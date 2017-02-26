Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Lady Bleeds Uncontrollably From Her Privates After Following Yahoo Boyfriend" (5348 Views)

Read how he narrated it below… We all should be careful. No such thing as quick money.



“A girl living close to my house has been bleeding from her private part since morning. Friends said, she followed her Yahoo bf to IB on Tues.



Came back on thursday & fell ill, today ( Morning ) she started bleeding. She said her bf gave her a coconut & palmwine to drink on Tue night.



Y’all gotta be very careful. Yahoo guys are using Friends, gfs, family members etc to make this money. I feel pity for this guy, so sad.



I don’t know if some girls are just naturally greedy or gullible. These things happen every time & they hear bout it but then, dey cont.



These guys are spiritual, they spend illegal money & confidently tell you “I be Yahoo guy, Wetin you wan do’… Yahoo Yahoo is now a norm



I have heard a lot about incidents. Even guys need to be very careful Cus these Yahoo guys are ready to use anybody ( even family members ).



Sad part is, some of these girls know about their bf’s Yahoo Yahoo game but being greedy won’t allow them think straight. Love of money!”

Everyone ought to be careful. The rate at which our young men are desperate these days (and willing to go any length) is really alarming.



She dun hit jackpot na,.



What's really the principle behind money ritual?

She dun hit jackpot na,.

Watch the slay queens and slay mamas avoid this thread like a plague



Watch the slay queens and slay mamas avoid this thread like a plague

Lalasticlala abeg coman push this thing to the promised land... people need to learn

she'll die 1 Like

Gtfoh with these bullshitting stories Oh! A WOMAN bleeding from her vagina? Shock horror! I wonder what that could be





Back then in school, one of my course mates dey tell me say she dey steer clear from any young guy wey come around her with flashy car because of the ugly stuffs most these boys do these days for money.



Chai, I pity these girls looking for rich guys to date.

Back then in school, one of my course mates dey tell me say she dey steer clear from any young guy wey come around her with flashy car because of the ugly stuffs most these boys do these days for money.

If you think these kinda stuffs ain't real, then you're on a long thing.

She has entered one chance!, desperate guys that won't mind using their parents for money ritual. 1 Like 1 Share

Watch the slay queens and slay mamas avoid this thread like a plague



Lol, its in them...

She shud go to d doctor and do tests na, just saying it might not be spiritual though. Just saying oh..

She has entered one chance!, desperate guys that won't mind using their parents for money ritual.

Greedy girls would refuse to listen Greedy girls would refuse to listen 6 Likes

Chai, I pity these girls looking for rich guys to date.



Back then in school, one of my course mates dey tell me say she dey steer clear from any young guy wey come around her with flashy car because of the ugly stuffs most these boys do these days for money.



If you think these kinda stuffs ain't real, then you're on a long thing. That your friend is smart. The only thing they catch girls with is flashy cars.



That your friend is smart. The only thing they catch girls with is flashy cars.

Girls need to be street-smart.

I bet she went and had an abortion and made up this nollywood story to cover up! 9 Likes 1 Share

What baffles me is... they're aware of the nature of business the guys are doing but still risk their lives.

What baffles me is... they're aware of the nature of business the guys are doing but still risk their lives.

If its all about the money then risk is an understatement

Run away from Yahoo boys especially the ones from that side mehn, most of them are ritualists fronting as yahoo guys. 4 Likes

hmmmm pintures or ....

So happy to hear this... I pray she dies soon... You can quote me... 1 Like

I bet she went and had an abortion and made up this nollywood story to cover up!

Oh! A WOMAN bleeding from her vagina? Shock horror! I wonder what that could be



Gtfoh with these bullshitting stories

Genius! did you read where it said "bleeding uncontrollably?"



Genius! did you read where it said "bleeding uncontrollably?"

Why you carry the matter for head like gala... did the thread strike a chord?

Genius! did you read where it said "bleeding uncontrollably?"



Why you carry the matter for head like gala... did the thread strike a chord?



So on our periods we now control the blood flow

Interesting tell me more

Genius! did you read where it said "bleeding uncontrollably?"



Why you carry the matter for head like gala... did the thread strike a chord?



You joker! What cord could this hit? Go read a fucking book mate it's 2017!

God have mercy!

They are everywhere. One of my guy dat always begged me for tp just hammered during final year. He dsnt talk to us again,and a girl can never sit at the front seat of his car. I know he did G+. Please to all our ladies out dir,just be very careful. Let us focus on love and not riches.love is stronger than riches. 1 Like

[b][/b]Afonja Rituals

? Dah z nor my business...wah I want to knw z weda money frm rituals z frm cbn

I should be telling you that...

AND SOMEONE IN OTHER TOPICS SAID NA LIE,THAT IT CANT HAPPEN

She made her choice.





She should live with it.

Eyah....



If you don't talk money, omo don't show up. If you don't drive cars, omo don't show up. Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Tóba lowo o ma tele e.



If you don't talk money, omo don't show up. If you don't drive cars, omo don't show up. Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Cos she's all about the money, (she's all about the money). Tóba lowo o ma tele e.

will they learn .NO