genius! did you read where it said "bleeding uncontrollably?"
Why you carry the matter for head like gala... did the thread strike a chord?
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by LaylaAli(f): 8:20pm On Feb 26
Arsenalholic:
So on our periods we now control the blood flow Interesting tell me more
3 Likes
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by LaylaAli(f): 8:22pm On Feb 26
Arsenalholic:
You joker! What cord could this hit? Go read a fucking book mate it's 2017!
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Tiny23(f): 8:28pm On Feb 26
God have mercy!
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Kylekent59: 8:35pm On Feb 26
They are everywhere. One of my guy dat always begged me for tp just hammered during final year. He dsnt talk to us again,and a girl can never sit at the front seat of his car. I know he did G+. Please to all our ladies out dir,just be very careful. Let us focus on love and not riches.love is stronger than riches.
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by papadee93(m): 8:40pm On Feb 26
[b][/b]Afonja Rituals
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Geraldyne(f): 8:41pm On Feb 26
Dah z nor my business...wah I want to knw z weda money frm rituals z frm cbn?
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Arsenalholic(m): 8:46pm On Feb 26
LaylaAli:I should be telling you that...
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Yksoul(m): 9:00pm On Feb 26
AND SOMEONE IN OTHER TOPICS SAID NA LIE,THAT IT CANT HAPPEN
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by LAFO(f): 9:10pm On Feb 26
whatever rocks her boat.
She made her choice.
She should live with it.
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by Jodha(f): 9:37pm On Feb 26
Eyah....
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by emmanuelpopson(m): 10:51pm On Feb 26
in MI voice...
If you don't talk money, omo don't show up. If you don't drive cars, omo don't show up. Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Tóba lowo o ma tele e.
will they learn.NO
1 Like
|Re: "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" by UIA04(f): 10:56pm On Feb 26
LaylaAli:
Loooooooooool
1 Like
